Changing Gender Norms to Boost Australian Economy

00:00

JOINING ME KNOW IS A PARTNER AT DELOITTE ACCESS ECONOMICS. I FIND THIS INTRIGUING. WE NOTE GREATER INCLUSIVITY, GREATER DIVERSITY AND REPRESENTATION COMES WITH ENORMOUS ECONOMIC BENEFITS, BUT TELL US ABOUT THIS REPORT AND THE KEY FINDINGS. > > THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR HAVING ME. THIS REPORT STARTS IN A SOBERING PLACE. IT IS IN AUSTRALIA WE ARE NOT DOING AS WELL AS WE COULD ON MANY MEASURES OF PARTICIPATION AND DEBATE, THEN IT BOILS DOWN TO THE FACT THAT IT PROBABLY RELATES TO THE THINGS THAT WE THINK AND SAY AND BELIEVE ABOUT GENDER, THE NORMS THAT WE HOLD IN SOCIETY, WHICH IN AUSTRALIA ARE SURPRISINGLY CONSERVATIVE. THEN IT TAKES OVER TO SOMETHING MORE POSITIVE AND SAYS ACTUALLY WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO CHANGE OUR MINDS. AND IN CHANGING OUR MINDS, WE HAVE A WORKFORCE THAT IS WILLING AND ABLE AND HERE TO PARTICIPATE MORE FULLY IN THE ECONOMY, AND THAT TRANSLATES TO HUGE ECONOMIC GROWTH. HAIDI: PART OF THE STRUCTURAL BARRIERS TO MORE WOMEN'S PARTICIPATION, MORE MEANINGFUL FOR DISSIPATION, ELEVATION TO LEADER LEVELS, DO YOU SEE THAT BEING REFLECTED IN POLICY CHANGES PARTICULARLY AS WE GET REFORMS ABOUT CHILDCARE? > > DEFINITELY, THESE ARE ALL POSITIVE, AND WHAT THIS REPORT DOES IS SAYS, YES, STRUCTURAL CHANGES IMPORTANT, BUT WHAT IS ALSO IMPORTANT IS HOW WE REACT TO THAT STRUCTURAL CHANGE. THIS HAPPENS BETWEEN HOUSEHOLDS, PEOPLE AND -- PEOPLE AND RELATIONSHIPS TALKING TO PEOPLE. DECISIONS ABOUT WHO GOES TO WORK, HOW OFTEN YOU GO TO WORK. THIS IS ABOUT HOW THE STRUCTURAL CHANGES COME TO LIFE AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE. SHERY: CAN YOU EXPLAIN TO US AT THE MECHANICS OF THIS REPORT, BECAUSE IT IS ALWAYS REALLY DIFFICULT TO QUALIFY ECONOMIC IMPACT OF SOMETHING, AND YET YOU MEASURE THE IMPACT OF GENDER NORMS. HOW DO GOOD -- HOW DID YOU DO THAT? > > IT IS INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT, BUT WHAT WE DO IS A THE THINGS THAT YOUR GENDER NORMS TO ABOUT THE ECONOMY IS IMPACT HER DECISIONS ABOUT HOW MUCH YOU WILL PARTICIPATE IN THE WORKFORCE AND WHEN YOU DO PARTICIPATE HOW THAT WORKFORCE TOWARDS YOU. ARE YOU GOING TO WORK AT ALL, ARE YOU GOING TO WORK PART-TIME AS A FEMALE, AND THESE ARE THE CHOICES YOU MAKE, AND THESE CHOICES ARE IMPACTED BY THE BELIEFS THAT YOU HOLD. AND THEN WHEN YOU ARE IN THE WORKFORCE, YOU RISE TO LEADERSHIP POSITIONS, AND ALL OF THESE THINGS ARE INTERLINKED. THE WAY THAT WE TRANSLATE IT WE SORT OF USE THINGS THAT WE SEE IN OTHER COUNTRIES AS REALISTIC AND ACHIEVABLE BENCHMARKS AND SAY IF WE REACHED SOME OF THOSE THINGS SOONER, IF WE CHANGE FASTER AND BETTER IN AUSTRALIA, WHAT WITH THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THAT BE? SHERY: SO HOW MUCH PROGRESS HAS AUSTRALIA MADE SO FAR? > > ON A FEW THINGS, I AM SAD TO SAY THAT WE HAVE ACTUALLY GONE BACKWARDS. THE SOBERING START OF THIS REPORT IS TO SAY IN 2006 WERE WE WERE 15 ON THE GENDER GAP INDEX, WE HAVE GONE BACKWARDS. AT THE SAME TIME THAT WE ARE GOING BACKWARDS IT WHAT THE NUMBERS ARE TELLING US, IT ALSO LOOKS LIKE IT IS GOING BACKWARDS IN WHAT WE BELIEVE.