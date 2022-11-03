Stripe Cutting Staff by 14%, Readies for 'Leaner Times'

00:00

Stripe. Here's the headline from them moments ago cutting staff by 14 percent. It's ready and for what they call leaner times. The co-founder said this. We were much too optimistic about the Internet companies near term growth in 22 23 and underestimated both the likelihood and impact of a broader slowdown. And they are not alone. They're not alone. You look especially across some of the larger growth names in the private company SpaceX Car, including in that they are battening down the hatches for what is a changing market. Stripe was pretty bloated, right? I think we started the year. Eight thousand employees were now going back to 7000, a cut of 1000. But what I'm hearing from venture capitalists on all levels of the curve, from seed through to growth equity stage is now is the time to be disciplined, preserve cash, do not invest with risk and be conservative with hiring. And that is exactly what their stripes story represents. That's crossed the Bloomberg.