Evercore's Schlosstein Sees Uncertainty in Deal Making

Love to have you because you're actually out there in the dealmaking world, you know what's going on. Talk about the Fed first. If you talk about the Fed versus midterms, which is more important, but what affects deal making more wealth? What affects dealmaking is uncertainty. Uncertainty is the enemy of dealmaking. And in terms of the markets and what's causing that uncertainty. Clearly, the Fed is way ahead of the midterm elections. I think if you look at the effect of midterm elections on the markets, the last 16 midterm elections have been followed by up stock markets six months and 12 months. And we're probably going to have a gridlock. In other words, at least one house in the hands of one party and the presidency and maybe the other, the Senate in the hands of another party. And stocks have generally done well in gridlock as well. So the real focus yesterday and going forward is on the Fed. And therefore, I want to come back further just before that. Does gridlock actually, ironically, give you a form of certainty in a way, in the sense that the expectation is that little will happen, although there have been periods of time when gridlock has caused massive uncertainty. You remember the debt ceiling extension. That's a really big issue, which is alive again right now. It could very well be. And that that would obviously be a very big negative. OK. Let's go back now to the Fed, if we could. There's the uncertainty about exactly where we end up, how fast we get there. There's also just having higher rates. To what extent does higher interest rates in itself affect deal making? It's harder to get the financing, is it not, right now, because we're in a period of uncertainty. Financing is very hard to come by. Those periods generally settle out once the uncertainty is resolved. So I don't expect that to be a longer term phenomena. Financing will be more expensive, but it will be once again pretty readily available. Does it put private credit in the driver's seat? I mean, they've made a lot of inroads since 2008, have they not? And is this actually shifted even more that direction? They have private credit is really important. But private credit has also pulled back a little bit, not because of the availability of financing or because they are stuck with bad loans like some of the large banks are. But because of the enormous uncertainty as to how high does the Fed go? When do they stop? And does that precipitate a recession? And if it does, will it be shallower, a little less shallow? So zero if you've been saying uncertainty is the big issue when it comes to deal making. So one uncertainty. We had a lot of the United Kingdom recently. You're I know you're spending a lot of time over there these days and they had to unwind that because the pinch behinds. Does that raise questions your mind or the market's mind? More generally, there might be other situations that don't involve U.K. pensions where we may have some wobbles or even worse in the markets. Well, if you look at historically, almost every period of higher rates and weaker economic activity has shown stress somewhere. So I think we have to be wary of that. Unfortunately, I don't think anybody has been very good at predicting where that stress will come from. But, you know, I think certainly some of the emerging markets that have dollar denominated debt and the dollar has been so strong, this is going to be a challenging period for them, as you suggest, rough. It always comes up where you least expect it. I mean, you're going to. Exactly right. Long-Term Capital Markets, all kinds of things like that. At the same time, does it almost always come from leveraged someplace? Because even in the U.K. situation, one person described it as you wouldn't think the pension plans were leveraged, but it turns out they had these derivatives that actually put some turns on it. Yes, leverage is almost always the cause of financial crises because and by the way, it's not always borrowed money. It's very frequently in the form of derivative transactions, which are in effect off balance sheet leverage. So will finally come back the midterms just for a moment. I mean, you've been you've been served in Democratic administrations. You've been identify the Democrats. What about things like anti-trust enforcement? Is the threat of antitrust forces? Would you hear a lot about not sure in which we see is that having a chilling effect on deals? I think it's definitely a little higher on the agenda of companies when they're thinking about doing transactions. But I do think you have to also be cognizant of the fact that any material change in antitrust policy really has to come first from law. So and I think you've seen that that a couple of the. Shoes that have been taken have been looked upon skeptically by the courts. If that happens two, three, four times, I think within the absence of legislation, antitrust policy really won't change that. This is taking beyond dealmaking and into legislative affairs. But I'm curious specifically about high tech, because there's been a lot of talk up on Capitol Hill, both the Democrats and the Republicans, about antitrust and high tech. And yet I haven't seen anything done. Is this thing gives me a lot to talk about, but probably not that much action. I'm not smart enough not to know the answer.