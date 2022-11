00:00

Let's get started with really a question around what you guys actually do, how you would describe your jobs. Scarlet Fu re as well as hum rivers. So why did you start? What is it that you actually do? Yeah. Liz I think you hit on the head of a male innovation. The word innovation, it means a lot of different things are a lot from people. But it changed. It was 50 years for 60 years ago. There was a bright scientists who work on something in the lab for 10 years and come up with new products and boom, it changes the world. That still happens sometimes, but change the world has become more collaborative. That's a word I use. So in LG Electronics, they created this innovation center. Last year we were only a year and a half old and our mission is to come up with a new businesses that LG is not in today. OK. Using the means called outside. So we primarily work with the startups and outside of companies and bring their insights, bring their ideas together with the algae and it could create the business. That's how we approach this this world. Tom? Yeah. Great work for Harman and Samsung as our parent company. And when I say work for Harman, most of you will go to Harman Kardon, which is sort of half right. Harman Cardin is one of our audio brands. So at Harman, we have three businesses. The largest one is automotive, which I'll be talking about that. The second part is the brands that we own. So you're pretty familiar with JPL. Harman, Cardin, Infiniti and then some premium brands, including A.G., Mark Levinson, et cetera. And we partner with other audio brands like Bowers and Wilkins and Ben and Olson. So that's another significant business. So if you wear headphones, portable speakers, professional sound systems or in the car, that's the audio brands. And the last piece is Digital Transformation Solutions, which is what we call life where which is changing the digital digital experience for me. OK, so what I think about innovating and kind of what we both do. You're both at the cross sections of using crowdsourced data in different nodes of information to understand what people want. So how do you go about even beginning to understand what data to collect to begin passing out what people may want that they don't have yet? Tom, you know, process, it's a good process question. It's never really the easiest answer. But first, looking at industry trends. So I'll talk mostly about automotive in this in this discussion in the automotive space. There's an acronym called Case, which is consumerization, autonomy, shared writing experiences and electrification. So in a macro view, we always are looking at the big trends. We then ingest that internally. And we created in 2018 a project which is ongoing called Project Move, which stands for mindblowing one vehicle experience. So technical. So but within that, we've done a deep dive starting in 2018 on this industry trends and unpacking what consumers unmet needs are in their vehicle. And as an example, one of those is that they want the car to be a third living space. Now, you may say what's the second living space? Probably the first living space is your home. The second living space is your outdoor living area. We've seen the expansion of homes and even going beyond that, tiny homes, et cetera. And the third one that we uncovered was that they want their car to be, from the consumerization perspective, bringing those those experiences. They're outside the car, inside the car. So that is going from point A to point B can be pretty boring. Part of that innovation process, we unpacked this notion and I heard it earlier and some of the discussions around going from analog to a digital and experience and we've coined the phrase in an industry now called APM are experiences per mile. So going from our PMS in the car to revolutions per minute to PMS, which are experiences per mile and from that less praise innovation as we created Harman, the EPA Advisory Council and many of you probably are on it. LG is on its salesforce is on it. The Weather Channel's on it. SJP and five other automotive companies. So just giving you the broad view of how trends create now this advisory council that is, as you said, crowdsourcing other ideas to drive experiences in the car. And I'll come back later to explain more than that. OK. It's a cycle before we get into what makes a mind blowing experience or that counts as experience per revolution. I'm just wondering from your perspective. Did what data you look at what types of solutions you're looking to, to do really achieve? Yeah, absolutely. So in my case, our center's mission is create something from nothing. That's basically what it is because we are supposed to work and we are working on digital health, for example, energy and metaverse and none of those sectors. The LG Electronics has a footprint as well today. So that is my mission to do it. The data we collect is extremely difficult to even define because we don't even know what field with them. So the way we work with it is instead of us trying to collect the data. We work with the startups. We work with a large number of startups. So the way you said we want data, we collect, we collect startups put it that way. And then the way we do that is we open up a open solicitation. We call that grant challenge program. And we basically say, hey, LG is interested in so many different things. So you guys are DAX first. Please bring your suggestions, ideas, how you want to work with LG instead of we tell you how we want to work with you. So last year we opened the first grandchild new program. We received a thirteen hundred proposals from startups and we picked top 10. And once we picked top ten, we make investments and it would literally create a business unit to quote, create business with those startups because we are not the experts. Startups are experts and they can tell us better. So that's what you meant. You feel responsible by collecting data. That's how we collect data. OK, before we get into the experiences per permit, et cetera, I suppose I just want to follow up on one thing, because you are an expert in the Internet of Things and this concept of understanding the collective wisdom in a crowdsourced venue. How do you used those kinds of databases? What we do on the Internet, how we experience life? How do you sort of access that to really feed into what you do? So the you you use the word Internet thing. So you we collect a lot of data from the devices and appliances that we sell. But at the same time, that data, unless we know exactly what to look for, the data ISE data is not very valuable. Information extracted out of data is valuable. So in that sense, what data would be complete? Any data. But I'm not sure I'm answering that question. But the philosophy is that you need to really figure out what you are looking for from data and saying, well, when you're working at all these solicitations, it starts to I mean, you have a lot of data, data points you can collect. Then you got to you got to first understand what I'm looking for. So there's a lot of questions with Met before that. Tom, from your perspective, how do you understand what someone's experience of their car is like, what someone's experience of what they hear is like and what they might prefer to see more of? Yeah, great. Great question. So part of this APM experience from our advisory council was set up to have two two components. One is to define what those experiences would look like. And the second one is to how do we measure them? So we did an exploratory research and we created the industry's first APM or experienced promo index scoring. Now, that's all crowd sourced from every time you go as that example. There's four types of driving experiences. There's there's some commuting, right. There's sort of long haul family vacations there. There's sort of going from driving kids to school and running errands and so forth. And every time you have those experiences, you're going to be rating your car. So somebody would come up on the dash. You'd be clicking on that rating experience. That's this into the index that we created will be launched probably in the next year. And that's why we created this APM advisory council with 33 companies that are all contributing to that. So we're going to be able to collect real time data now where this is going from a consumer perspective, as you can then see on car A, B and C, the rating index score you'll be able to pick as a consumer. I would like that car because it delivers that type of an experience for me. Now, behind the scenes at Harman, just a little double click on what we're doing to drive that so many spaces that we've created to drive those experiences as examples. We created a product called Ready Care. Ready Care is able to monitor your focus while you're driving. Are your ISE paying and looking straight ahead? Are you concentrating? And we can also track biometric behavior that then drives consumer experiences to be more safe, et cetera. So we know if you're paying attention, I think we've all driven, you know, five miles without remembering what five miles we just did or. Never. We can now actually determine if you really are paying attention and we can actually change that experience in the CAC. I was just thinking that, you know, if you have to write your experience, new kids have been complaining in the back seat, negative, net negative. You strip it out. But to answer that with the control group is that from your perspective, you talk about all the data that you have. That's not the problem. It's really asking the questions, figuring out what to figure out, how to pass the noise from the signal. Right. And I wonder how much this is an algorithmically kind of driven searching for something vs. going back to that room with somebody sitting there with a piece of pencil without his paper and a pencil trying to scratch out something interesting with that. That is actually a good question. So out of the thirteen hundred proposals is first you need to figure it out. You need to be able to say that, OK. Am I looking for a company? That's when I work with us in the sector that we want to work with us. That's first thing. And second thing is, is it a company that has a capacity or technology to work with us? And third thing is, do they. Are they willing to work with us? Are they in the right sector to do business together? Now, with 13 hundred, we were able to do that manually. Now, this year, in the second challenge, we received over 20, 200 proposals. Data points. OK. Forty two off. So all the world now, it suddenly became almost impossible for us to do that manually. So we had to create some kind of automated mechanism to evaluate them, at least on the get go. And the first is. So I'd say. But the principle also same is it is it a partner in the right place. Right. Sector that we want to work with? I do willing to work with us. What kind of business they want to create and then do they have a capacity in technology to do that? So you have to first define what you're looking for and then you can automate at that point. So that's probably the best answer I can give. And Tom, from your perspective, when you talk about signal from the noise, you know, somebody might be driving and say, I'd be really happy right now if a Slurpee straw came down and I could have some Slurpee, but that wouldn't necessarily be an experience with staying power. So how do you determine what's going to be a good experience in five years versus that? Yeah, great. Great question. Again, part of the innovation process, crowd sourcing or speaking advisory council, all the ideas are coming to the table. And as Harmon, we had to figure out, well, what technology is going to drive that experience. So an example of sort of future proofing is the notion that like our mobile device, we either get an operating system. Update I just got the latest 16, but your car is much different. It has a brain inside of it called this head unit. We are actually going to be turning the car into basically software enabled vehicle where you can change the hardware or the brain in the car. So to make a future proof, what's behind that though is you can then change the entire experience in the car by putting new hardware in it coupled with software. So sad. So definitely is that your car can have a new life, a completely new experience and its future proofed that way. We are selling this to automotive companies right now on their future plans because they're building cars that are four years out right now. So we have to be that much further in advance. At Harman, though, what's happening in the automotive industry, it's going through a huge transformation between vehicles and ice vehicles or internal combustion. OEMs are looking or auto companies are looking for ways of getting rid of cost simplification, et cetera. So as a Tier 1 supplier, we're actually moving our business model to not just be engineering for OEMs, but creating products that they just plug in. So it's a completely different business model that we're driving. We call this consumer experience automotive grade. So at the core of what we're doing is innovating these experiences. Driving business and change for the automotive companies is our is our mission. And with our parent company, Samsung, they providing us quite a bit of technologies to advance that. You guys drive all the way. Well, they sit on the council. So if I had one with this, I think you're one of the interesting questions. How do you figure out what is meaningful in the data? How do you figure out what to extract all? So one of the interesting thing is when you have thousands of data points from different startups all over the world, trends emerge and we can see it. And when you analyze door start, not often we can see a certain overlap of interesting emerging technologies. It seems like that's where a lot of stuff surfaced that you invested your time and money. Give an example. We do digital health, so we also do metaphors. What we realized last year is a lot of startups are actually a lot of investors are putting money in. The intersection between the details and metaphors. And that something we didn't expect before we actually look at the data. But once you look at it in Atlanta, you see this emerge. And that could potentially be something we want to focus on. Can you give us an example? So what I realize you're only a year and a half old, so it's hard to do this. But can you give us something sort of concrete sort of concept of something of a path forward that you guys see and have seen through this intersection of the different sectors and the data there? Yeah, absolutely. So as I just mentioned, for example, digital houses abroad. This is really sector. But when you see the emergence of metaphors and, for example, physical therapy and you don't have to go to the therapy place to do that, sometimes you can do it on metaphors. And so there's a muscular skeleton therapy that you follow what's on the screen and it's FDA approved. It actually gives you how to move your body and get the healing, basically. And that is a very interesting trend just coming out. Yes. Gee, we call it your student journal for sustainability and plus sustainability with a carbon capture that is being a lot of money is being invested into this. So I can't tell you those two sectors right now seems to be one that is even with the economic downturn that we don't. We've talked about a lot of different things. Still pretty strong. How do you weigh in, Thomas? I know it is directly applicable to you giving your information to enough people to get feedback and understand whether it's going to be successful versus the fact that other people are going to want to do the same thing and compete with you. But part of that product innovation process and not just doing it, only doing engineering, but prioritizing these experiences. So an automotive company can can just actually plug it in. We have in our stage gate process consumer feedback all along the way. Right. Right down to the ideation. When they're defining the product willingness to pay how much they're willing to pay. So when we then take that data with the product, with the consumer feedback, with the product to our automotive customers, we're giving them the full package and they're very willing to buy once they see the consumer data. Now, it might differ from a Mercedes buyer to maybe a Ford Focus buyer, but if our premises are still there, that that they're those consumers have given us that feedback and we're sharing that directly to the automotive companies. And we're we're leading in this space. Our entire business is changing and we're seeing a really high receptivity from automotive customers again. All automotive customers are our customers. There isn't one that we don't do business with, but they like our innovative approach and our consumer experience blends and all the data we're getting back on it. So great question. So how do you draw a line between free competitive collaboration and competitive collaboration? So it actually comes down to philosophy. So our philosophy and LG Nova is the best innovation comes out of a collaboration. That's that's the best part. That's why we do this. So what that means is, yes, we share a lot of information with our partners and sometimes it's probably information where we just make them public. But at the end of the day, we believe ISE through this kind of sort of like Coke creation process, one plus one can come up with something more than two and that's what you're shooting for. So you're asking, okay, how do you share the data? Still keep the competitive advantage. Yes, there will be, quote, creative business as we going to Paul Allen. But until that point, the data is shared and more partners come to us. More partners want to work with us. That's the sign that our business was about to come out of. It was be more successful. So that's the sort of philosophical question I think is a little weird just talking philosophy here. But that's what it is. It's actually deeply philosophical. We didn't get into it. You don't have a privacy and we didn't get into a whole host of things. We only have about 30 seconds left. I'm just wondering, do you feel like the time cycle, the timeline for innovations has shortened dramatically just simply because of how quickly everything's accelerating and we only have about it gets answers. You answered yes to the crowd sourcing the collaboration. The consortium idea really advances things much, much, much quicker. And I think at the pace of what consumers want. I think in the automotive business tend to be slower, but we're seeing it speed up and we've adapted to that speed through collaboration. The answer is yes. Speed itself doesn't really solve the problem. What solves the problem is the quality of the innovation that comes out of it. And the world has changed that you can get better quality by working with others. Thus does. I guess so. So there's a red light flashing telling me stuff right now. Software re as well as Tom Rivers, both of you. Thank you so much. Tremendously interesting. Thank you.