The pound slump says the Bank of England delivers its biggest interest rate hike in 33 years. It strongly pushes back against market expectations for the scale of future increases. In fact, that we've done some flights today, nobody should read into it. Well, you know, I don't think people would be surprised when they see that. Here we are on the Fed and looking at things through different lenses. Next up, we got the U.S. jobs data that will be scoured for evidence of whether the Fed can downshift to a 50 basis point rate hike in December. Egypt's international reserves rise for a second month in a row as the nation awaits an influx of foreign money after striking a deal with the IMF to buy property. Prices may be soaring, but the founder of Weimar tells us the city is still a bargain. You have to look at the price of a global city like Dubai competed globally. Prices in Dubai are really such a good deal. So I think even with the increased price, Dubai prices are still reasonably reasonable when you compare them with similar global cities like London, Singapore, New York, Chicago, Dubai, still very affordable. So I think even with the increased price, Dubai prices are still reasonably reasonable when you compare them with similar global cities like London, Singapore, New York, Chicago, Dubai, still very affordable. Just gotten a name across the Maria Tadeo Yousef Gamal El-Din. In Dubai, U.S. equity futures were initially a little bit lower. Concerns that we're heading closer to a recession, a deeper recession at that. But now just clawing back some of those losses, we're barely above the flatline on the S & P 500 many folks at JP Morgan to put on a new note. They're saying they're expecting a broader rebound. They've looked at the technicals. And for them, it makes sense for them to be a bit of a relief move here with support for the S & P 500 in the low, 37 hundreds. You are seeing yields at 414 48 sliding before payrolls, looking at an oil price here that is up eight tenths of one percent. We had Saudi Arabia lowering oil prices for Asia with some economic weakening. That's beginning to materialize. Your Bloomberg dollar index takes a bit of a break down three tenths of one percent. Let's get to this chart here. Talk about the Treasury yield curve, because the inversion has reached a four decade extreme. The two year notes yield exceeded the 10 year by as much as fifty eight point six basis points. I mean, we've talked about this in the past all year long. Actually, that curve and versions do have a track record of proceeding an economic downturn by about 12 to 18 months. And the big move really wasn't to your yields. That's been a relentless rise so far yet today. I want to get to the other big move in the currency space. And that's been the British pound, because we had the Bank of England come out kind of give another reality check. It was a bleak outlook and it drove the pound to losses of around 2 percent. We're just taking back some of that again, but still around the key 112 handle as we speak. The key line being that you're looking at the job losses in the vicinity of half a million. And of course, inflation is going to continue to be an issue. The market's lifetime writes that the weaker pound is the only safety valve for UK assets. If interest rate hikes are tempered because of recession risks, we'll keep a close eye on this story. Twitter positioning for a lower cable. Let's get to the markets in Asia, which will get some now. She joins us from Singapore studio. George, what's on your radar? Hey, yes, if it is all about the reopening play in Hong Kong and China, unconfirmed or not, you are still seeing traders bet that we will see a path to reopening Chinese stocks actually on track for their best week in two years. Have a look at what we're seeing on the Hang Seng index. Heading into that lunch break up by almost 6 percent. You've seen a huge rally coming through in the tech players as well, the likes of Alibaba and Tencent up by more than 10 per. We're also watching moves, of course, in Japan. It was closed yesterday for a holiday. So playing catch up against you, the sell off. And that is certainly a market that is underperforming and elsewhere. A big rally coming through in the yuan as well. We did have a weaker fix for a sixth session from the papacy. But certainly these reopening that's lifting the yuan, the offshore, they're up by about half of 1 percent. Let's have a look at some of the other assets that we're seeing move on these unconfirmed reports. Two, and Simon Flynn from our live blog puts it really well that, of course, authorities would at least be studying a reopening path. And perhaps that's what traders are betting on. And Chinese investors turning bullish here on copper net long positions held by brokers, now the highest in data going back to 2018 and going on. Futures telling us that the optimism on the industrial metal may also be due to signs that the US Fed is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle. But certainly big bets coming through on copper as well. Yes. Yeah. So huge moves and assets in China. It's like pulling 9 G and fighter jets. Thanks, Jules. For the moment, we'll check back in with you later in the program. That is that Juliette Saly there. Let's get to the Bank of England, because the institution has delivered its biggest interest rate increase in 33 years, but strongly pushed back against market expectations for the scale of future increases. So we've done some discharge day. Nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. I don't think people would be surprised when they see that. Know, we in the Fed are looking at things through different lenses. The pound sank following the Bank of England commentary. Let's head out to our global economics and policy editor, Kathleen Hays. So Kathleen, throughout 2022, the Bank of England has been praised for its honesty in terms of the outlook, in terms of the reality on the ground. How does the latest picture fit in with that? The Bank of England did a 75 basis point rate hike. Why did they expect OK? Now, importantly, it was a 7 2 vote at the last meeting. There were only two out of the whole monetary policy committee that wanted to do the bigger hike. They did it. Andrew Bailey obviously not dying to do it all along, but realising they need to do something big. However, where the BBC is now is is very different from where the Fed is now. Their inflation rates even higher, ten point one percent year over year, expected to go nearly to 11 percent in the Beazley's own forecast. You can see they brought with a rate up to 3 percent. But they also have besides a very high inflation rate, an economy that they are analyzing and they say where the UK is already entering a recession and it's going to become a worse recession. And so with that, that's why Andrew Bailey said, look, I don't think we're going to have to raise rates as much as you do, because if we raise rates up to 5 percent, we would fall into. We will get inflation down to zero quickly, but we'd all go into an even deeper recession. We are going to raise rates and we are going to get a mild recession, we hope, and we are gonna get inflation back to zero, they think, in by 2025. And importantly, Andrew Bailey said that if they don't raise rates quite so much, mortgage rates won't have to go up so much. And they're already up to 6 percent from 1 percent at the end of last year. You said people's and these are adjustable rate mortgages. So people are going to get hard by that. You put it all together. He's going to do what they have to do. And at the same time saying we can do it not quite so hard because we don't need to we can get it done this way. Kathleen, what about the October jobs report that's coming out in the next few hours? What are you hearing from some of the economists? Well, if you look at our Bloomberg consensus, that's where I go first. Let let's just realize, first of all, that Jay Powell said yesterday, it was only yesterday seems like a week ago that the labor market in the U.S. isn't just tight. It's overheated. So what the Fed is looking to see and therefore investors is do we get a sense of a little less heat there? Payrolls, OK, down to one ninety five. But average in two months is still about, what, two hundred twenty five a month. That's very solid. I think that's all economists will look at. Unemployment up a 10th. So what is still a 50 year low? And remember, when people get more optimistic about the labor market and start looking for a job, they're unemployed for a while. That might be why the unemployment rate rises this time, because there's actually a sign of a healthy labor market. Average hourly earnings that forecast four point seven percent year over year, down a little bit from 5 percent. Put that one in perspective before the pandemic coming into it for the few years before it was averaging about two and a half percent. You said it's still so much stronger than it was. So the late Jay Powell said yesterday also he sees no sign yet that the labor market is softening. He says it's way too mature, premature to even talk about easing a very important number. According to live economics, economics is last one I showed he is going to be wages. The Fed is watching wages very closely. It's there's more jobs out there than people to fill up. Unemployment's low. Wages are going up. That's the kind of thing they'd help create more entrenched inflation. Kathleen, thank you very much for the valuable analysis. It's a Kathleen Hays in New York on the potential jobs number late in the day. Let's get some breaking news that we had over the last 15 minutes. Bloomberg has learned that Morgan Stanley is considering cutting about 50 investment banking jobs in the Asia Pacific after deal making in the region plunged this year. Elsewhere at tech, companies are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending. On the one hand, you've got higher interest rates. And then on top of all of that, the impact of a strong dollar overseas. Bloomberg Su Keenan has more from New York. Companies are bracing for leaner times ahead. Bloomberg has learned that Apple is pausing, hiring for many jobs outside of its R and D or research and development roles, and that's according to someone close to the matter. Who says this is an escalation of their previously existing plan to reduce budgets heading into next year. And that this slowdown in hiring began last month. Apple is noteworthy. Shares were down after hours because it's one of the tech companies that actually did better than its peers in its latest earnings period. Apple joining a team of tech giants already hitting the pause button on hiring due to what they say are economic headwinds and the macro environment. Stripe, a payments company and one of the world's most valuable startups, announced it will cut more than a thousand jobs or 14 percent. Amazon also made an announcement in the US Thursday, saying it will pause, adding new corporate workers, citing an uncertain economy and its hiring boom in recent years. And Lyft, the ride sharing service, which has had a hiring freeze in place and reports next week is going even further. It is going to eliminate 13 percent of staff or around six hundred eighty three workers a year to date. Returns for chairs of most of these companies are all in the red. Underscoring the need for many of these companies to reduce costs. And one survey company, Challenger Gray and Christmas, points out the job cuts announcements were up 48 percent year over year in the US in October with more layoffs on the way. Su Keenan. Bloomberg News, New York. And I want to stay with U.S. corporates. And it's Twitter this time. Another day, another event from Elon Musk. No, it's not me complaining about paying eight dollars a month potentially for a verified check mark. This is about the key voice within the company. Elon Musk changing how things work within internally at this business. This is the situation that looking to remove the days of rest in terms of what the staff is able to do. This is according to people familiar with the matter. So before Elon Musk arrived, there was a tradition that you have this ability to take a day off randomly throughout the month. So that's going to be going to be gone. They're also planning to cancel the remote policy work policy and staff that are spared from deep layoffs returned to Twitter offices. Full time goes to write a headline about three hours ago that he's also looking to cut the infrastructure costs by one billion dollars, according to Reuters. As he was slashing cloud services, an extra server space. This is according to an internal slack message that the media outlet had seen. And from the world of Twitter, we get to some of the other stories we're watching with the first with headlines from around the world. Juliet Science joins us from Singapore. Jules. You said former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition following surgery to remove bullet fragments. Khan was shot in the leg Thursday at a political rally in eastern Punjab. His PTI party says Khan blames Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his administration administration for the attack. Sharif's government has condemned the incident and called for an investigation. Police say at least one bystander was killed in the gunfire. The Brazilian president Joel Weber scenario has called on his supporters to dismantle hundreds of roadblocks. He says they're harming the economy and are not a legitimate form of dissent. But in a Twitter video, he said holding protests elsewhere is very welcome. Paul Allen supporters who refuse to accept his defeat in Sunday's election have been taking to the streets across Brazil. A Chinese rocket booster is set to make an uncontrolled reentry through the atmosphere on Friday and pieces could crash to earth. China says there is little danger from falling debris, but the U.S. and Europe say that the risk of injury on the ground is still higher than what is acceptable. It is the fourth time in two years that a long March 5 v booster has crashed back to Earth. Jeff Bezos is said to be interesting, vetted for the NFL as Washington commanders, possibly with music. Moggill, Jay-Z as an investor. Billionaires Dan and Tanya Snyder are exploring options, including a sale of the commanders weeks after facing renewed pressure to step down. Faisal says one hundred and fifteen billion dollar personal fortune could make it hard for other bidders to compete. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg. Yousef, thanks to us. Let's get a bit of a snapshot of what else is still to come on the program. We'll talk about what's happening with the EMR because the founder, Mohammed and Albar, weighs in on why Dubai still a bargain despite surging property prices. But first, just where is that terminal rate for the Fed? We're going to ask Ben Emmons. He's the head of Global Macro Strategy at Medley Global Advisors. This is Bloomberg. Don't focus on the pace anymore. As a shift in narrative. Yes, it's about the destination, not the journey. There were two bombshells really at the beginning of the Fed meeting in the statement itself was misleading. The first one is we're not pausing. We have ways to go before we actually can pause. The second bombshell is suddenly more hawkish tone of chair Paul is more concerned about under tightening than over tightening. This was a big disappointment for the market. The Fed does not want to see a replay of what we saw in July. Main for me is a new narrative. If we're past the catch up phase now, it's about the ultimate destination. You're expected to see a step up in that S & P statement for the terminal rate. The market is left guessing with its terminal rate. Is our guests reacting to the Fed dashing hopes for a pivot and signaling a higher peak interest rate? In contrast to that, the Bank of England, which strongly pushed back against market expectations for the scale of future increases. U.S. equity futures in the meantime, are flat this morning. That's sort of the crucial jobs data due later on. Let's bring in Ben FTSE, managing director and head of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. I mean, Ben, after the bombshell we had from the Fed in terms of the guidance, in terms of the commentary, today's jobs data, maybe a bit of a snooze fest by comparison. Maybe Yousef, but I would not to hold my breath, though, because you know that the data is strong in the US in terms of jobs and even ESM services, for example, today showed little pricing pressures building through the economy. So I think that's really what Powell was pointing to, like the since the last FOMC meeting in September. The inflation index, you've only got worse and the employment data only showed more, more strength. So that's no wonder that as the final, I guess, seven seconds that we started the market guessing about that terminal rate, as is the Fed. So as we're going into this payroll number, you know, if you can comes in as expected, sort of a one ninety five K to hundreds. There will still be thinking and sizable reaction in Treasury yields going even higher from where we are today simply because it shows strength of the labor market not abating. And I think that's key for the markets to A, to understand how far that tightening will continue. So therefore, it is actually another snooze fest. Oh. I mean, the scale of tightening is being adjusted right to the terminal rate, potentially comfortably past the 5 percent in the early part of 2023. How worried do we need to be about a financial accident becoming a certainty rather than a possibility? I would I would definitely agree with you there that, you know, we we've moved from if you look at this year, for example, every start around 2 percent or about treasuries, then we move to 3 percent, 4 percent and now we're moving towards 5 percent. And such as Treasury yields within mortgages and municipal bonds and corporate bonds and high yields and everything that the economy is based upon in terms of credit and borrowing. Really gonna see double digit range. And if you get to that stage, say that 10, 15 percent rate in corporate bonds and high yield in municipal bonds, we really do get a major, major slowdown if that's significant, a recession. So that is your accident in the waiting. But the Fed is determined to get its inflation down. It knows you cannot really get down by by pausing or pivoting away from it. It's kind of stay the course. And unless is a congressional change of the of the mandate and go back to employment. So I think there's just that that direction we're going to see higher rates. And that does bring along an action and possibility of the markets lifetime. It's doing its own analysis on U.S. equities. And I kind of ask the broader question as we float above the key low mark for 2012. So we're just about 6 percent at the moment higher. Are we going to see price outflows for the S & P 500 this year in the next few weeks? I think it's very possible because as you went through this this last meeting now this Wednesday, this so-called pivot trade that people continue to jump on and then drive the S & P higher. Yeah, and you can tell now it clearly that's not a trade to be in that the FOMC will pull back and it will do it again in the December meeting. So if you're going to try to do that again, if any of these data points in between a little soft and somebody says from from one of the Fed's, because while we may discuss it step down a pace, I just think that's not the strategy. Therefore, the pressure will be on the S & P, which is a really significant component. Financial conditions driven by higher interest rates, as in yes, treasury yields are likely to adjust to 5 percent, a bit above that following the Fed funds rate is now priced in over 5 percent. So I think you're going to break the lows that we have recently see more like in his 30 400. The markets life theme was also saying that the UK is gearing up for its next panic attack. In many ways what we heard from the Bank of England the last 24 hours was jaw dropping. It was, you know, even though they have a track record of being very honest and that honesty has been, you know, has been with a lot of pain. This time they managed to add a few elements to that. What is your read on UK assets at the moment? Bailey himself admitted that UK assets have a risk premium attached, and that's really because you have an economy right now in a recession. If double digit inflation and the Bank of England has no choice but to bring the economy could be to his knees to get that inflation rate really down. And that's what their forecast shows, in fact, that they think that they can crash if inflation to 0 percent in the next few years. But that does come at a 6 1/2 percent unemployment rate as they forecast. So it really is a risk situation because six a half unemployment will drive up, credit costs will drive up interest rates even further and really put the pressure on the pound. So it's actually very difficult situation at the moment. But Bailey knows he has no choice but to follow, at least know that the interest rate is actually that a day they have in mind. The market will continue the price, a bit of risk premium to it. So there's more panic to come. Perhaps. I tell you what's also very difficult is understanding the binary nature of, you know, full on equity rally and then a complete break in China and the China rally. I mean, it's astounding. We're up 10 percent so far this week and China's stocks as the best week since 2015. No official confirmation that there's going to be anything remotely close to a reopening. Do you just get in here and kind of hope for the best or what do you tell clients? Yeah, you don't do that. I hope for the best because this is not our idea of this pivoting. Yes, the change officials will eventually decide to do not abandon or at least moderate to zero over it and make it even more flexible. They know that they can't keep the economy closed forever either. And that's anyway the case in others simply because it just takes down the economy long term. So folks so far that there will be problems in China, too, just like we've had here and elsewhere show. But at the moment, the Chinese government is destined to do the same thing as we're trying to do with inflation. You want to bring the virus really down to sort of the similarity to what we're trying to with inflation or higher interest rates and insisting you cannot bank on it. So any kind of major rally in Chinese stocks should actually fade at this moment. Ben, appreciate the insights. Thank you for staying up for us. That said, Benham, it's he's the managing director and head of Global Macro Strategy at Medley Global Advisors. So much more to come on the show. This is Bloomberg. All eyes are on the October jobs report. Unemployment rate needs to rise for inflation to come in. We may be seeing a Fed that doesn't have to do a whole lot more today. Tom, John, Lisa and Mike will bring you crucial data and expert analysis that terminals B to preserve jobs. In the long run, we need to kill inflation. We have a long way to go. Eating pain in the stock market is not what we want to do. Is it worth paying this price to get inflation down? The October jobs report today are no television and radio. Want to get you a bit of an overview what happened with Middle East equities. The Thursday is the last trading day of the week for most of the Gulf. So Saudi Arabian stocks coming under pressure are down about eight tenths of one percent. Bear in mind that we had the Saudi central bank lift its key rates as well in line with what the Fed did. So that was a bit of a reaction, not just to the hawkish commentary, but also the reality of higher interest rates. Also losses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with Doha really lagging that peers down about 1 percent. From there, I take you to the commodity space where we're looking at iron ore on the move standing out in Singapore, trade here heading for its first weekly gain in two months. Market watchers are awaiting some fresh measures to shore up China's beleaguered property sector. There is speculation of an economic reopening that is ripping through asset classes, and that is definitely one of the contributing factors to ending this seven week rout. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak least our top stories this morning. The pound slump says the Bank of England delivers its biggest interest rate hike in 33 years. That's really pushes back against market expectations for the scale of future increases. The fact that we've done some flights day, nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. I don't think people would be surprised when they see that we on the Fed are looking at things through slightly different lenses. Next up, we got a soft data that will be scoured for evidence of whether the Fed can downshift 50 basis point rate hike in December. Egypt's net international reserves rise for a second month in a row as the nation awaits an influx of foreign money after striking a deal with the IMF and Dubai. Property prices may be soaring, but the founder of MRA tells us the city is still a bargain. You have to look at the price of a global city like Dubai competed globally. Prices in Dubai are really such a good deed. So I think even with the increase in Dubai, prices are still reasonably reasonable. When you compare them with with similar global citizens, you know, pick London, pick Singapore, pick New York, Chicago, Dubai, still very affordable. Doesn't feel like a bargain in terms of prime property in particular parts of Dubai. Let's check on the markets in Asia. And Juliette Saly joins us again from our Singapore studio. Jules, a lot to cut through here in terms of upside momentum. Indeed, use it because we are awaiting the US payrolls number, but to tell that to Asian investors, because they are just continuing to buy into these reopening hopes in Hong Kong and China after a very volatile week there, and you can have this very strong rally. Have a look, rather, at this very strong rally we're seeing in Hong Kong. Stocks in particular, up by almost 6 per cent on the lunch break. And a lot of that being driven by the tech stocks. You've also got the CSI 300 up some two point seven per cent and a big move as well in the A1, up by around a half of 1 per cent, their seventh spot to six. Even though you had a weaker fix again for a sixth session, you can see, though, though, Japan is lagging. Remember, it was closed yesterday. So a bit of a catch up play there with the Nikkei off by more than 2 per cent. But overall, this reopening theme, whether or not it's confirmed or not, is really driving trade in Asia and helping Asian stocks on track for a weekly gain of around 2 per cent. And that is going to be the first weekly gain, Yousef, in around a month and then Jaws over the course of the week, a terrible one for global stocks, but not the case for China. What kind of moves stood out to you in particular? Yeah, absolutely. I mean, one of the key indexes here, these Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong on track for its best week since 2015. There's also been a lot of turnover in terms of money moving south and north bound as well. And that is continuing to drive this rally, too, when you have a look at this chart. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has been up by as much as 6 percent today, up about 10 per cent over the week. And that's also just on these unverified social media posts. But not everyone convinced the recent gains are sustainable, Morgan Stanley saying. So expect that near-term volatility will stay high. And United First Partners, I love this quote, A tug of war between the bulls and the bears. The bottom feeders and the weary investors will continue, Yusef, until we start to get a clearer idea about whether or not there's going to be pro market policies under the new leadership. You said it's really all that matters at the moment. That's yours. Thank you for highlighting that. The Juliette Saly. I want to get to some breaking lines out of Egypt. This is from the country's largest bank, commercial international bank, better known as CIBC. They're coming in with a third quarter profit line of four point four, one billion pounds. That is an increase of 16 percent year on year net operating income at eight point four, five billion pounds. And what is good be reassuring for investors is that impairments are down 26 percent year on year. You won't find the bank with as much consensus bullish calls, 16 by zero holds zero sells a bit of a rally in the last three to four weeks as the Central Bank of Egypt begins to open up in terms of reform. And in terms of a deal with the IMF, we'll get into a deeper Egypt conversation in the next hour. Now let's get to the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, because he has pushed back against market expectations for the scale of future rate increases after a 75 basis point hike. That's the biggest in 33 years. Bailey told us that the U.K. and U.S. economies are facing somewhat different challenges and policy will diverge as a result. The US and the UK are facing very different situations in very different shocks, I mean, we're facing a huge real income shock and negative real income shock in terms of energy, particularly gas, which the U.S. isn't facing. It's got a different inflation context about that. So I don't think people would be surprised when they see that. You know, we and the Fed are looking at things through different lenses and we come to different conclusions. You know, they resist people saying, well, you should do the same as this other central bank. But I think you'll be more aggressive in tightening quicker. You really should not. The fact that we've done some flights a day, nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. That's that's not appropriate. At some point, you, you know, step away from this tightening spree. What indicators do you look at to to see when you can cool off of it? Well, I would say, obviously, we always look at what the profile of inflation is going forwards. I think, Ben, and as I said earlier on today, that we we look very carefully at the labor market because we have a very tight labor market in this country. I mean, it's interesting that know there's a lot of evidence that the economy is slowing. There's some evidence now that labor demand is beginning to slow. But we still have a very tight labor market. We've got a smaller labor force today than we had immediately before Covid. But are there specific surveys or indicators that carry more weight than others that, you know? I mean, we've we've I think we've always in the MBC rightly sort of avoided that sort of that sort of debate because it becomes it means that individual pieces of data get, get, get getting a sense too much significance. And frankly, also I would say it changes over time. I mean, the things we look at in the economy more particularly than others depend upon the situation. So the labor market at the moment is there is isn't very close has a very close focus because it is so tight that we had a column by Mr. Card Calico, which I'm sorry, I'm sure you've read saying that it was the Bank of England's lack of pension fund oversight that our was transferred. You say, well, I did read the column and I think he made two points. The first one was pension fund oversight, actually by him and a pension fund regulator. But we did organise a stress test of some parts of the system back in 2018, 19. We assumed an interest rate stress as you have to. There was what was in it was a bigger stress than, you know, history of the last quarter century. What we experienced in September was substantially bigger than that. Now, of course, we have to think about that poses a question to any. The only central bank. Well, how do you react to that? I mean, what's the right place to certain stress? But I would say this was off the scale of history. The second thing, I'm afraid really fundamentally disagree with with the conclusion of that article was this suggestion that we stopped our intervention and should have continued it for financial stability purposes. And that, I'm afraid, wrong, because we stopped our intervention at a point when we concluded and I think the evidence supports it, that the precise financial stability problem we were taking to deal with we felt had been dealt with. And if we had gone on longer than that, we would've been creating a moral hazard problem. And that would have had a detrimental effect on financial stability over time. Fantastic question and answers. The Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey, speaking to my colleague Francine Lacqua. Now let's get to a major new protest in the meantime that have erupted in Iran. According to video circulating on social media, many protesters were gathering for traditional 40 day mourning ceremonies for people killed by security forces. Simone Foxman has more on this. So some on what do we know about events on the ground in more detail? Yeah, well, these 40 day mourning ceremonies are what's called shalom or an Arabic art buying. These are Shia practices where the families and loved ones of a deceased gather really for the last time to commemorate this individual in particular, they grieve as though this person had died yesterday. So very emotional kind of moment. These ceremonies have really in the last week turned into protests, however, first with the helm of Martha Meany and now with the Jihye Lee of the young people who were killed in the protests directly after her death. This is going to pose an enormous challenge for the regime, which has already staged a pretty violent crackdown on these protesters because, well, there's more than 200 people now who have died, according to rights groups. So we're going to see these moments, these ceremonies come up over and over again. And already the image of police forces beating up young women is a pretty bad one for them. So that's a real challenge for them going forward. And they don't necessarily have a great strategy there. On a geopolitical on an international front, we've also seen foreign governments struggling to figure out how to best support these Iranian protesters. Just a few minutes ago, we had President Biden had a CAC at a California campaign rally talking about saying that we are going to free Iran. But frankly, at the moment, this is mostly meant sanctions. One piece of news as well that this region in the Gulf is likely to welcome. We had seen reporting earlier this week, particularly from The Wall Street Journal, that there were potentially threats of some kind of Iranian attack on targets in the region and targets potentially in Iraq. Officials, we understand now those concerns have eased a little bit, if not if they're not entirely gone. And then in Saudi Arabia, we saw a lowering of most of oil prices for consumers in Asia. Clearly economic weakening beginning to crystallize. But what else does it tell us about Saudi strategy? Yeah, absolutely. That's the story. They cut their benchmark Arab light price to Asia for the month of December by 40 cents to about five five dollars and forty five cents over that benchmark. We see these global growth figures playing in here. That's something that Saudi Arabia has talked about, including in explaining its bid to push for that big OPEC plus production target cut back last month. Also, we've seen new lockdowns in China, whatever speculation may be going on, at least in the month of December. That's not really going to have much of an impact. But I did notice well, though, was that those prices that were actually raised a little bit to Europe and remained unchanged for the United States. But, you know, the big price as we watch for the prices to Asia, because those are the biggest consumers of Saudi crude. And then Turkish Airlines pushing past the pandemic with many of the company's third quarter results outperforming 20. What were some of the takeaways? Yeah. Really stunning stuff here, enormous momentum for the global carrier with the most worldwide destinations. And what executive said on the earnings call yesterday was that they'd seen substantial increases in passenger traffic. They'd seen cargo profits that had mostly held up. So when we think about when is the recovery going to come for the airline industry, at least for Turkish Airlines, it's now. In fact, they saw revenues at six point one billion dollars. That was a record in the third quarter and that with some 50 percent higher than in 2019. But two things they pointed out to watch on that call yesterday, which I think are very important, not just for Turkish, but also Gulf carriers generally. One consumer spending. How does that play into passenger demand going forward? Yes, people have wanted to get away, but can they still do that with a lot of new challenges in their pocketbook? Number two, also cargo potential weakening and some of the cargo prices that they have seen for airfreight. Sea freight prices really coming down. So some shippers moving that way. Also, if new planes and new rails open up to Asia, that's going to free up more space in the bellies of those aircraft to carry goods. And so that's something that was a really driver of profits during or rather driver of revenues during the pandemic, but may no longer be one going forward. Simon, thanks for that. That's a Simone Foxman NIKKEI Financial Center in Doha. So much more to come. This is Bloomberg. What kind of restaurants operates KFC and pizza, among other fast food brands here in the Middle East? It's set for a landmark dual listing in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh later this month. The chairman, Mohammed, a Anbar, who is also the founder of Emaar Properties, spoke with my colleague Manus Cranny about the upcoming IPO. Well, it's Dubai's hot property market. I don't think there is a company like Lake kind of where, you know, it serves you as a customer three times a day, which is a very unique business, to be honest with you in our region. So I think I think our stock market needs a share similar to this. Keep in mind that we have 270 million customers in the region, that 56 billion the size of this business. It grows CAC of 14 percent. We have twelve international browns with 12 countries. If you look at the performance of the company of over 2 billion in restaurant sales, over 200 million dollars of profit. Amazing management team, great track record, great balance sheet. Therefore, I think it's is a very interesting industry to the whole stock market, either as Saudi Arabia or in UAE. Everybody's screaming the word recession to me and interest rates at 5 percent. Your business, the brands that are in their stable. Mama, do you think that they are and will be resilient when a slow down downturn comes? Again, let's just go back and take a look at, you know, we've gone through Corona. All right. I think that some foreign fortune is a good experience for all of us to see how resilient our business is. And if you look at our number, you see how obviously we manage our cost because the company is very efficient. And then how the business really came back again, because we're dealing in a very interesting industry. This is this is not like buying a T-shirt. Where am I going to buy a t shirt on the buy a t shirt? This is this is how you survive. You need to eat three times a day. And it's up to us to deliver that quality product, that quality service all the time and be creative about it. Moment before we move on to the other part of your business, he might have you had to raise prices when the business within Americana. How much have you raised prices this year and you expect more price rises to come next year? This is a good question. Actually, if you look at the past eight, nine months and what have gone through, we've all gone through you and I and our consumers and prices and inflation. And if you look at our performance, you will realize that December is resilient business, to be honest with you. But at the same time, we are responsible enough that we take some of some of the price increase on ourselves. We transfer our little bit of it to customers because we have to be very careful that affordability is a is something that we have to judge with a lot of wisdom. And we have to think long term rather than nine months or one year off of price changes. Mohammed, I want you to shift your hats. I haven't spoken to you for a long time. At Prime Dubai, property prices are up 70 percent. You know, Zain, I broke this story so we could both have a little joust here. Good luck to Zain. She wrote this story. I got the number from her. Cannot endure. Come on, Mohammed 2023. Do you think you can see those kind of monster price rises on prime to buy property, sir? We all been there, you know. You see these property prices moving upward and downward. And then there's that. There's the business that we are in. The truth is that you have to look at the price of a global city like Dubai compared globally. Prices in Dubai are really such a good deed. So I think even with the increase prices, Dubai prices have still reasonably reasonable. When you compare them with was similar global cities like London, Singapore, New York, Chicago, Dubai, still very affordable. But here's here's the other side of that trade, Mohammed, which is for normal people, normal people like me who perhaps come to this city with families, they're looking at villas nigh. I know a 250 dollars sixty thousand dirhams. That's up 26 percent on the Mohammed. That's a big risk to the growth story of this city, isn't it? Well, but at the same time, I'm in the business where a beautiful villa is still renting a hundred and twenty thousand a month. So the great thing about this amazing city that you can actually find still the great value when it comes to living. So if you want the two hundred and fifty thousand, it's there. If you want one hundred and twenty thousand rental there or even in seal value on the five million home or if you want to one million. Two hundred. I'm talking about the local currency here which is about three hundred thousand dollar home. It's still available. It's still easy to get to get. Mohammed, let's just close off with this. We talked a great deal about the amount of inward investment. The cliche is all Russian money is coming and etc. But there are many, many other global investors turning to Dubai and the UAE. How much more global investor as well as discussions are you having about bringing more money in on new projects? Dubai have always had the mix because the Arabs are moving in because a lot of Indians. Wealthy Indians are warming and of course, we have an increase from the Russians coming in. But the basic markets that generate the growth to the city, they're almost the same percentages. OK, that maybe, maybe there are some gone from 5 percent, 5 to 10 percent, but the other 90 percent are still the you know, the the the. Are the basic ingredients of the city's growth. Is the Russian money done a duty by and ask you? Everybody talks about it. You actually know the truth is the rush of Russian money, which has bumped into this market. Is that going to run out in 2023, Mohammed? I my I could be wrong. My my pain. I think I think we are the end of it. To be on the I look at the numbers that I have on our traditional markets are really worth moving the markets for us here. It was the average kind of trauma that EMR co-founder Mohammed all a bar speaking to Magnus yesterday. I'll get you a red hot headline, this one from inspectors, specifically ordered inspectors who have finished their on site China work ahead of schedule. This comes as investors around the world closely watch the process that is meant to prevent the delisting of hundreds of stocks from Ali Baba all the way to Yum. China is not clear what that means, whether that's positive or negative. But what is clear is that they've wrapped up early and they're going to fly it back to the United States through Hong Kong airport. At the moment, we're seeing the rally still very much sustained both in China and on the Hang Seng as well. We'll keep a close eye on that. And, of course, speculation of a potential reopening as well, clearly unconfirmed by the government of China. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Let's dive back into the Middle East market action with our equities expert, Farhad Balawi. So far, Saudi National Bank tumbled the most since saying it plans to take a stake in Credit Suisse was one of the most read stories of the last 24 hours. What's the latest? Yeah, well, we had Saudi National Bank shed seven billion dollars from its market cap, Youssef. Pretty big drop it to an extent is a reflection of investor concern about its upcoming stake in Credit Suisse analysts, especially at Citi. They think that realization of ISE energies from that deal will not materialize anytime soon and that shareholders are probably not going to see the benefit of that deal, at least for the time being. And with S & P losing its Saudi Vision 2030 edge, because now it's increasing its international exposure, its premiums, emerging markets fears might be a question here as well. What about the IPO frenzy that continues in the region? What are the latest developments with the ad milk shipping unit? Yes, that's a key one. Bloomberg reported on yesterday. I had not hired Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and he said with every bank to arrange an IPO or a potential IPO for its shipping units. That's not logistics and services that may come at the first half of next year. And we're not really sure yet about the valuations, but we'll obviously keep on top of that. They also hired Moises and Co's a financial advisor and they might be main mandating more banks as we move forward. I'd knock logistics has been seeing increasing demand. Naturally, as there's growing demand for energy, especially in the upstream and the downstream businesses for. We'll leave it there. Thank you very much, Father, for that, that's for Balawi. You know what caught my eye just in the last two to three minutes is this read headline on the Chinese yuan specifically. The offshore one is extending gains, jumping one point one percent to 7 points to 5 1 5 against the dollar. Couple of drivers here, of course, ongoing speculation that there might be some level of a reopening. We're seeing the surge percolate through all kinds of asset classes, not just the equity space, but also commodities and now in the currency space as well. How are regulators and policymakers on a government level going to respond to this? This is not the first time that we're seeing a reaction to a rumor unsubstantiated. But the scale of the moves raises bigger questions as to whether more firm clarification is needed. From there, we take a look at equity futures, where there's still a little bit of caution here in the United States on the S & P 500. Many looking at well now gains of about a quarter of one percent. We started off on a cautious foot at the beginning of the program. Now just, you know, extending gains somewhat from the NASDAQ by about half of 1 percent. J.P. Morgan says it S & P 500 rebound is likely, but it's warning of a bear market trap. Magnus joins me the next hour. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Daybreak Middle Eastern top stories this morning. The pound slumps as the Bank of England delivers its biggest interest rate hike in 33 years, but strongly pushes back against market expectations for the scale of future increases. In fact, that we've done some just last day. Nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. I don't think people would be surprised when they see that we are the fed of looking at things through different lenses. Next up, we get us jobs data that will be scoured for evidence of whether the Fed can dine shift to 50 basis point hike in December. It is that international reserves rise for a second month in a row as the nation awaits an influx of foreign money after striking a deal with the IMF and Dubai. Property prices may be soaring. But the founder of EMI tells Bloomberg the city is still a bargain. You have to look at the price of a global city like Dubai compared globally. Prices in Dubai are really such a good deal. So I think even with the increased in Dubai, prices still reasonably reasonable when you compare them with similar global cities like London, Singapore, New York, Chicago, Dubai is still very affordable. It's got 9 am across the Emirates. I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. You buy your property. You know what? I'm going to give Calabar call and ask him for a discount and see what he'd give me on the. I'm just trailing them behind you. So when it comes to central bank messaging, it's reflected in the pint. A monster move. Go big or go home. They raised by 75 basis points at the Bank of England. And then they came out and they said, you all need to calm down. You're all pricing too aggressive a cycle which would wreck the economy. We are at three percent at the close of business, the highest rate since 2008. And yet the point collapse because peak rates will be lower than are priced in. This just shows you how poles apart these central banks are the fed with a very, very hawkish hike. A long way to go. The Bank of England saying you're all wrong at mortgage rates. Current mortgage rates in the market are too high. We've gone from 1 percent on your mortgage to 6 percent in the space of 11 months. This will bite. It will be a long and enduring recession. The pound dropped. It is off its lows. And of course, the bank giving reserves the right to behave forcefully to the rest of the markets. We are looking at equity markets. Yusef has explained to you about this narrative, this rumor that China could be on a quicker reopening path than we originally expected. We had it at the start of the week and then it was slapped on by authorities. But it is transferring through to the equity story this morning. You've got equities up four tenths of one percent globally, I can tell you. Global stocks are down 3 percent for the week. Amazon lost 13 percent. Apple lost eleven percent. So you are looking at overall the S & P trimming its losses to about 4.5 percent this week. And the question is, of course, how are we doing with a bear trap? J.P. Morgan says rebound is likely. They warn of a bear trap. But Citi warned the global earnings recession is about to begin. I mean, I wonder who's got this right. In terms of the Fed path, is it equities or maybe it's the fixed income markets? I'm looking here at bonds. We saw huge moves, including us two year yields, which broached four point seven percent, U.S. Tanzer at four point one three. BNP Paribas says, you know what, it's actually not equities. We favor the bond trade. As it stands, these swaps rate the peak seeing at five point five percent 5 1 5 percent by 2023. I want to get to this chart. Is it difficult for our clients to tell you the story of a yield Covid version that's reached the four decade extreme to your notes exceed a 10 year notes by as much as fifty eight point six basis points. The Covid version, yes, has a track record of nailing down an economic downturn in terms of projection by about 12 to 18 months to two year yield leading the charge here. So far this year, it's been a relentless rise. And from there, I take you to the energy prices, which is going to be an important factor as we count down to the mid-term elections. Brent and WTI both higher, not higher by a little bit higher by quite a chunk, one point thirty five percent. The Saudis in the meantime, they've actually changed some of the pricing to some of the key customers in Asia. Yes, it's a little bit of a lowering. So warming up to an economic reality that is shifting, but it's still a non the less higher than it was about a year ago. And that is something that the Saudis together would OPIC plus is going to have to navigate in the weeks and months to come. That's indeed. Let's get to Juliette Saly. I mean, this Hang Seng is lit up like a Christmas tree early. I mean, eight and a half percent, the most since March. Let's hope that we get some substance to the rumor. Jos. Yeah, absolutely. Here with the low figures here at Manus, I I'm being sarcastic, these are incredible moves we are seeing. You just mentioned the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index. So that is those Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong jumping eight and a half percent, the most since March. The Hang Seng index itself, you can see behind me, they're up by almost 7 percent. That's its biggest jump since March. And then we're seeing a near 10 per cent rally coming through in those tech players. So the Hang Seng Tech Index having its best day since April. Some huge moves in the likes of Alibaba, May one, Tencent, the likes of 10 to 12 per cent moves all on these unconfirmed rumors of a reopening path. But the latest, of course, was this chatter that the chief scientist at China's CDC has said Beijing's policy will soon have a substantial change. You can see there, there and the NIKKEI underperforming. Remember, it was closed yesterday. So that is a catch up to the sell off yesterday. But these big moves in China also moving the yuan, which is now up by over 1 per cent in the offshore trade. Let's have a look as well at what these rumors are doing to other assets, because we've been seeing big moves in the likes of copper as well. Chinese investors here turning bullish on copper with net long positions held by brokers. Now the highest in data going back to 2018. Going on, futures telling us optimism on the metal may also be due to signs that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate cycle. But it really comes to the question here is how long is this rally that you're seeing in China assets sustainable? And I love this quote from United First Partners saying It's a tug of war between the bulls and the bears, the bottom feeders and the weary investors until we get a clearer idea about the end of Covid 0 minus. There's a lot of people feasting on the end of Covid 0. Could it be that China and Germany will sign up something on Annmarie Horden trials that has been going on for 13 months in China? So that is the other possible alpha in this story. On zero. Covid Jones, thank you very much. Juliette Saly in Singapore. To the Bank of England, they have delivered the biggest interest rate increase in 33 years, but strongly pushed back against the market expectations on the scale of future increases. In fact, we've done some defaults day. Nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. I don't think people would be surprised when they see that we on the Fed are looking at things through slightly different lenses. But the pond sank following the Bank of England's commentary. Let's go to our chief rates correspondent in Asia and live contributed Garfield, Rana's Garfield. I mean, it was a heck of a dovish hike, wasn't I don't think I've ever really seen any guidance in Threadneedle Street like that, which is a jumbo hike with you've all got it wrong right there on where the terminal rate is. Yeah, man, I think, Amy, at a time when central banks seem to be able to surprise markets almost no matter what they do and the beef, we faced a difficult set up because of everything that's gone on in UK markets. If you say it's the most extraordinary performance in at least 33 years or so, well, the set up between inflation war, you know, what's going on with gas prices, what's going on with the economy already potentially in recession. So if you're hiking rates at a time when the economy is already in recession, you probably do want to signal that you're not just going to determine mystically hike rates like this going forward, but that, as I say, it is not something markets we're looking for. The whole question was, would they go 75 or not? And then how, you know, that they were then expected to keep ongoing rapidly. Even if they did only go 50 50 would mean 50, 50, 50. So that's, you know, the inverse of the Fed, which was expected to hike by 75 and signalled that it was going to slow down. And it did seem it was going to slow down, but it also signalled it's going to go higher and stay high for longer. So that was the Fed's surprise. The BRC was a mirror image. The other thing I'm wondering is what we're going to get in terms of the jobs data in the coming hours and what kind of numbers you want to see for there to be a meaningful move or rethinking around what the Fed is going to do. Yeah. Well, then you'd need some pretty solid downside surprises, you would think, after what the Fed said. You look at the numbers. Expectation is that the unemployment rate will tick up to three point six percent that you'll get just under two hundred thousand jobs and you'll get your wage growth a little bit under 5 percent on a year on year basis. You'd need to see strong downside surprises, as it were. So year three point seven percent, twenty three point eight on the unemployment rate. Would that do it? You know, they've been fed commentary before that you would want to see something like a 4 percent unemployment rate before you start to think you seriously need to slow down. And especially yet we've got CPI next week coming and that's stayed sticky. So you would need to see a very strong downside surprise before you would get a sustained reaction along the lines of. OK. Now the Fed has to slow down. The flip side of that is if you get even data that just matches expectations or if you get any of the main three metrics, surprising to the upside, showing that that resilience in the US labor market is sustaining, that it remains extremely tight. While that could set off some pretty extreme reactions again in bonds and stocks. Garfield, appreciate the analysis that Sir Garfield and Reynolds in Sydney. Let's talk about tech companies, not because they are once again tapping the brakes on hiring as they contend with sluggish consumer spending. Higher interest rates and then the impact of a strong dollar as well overseas. Bloomberg Su Keenan has more from New York. Companies are bracing for leaner times ahead. Bloomberg has learned that Apple is pausing, hiring for many jobs outside of its R and D or research and development roles. And that's according to someone close to the matter. Who says this is an escalation of their previously existing plan to reduced budgets heading into next year. And that this slowdown in hiring began last month. Apple is noteworthy. Shares were down after hours because it's one of the tech companies that actually did better than its peers in its latest earning period. Apple joining a team of tech giants, already hitting the pause button on hiring due to what they say are economic headwinds and the macro environment. Stripe, a payments company and one of the world's most valuable startups, announced it will cut more than a thousand jobs or 14 percent. Amazon also made an announcement in the US Thursday, saying it will pause, adding new corporate workers, citing an uncertain economy and its hiring boom in recent years. And Lyft, the ride sharing service, which has had a hiring freeze in place and reports next week is going even further. It is going to eliminate 13 percent of staff or around six hundred eighty three workers a year to date. Returns for chairs of most of these companies are all in the red. Underscoring the need for many of these companies to reduce costs. And one survey company, Challenger Gray and Christmas, points out the job cuts announcements were up 48 percent year over year in the US in October with more layoffs on the way. Su Keenan Bloomberg News, New York. Let's check in on this sentiment from around the world. Get back to Juliette Saly. She's in Singapore. Manus former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is in a stable condition following surgery to remove bullet fragments. Khan was shot in the leg Thursday at a political rally in eastern Punjab. His PTI party says Khan blames Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his administration for the attack. Sharif's government has condemned the incident and called for an investigation. Police say at least one bystander was killed in the gunfire. The Brazilian president, Jaya, both NRO, has called on his supporters to dismantle hundreds of roadblocks. He says they're harming the economy and are not a legitimate form of dissent. But in a Twitter video, he said holding protests elsewhere is very welcome. While scenario supporters who refuse to accept his defeat in Sunday's election have been taking to the streets across Brazil, a Chinese rocket booster is set to make an uncontrolled reentry through the atmosphere on Friday and pieces could crash to earth. China says there's little danger from falling debris, but the U.S. and Europe say the risk of injury on the ground is still higher than what's acceptable. It is the fourth time in two years that a long March 5 B booster has crashed back to Earth. And Jeff Bezos is said to be interested in bidding for the NFL as Washington commanders, possibly with music mogul Jay-Z as an investor. Billionaires Dan and Tanya Snyder are exploring options, including a sale of the commanders weeks after facing renewed pressure to step down. Faisal says one hundred and fifteen billion dollar personal fortune could make it hard for other bidders to compete. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg. Thanks. So still to come. Let's get you bit of a snapshot of what is around the corner. We get insights on the Middle East markets with hot selling molecules. The head of equity research at Telemundo. But I'm next. All things central banking fed. Bank of England recession risks with ISE. A fall from Arianna. Portfolio services right here on Bloomberg. Will risk on across these markets on the whiff of a rumor that China may reopen faster than we thought. Of Hang Seng up 7 percent, but the currency also strengthening as well, the dollar down over 1 percent, the yuan strengthening by more than 1 percent. Isaac Poole is standing by in the wings. He is our global CIO to talk all things market. Portfolio manager at Oriana Portfolio serves as Isaac. I think what that Borgias shows between equities and the yuan is the sheer repressed risk that on a reopening narrative, if there's a sequence to reopening, you know, what will that do to global risk? If there's any truth to the rumors that we may reopen more quickly than anticipated. Good morning. Yeah, I mean, I think you're right, there's hope that we will get some confirmation of those rumors and of course China is going to reopen at some stage, it's not gonna be closed off forever. People want to get some certainty around there and they're perhaps trying to front run that a little bit because there is so much pessimism priced into Chinese equities over the last year. We can see that it is pent up demand. People want to see that growth come through. And so if we do get some confirmation, I think it could be very supportive over the next near-term. We also had news that the audit inspectors, U.S. audit inspectors, wrapped up their trip to study some companies on the ground in China and they're heading back to the United States earlier than expected. Maybe that's being tied together in sort of a broader positive picture. But I second terms of the playbook to get back into the China trade. Now, we which portions of the asset class spectrum do you focus on if the reopening is definitely on board? I think that you can sort of take the playbook that we've seen in other countries that have reopened and there is a real surge in risk assets, equities particularly, and I think given China's renewed focus on domestic self sustainability and domestic growth, you want to be looking in it at sectors that are going to benefit from that retail consumer discretionary. They are going to benefit when we see that reopening. And whether that's at the end of this year or early next year, there are opportunities to take advantage of that now because prices are so depressed, valuations are so depressed. How does it play out? I mean, you got high beat occurrences in terms of the Aussie, the car, the classic commodity plays on the back of a classic China reopening. Of course, I don't know whether there's gonna be a classic China reopening or not. So you have the traditional high beta plays, but you also have an oil market exploding higher on a cut series from OPEC plus and a tightening market. Is there a commodity lane in the portfolio that needs to be relooked at as we reopen? I think I think you're right around the Australian side here in Australian the Australian economy continues to be really leveraged into China, and if there's a reopening, we think that there will be some fiscal support. There'll still be a little bit of monetary support to really stoke that. This is an economy that has grown much slower than they would have liked over the last twelve months. So, yes, there is the opportunity that broader commodities, particularly the stuff that Australia digs out of the ground and and sends over to China, will will be supported. We think Australian equities will benefit from that. We have a very positive view on Australia relative to large parts of the rest of the world. And part of that is because China has not reopened yet. But it will and that is going to be a strong support for the Australian economy and the Australian dollar. I want to step away from China for a minute to talk about the Fed and the reaction function of both equities and bonds. But let's start with the stock picture, because the market's life team is asking the broader question as to whether we're going to see fresh lows for the year for the S & P 500 and what that would mean for other risk assets. Yes, there there's a risk that we get near-term volatility, but really the question here is how close is the Fed to pausing? And we think the Fed is much closer than the market is pricing. We think they're much closer than they're trying to convey. And that's because core inflation is falling, it's trending lower, wages are slowing. They're trending lower. There is no inflation expectations problem. There's no wage spiral problem. The Fed is going to have its Fed funds rate above core inflation at the pace of inflation at some point in December, maybe January. They will be forced to pause there. Then they will have to pause because they do not want a recession. They don't want to ram that down the throat of the economy and destroy the credibility that they've been working really hard to build back up. So I think maybe we see a bit more near-term volatility, but I think there are real opportunities for upside in equities over the next 12 months. So they don't go as hard or as heavy or as aggressive, perhaps as Nomura asset, as Nomura economist thought, they thought five and a half, five and three quarters. You disagree with that? Do you want to be longer of credit, perhaps on on not as an aggressive slowdown, which is what you've laid out. So do I want to be longer of high high grade credit as BlackRock want to be? I think you can you can get some opportunities in investment grade credit at the moment. That said, yields. Interest rates will remain at high levels. We don't think five and a half, maybe four and a half to five percent. They're going to stay there for six months. They're going to stay there for 12 months. Not a huge problem for credit at the moment, but there is a maturity wall in NIKKEI in 2023, early 2024. And so you just want to be very sure of the credit quality that you're going to invest in their. ISE, like the one story that is, of course, trending with our global audience is from the UK. Overnight or yesterday afternoon, we had the Bank of England make a move. We had some very painful guidance. If you're an average consumer in the UK, to say the least, I say, are you making any space for opportunistic moves into UK assets based on what you've seen from both the monetary and fiscal side? I think tread very, very carefully in the in the U.K., I said space at the moment. There are probably more hikes to come. Not as much as what the market's pricing in. They're still struggling to get rid of those peaks that they've had priced in. But rates will go up. There will be a recession that will cause inflation to slow. So I think there may be entry points. It's probably not the time yet. As I say, tread very, very carefully in that space. I think. All right. A word of caution than ISE. Thank you for giving us the full picture there. Isaac Pool, the global CIO and portfolio manager at ORI on a portfolio services. Thanks again. This is Bloomberg. Breaking news on SOC Gen. Yes, it looks like a pretty substantial bank, one point five billion on the net income number and the estimate that was for just over a billion. But go on the equity boys and girls. They saved the day revenue of eight hundred and six million. The estimate was six hundred and ninety five in tough markets. Yeah. So the third quarter revenue line at six point eighty three billion euros. The market I've been looking for six point to eight billion euros. So it's a bit on the net income. It's a beat on the revenue side as well. And then the global markets and investor services revenue was one point five, one billion euros. I mean, this is really part of a broader European Bank story, isn't it, where we're seeing relative resilience for the most part versus quite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Yeah, the loan loss provisions still nowhere near what the market had estimated, which even though, Christine, the God talks about a mild recession that's reflected in these provisions from my energy to a number of other banks that we've covered, the provisioning is not that horrendous yet. Emphasizing the word yet as big will be more rate hikes to come. Let's see what the names number is and whether that's one of the questions that Carolyn will put at different to date. The Society General, our CEO at ten thirty Dubai time, she sits down with Frederic and terms of the number global markets investors serves as one point five one billion in terms of overall revenue. Yeah. In the meantime, no more days of rest. Done. Finished. That's the case at Twitter. That's what Elon Musk would like to do. He is canceling those special allocations. Also, the remote work policy is going to be removed. This is part of a broader refer with Elon Musk, not firmly in the driving seat. Lots more ahead. This is Bloomberg. This has been back day, back Middle East on top stories this morning. The pounds slump says the Bank of England delivers its biggest interest rate hike in 33 years, but strongly pushes back against market expectations for the scale of future increases. The fact that we've done some just last day, nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. I don't think people would be surprised when they see that. Here we are on the Fed and looking at things through different lenses. Next up, the US jobs data that will be scanned for evidence of whether the Fed can dine shift a 50 basis point rate hike in December. Egypt's main international reserves rise for a second month in a row as the nation awaits an influx of foreign money after striking a deal with the IMF and Dubai property prices. Maybe. Sorry, but the founder of Weimar tells Bloomberg the city is still a bargain. You have to look at the price of a global city like Dubai competed globally. Prices in Dubai are really such a good deal. So I think even with the increased prices, Dubai prices are still reasonably reasonable when you compare them with similar global cities. You know, pick London, Singapore, like New York, Chicago, Dubai is still very affordable. These are pretty significant moves across the Asian markets, all based on a room which are waiting for the fact of a reopening in China. What is it? Well, it's having a buying up effect in the equity and the currency market yields. What have you got? Yeah, absolutely matters. Is this one of the biggest indicators of buy the rumor that we have seen in some time we are seeing significant moves coming through in Chinese assets. You mentioned that you want. I mean, it's rising by more than one per cent against the dollar as well. But have a look at what we're seeing specifically in those Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. I mean, this index is on an absolute tear now, up by almost 8 per cent. It's been up by almost as much as 9 per cent, its biggest jump since March. Similar moves in terms of the biggest move since March. You seeing on the Hang Seng index as well. And then, of course, big rallies coming through in the MSCI China index in those tech players as well, the likes of Alibaba, Tencent, May 1 or jumping something significant like 10 to 12 per cent. It is, as you say, all based on rumours, but it is also setting up the Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong in particular for their best week since 2015. Let's have a look at my chart here, because it just shows some of these incredibly wild moves that we have been seeing all, as you say, really based on rumor. We had China coming out earlier in the week saying Resolute Lee is adhering to Covid zero. But yet again today, a rumour on Twitter that the CDC is looking into this pathway out of Covid. The real point here, though, is that if China is rallying this much on a rumor, imagine what would happen if something was announced. And we were speaking to Sean Taylor from GW US earlier on Bloomberg Television. And he says being underweight, China is dangerous. He sees a possible 50 percent pop. Once we finally do have confirmation of a reopening path. Yousef. Yeah, truly, truly incredible and it will continue to factor into the conversation throughout the day. Jules, thank you for the overview. That's at Juliette Saly. Let's get to Egypt. Duckett's net international reserves rose slightly for a second month in a row as it awaits an influx of foreign financing after striking a deal with the IMF. That figure reached thirty three point four billion dollars in October. That is up from thirty three point two billion this month or the month before, rather. Let's get to named Maliki as the head of equity research, telling her husband. You've done some number crunching. And as much as there's optimism from houses like Franklin Templeton. There are two stumbling blocks that remain for you for the Egypt story to truly succeed. I think that's true. I mean, it's certainly needed that IMF deal having burnt through about 40 percent of its pre pandemic reserves. But when you look at this IMF deal, the two conditions that we would have wanted to see a bit more forcefully imposed by the IMF. The first is truly a move to a fully flexible exchange rate. It looks like what we've seen is just another big devaluation to a new level of managed float. The second issue is that we still haven't seen the IMF be forceful in demanding Egypt really level the playing field between its state and military enterprises and the private sector without fixing that systemic problem. Actually, all we've done is started the countdown to the next crisis, devaluation and bailout from external partners. I mean, you make that's a pretty doom laden loop, isn't it? I mean, you know, why is it such a fatalistic look? I mean, the narrative would be that a monster devaluation, two of which we've had this year, would build these effects flows. You're doubtful you're skeptical of that? No. I believe Effexor reserves will be rebuilt. I believe the sovereign balance sheet will be repaired. That's great news for bond investors, whether dollar or local currency. But from an equity investor standpoint, you also want to see growth. Some of the actions being taken to repair the sovereign balance sheet are very anti growth. So a big rate hike and remember, real interest rate is still negative 2 percent. So there's more to come and fiscal deficit is 7 percent of GDP that needs to be cut. That will hurt growth. So while the devaluation is great for exporters, it still leaves a pretty difficult environment for domestic companies from Egypt. Let's talk about Saudi Arabia and oil production, because it's something that's become front and center. Of course, we're counting down to the midterms. It's the kind of time of year where the rhetoric gets sharper and opportunistically. What are you expecting from the Saudis as we get to the beginning of 2023? Are they going to steer more towards the US in a way kind of from their current policy, which appears to be geared more towards Russia and China? Well, I wouldn't characterize the policy quite like that. I think the policy is a self-interested one. Saudi, as well as all of the other OPEC oil producers are interested in maximizing their revenues for a resource that they know ultimately will be extinguished by the transition to renewable energy. I know clearly the Biden administration has been very vocal about criticizing the OPEC's decision and particularly singling out Saudi. What's interesting is when you look at this era of U.S. foreign policy, the U.S. is certainly using all of the financial tools available to it in its foreign policy. Unless we were to see something like the no pick bill be passed by Congress. I would still regard this as essentially noise within the Saudi investment case and another 25 percent discount to five year average P E. I think that noise is the risk associated with that noise is priced in euros. Is that a geopolitically Saudi? Is it is in a better position regionally? Because as a rapprochement, it is an example of the rebuilding of relations between Turkey themselves and Israel to a certain extent. And of course, here in the UAE, they never really faulted that much more publicly. What does that do to the geopolitics of the region and the investor ability of the region, maybe with less U.S. cover, so to speak? Well, partly an advance in preparation for less U.S. security cover. That's exactly why Saudi has rehabilitated its relationships, as you say, with the UAE in terms of being on the same page around oil production with Cutter, with Israel to a degree with Turkey and then elsewhere. You look at Turkey's rapprochement with Egypt, with Israel to a degree. All of that is in preparation for a world where the US is maybe less active, less engaged militarily in this region. And of course, what you're not referring to explicitly, but I'll bring out is Iran. If you look at Iran's behavior in this region, obviously it's been to a degree a destabilizing force for many years. Equity investors are relatively used to that. But if you look at Iran's position today, it's it looks fairly boxed in, weak economically, seeing a rapprochement or detente amongst all of its regional rivals, potentially a succession crisis, domestic protests. It's hard to see how Iran is going to be a greater geopolitical risk in this region than it has been over the last 10, 15 years already. One country that Saudi Arabia regularly assists with all kinds of aid is Pakistan. In the last 24 hours, the former prime minister Imran Khan, getting shot in the leg. The concern is that we might get a broader showdown with the army. How is that likely to play out, given your experience on the ground? Well, I think the bottom line is it's very difficult to support any short term investment case in local currency, Pakistan assets. And the reason why I say that is there's absolutely no visibility on what happens from this point. Politically, I would attribute almost equal probability to three scenarios. Either we see the imposition of martial law. That would be the historic precedent at this point. Or we see the current government muddle through until the next scheduled election in October 2023, or we see the demands of Imran Khan and the PTI, his party being met and an early election being held, in which case he stands to be most likely an overwhelming victor in that election. The problem or the big change in Pakistan in the last three three weeks has been for the first time, I would say in at least four decades. We have seen people in massive numbers, unprecedentedly large numbers come out and single out the military and intelligence establishment, as well as the established political parties that the PTI is challenging. Bringing in the military into that discussion as a focal point of protests is not something we've seen really in any of our adult lifetimes. It hasn't. Thank you very much. Husain Malik, head of equity research, telling me he's one of our best guess, I would say. Absolutely. Bang on the money says it like it is. I'm not frightened to talk about Iran. It's just I leave it to guests to have an opinion about Iran, not me, hasn't it? Thank you so much. We have a pretty significant repricing going on across the Asian session. Yes. If it's transferring itself into global equity markets, the Hang Seng up six point eight percent. It like what David Ingles sent out this morning, which said, look, it's hard to distinguish. Jean was a short covering rally and fresh loans. And it's all built on this rumor, rumour that China may be on a faster trajectory to reopen perhaps than the market had anticipated. But that was Monday, slammed on Tuesday, reborn on Wednesday and closing on Friday on the up. Can you even begin to imagine you are a senior policymaker in the Chinese government or involved with the PBS? See, and this is the kind of reaction you're getting. This is no longer just contained to China, Hong Kong assets. This has gone far beyond across the region and across asset classes. And unless the government moves quickly, this is going to be difficult to cut back on being underweight. China is dangerous. That's the latest line from Sean Taylor. I think the team in Asia had him on the telly a little bit earlier. D.W. has been under way. China is dangerous. Of course, many guests have been with you and ISE saying they can live without channel to something of clarity is delivered. Let's see whether officials do confirm there is a reopening trade S & P 500 up a quarter of 1 percent. We'll catch up on these markets through the morning right here on Bloomberg. Major, a new updates have or protests have erupted in Iran, according to video circulating on social media. Many protesters were gathering for traditional 40 day mourning ceremonies for people killed by security forces. What Foxman has more on this. So, Simon, what can we tell from the sources that we do have access to? Well, they were kind of wondering if the pace of protests were coming down this maybe a week, two weeks ago. But ever since last Wednesday and the Jihye Lee, the 40 day morning's ceremony, that the sheer practice to give the family goes out, they grieve their loved ones, joined by friends and family and and act essentially as though that that person had died yesterday. Ever since that one was held from us, I mean, last week, there's been a real upsurge in the number of demonstrations. Other ceremonies being held for protesters killed in the wake of mass. I mean, his death while protesting this poses a new challenge for the regime. Already it's had a struggle to try and crack down on these protests despite the violence that its use, because the images of police forces, security forces beating up on young women are just really horrific. But now we have potentially what could be a spate of these mourning ceremonies for young people, because now more than 200 people, we understand from human rights groups appear to have died since the beginning of these protests on an international basis. Foreign governments also struggling to support the protesters in the U.S. We got this weird headline out from President Biden, who is at a California political rally. And he said, we're going to free Iran, but didn't really offer any specifics mostly. Right now, we are seeing sanctions, including a new raft of sanctions yesterday. One final tidbit I want to point you to. There were some reports early this week that Iran may have been on the verge of some kind of regional attack. This worrying both Saudi Arabia and the United States, but both U.S. and goals for officials. We understand from Wall Street Journal reporting have come out recently, yesterday and said that the imminent threat has eased, if not passed entirely. And one other thing interesting, as we see oil marching higher on the back of this China reopening story in the past couple of hours is the Saudis actually cut their shipping prices to Asia. What's the message behind that? Because that's obviously for December in terms of the pricing. I think this really just symbolizes the amount of concern there is about global growth. And I think that's what they way the analysts are reading it as well. We saw a 40 cent cut in the benchmark price shipping to Asia. That's still relatively high. On a historical level, among the highest prices that we've seen ever. But that said, there are all these concerns about new lockdowns in China. There's fears of global growth. Global recession. Weirdly enough, though, we did see prices raised. Going to Europe and unchanged in the US. But clearly, the Asian market is the one we focus most closely on because that's where Saudi is selling most of its crude. I'll get one. Thank you very much. Let's get back to these markets Simone Foxman CAC, the financial center in Doha. There's a propulsion and risk all on the narrative that China may reopen more quickly. You're seeing the high beta currencies react with gusto. The Aussie dollar up nearly nine tenths of one percent. Breaking a six day slide, you're looking at arm or use of five point three percent. Of course, we know it's a tight market. But again, this just shows you the level of repressed risk taking if there is a roadmap to a quick reopening. Just think of the propulsion that you could see dollar dime by half of one percent against that high beta commodity currency on card. Yeah. So massive moves here way beyond the four indicated on this board. But the market's life theme would. Real time perspective and I quote, Investors in Asia are keen to grab onto any positives which come out of China, no matter how flimsy they may appear. After a long period of doom and gloom, we had a little bit of positive news as well from U.S. auto officials completing their first onsite inspection round of Chinese companies ahead of schedule. Maybe that's feeding that a little bit as well. We will watch it closely. Much more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Americana Restaurants operates KFC and Pizza Hut, amongst other fast food brands here in the Middle East, and it's set for a landmark dual listing in Upper Darby and Riyadh later this month. Chairman Mohammed Albar, who's also the founder of EMI Properties, spoke with me about the upcoming IPO and Dubai's hot property market. I don't think there's a company like Lake Americana where, you know, it's it's served Xu as a customer three times a day, which is very unique business, to be honest with you in our region. So I think I think our stock market needs a share similar to this. Keep in mind that we have two hundred and seventy million customers in the region. That 56 billion the size of this business, it grows CAC of 14 percent. We have twelve international brands with 12 countries. If you look at the performance of the company of over 2 billion in restaurant sales, over 200 million dollars of profit. Amazing management team. Great track record. Great balance sheet. Therefore, I think it is a very interesting industry to the whole stock market either in Saudi Arabia or in UAE. Everybody's screaming the word recession to me and interest rates at 5 percent. Your business, the brands that are in their stable. Mama, do you think that they are and will be resilient when a slow down downturn comes? Again, let's just go back and take a look at, you know, we've gone through Corona. All right. I think that some foreign fortune is a good experience for all of us to see how resilient our business is. And if you look at our number, you see how basically we manage, though, of course, because the company is very efficient. And then how the business really came back again, because we're dealing in a very interesting industry. This is this is not like buying a t shirt, you know, am I going to buy a t shirt on the buy a t shirt? This is this is how you survive. You need to eat three times a day. And it's up to us to deliver that quality product. That's quality service all the time and be creative about it. Moment before we move on to the other part of your business, Zima. Have you had to raise prices? Will the business within Americana, how much have you raised prices this year and do you expect more price rises to come next year? This is a good question. Actually, if you look at the past eight, nine months and what have gone through we've all gone through is you and I and our consumers and prices and inflation. And if you look at our performance, you will realize that December is resilient business, to be honest with you. But at the same time, we are responsible enough that we take some of some of the price increase on ourselves. We transfer a little bit of it to customers because you have to be very careful that affordability is a is something that we have to judge with a lot of wisdom. And we have to think long term rather than nine months or one year of off price changes. Mohammed, I want you to shift your hats. I haven't spoken to you for a long time. At Prime Dubai, property prices are up 70 percent. You know, Zain, I broke this story so we could both have a little joust here. Good luck to Zain. She wrote this story. I got the number from her. Cannot endure. Come on, Mohammed 2023. Do you think you can see those kind of monster price rises on prime to buy property, sir? We've all been there. You know, you. You see these property prices moving upward and downward. And then there's that. There's the business that we are in. The truth is that you have to look at the price of a global city like Dubai compared globally. Prices in Dubai are really such a good deed. So I think even with the increase prices, Dubai prices are still reasonably reasonable. When you compare them with was similar global cities like London, Singapore to New York, Chicago, Dubai, still very affordable. But here's here's the other side of that trade, Mohammed, which is for normal people, normal people like me who perhaps come to this city with families, they're looking at villas now, you know, 250, 260 thousand dirhams. That's up 26 percent on the year. Mohammed, that's a big risk to the growth story of this city, isn't it? Well, but at the same time, I'm in the business where a beautiful villa is still renting. A hundred and twenty thousand a month. So the great thing about this amazing city that you can actually find still a great value when it comes to living. So if you want the two hundred and fifty thousand, it's there. If you want one hundred and twenty thousand rental there or even in seal value on the five million pawn or if you want one million two hundred. I'm talking about the local currency here which is about three hundred thousand dollar home. It's still available. It's still easy to get to get. Mohammed, let's just close off with this. We talked a great deal about the amount of inward investment. The cliche is all Russian money is coming and etc. But there are many, many other global investors turning to Dubai and the UAE. How much more global investor as as discussions are you having about bringing more money in on new projects? I have always had the mix, it has the I love the Arabs are moving in. It has a lot of Indians. Wealthy Indians are moving in. Of course, we have an increase from the Russians coming in. But the basic markets that generate the growth to the city, they're almost the same percentages. OK, that maybe maybe the Russian gone from 5 percent, 5 to 10 percent. But the other 90 percent are still the you know, the the the they are the basic ingredients of the city's growth. Is the Russian money done? I, Judy, buy and ask you. Everybody talks about it. You actually know the truth is the rush of Russian money, which has bumped into this market. Is that going to run out in 2023, Mohammed? I my I could be wrong. My, my, my pain, I think I think we are the end of it, to be honest. You look at the numbers that I have, an old tradition of markets are really moving the market for a sheer. And from Dubai property, I take you to Chinese assets that I've unleashed a powerful rally on reopening speculation and perceived progress on the US ordered inspections as well as what you're seeing here is a massive move with the Hang Seng to the tune of about six point one percent CSI three hundred up about three point four percent, a huge move in Dolly, one down about nine tenths of one percent on this period. The dollar weakening against all effects majors and the grab for Asian currencies could go a long way if China really does open up for business. But we've seen this before, this playbook this time, though, at a different scale. We just need some substance around this rumor to actually deliver on this upside. But it just shows you how much desire there is to take Asia strong China Hang Seng risk. If there is a confirmation of reopening, it translates to a global narrative. US equities, of course, have had a brutal week. Yes, if on the Nasdaq we were down four point seven percent at the close of business with Nice shaved that back to four point two percent on the week for the S & P excuse me. The Nasdaq was down seven and a quarter as we went into this at trade. Amazon down 13 percent on the week. The question is whether we are at the beginning of an earnings downturn. Quick snapshot of the Treasury market. Yeah. So BNP Paribas favors this trade. The is trade over the equity trade swaps that we're seeing a peak at about five point one five percent in mid 2023. The yield curve inversion is reaching a four decade extreme. We saw a huge move in U.S. two year yields at the moment. We are back about four point seven, U.S., tens of 413 thirty two. The coverage continues from Dubai and London and the rest of the world. This is Bloomberg.