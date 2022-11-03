Could a Thesaurus Really Help the Fed?

00:00

Did you have this kind of conversation? Did someone say, you know what, someone's gonna think, though, Rich? Someone's gonna think that's a pivot. They're gonna think it means x,yz. Say, we need to change you. We need to change the word. Lloyd Blankfein was talking about getting a thesaurus over the Federal Reserve and got through a list of words that might be more effective. How did it actually work? Rich, when you put this stuff together? Well, the short answer is yes. The chair and the committee are very focused on making sure that communication conveys not only the sense of the meeting, but the sense of where they are they are going. And certainly I and others would weigh in on how different wording and different communication would be interpreted. And certainly we did our best to have it aligned with the message that we wanted to communicate. Yes. Cleared. I was shocked because I think John Farrell was at the quality of the letter from the progressive liberals in Congress, led by Senator Warren of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. She did cite you for a single mandate. It was seven cogent questions, properly footnoted, looked like a graduate paper, maybe in Columbia. With that said, how does the Fed receive a letter like that from politicians? What do you actually do when you get a smart note, as you did from Warren Sanders and company? Well, I mean, I won't speak about this particular case, but of course, Federal Reserve officials and certainly the chair get get correspondents all the time and including from members of Congress and the relevant committees. And I have every confidence that that that they will respond promptly and thoroughly to to the letter to get inflation down means to get nominal GDP down. I spoke to Michael Dart is so good on this earlier. Mike, great. And we are nowhere, Richard, cleared or near what I'm going to call a normal nominal GDP in GDP in the proportion now is we need to do a lot of work on inflation. Is real GDP, particularly domestic final sales is quiescent. How do we get that down more rapidly? Is it to crush the housing market? What's the strategy to bring it down? Besides a blunt instrument of a rate increase? Well, the you know, the instruments are blunt and it would be great if the Fed had surgical tools, but it does not. It's basically tighten conditions through higher rates and letting the balance sheet run off in terms of nominal GDP. It has certainly stepped down from the eye popping pace. I think last year nominal GDP growth grew twelve percent and obviously not consistent with a 2 percent inflate. It is downshifting. In fact, this year we've seen a slowdown in nominal private sector demand growth. The GDP growth we've had has really been, you know, been bobbing around with inventories and trade. So, you know, the Fed's tighter financial conditions have yet to really fully kick in. And most of the slowdown this year in growth has been coming from what I call the sticker shock of higher prices crushing up against nominal income at nominal income growth. That's not keeping pace.