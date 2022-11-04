Crypto Report: Web3 Fundraising Trends

00:00

You are seeing that little rally here and not just Bitcoin. You're seeing it in a lot of alt coins. And I'd love your perspective here in terms of how long that really holds at a time that's been so volatile and whether that even matters. Thank you, Chanel. I think the big thing that we're focused on seeing sort of how the markets have changed is looking for progress with user adoption. I think our interest is seeing the cryptocurrency space expand even more than it has today. And we're excited to look at new any new traction, any new adoption. And so we hope that that kind of takes place over the next couple of years as we're we're investing in new companies. I'm kind of curious as to what types of new investments you're willing to make at this phase. Are there things you would avoid kind of given the changes you're seeing in the market at large? Our strategy has remained relatively similar through both bull and bear markets. We've been around since 2016 and have seen a number of different cycles. And what's important to us is investing and hopefully generational companies and protocols that we think can stand the test of time. We invest sort of across the space everywhere from the consumer to infrastructure. We think especially now, there's a lot of exciting opportunities for infrastructure given the sort of slowdown in the markets. We think this is a good time for developers to come in and prepare for the next wave of usage and adoption such that we can really let a lot of people use these crypto currencies. I'm kind of curious here in terms of what you see in terms of jobs and investing in new people in different spaces in this industry. You know, there's just a couple of days ago that we've reported that Galaxy Digital would be cutting a significant amount of its workforce. Do you think that the industry still faces a lot more pain when it comes to the workforce? I think we're lucky in that one important, exciting trend about a lot of crypto companies is that they don't require as many employees to run. I think where we see a lot of large web two companies struggle is that they often over higher and higher, lot more than they need to run the service. I think a great part of the web through space is that many of these protocols and companies are run on a theory or run into another large protocol and allows these teams to operate a lot more legally and just with less people overall. So while we still want to be cautious in our approach and advising our portfolio companies not to be too grousing about hiring and spending, we do think that this is a great sort of structural change in the way that Web three companies are relative to sort of web companies. I'm glad you brought up a theorem in that answer, because I'm curious about what you think about a theory and post emerge and what does it mean in terms of its competition when it comes to bitcoin? We're seeing a lot of exciting development happen on the on the Ethereum block chain, both from a theorem itself, seeing the new EU merge happen successfully, seeing developers continuing to build applications, continue to see a lot of demand for everything from defied and FTSE and even transactions. And we're seeing a lot of interesting opportunities being built around theory. This includes things like what are called layer 2s roll ups that allow you to scale transaction capacity even further, seeing new privacy applications being built and overall also seeing a lot of traction from traditional companies hoping to tap into the web through market. And if. And it's sort of related projects is the way for these companies to do that. So we're overall very happy and excited about developer adoption and continue to track it very closely on a theory. Earlier this year, we did see a wave of companies that got into liquidity issues or had deposit withdrawals. You had exposure to at least one of them, right? Quinn Flax. What was there to be learned from all of that? This year? I think these are good lessons to learn for. For the space overall, I think they teach these companies your risk management. And I think in some ways the failures we saw in the space were not because of Web three protocols and the smart contracts didn't work or anything like that, but they were a failure of the meatspace agreements. They are the real world legal contracts, testing tubes and arm or testing to prove funds or anything like that in a number of cases. That was what really failed. And so in some ways, it's highlighting systemic risks that exist not only in the crypto financial space, but in the broader financial industry as a whole. So I think it overall strengthens both defy, but also the crypto and financial space as a whole.