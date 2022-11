00:00

We've seen the slowdown in manufacturing, we've seen some orders starting to soften that within the manufacturing sector. We got that from the ESM earlier on this week. We're now having confirmation via factory orders which come in at a headline level in line, but you take out transports. That number is soft. Same with durable goods. Same with capital goods orders as well. ISDN services, though, Alex, fifty four point four down fifty six point seven. Now it's still north of 50, but it's softer than anticipation. Yeah, it is. Well, let's get more on this. So I want to bring in Michael McKee international economics and policy correspondent, because what's happening is services prices obviously key to the inflation story. Mike, what do you notice in this number? Well, they went up, which is a bit of a surprise. They had been going down in the services index, although not as much as in the manufacturing index that we got the other day. The prices paid no comes in at seventy point seven, up from sixty eight point seven. And J probably noted that yesterday, talking about how goods prices had finally started to come down as supply chains start to clear cut services, prices were making up for it. And one of the reasons that we still have an inflation problem, and that's what the Institute for Supply Management is showing us today, new orders still strong, 56 5. That's down from sixty point six. But that is still strong, suggests that business in the services industries is still picking up. One of the other things that we look at is employment. Forty nine point one from fifty three point. Oh, so maybe a little bit of a slowdown in hiring. We'll find out tomorrow morning.