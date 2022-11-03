Has the US Dollar Peaked?

00:00

Yeah. Let's do it now with Jeremiah. Joining us now to research America's head of Africa strategy at HSBC. What are the ramifications of X Y breaking through 1 to 13? What are the ramifications of resilience? And then stronger dollar is. HSBC is nailed for three, four or five years. It wasn't going well. Thank you. Can I just say and it pains me to say this. Good call, John, yesterday on the coverage around the Fed, because you got a statement, he said. Hold on. We haven't had the press conference yet. And that. Absolutely. Turn on your head, as you all said. So sorry. John did well, but I don't know where he is. He's shown here. He just knows that it's my turn to buy them round to what I said. That's very good. But let's continue the strong dollar. What's it mean or wild swans? I think I think what's curious is where your friends are. Question earlier is like, are we talking rates or are we talking Rosewall? Why can we talk both? It's both about rates and global growth, not U.S. growth. And I think that's the mistake the currency consensus has made. They've looked at the U.S. economy and said, hey, our interest rate sector is slowing. That will temper the Fed. That will temper the dollar. But the reality is, the dollar is trading off deceleration in global growth because everyone's having to hike rates on the U.S. side of the equation, as has become abundantly clear. Amazing work by the Fed yesterday to be to get us on a slower trajectory for rates without fostering a massive risk on move, without fostering kind of, oh, this is the end of the time. So I mean that they must have spent long and hard about how they're going to do that. So I thought cleverly done the hawkish stepped down. Right. I mean, it's sort of what people were expecting and what they delivered on. So I don't understand, though, what could change the story that you just said, because you have a Fed that's hiking rates potentially to a higher level than previously expected. And you also have a U.S. economy that's better than so many of the others and more resilient. So what's going to change the dollar story throughout next year? Well, I think the data. I mean, honestly, that's what we'll end up coming back to. If you get two or three months of core CPI printing, zero point two, our non-farm is coming in 100000 or less, then that allows the Fed say kind of our work is done here. But that's the key. But the markets just so impatient for that. They want to say, well, let us anticipate that and expect that to come in 2023. But the Fed saying that we've been getting this so wrong for so long on inflation, we got to see the numbers. We can't anticipate the numbers Jason Kelly. So right now you're projecting a terminal rate of foreign three quarters to 5 percent. The market's actually ahead of you. Yeah, the market is above that. Where do you think you're right and where could you potentially upgrade how high you see rates going? Well, look, on Monday, the week, the market looks more dovish than us. And the next day, the week, they look more hawkish than us. You know, that's just the reality of the market. So I don't draw too much from that and nor do I spend a lot of my energy fretting about where the consensus is out its crude momentum. And this has been true of this dollar bull run. I compare it to the the the road trip with your kids. You know, you set off and the kids immediately start saying, are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet? This has been the dollar bull run every moment in this dollar bull run. The market has said, is that dollar peak even? Yes. Do you think that's the dollar peak? Why? I mean, the Fed still tends to keep raising rates. Global growth is slowing. Risk aversion is pervasive. You're going to buy the dollar, at least for the next couple of months. I would've said let's take a random tea leaf. I did Thai baht back to 1999 after the big blow up after the crisis. And we're out three standard deviations, which is point eight standard deviations more than we've ever seen. How does the world adapt to Jerome Powell when they're looking at that depreciation or devaluation? Well, look, we're in that environment again. RTS of our dollar, your problem. And for for economies that are fighting inflation, a weak currency is a problem for frankly. What can they do? I mean, look at the Japanese. They've tried. They stem the flow. But the reality is, there's not a great deal to be done. Listen to Bangkok and there are 47 other banks that are out there. I don't think we're at the point. I think the Fed will take this view that we're not at the point where the destructive element of a strong dollar is, is such a problem for the global financial system that we kind of have to navigate towards some kind of eggs that we're just not there yet. And if you've still got core inflation at 6 percent, you've still got an unemployment rate that's historically low that the Fed will say, well, you know, we've got work to do. And that's what they're telling us right now. I'm just focused on the euro and that reaches a breaking point. I mean, we've seen it sort of hovering underneath the parity level. At what point does it become a problem that either triggers a Fed or triggers the ECB in some capacity, even if it's not there to play? Yeah, I think it's already a problem. It's already a problem for the ECB. But the problem is, what do you do about it? There's not a great deal to be done. You know, the ECB has belatedly matched the Fed for pace, but there's no way they're going to match them for level. So let's pretend we get to a point where both central banks have stopped. You're going to be set on a dollar that's yielding considerably more than a euro. You're getting paid literally pay for doing nothing, which is just fantastic. So, you know, who's not going to do that? And if you've got the bigger issue for the euro. Is listening about what you do. The dollar. To your point about rates and growth. When. When the Fed raises rates. You buy the dollar because rates are going up and because growth is going down. Risk aversion. When the ECB raises rates. Okay. You might buy the euro because rates are going up. But then you're selling the euro because European growth is going down. You've got that ambiguity around the euro that the dollar doesn't struggle with. And that's why the dollar throughout this year has been buy the dips, grind higher, grind higher, despite everyone saying, hey, is that the peak? We've got about 30 seconds. I was speaking above Michael yesterday. Lisa mentioned that earlier on and he talked about the calm before the storm. Do you get a sense this ends with this cathartic moment of just this massive, massive demand for the US dollar, the kind of breakout we saw in March 2020? Do you anticipate that kind of thing again? I view slightly differently. I think we've been on a reasonable dollar trend, so like a boat trundling along the water towards the ferry port. But as you come into the ferry port, the stopping point, all the propellers come on, all the volatility, everything gets churned. And then we kind of settle and maybe we settle into a port like a trading range for 2023. That's what I think we're heading towards, not necessarily some massive capitulation or final dollar surge. I think it's more about the Volt that we'll get as we as we near the end of these cycles.