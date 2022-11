00:00

Why start the company now? Why start the venture now? Beyoncé is a idea that was formed a couple of years back when I first engage into the thought of electric vehicles was pretty quick that it comes to my mind that electric vehicles is not just a vehicles that versus a combustion car. It is a vehicles that contains the infrastructures to to to work with ecosystems in terms of use cases you mentioned at the beginning. Health is. What did you mean by that? How did how do you envision the car? What role do you visit playing in people's health? If you own a car for about six months to a year, and if you're driving at a speed of hundred 20 kilometres per hour in the wintertime, and if you have a symptom of perhaps a cardio topics, the voter that kicks in and speak to you, and if you don't response, we would be able to detect you veer camera of your senses and the autonomous driving will take over and we will shepherd you into a safety lane. And the clot doctors then kicks in. And to have conversations with you and hopefully with all the data and algorithm that we are deploying in there could help the doctors to make a better judgment on you in the Chinese market. You have this huge range cars from very low to very high price points. Where do you see this car fit? We position our car in the what we call super premium or upper premium. We wanted to design a really sporty, sexy car and. And of course, with all the ISE and deep use cases that we embedded in and we hope we have a chance to redefine what is a super premium super premium definitions of. Premium, so to speak. I mean, it sounds like you have a very ambitious vision for the future and you talked a bit about the fundraising aspect of this. How's that going? In terms of fundraising, helping you get the money you need to get things done pretty tough. I think globally is not the best, let's say a timing, but we Covid it. You know, a lot of us, we came from professional backgrounds. So we just need to manage this. You know, one step at a time hoping that things will get better and we are hopeful that things will get better. I just also wanted to ask you for your outlook on the China market more broadly. I think in September, evey sales were up 83 percent from a year ago. So obviously there's a lot of growth there. At the same time, there are, I think, something like 200 electric car companies in China now. But what do you see for the future? Is it. Are there is there enough business for two hundred companies in this in this market? Chinese, as I say, is the largest market in the world. If there is an opportunity in Chinese, this is the place. As a matter of fact. And so definite for me to keep I think across. I would say that the potential is there. I have no doubt about it. But again, consolidation may happen and I will not see consolidation in that in that bad way. Consolidation means partnerships.