Allspring's Jacobsen on Markets, Fed Policy

OUR NEXT GUEST SAYS NOT TO TAKE JAY POWELL TO SERIOUSLY. I GUESS YOU HAVE TO CONTRAST WITH WHAT WE HEARD FROM THE BOE OVERNIGHT TRYING TO MANAGE MARKET EXPECTATIONS THAT THEY THINK ARE TOO EXTREME GOING FORWARD. DOES THIS JUST EMPHASIZED THE CHALLENGES FOR CENTRAL BANKS THAT THEY HAVE ONLY SO MUCH DATA TO WORK WITH RIGHT NOW? > > THAT'S EXACTLY IT. THEY ARE AS A GRUNT ABOUT THE FUTURE AS ANYBODY ELSE. THE WAY THAT CHAIR POWELL, WHAT HE WAS DOING WAS TRYING TO PLAY GOOD COP BAD COP INVESTORS. HE HAD THE POLICY STATEMENT COME OUT THAT WAS INTERPRETED AS BEING DOVISH BECAUSE THEY MIGHT NOT PAUSE BUT AT LEAST SLOW THINGS DOWN. THEN MAYBE THE COMPROMISE THAT HE STRUCK WITH THE REST OF THE COMMITTEE WAS THAT THEN HE WOULD GO OUT THERE AND DELIVER HAWKISH MESSAGE. WHEN YOU LISTEN TO THE DETAILS ABOUT WHAT HE WAS TALKING ABOUT, HE WAS ALMOST LIKE REHASHING OLD ARGUMENTS. TO PROVE THAT THEY REALLY DON'T KNOW WHAT THEY'RE GOING TO DO NEXT. THERE EFFECTIVELY FLYING BLIND. HE SHOULDN'T BURST ASH PRETEND AS THOUGH THEY'RE GOING TO PUSH RATES HIGHER WHEN THEY HAVE NO CLUE HOW HIGH RATES ARE GOING TO GO. > > INVESTORS ARE ALSO FLYING BLIND. HOW DO YOU INVEST AROUND THIS OPACITY IN THE FUTURE? > > IT'S INTERESTING BECAUSE THERE'S A TIME WHERE IT SEEMS LIKE THERE'S MONETARY MALPRACTICE TAKING PLACE. IT BECOMES EVIDENT WHEN HE MAKES REFERENCE TO THINGS LIKE THERE'S A BEVERAGE CURVE THAT WE LOOK AT. ANY SERIOUS ECONOMIST WHO LOOKS AT THOSE THINGS KNOWS THEY DON'T WORK AND THEY ARE REALLY GOOD REAL-TIME INDICATORS OF WHERE GOOD MONT -- MONETARY POLICY SHOULD BE SET. ONE OF THE MOST HONEST THINGS THAT WAS SAID WAS THAT CORE PCE, THE MONTH ON MONTH CHANGES IN THE CORE PERSONAL CONSUMPTION EXPENDITURE PRICE INDEX. LET'S SAY WE TAKE A THREE-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE, THAT'S PROBABLY A GOOD GUIDE OF WHEN THEY THINK INFLATION IS GOING TO BE. THEY WANT TO RAISE THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE AT A PLACE -- PACE AND IN THE HOPES THAT CORE PCE IS ALSO COMING DOWN. WHERE THOSE TWO LINES INTERSECT YOU GET THE FUNDS RATE ABOVE THAT THEN WE CAN TAKE A PAUSE. WE ARE PRETTY CLOSE TO THAT. COME JANUARY WE COULD BE AT A POINT WHERE THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE IS HIGHER THAN REAL-TIME READING FOR CORE INFLATION THEN THAT'S WHEN THEY CAN PROBABLY TAKE A PAUSE. PROBABLY A LOT OF VOLATILITY BETWEEN NOW AND JANUARY. THERE ARE STILL GOOD OPPORTUNITIES NOW THAT EQUITIES HAVE IN THE REALITY OF A LIKELY RECESSION HITTING THE ECONOMY SOMETIME IN THE FIRST MAY BE EARLY SECOND QUARTER OF 2023. > > ARE THE OPPORTUNITIES IN DEFENSIVE SECTORS GIVEN WHAT YOU'RE TALKING ABOUT? > > WE ARE MORE BIASED TOWARD DEFENSIVE SECTORS LIKE CONSUMER STAPLES. WE WERE SHUNNING THE INTEREST RATE DEFENSIVE SECTORS LIKE UTILITIES TELECOM REITS, GETTING RID OF SOME OF THE INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY. GIVEN THAT RATES HAVE MOVED HIGHER, THERE'S A LOT TO LIKE ABOUT THE MORE TRADITIONAL DEFENSIVE AREAS. CONSUMER STAPLES VERSUS THE BROADER MARKET. ONE OF THE AREAS THAT WE REALLY LIKE OUR SHORT DURATION STRATEGY. ON THE FIXED INCOME SIDE, WE HAVE A SHORT DURATION TEAM. > > DOES THAT MEAN THAT THEY SHOULD BE PLANNING BACK INTO TREASURIES GIVEN THAT YOU EXPECT THE PIVOT TO HAPPEN SOMETIME SOON? WE SAW OPTIMISM SOON -- WE SAW OPTIMISM BUT THAT DIDN'T SEEM TO LAST. > > IT WAS A STUNNING THE INTRADAY MOVES. THEY WERE DOWN THAN UP WHEN CHAIR POWELL SAID GOING TO GO HIGHER AS OPPOSED TO WHERE THE ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS ARE. WHEN HE SAYS THE SEP IS GOING TO BE HIGHER AS FAR AS THE RATE THEY'RE GOING TO HOLD, HE MIGHT ONLY BE TALKING ABOUT 25 BASIS POINTS OR 50 BASIS POINTS. THE MARKET IS PRICING IN THE RATE IS GOING TO BE SOMETHING ABOVE 5%. MAYBE THEY ONLY NEED 4.75%. ON MY MULTI-ASSET TEAM, WE THINK WE COULD SEE A DECENT RALLY IN THE 10 YEAR TREASURY. 4.5% SEEMS LIKE THAT'S A REALLY GOOD OPPORTUNITY.