00:00

It is 75 basis point hikes. The new normal is the new thing. I know we have a story on Bloomberg saying how different you are today. How in your view of the world? I think what I would say about the US and the UK is facing very different situations and very different shocks. I mean, we're facing a huge real income shock because it really in shock in terms of energy, particularly gas, which the U.S. isn't facing. It's got different inflation context about that. So I don't think, you know, people would be surprised when they see that we in the Fed are looking at things through slightly different lenses and we come to different conclusions. You know, I resist people saying, well, you should do the same as this other central bank. But I think you'll be more aggressive in tightening quicker now. You really should not. The fact that we've done some fly today, nobody should read into it. That's the new norm. That's that's not appropriate. Governor, at some point, you step away from this tightening spree. What indicators do you look at to see when you can cool off of it? Well, I say I would say we always look at what the profile of inflation is going forwards. I think, Ben, as I said earlier on today, that we will look very carefully at the labor market because we have a very tight labor market in this country. I mean, it's interesting that, you know, there's a lot of evidence that the economy is slowing. There's some evidence now that labor demand is beginning to slow. But we still have a very tight labor market. We've got a smaller labor force today than we had immediately before Covid. But are there specific surveys or indicators that carry more weight than others that, you know? I mean, we've we've I think we've always in the NPC rightly sort of avoided that sort of that sort of debate because it becomes it means that individual pieces of data get, get, get, get that sense too much significance. And frankly, also, I would say it changes over time. I mean, the things we look at in the economy more particularly than others depend upon the situation. So the labor market at the moment as there is, is a very close has a very close focus because it is so tight government. We had a column by Mr. Card, Calico Dow Jones. So I'm sure you've read saying that it was the Bank of England's lack of pension fund oversight that ourselves transferred. You say, well, I did read the column and I think you made two points. The first one was pension fund oversight should the bank isn't the pension fund regulator. But we did organises a stress test of some parts of the system back in 2018 19. We assumed an interest rate stress as you have to. There was what was in it was a bigger stress than no history of the last quarter century. What we experienced in September was substantially bigger than that. Now, of course, we have to think about that poses a question to any. The only central bank. Well, how do you react to that? I mean, what's the right place to certain the stress? But I would say this was off the scale of history. The second thing I'm afraid I've really fundamentally disagree with with the conclusion of that article was this suggestion that we stopped our intervention and should have continued it for financial stability was as much, I'm afraid, wrong because we stopped our intervention at a point when. We concluded, and I think the evidence supports it, that the precise financial stability problem we were seeking to deal with we felt had been dealt with. And if we had gone on longer than that, we would be increasing the moral hazard problem. And that would have had a detrimental effect on financial stability over time.