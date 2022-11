00:00

I know you don't target the currency, Governor, but the weaker pound, the higher the inflation. So at what point is it doesn't become uncomfortable for both the Bank of England and the government that we don't target. We've got to target the exchange rate. We take it into account, obviously, in our setting of monetary policy. So it features in in our forecast. It features in off the deliberations, but we don't target us. But is there a point where it becomes problematic? No, because I think the word problematic has all sorts of implications. I don't see it like that. We look at the things that are causing it. And that was all standard where you could look at it, range of angles you can come at it from. And in doing so, we're seeking to understand what particularly is causing it. See, there's nothing that would warrant an intervention against it because it actually hurts with your inflation problem that you're trying to target. Well, in the precise meaning of the term intervention, I think that's a term that we haven't used that that approach since the early 1990s. And we all know the history of that period. So it's not it's not something that we discuss in terms of our toolkit. But but is it I'm top of your mind or is it just something that's a part of it's part of the things that we discuss. I wouldn't want to sort of give it more status than that, to be honest. Governor, you say the markets aren't right to expect rates to peak at around four point seventy five percent. Where will they be? What we don't know is the answer. The point we've made today is that we feel that with the market curve that really overdone it, and that when we spend and we spend a lot of hours preparing our decisions and going through as a committee, we really found it very well, not just very hard, but not possible to really square our own reading of the economy and what was to come in the economy and the inflation outlook with the with the pricing of straight pricing on the market. But so why give such a clear guidance? Was it hurting? Is it for mortgage holders? Is it for it for people that have houses? Well, it's not because it's certainly for mortgage and for mortgage holders, because, of course, the UK mortgage market has shifted much more to being a fixed rate market. Not not the same sort of fixed rate structure as the US, but it's still much more fixed rate market now. So it's far more priced off the swap curve. What has happened to the rate curve over the last, you know, two months? Yeah, I think it's fed free directly into mortgage pricing. So a lower curve will Paul Sweeney because all borrowers in sense both benefit from it. Covid do you think you'll hold back in raising rates where they need to be to take care of mortgage owners? No, I don't. You know, I've read, which is very clear, it's since inflation. I mean, it's it's it's price stability. It's a 2 percent inflation target. We won't deviate from that. But what would obviously, if things like the mortgage market and the housing market feature in our assessment of the economy and our decisions and reach a conclusion on how to meet the inflation target is 75 basis point hikes. The new normal is that the new thing? I know we have a story on Bloomberg saying how different you are today. How in your view of the. I think what I would say about the US and UK facing very different situations and very different shocks. I mean, we're facing a huge real income shock, negative real income shock in terms of energy, particularly gas, which the U.S. isn't facing. It's got a different inflation context. That's it. So I don't think, you know, people would be surprised when they see that, you know, we and the Fed are looking at things through different lenses and we come to different conclusions. You know, I resist people saying, well, you should do the same as this, the central bank. But do you think you'll be more aggressive in tightening quicker now? You really should not. The fact that we've done 75 today, nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. That's that's not appropriate. Going to at some point you step away from this tightening spree. What indicators do you look at to see when you can cool off of it? Well, I would say so. We always look at what the profile of inflation is going forwards. I think when, you know, as I said earlier on today, we we look very carefully at the labor market because we have a very tight labor market in this country. I mean, it's interesting that, you know, there's a lot of evidence that the economy is slowing. There's some evidence now that labor demand is beginning to slow. But we still have a very tight labor market. We've got a smaller labor force today than we had immediately before Covid. But are there specific surveys or indicators that carry more weight than others that, you know? I mean, we we I think we've always in the NPC rightly sort of avoided that sort of that sort of debate because it becomes it means that individual pieces of data get, get, get getting a sense too much significance. And frankly, also, I would say it changes over time. I mean, the things we look at in the economy more particularly than others depend upon the situation. So the labour market at the moment is ISE is a. Very close, has a very close focus because it is so tight government, we had a column by Mr. Card, Calico Dow Jones, so I'm sure you've read saying that it was the Bank of England's lack of pension fund oversight that our Lewis trust what you say? Well, I did read the column and I think you made two points. The first one was pension fund oversight. While Ashley Bank isn't a pension fund regulator, but we did organise a stress test of some parts of the system back in 2018 19. We assumed an interest rate stress as you have to. There was what was in it was a bigger stress than no history of the last quarter century. What we experienced in September was substantially bigger than that. Now, of course, we have to think about that poses a question to any. The only central bank. Well, how do you react to that? I mean, what's the right place to start the stress? But I would say this was off the scale of history. The second thing, I'm afraid both really fundamentally disagree with with the conclusion of that article was this suggestion that we stopped our intervention and should have continued it for financial stability purposes and that, I'm afraid, wrong because we stopped our intervention at a point when. We concluded, and I think the evidence supports it, that the precise financial stability program we were seeking to deal with we felt had been dealt with. And if we had gone on longer than that, we would be increasing a moral hazard problem. And that would have had a detrimental effect on financial stability over time.