Bloomberg The Fed Decides (11/02/2022)

JON: I HAVE NEVER SEEN YOU SO FIRED UP FOR A FED DECISION. COUNTDOWN TO THE PREPOSITION STARTS RIGHT NOW. THIS IS A SPECIAL EDITION OF BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE. BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE THE FED DECIDES. JON: GOOD AFTERNOON. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE FED DECISION BEGINS RIGHT NOW. 60 MINUTES FROM NOW GOING INTO THIS EQUITY DOWN .6% ON THE S & P. THE MOST IMPORTANT FED DECISION SINCE THE LAST ONE, UNTIL THE . TOM: MARKETS COULD MOVE. WE WILL HAVE ALL OF THAT OVER THE NEXT TWO HOURS OR SO. I AM THROUGH JANUARY TO FEBRUARY 1. I LOVE WHAT MICHAEL MCKEE SAID MOMENTS AGO WHERE HE TALKED ABOUT STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY, THAT PERFECTLY CAPTURES WHAT WE WILL SEE. JON: HOW DO YOU SIGNAL YOU MIGHT BE STEPPING DOWN IN THE SIZE OF HER INTEREST RATE HIKES FROM 75 TO PERHAPS 50. NOT SURE HOW BIG B. WITHOUT TRIGGERING A FINANCIAL EASE OF CONDITIONS BEFORE YOU BECOME CONVINCED THAT INFLATION IS ON HIS WAY BACK DOWN. LISA: I WAS THINKING A LOT ABOUT THIS AND HOW QUICKLY THEY HAVE RAISED RATES. I WENT BACK TO THE 1980'S WHEN THEY WERE RAISING RATES AT A SIMILAR PACE. NOVEMBER OF 1980 THEY RAISE RATES BY FOUR POINT 25 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN THAT MONTH. WHY ARE THEY NOT JUST GOING BIG AND GOING HOME? WHY ARE THEY DRIPPING IT OUT? JON: HAVEN'T THEY DONE THAT ALREADY? 300 BASIS POINTS FROM MARCH TO OCTOBER. LOOKING FOR ANOTHER 75 TODAY. WE LOOKED AT THE DOT PLOT THE LAST TIME THEY CAME OUT. NO PROJECTION THIS TIME. YOU HAVE TO WAIT UNTIL DECEMBER FOR THAT. TOM: THIS GOES BACK TO ARTHUR BURNS. WE HAVE GONE BACK TO WHAT SOME HAVE STUDIED. WE COME OFF OF THAT AT SOME POINT. JON: S & P 500 -.6%. NASDAQ DOWN 1%. HEELS TOTALLY UNCHANGED. NORTH OF 4%. LISA: WHO WANTS TO GET AHEAD OF THIS FREIGHT TRAIN? WHO TRADES ON FED DAYS? TOM: YOU TRADE ON FED DAYS UNTIL YOU LOSE MONEY AND THEN YOU NEVER DO IT AGAIN. LISA: IT IS ALWAYS THE WRONG RESPONSE, AM I WRONG? JON: WHAT DO YOU WANT ME TO SAY? TOM: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE AND IT IS HAZARDOUS TO YOUR PORTFOLIO. JON: WE ARE LEAVING THE FORMER FED VICE CHAIR WAITING. LISA: FORMER VICE CHAIR RICHARD CLARIDA DIE WILL BE JOINING US MOMENTARILY, CURRENTLY AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY. WE ALSO HEAR FROM PRIYA MISRA. THEY WILL BE TAKING US UP TO THE FED DECISION AT 2:00, FOLLOWED BY IMMEDIATE ACTION FROM DIANE SWONK AND SCOTT MINERD. BREAKING DOWN THE NEWS CONFERENCE WITH SOME COMMENTARY. MICHAEL CAPON AND BLACK ROCKS JEFF ROSENBERG. EXCITED TO HEAR WHAT RICHARD HAS TO SAY NOT ONLY ABOUT WHAT TO EXPECT COMING UP BUT ALSO ABOUT THE MANDATE OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE WHEN INFLATION IS AT THE FOREFRONT OF CONCERNS. TOM: HE IS THE FORMER VICE CHAIR THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM, ASSOCIATED WITH COLUMBIA. JUST FOR YOU, I WORE A COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY BOWTIE. I WILL CUT TO THE CHASE. YOU WERE FOOTNOTED WITH SENATOR WARREN AND OTHER WORRIES ABOUT A SINGLE MANDATE FED. THE SINGLE MANDATE OF INFLATION, PUBLISHED DUAL MANDATE, OTHERS WOULD SAY THERE IS A TRIPLE MANDATE, ASSET SIZE. HOW MANY MANDATES DOES JEROME POWELL FACE TODAY? RICHARD: THERE IS A DUAL MANDATE BUT INFLATION IS WAY TOO HIGH. AS THE CHAIR AND OTHERS HAVE INDICATED, THE ONLY WAY TO HAVE SUSTAINABLE NET SOME EMPLOYMENT IS WITH PRICE STABILITY. AS LONG AS INFLATION REMAINS ELEVATED ABOVE THE FED'S TARGET, IT WILL BE FOCUSED ON GETTING INFLATION DOWN. IN ADDITION, MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEE INDICATED THERE HAVE BEEN SOME POST-PANDEMIC CHANGES IN THE LABOR MARKET, THE LEVEL OF UNEMPLOYMENT CONSISTENT WITH PRICE STABILITY HAS RISEN. IT IS DIFFICULT TO KNOW BY HOW MUCH. FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE UNTIL WE SEE PROGRESS ON INFLATION, THE FED IS FOCUSED ON GETTING INFLATION DOWN. TOM: THIS IS ALL OPERATIVE OFF THE PHILLIPS CURVE FROM LONG AGO, WANTED SCHOOL OF ECONOMICS. THIS RELATIONSHIP OF LABOR AND INFLATION, IS IT OPERATIVE TODAY? RICHARD: PHILLIPS CURVES ARE NOT LAWS OF PHYSICS, THEY CAN INDUCE SHIFTS AROUND. LIKELY WE HAVE SEEN A SHIFT IN THE LEVEL OF UNEMPLOYMENT CONSISTENT WITH PRICE STABILITY. I THINK WE HAVE ALSO SEEN EVIDENCE OF A CHANGE IN THE SLOPE OF THE PHILLIPS CURVE. IF I WAS AT MY OLD JOB, I WOULD NOT BE RELYING ON THAT MUCH NOW. JON: CAN YOU HELP US UNDERSTAND HOW THIS FED WOULD NAVIGATE THIS CONUNDRUM? SIGNALING YOU ARE OPEN TO SMALLER RATE HIKES WITHOUT TRIGGERING A PREMATURE EASING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. HOW DO YOU DO SOMETHING LIKE THAT IN A NEWS CONFERENCE? RICHARD: I AGREE IT'S A CHALLENGE. COMING OUT OF THE SEPTEMBER MEETING, WHEN I WAS FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO BE ON YOUR SET, THE CHAIR DELIVERED A HAWKISH 75. SINCE THEN, INFLATION DATA HAS BEEN WORSE, HIGHER THAN THEY WOULD LIKE, INCLUDING THE EMPLOYMENT COST INDEX, CPI. AS A CONSEQUENCE, THE MARKET PRICING FOR THE TERMINAL RATE HAS SHIFTED UP. THAT IS APPROPRIATE. I DON'T THINK HE WILL PUSH BACK ON THAT TODAY. I ALSO THINK THE CHAIR WILL WANT TO HAVE THE OPTION, THE COMMITTEE WILL HAVE THE OPTION, BASED ON THE DATA NOW AND THE DECEMBER MEETING, TO DOWNSHIFT. PEOPLE WANT TO LEAVE THAT OPTION OPEN BUT I DON'T THINK YOU WILL PUSH BACK ON THE IDEA THAT THE TERMINAL RATE MAY BE HIGHER IN THE CYCLE BECAUSE THE INFLATION DATA HAVE BEEN WORSE. LISA: WHAT DO YOU WANT TO HEAR FROM FED CHAIR JAY POWELL? RICHARD: I DO THINK, COMING INTO THIS MEETING, THEY ARE PROBABLY NOT UNHAPPY WITH MARKET PRICING IN THE SENSE -- AS I LOOK AT MY SCREENS -- MARKETS ARE PRICING IN SOME PROBABILITY THEY ARE GOING 75. I THINK THEY WOULD BE CONCERNED IF THE MARKETS HAD 75 BEING CLOSE TO A SLAMDUNK NEXT MEETING. I DON'T THINK HE WILL PUSH BACK VERY MUCH. IF HE GETS QUESTIONS FROM MIKE MCKEE AND OTHERS ON MARKET PRICING. I DO THINK IT'S IMPORTANT TO NAVIGATE, AS RELATED TO THE EARLIER QUESTION ABOUT FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, FINANCIAL MARKETS WILL TEND TO FRONT RUN. NEXT YEAR, MARKET SEE THE FED PAUSING, WHEN JAY SAYS PAUSE, THEY MAY HEAR DONE OR HIKE. I DON'T THINK THERE IS AN EASY ANSWER FOR IT BUT HE HAS TO RESTATE, EMPHASIZE WHAT HE DID AT JACKSON HOLE, THEY WILL KEEP ADDING UNTIL THE JOB IS DONE. LISA: WHAT IS YOUR SENSE OF HOW FAR THE FED HAS TO SEE PROGRESS IN BRINGING DOWN INFLATION BEFORE THEY GET NOT MORE ACCOMMODATIVE BUT LESS RESTRICTIVE GIVEN THE OTHER ASPECT OF THIS? THE EMPLOYMENT MANDATE. RICHARD: A CHALLENGE THEY FACE, THE ECONOMY FACES, INFLATION IS STICKIER AND MORE PERSISTENT THAN PERHAPS THEY AND OTHERS INCLUDING MYSELF WOULD HAVE HOPED IN THE SPRING. BY NOW I THOUGHT WE WOULD HAVE SEEN CORE AND UNDERLYING MEASURES OF INFLATION AND WAGE INFLATION COMING DOWN. THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED. THEY WANT TO SEE THE RATE OF INFLATION FALLING NOT INCREASING. I THINK AT SOME POINT, THOUGH, THE COMMENTS THAT VICE CHAIR BRAINARD AND OTHERS HAVE MADE, AT SOME POINT, NOT AT THIS MEETING OR DECEMBER, STEPPING BACK AND ASSESSING HOW THE CABLE TO RATE ARE IMPACTING THE ECONOMY. THAT WILL BECOME MORE OF A FACTOR COMING INTO NEXT YEAR. THE RISK CASE IS THAT WE ARE SITTING IN MARCH AND INFLATION IS NOT SLOWING AND THEN THERE IN A TOUGH POSITION. JON: FANTASTIC TO HAVE YOU WITH US TODAY COUNTING DOWN TO THIS DECISION. YOU WILL STICK WITH US. RICHARD CLARIDA DOWN WITH PIMCO. THAT LINE FROM CHAIRMAN POWELL IN JACKSON HOLE IS THE ONE THAT HAS LANDED HIM IN SOME HOT WATER POLITICALLY SPEAKING. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT THAT OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS. SOMETHING HE HAS TO FACE DOWN IN THIS NEWS CONFERENCE. TOM: IMPORTANT FOR PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND THIS IS NOT ORIGINAL. THIS OCCURRED WITH WILLIAM MARTIN, LBJ, ANY NUMBER OF TIMES WHERE IT COMES DOWN TO THE LABOR CRUNCH AND THE STANDARD OF LIVING OF PEOPLE AWAY FROM THE ELITE DISCUSSION OF THE FED. JON: IT IS HAPPENING WITHIN A WEEK OF THE MIDTERMS. SLIGHTLY ORIGINAL TERRITORY THERE. LISA: ONE WEEK WITHIN THE ELECTION AND THEN TWO DAYS LATER WE GET THE CPI REPORT. GOOD LUCK TRYING TO SIGNAL ANYTHING. TOM: 75 BPS NEAR AN ELECTION? NEVER WOULD I HAVE THOUGHT. JON: 18 MINUTES AWAY. SPECIAL COVERAGE CONTINUES WITH PRIYA MISRA. > > HOW MUCH DOES THE FED LEAD INTO A DOWNSHIFT? > > PMI NUMBERS, HOUSING NUMBERS, SLOWDOWN IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. > > MAYBE IT IS TIME FOR THE FED TO BEGIN TO DOWNSHIFT. > > IS IT TOO EARLY IN MY OPINION? YES. > > THE DIFFICULTY IS THE INFLATION NUMBERS HAVE NOT COME DOWN YET. > > HAVING SAID THAT, IF I WAS AT THE FED RIGHT NOW, I WOULD STRUGGLE. > > THEY CANNOT TAKE RATES OFF AT 75 BASIS POINTS RATES INDEFINITELY. > > ALL EYES WILL FOCUS ON THE DECEMBER RATE HIKE MEETING. > > NOVEMBER IS ALL ABOUT DECEMBER. > > THE FOCUS IS REALLY ON DECEMBER. JON: NOVEMBER IS ALL ABOUT DECEMBER. THE DECISION 15 MINUTES AWAY. EQUITIES ARE -.4% ON THE S & P. NASDAQ, DOWN ABOUT .9%. WE HAVE SEEN SOME MAJOR NEWS. LET'S SEE WHAT LOOKS LIKE A LITTLE BIT LATER. FADE THE NEXT DAY HAS BEEN THE STORY SOMETIMES. LET'S GET TO THE BOND MARKET. THE LAST TIME THE FED MEANT, WE WERE ABOUT 50 BASIS POINTS LOWER. YIELDS COMING IN A BASIS POINT ON THE 10'S. TO FINISH ON THE U.S. DOLLAR, LET'S FINISH WITH THE REST OF THE WORLD. THE REST OF THE BONE WOULD LIKE THIS THING TO BE A WHOLE LOT WEAKER. TOM: YOU HAD A GREAT INSIGHT ON THE EQUITY MARKETS. I WENT BACK TO LOOK AT THE DOW. 32,000, 29,000, 32,000. STOCKS ARE GOING NOWHERE. WE CONTINUE WITH THE FORMER VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM RICHARD CLARIDA. I WANT TO SPEAK ABOUT YOUR TIMELINE FORWARD. I UNDERSTAND IT IS DELICATE, AS A FORMER FED OFFICIAL, BUT THE IDEA THAT WE GET A HALT IN INFLATION AND GET THIS FIXED, YOU TALK TO PRESIDENT BIDEN, ARE YOU OUT TO JUNE OF NEXT YEAR, 2024? WHAT DOES THE TIMELINE LOOK LIKE? RICHARD: WHAT I THINK OF AS A PLAUSIBLE BEST CASE SCENARIO IS A SCENARIO WHEREBY SOME COMBINATION OF TIGHTER POLICY AND SOME ADJUSTMENTS IN THE LABOR MARKET, FRANKLY, SOME GOOD LUCK, THAT BY THE END OF 2023 THE MEASURE OF INFLATION THAT THE FED LOOKS AT, CORE PCE, IS RUNNING AT TWO POINT SOMETHING. THAT IS THE PLAUSIBLE BEST CASE SCENARIO. UNFORTUNATELY, IF THERE IS RISK TO THAT OUTLOOK, I THINK THERE IS RISK TO THE UPSIDE ON RATION. -- ON INFLATION. EMPLOYMENT COST INDEX, 5%. UNDERLYING INFLATION IS SOMEWHERE IN THE NATIVE THREES AT BEST. THE FED HAS WORK TO DO. THE MOST DIFFICULT DISINFLATION ASSIGNMENT REALLY SINCE THE 1980'S. THE PLAUSIBLE BEST CASE SCENARIO, I YEAR FROM NOW, YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS, INFLATION IS BELOW THREE, BUT A LOT HAS TO HAPPEN FOR THAT TO PLAY OUT. JON: POLICYMAKERS ALWAYS TALK ABOUT THE BALANCE OF RISK, THE NEXT MOVE. ONE THING WE HAVE HEARD FROM THIS FEDERAL RESERVE, FROM SEVERAL OFFICIALS, IS THE RISK OF DOING TOO LITTLE OUTWEIGHS THE RISK OF DOING TOO MUCH. IS THAT STILL YOUR ASSESSMENT OF THINGS? RICHARD: IT IS MY ASSESSMENT. HISTORY HAS SHOWN, THIS IS NOT JUST AN ACADEMIC EXERCISE. HISTORY HAS SHOWN THAT IF CENTRAL BANKS DON'T HAVE CREDIBILITY, ARE NOT ABLE TO ACHIEVE PRICE STABILITY OVER TIME, THE COST TO THE ECONOMY ARE SIGNIFICANT. ULTIMATELY THE COST OF BRINGING DOWN INFLATION ARE HIGHER. ABSOLUTELY, IF I WERE ON THE COMMITTEE, I WOULD BE ARTICULATING THAT VIEW WHICH MAY NOT BE POPULAR WITH EVERYONE, BUT IT IS WHAT I BELIEVE. LISA: A VIEWER JUST RODE IN, SAID THAT HE HAS BEEN ASKING PEERS THIS QUESTION, WHERE DO YOU SEE INFLATION IN DECEMBER 2023? HE SAYS IT IS VERY CONCERNING TO SEE HOW FAR AND HOW VASTLY DIFFERENT THE PROJECTIONS ARE. HOW CONCERN IS IT TO YOU THAT PEOPLE CANNOT PINPOINT WITH ANY CONSENSUS WHERE IT WILL BE? RICHARD: IT IS CONCERNING. IN RETROSPECT, ALL OF US SORT OF GOT LULLED IN THE GREAT MODERATION FROM THE 90'S UNTIL THE GREAT PANDEMIC COLLAPSE. IN A GOOD YEAR INFLATION WAS RUNNING AT 2.1, AND A SOFT YEAR, 1.6. WE ALL GOT USED TO VERY LITTLE VOLATILITY IN INFLATION, AND IT IS SOMETHING OF A SHOCK, WAKE-UP CALL TO LOOK AT THE UNCERTAINTY. BUT IT IS A FACT OF LIFE. IT IS NOT JUST IN THE U.S. WE SEE A SIMILAR DYNAMIC IN THE U.K., CANADA, EUROZONE, AUSTRALIA. NOT COINCIDENTALLY, DUE TO THE PANDEMIC, SHUTDOWN DOWN, WHAT IS GOING ON IN UKRAINE, THERE ARE BIG SHOCKS HITTING THESE ECONOMY AND UNFORTUNATELY THEY ARE MOVING INFLATION UP INTO LEVELS THAT NOBODY LIKES. TOM: PEOPLE ARE LOOKING BACK AT OTHER BOUTS OF STRONG INFLATION. MORE AND MORE PEOPLE LOOK BACK TO THE 1940'S, EARLY 1950'S. DO YOU HAVE A BELIEF THAT ONCE THE TREND MOVES, IT WILL MOVE QUICKLY TO DISINFLATION? RICHARD: I THINK ONCE WE START TO SEE THIS IN THE LABOR MARKET, YES. IT CAN BE QUITE QUICK. INDEED IF YOU LOOK AT PAST CYCLES, WAGE INFLATION IN THE EARLY 2000, AFTER THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS, WAGE INFLATION ACTUALLY FELT PRETTY SUBSTANTIALLY ONCE THE ECONOMY SLOWED. IN TERMS OF YOUR ANALOGIES, I LIKE TO THINK ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THIS IS MORE LIKE 1951 OR 1966. I WAS NOT AROUND 41951, BUT IF YOU LOOK AT THE DATA IN THE U.S., WE HAD A SUPPLY SHOCK, DEMAND SHOCK, KOREAN WAR, INFLATION WENT UP TO 10, AND THEN THE NEXT YEAR, 1%. TOM: I WAS ON THE BACK END OF EISENHOWER. RICHARD CLARIDA DIE WITH US. HIS WORK ON DSGE AND OTHER THINGS. THE ONLY ONE WHO READ THE ENTIRE PAPER, PRIYA MISRA. JON: FANTASTIC TO HAVE YOU WITH US. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR IN THE STATEMENT AND THE NEWS CONFERENCE FROM CHAIR POWELL LATER? PRIYA: OPTIONALITY. ALL WE CAN GET FROM A FED MEETING TYPICALLY IS A SENSE OF THE REACTION FUNCTION. IT IS A DATA-DEPENDENT FED, THEY HAVE DROPPED GUIDANCE. WE ARE LOOKING FOR THAT 75 BASIS POINT HIKE. IT IS ALL ABOUT DECEMBER AND GOING FORWARD. CAN WE GET A SENSE OF THE THRESHOLD, WHAT POINT DO THEY SLOW DOWN THE PACE OF HIKES, WHEN DO THEY STOP HIKING, AND AT WHAT POINT DO THEY STOP USING? WE HAVE BEEN HEARING LOUD AND CLEAR THAT THEY ARE IN A FRONTLOADED MODE, WHICH IS CODE WORD FOR 75. ARE THEY ABOUT TO DROP FRONTLOADING? THE DATA HAS NOT COOPERATED AND THEY DON'T HAVE A DOT PLOT. IT IS A TRICKY BALANCING ACT FOR CHAIR POWELL TO DELIVER 75. LET'S SAY INFLATION IS FRONT AND CENTER FOR THE FED. BUT THEY COULD SLOW DOWN TO A POTENTIALLY HIGHER END POINT. I THINK THAT MAYBE ONE WAY TO MESSAGE A SLOWER PACE, WITH A POTENTIALLY HIGHER END POINT. IT IS TRICKY. I THINK THEY DELIVER THE 75 HIKE AND THEN TALK ABOUT CONTINUED HIKES. LISA: WHAT IS A BIGGER DANGER FOR THIS FEDERAL RESERVE, THAT THEY SIGNAL AN OVERLY HAWKISH OR DOVISH MESSAGE, FROM THE MARKET PERSPECTIVE? PRIYA: THE MARKET IS DESPERATE FOR A PIVOT, WHATEVER YOU CALL IT. THE MARKET IS DESPERATE FOR ANY SIGN OF A DOWNSHIFT. THE MARKET HAS VIEWED THE PACE AND THE ENDPOINT AS JERKILY LINKED -- INTRICATELY LINKED, BUT I DO NOT. ANY HINT THAT THEY TALK ABOUT LONG AND RELAXED, OR WE HAD DONE A LOT, LOOK AT HOW MUCH THE 10-YEAR HAS RISEN AND WE CAN SLOW DOWN, THE MARKET WILL RUN WITH THE IDEA THAT THE FED IS DOWNSHIFTING, FINANCIAL CONDITIONS CAN EASE, AND THEN WE WILL GET THE FED COMING OUT TRYING TO RESET THE MESSAGE. I THINK THE RISK IS ANY SIGN WILL BE VIEWED IN SORT OF A DOVISH SENSE. JON: I WANT TO GET TO RICHARD CLARIDA ON THIS. DID YOU HAVE THESE KINDS OF CONVERSATIONS, SOMEONE IS GOING TO THINK THAT IS A PIVOT, THEY BUT THINK IT WILL MEAN X, Y, Z. LLOYD BLANKFEIN WAS TALKING ABOUT GETTING OUT A THESAURUS AND GETTING A LIST OF WORDS THAT MAY BE MORE EFFECTIVE. HOW DID IT WORK WHEN YOU PUT THESE THINGS TOGETHER? RICHARD: THE SHORT ANSWER IS, YES, THE CHAIR AND COMMITTEE ARE FOCUS ON MAKING SURE THE COMMITTEE CONVEYS THE SENSE OF THE MEETING, WHERE THEY ARE GOING. CERTAINLY I AND OTHERS WOULD WEIGH IN ON HOW DIFFERENT WORDING, DIFFERENT COMMUNICATION WOULD BE INTERPRETED. WE DID OUR BEST TO HAVE IT ALIGNED WITH THE MESSAGE THAT WE WANTED TO COMMUNICATE. YES. TOM: I WAS SHOCKED AT THE QUALITY OF THE LETTER FROM THE PROGRESSIVES, LIBERALS IN CONGRESS LED BY SENATOR WARREN. SHE DID CITE YOU FOR A SINGLE MANDATE. SEVEN COGENT QUESTIONS, PROPERLY FOOTNOTED. WITH THAT SAID, HOW DOES THE FED RECEIVED A LETTER LIKE THAT FROM POLITICIANS? WHAT DO YOU ACTUALLY DO WHEN YOU GET A SMART NOTE, AS YOU DID FROM MORAN, SANDERS, AND COMPANY? RICHARD: I WILL NOT SPEAK ABOUT THIS PARTICULAR CASE, BUT FEDERAL RESERVE OFFICIALS, CERTAINLY THE CHAIR GETS CORRESPONDENCE ALL THE TIME, INCLUDING FROM MEMBERS OF CONGRESS, RELEVANT COMMITTEES. I HAVE EVERY CONFIDENCE THAT THEY WILL RESPOND PROMPTLY AND THOROUGHLY TO THE LETTER. TOM: TO GET INFLATION DOWN MEANS TO GET NOMINAL GDP DOWN. I SPOKE TO MICHAEL DARTER EARLIER ON THIS. WE ARE NOWHERE WHAT I WILL CALL NORMAL NOMINAL GDP. THE PROPORTION NOW IS WE NEED TO DO A LOT OF WORK ON INFLATION, REAL GDP, DOMESTIC FINAL SALES IS QUITE YOU SENT. HAD DO WE GET THAT DONE MORE RAPIDLY? IS IT TO CRUSH THE HOUSING MARKET? WHAT IS THE STRATEGY TO BRING DOWN OTHER THAN A BLUNT INSTRUMENT OF A RATE INCREASE? RICHARD: THE INSTRUMENTS ARE BLUNT. IT WOULD BE GREAT IF THE FED HAD SURGICAL TOOLS BUT IT DOES NOT. IT IS BASICCALLY HIGHER RATES AND LETTING THE BALANCE SHEET RUNOFF. IN TERMS OF NOMINAL GDP, IT HAS CERTAINLY STEPPED DOWN FROM THE EYE-POPPING PACE. LAST YEAR NOMINAL GDP PACE GREW 12%, NOT CONSISTENT WITH THE 2% INFLATION. THIS YEAR, WE HAVE SEEN A SLOWDOWN IN NOMINAL PRIVATE SECTOR DEMAND GROWTH. THE GDP GROWTH WE HAVE HAD HAS REALLY BEEN BOBBING AROUND WITH INVENTORIES AND TRADE THE FED'S FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE YET TO KICK IN. MOST OF THE GROWTH HAS BEEN COMING FROM WHAT I CALL THE STICKER SHOCK OF HIGHER PRICES PUSHING UP AGAINST NOMINAL INCOME GROWTH THAT IS NOT KEEPING PACE. JON: A COUPLE OF MINUTES ON THE CLOCK. PRIYA MISRA, YOU USUALLY GIVE US A TREE GOING THROUGH THE MEETING. WHAT IS THAT TRADE TODAY? PRIYA: THE MARKET WANT TO SEE THAT PIVOT, SO A SHORT-TERM STEEPENER. USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO REESTABLISH FLATNESS. I KNOW THE CURVE IS INVERTED. IF THE FED IS SERIOUS ABOUT INFLATION, AND WE THINK INFLATION IS BROAD-BASED, STICKY. EVEN IF IT COMES DOWN, 8%. DOES IT STABILIZE AT 4? THE RISKS ARE TO THE FRONT END OF THE TREASURY CURVE STAYING HIGH. THE LONG AND LOOKING ATTRACTIVE. MORE CUTS SHOULD BE PRICED INTO 24. WE HAVE ONLY 120 BASIS POINTS OF CUTS PRICED IN. I THINK A RECESSION IS A DONE DEAL BY THE END OF NEXT YEAR. MAYBE NOT NEXT YEAR BUT IN 24 WHEN THE FED STARTS TO CUT, THEY WILL HAVE TO BUY A LOT. HAVING FLATNESS ON. IT MAY NOT BE A 2:00 TRADE. THE MARKET WILL GRASP ANYTHING THAT SOUNDS LIKE A DOUBLE SPIT. JON: CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS NEWS CONFERENCE. PRIYA MISRA, ALWAYS WONDERFUL. RICHARD CLARIDA, THANKS. EQUITY MARKETS SHAPING UP. WHAT DID PRIYA SAY, THEY ARE GOING TO CLING TO ANYTHING IN THE NEWS CONFERENCE? ANYTHING THAT RESEMBLES A PIVOT? LISA: THIS MARKET IS DESPERATE FOR A PIVOT, SWIVEL, WHATEVER YOU CALL IT. YOU ASKED, DOES CLAIRE TO DISCUSS THIS? THEY DO, THEY TRIED TO GET THE COMMUNICATION RIGHT. THE FACT THAT THE MARKET IS SO DESPERATE FOR A PIVOT HIGHLIGHTS THAT THEY THINK THAT WILL BE A RALLYING SIGNAL RATHER THAN A SIGN THAT THE PAIN IS THAT MUCH MORE ENTRENCHED, WHICH SPEAKS TO WHAT MI MOHAMED EL-ERIAN IS SAYING. JON: MOHAMMED AGREES WITH CLARA. THE RISK OF DOING TOO LITTLE OUTWEIGHS THE RISK OF DOING TOO MUCH. MANY PEOPLE FINDING WEAKNESS IN THE ECONOMY PUSHING BACK ON THAT VIEW. LARRY SUMMERS. TOM: YOU CAN TAKE PROFESSOR SUMMERS, RICHARD CLARIDA, MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, THEY REMEMBER THAT SOCIETY SURVIVED WITH HIGHER NOMINAL RATES AND A LEGITIMATE HIGHER REAL RATE. A LOT OF PEOPLE PLAYING THE GAME TODAY HAVE NEVER REALLY EXPERIENCED THAT. JON: HERE IS THE PRICE ACTION. 14 SECONDS AWAY. DOWN .7% ON THE NASDAQ. RUSSELL SMALL CAPS, -1.3%. YOUR MUCH-ANTICIPATED GOOD DECISION. HERE IS MIKE MCKEE. MICHAEL: STRAIGHTFORWARD AS ANTICIPATED, 75 BASIS POINT INCREASE IN THE OVERNIGHT LENDING RATE TO A RANGE OF 3.75 TO 4%. THEY ADDED TWO LINES TO THE STATEMENT. THIS IS IMPORTANT. SOMETHING FOR WALL STREET TO CHEW OVER. THEY ADJUSTED THE PLEDGE OF THE COMMITTEE ANTICIPATES ONGOING INCREASES IN THE TARGET RANGE WILL BE APPROPRIATE, ADDING IN ORDER TO ATTAIN A SUBSTANTIAL MONETARY POLICY THAT IS SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE TO RETURN INFLATION TO 2% OVER TIME. AND THEY ADDED THIS SENTENCE. IN DETERMINING THE PACE OF FUTURE INCREASES IN THE TARGET RANGE, THE COMMITTEE WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE ACCUMULATIVE TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY, ALLIANCE WITH WHICH MONETARY POLICY AFFECTS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INFLATION, AND ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL DEVELOPMENTS. NO REFERENCE TO ANY SIZE OF ANY ONGOING INCREASES. THE REST OF THE STATEMENT IS IDENTICAL TO SEPTEMBER, INCLUDING THE ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT THAT WE HAVE MODEST GROWTH, ROBUST JOB GRAINS, ELEVATED INFLATION. ONCE AGAIN RUSSIA IS BLAMED FOR ITS MOORE'S IMPACT ON INFLATION AND GLOBAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY. THERE IS NO STATEMENT, MENTION OF ANYTHING TO DO WITH THE BALANCE SHEET AND THE DECISION WAS UNANIMOUS. SOMETHING FOR WALL STREET TO TALK ABOUT BUT NOTHING DEFINITIVE YET. JON: MICHAEL MCKEE, THANK YOU. YOUR EQUITY MARKET ROUNDING OUT THE BACK OF THOSE HEADLINES, UP 5.4% ON THE S & P. THE NASDAQ RECOVERING, UNCHANGED ON THE SESSION. THE FRONT END OF THE YIELD CURVE DROPPING LIKE A STONE A LITTLE BIT. DOWN BY SEVEN BASIS POINTS. 4.48 ON THE TWO-YEAR. ON THE 10 YEAR, DOWN FIVE BASIS POINTS. EXPECT A WEAKER DOLLAR. EURO-DOLLAR JUST SHORT OF PARITY BUT STILL CLIMBING. 99.40 ON EURO-DOLLAR. TOM: I WONDER IF CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING -- I LOVE THE PHRASE -- I WONDER IF THAT CAME FROM VICE CHAIRMAN BRAINERD. IT IS A BEAUTIFUL PHRASE. IF THIS MARKET WITH THE DOW UP HUNDRED POINTS, SPX UP 27 POINTS, LISA, THIS GOES TO THE PIVOT DISCUSSION. JON: THIS ATTENTION ON THE TWO HEADLINES. THEY TALK ABOUT YOU MOTIVE TIGHTENING. ON THE OTHER HAND, STILL TALKING ABOUT ONGOING HIKES UNTIL SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE. THIS HAS ALL BEEN IMPLIED BY THE DOT PLOT FOR A WHILE. IT IS ABOUT HOW MUCH FURTHER YOU GO FROM THERE AND HOW LONG YOU STAY THERE THROUGH 2023, PARTICULARLY IF THE ECONOMY IS WEAKENING AROUND YOU. THE FIRST HEADLINE IS YIELDS ARE -- YOU WONDER WHERE THE EMPHASIS WILL BE IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE. THAT IS ULTIMATELY WHAT THESE NEWS CONFERENCES ARE ABOUT, WHERE THE EMPHASIS WILL BE FROM THE FED CHAIR, WHICH HEADLINE TO CEILING ON MORE. LISA: THE FACT THAT THE MARKET IS ROUTING SPEAKS TO WHAT PRIYA SAID. THIS IS A MARKET DESPERATE FOR THAT STEP DOWN, THEY WILL READ INTO ANYTHING THAT HE SAYS AS A STEP DOWN. THE REASON WHY THE, THAT MICHAEL MCKEE HIGHLIGHTED, IT WILL TAKE CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING AND LEGS INTO ACCOUNT AS THEY DECIDE TO RAISE RATES. THIS REALLY SPEAKS TO THAT MOMENT. JON: QUITE A MOMENT. NEWS CONFERENCE IN 27 MINUTES AND LOOKING FORWARD TO IT. TOM: MICHAEL MCKEE COMING INTO THE CONVERSATION. SCOTT MINERD HAS BEEN WITH US OVER THE MANY FED MEETINGS OVER THESE HISTORIC MOMENTS. A NEW PHRASE, CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING. WHAT DOES THAT SIGNAL TO YOU? > > I THINK IT IS A VERY ARTFUL WAY OF THE FED GETTING OFF THE HAMSTER WHEEL OF 75 BASIS POINT A MEETING AND NOT HAVING TO FOCUS SO MUCH ON WHAT IS THE RATE CHANGE AT THE NEXT MEETING, WHAT IS THE PACE, BUT TO SAY WE ARE GOING TO DO WHAT WE HAVE TO OVER WHATEVER PERIOD OF TIME TO GET US TO SOMETHING THAT BRINGS INFLATION DOWN. WE HAVE SEEN THIS EVERY MEETING, THE DEBATE BETWEEN WHAT IS THE PACE, SO ON AND SO FORTH. THEY WANT THAT TOPIC OFF THE TABLE. THEY WANT PEOPLE TO FOCUS ON THE TERMINAL RATE. TOM: IT REMINDED ME OF NYU. GOING OUT ON THE TIME CONTINUUM, AGGREGATING ALL OF THE MOVES VERSUS THE -- LIKE THE THREE STOOGES, INCH BY INCH, STEP-BY-STEP. IS THIS A FED THAT WILL NOW LOOK AT THE SUM OF THEIR ACTIONS RATHER THAN MOVING SEQUENTIALLY? SCOTT: I THINK SO. THEY KNOW MONETARY POLICY AFFECTS THE ECONOMY WITH A 12 TO 18 MONTH LAG. THEY HAVE BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT OVERDOING IT. I AGREE WITH YOU. I THINK THAT LANGUAGE CAME FROM THE VICE CHAIR. IT IS A VERY ARTICULATE WAY OF BEING DOVISH WITHOUT BEING DOVISH. I ALSO AGREE, THE MARKET WANTS SOMETHING TO RALLY ON. THEREFORE THEY WILL PICK UP ON ANYTHING AND THINK OF IT AS DOVISH. JON: I CAN SEE IN THE SHORT-TERM A LOT OF PEOPLE MIGHT BE SAYING WE ARE STEPPING DOWN HERE, GOING DOWN FROM 75 TO 50, WE HAVE SEEN SO-CALLED PEAK THAT HAWKISH THIS. OTHERS MIGHT SAY THAT THIS ECONOMY WILL TURN AROUND, THEY WILL KEEP TIGHTENING THROUGH WEAKNESS AND WILL STAY THERE THROUGH THE REST OF 2023. SCOTT: JONATHAN, I OFTEN TALK ABOUT THE TENSION BETWEEN BEING A TRAITOR VERSUS INVESTOR. WE ARE IN A PERIOD OF TIME RIGHT NOW THAT IS SEASONALLY STRONG FOR RISK ASSETS. I WOULD NOT NECESSARILY FADED THIS MOVE RIGHT NOW. THROUGH THE END OF THE YEAR WE ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE TO SEE PEOPLE LOOKING FOR RISK ON OPPORTUNITIES. THE SECOND PART OF THIS IS THE MESSAGE IS LOUD AND CLEAR. WE ARE GOING TO KEEP RAISING RATES UNTIL WE GET PRICE STABILITY. THAT IS PROBABLY GOING TO GO INTO 2023. AT SOME POINT THIS RALLY WILL FEED BUT I DON'T THINK IT WILL HAPPEN RIGHT NOW. LISA: WHAT WILL TRIGGER IT GIVEN THE FACT THAT WE WILL GET SOME SORT OF TAPERING OFF IN THE PACE OF RATE HIKES CERTAINLY BY EARLY NEXT YEAR? SCOTT: I THINK WHEN YOU LOOK AT EQUITIES, YOU LOOK AT THE MULTIPLE ATTACHED TO THEM, YOU EITHER HAVE TO SAY THAT YOU HAVE EARNINGS GROWTH THAT IS WELL ABOVE WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT IN A RECESSION, AND THEREFORE THE MULTIPLE IS GOOD. I THINK THE REALITY IS EARNINGS AT BEST WILL BE FLAT. PROBABLY WE WILL SEE S & P EARNINGS DROPPED TO SOMETHING LIKE $200. WHEN YOU LOOK AT RECESSIONS IN HISTORY, A 15 TIMES MULTIPLE ON $200 WOULD BE WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT. THAT GIVES US ROOM FOR SUBSTANTIAL DOWNSIDE. THAT KIND OF SCENARIO I'M TALKING ABOUT LOOKS VERY SIMILAR TO THE DOWNTURN WE GOT IN 2001 AFTER THE INTERNET BUBBLE FADED. WE ULTIMATELY WILL HAVE TO FIND LOWER LOWS. I THINK THE CATALYST WILL BE EARNINGS. LISA: AS WE HAVE GOT INFLATION DATA THAT HAS SURPRISE TO THE UPSIDE, LABOR MARKET DATA THAT HAS SURPRISED TO THE UPSIDE AT THE FASTEST PACE GOING BACK TO APRIL, EVEN AT PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THE RESILIENCE THEY ARE IN, ARE YOU CHANGING YOUR ESTIMATION WITH WHERE THE FEDERAL HAVE TO GO WITH HOW HIGH THEY WILL HAVE TO BRING IT GIVEN THE LACK OF SENSITIVITY RIGHT IN THE UNDERLYING ECONOMY? SCOTT: I THINK THE FED HAS GONE FURTHER THAN I EXPECTED ALREADY. I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT PRICE PRESSURES WOULD HAVE FADED FASTER. I THINK WE HAVE TO BE OPEN TO THE IDEA THAT THE FED MAY END UP SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER THAN WHAT I WILL CALL AN EXPECTATION OF SOMETHING IN THE FIVE TO 5.5% RANGE IN THE FIRST HALF OF NEXT YEAR. HAVING SAID THAT, I AM CONCERNED THAT THAT KIND OF REPRICING WILL BE DESTABILIZING TO FINANCIAL MARKETS, AND WE COULD GET OURSELVES INTO A SITUATION WHERE WE HAVE A FINANCIAL ACCIDENT, LIKE WE DID WITH LONG-TERM CAPITAL, ORANGE COUNTY, WHICH WOULD CAUSE THE FED TO HAVE TO ABORT EVEN THOUGH IT WANTS TO CONTINUE RAISING RATES. JON: THIS IS A SPECIAL EDITION OF BLOOMBERG SURVEILLANCE, THE FED DECIDES. THE NEWS CONFERENCE ABOUT 20 MINUTES AWAY. 75 BASIS POINT HIKE FROM THE FEDERAL RESERVE. IN THE THIRD PARAGRAPH, FROM THE LINE THAT READS THE COMMITTEE ON WORDS -- THE COMMITTEE ANTICIPATES ONGOING INCREASES WILL BE APPROPRIATE -- DETERMINING THE PACE OF FUTURE INCREASES AND THE TARGET RANGE THE COMMITTEE WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY, THE LAGS WITH WHICH IT ECONOMIC POLICY WILL AFFECT FINANCIAL INFLATION -- A MARKET OFF THE BACK OF THAT RALLYING. NASDAQ UP BY HALF A PERCENT. THE BOND MARKET RALLYING, TOO. YIELDS LOWER. THE DOLLAR IS A WHOLE LOT WEAKER. EURO-DOLLAR POSITIVE. 99.53. TOM: AS PRIYA MISRA TALKED ABOUT, CURVE FLATTENING. IT IS WORKING IN THE LAST 14 MINUTES. I WOULD REALLY EMPHASIZE HERE THE FANCY MATH OF WHAT YOU JUST SAID. TWO SENTENCES. THEY ARE GOING BACK LOOKING AT YOU BLOATED, SLAMMING FORWARD TRYING TO GAME OUT THE LAGS ON THE X-AXIS. JON: WE STARTED THE YEAR AND ZERO INTEREST RATES. WE HAVE JUST GOT ANOTHER 75 BASIS POINTS. IN SPRINGTIME WE WERE DOUBTING WHETHER THEY WOULD DELIVER 50 BASIS POINT HIKE. WE HAVE JUST HAD 475 BASIS POINT HIKE FROM THIS FEDERAL RESERVE. 375 FROM ZERO IN MARCH. THAT IS A LOT OF TIME. TO YOUR POINT, THE KEEBLER TO PIKES WE HAVE SEEN ALREADY, MORE IN OUR FUTURE, AND THERE IS THE LAG, A TIME WHERE THOSE HIT THE ECONOMY AND CAUSE THE PAIN WE ANTICIPATE. TOM: I HAVE NO SPECIAL KNOWLEDGE THAT CHAIRMAN BRAINARD WAS A PART OF CABLE TO TIGHTENING. I WAS JUST SPECULATING. JON: IT ECHOES WHAT YOU SAID IN A SPEECH WEEKS AGO. WHATEVER. TOM: A FED IN CRISIS COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC. I DON'T THINK YOU STUDY THIS AT MICHIGAN. WHAT IS KEEBLER TIP TIGHTENING? > > I THINK WE KNOW EXACTLY WHAT IT IS. WE ARE UP 150 BASIS POINTS ABOVE WHAT THE FED'S IS NEUTRAL AND IT IS NONLINEAR IN TERMS OF ITS IMPACT. WE HAVE ALREADY SEEN THE DESTABILIZING EFFECT OF RAPID RATE HIKES IN THE HOUSING MARKET. THE MOST INTEREST-RATE SENSITIVE SECTOR OUT THERE. IT HAS BEEN STUNNING. ALSO SHOWING UP IN PRICES AS WELL. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT WE KNOW FROM THE SUBPRIME CRISIS. IT SHOWED UP IN INFLATION MEASURES MUCH MORE RAPIDLY. THE FED IS TIME TO LOOK AT THAT I DON'T THINK IT IS LAEL BRAINARD ALONE. THIS WORDING ALLOWED THE FED TO DO A UNANIMOUS VOTE. IT IS IN LINE WITH THE FED'S SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS. IT IS ALSO IMPORTANT TO KNOW, YOU DIDN'T JUST HAVE LAEL BRAINARD LAY FINANCIAL INSTABILITY ISSUES. ESTHER GEORGE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE TERMINAL RATE, STILL WANTING A HIGH TERMINAL RATE, BUT GETTING TO MEASURED RATE HIKES FROM HERE. YOU DON'T WANT TO BREAK THE SYSTEM WHILE YOU ARE GETTING THERE AND YOU ARE ALREADY INTO TIGHT MONETARY TERRITORY. CHARLIE EVANS TALKING ABOUT THE NEED FOR CALIBRATING RATE HIKES. THEN YOU HAD MARY DALY ALSO TALK ABOUT IT. ALL OF THIS ENABLED, NOT ONLY IS IT A GOOD DISCRETION OF WHERE THE FED SHOULD BE RIGHT NOW, AND IT IS THE WRONG WAY TO TAKE THIS AT THE FED IS DONE AND THAT THEY WILL NOT TRIGGER SOME PAIN IN LABOR MARKETS. THEY HAVE BEEN CLEAR THAT IS WHAT THEY THINK NEEDS TO OCCUR. THEY HAVE BLUNT TOOLS. BUT IT DID PREVENT A DISSENT AT THIS MEETING FROM A GROWING MINORITY WITHIN THE FED WHO ARE REALLY LOOKING AT HOW THEY NEED TO THINK ABOUT RATE HIKES NOW THAT WE ARE IN TIGHT TERRITORY. TOM: LET'S GO BACK TO ALL OF YOUR WORK ACROSS THE MIDWEST, IN YOUR MIND, WINDOWS INFLATION BLAKE? WHEN DOES IT COME DOWN TO NOT TO PERCENT BUT JUST THE TRAJECTORY BEGINS TO BREAK, WHEN IS THE TIMELINE THERE? > > I THINK BY THE FIRST OR SECOND QUARTER OF NEXT YEAR. WHAT WILL REALLY BE INTERESTING IS HOW RAPIDLY HOUSING PRICES ULTIMATELY FALL. I DO THINK WE WILL HAVE A NATIONAL HOUSING PRICE CORRECTION. WE HAVE HAD A TREMENDOUS RUN-UP IN PRICES, STILL A LOT OF CHRISTIAN, BUT THE MORE RAPID THAT OCCURS, SHORT OF THE LAGS TO WHEN IN MEASURED CPI AND MEASURED PCE, WHICH ARE IMPORTANT FOR THE FED, BUT ALSO MORE IMPORTANTLY WHAT IT MEANS FOR RENTERS AND PEOPLE, HOMEOWNERSHIP COSTS. THOSE ACTUAL INFLATION RATES. I THINK THE FED WILL BE WATCHING THOSE CLOSELY. I'M A LITTLE BIT MORE OPTIMISTIC THAT THAT CAN COME OFF FASTER THAN THE FED EXPECTS AS WE GET INTO 2023. LISA: MEANWHILE, STEVE TWEETED, OR THOSE LOOKING FOR A MORE DOVISH FED, THEY NEED TO CALL THE INFLATION DATA AND ASKING TO START COOPERATING BECAUSE SO FAR IT HAS NOT. THIS IS LIKE, OVER TO YOU, CPI. IF YOU ARE NOT GOING TO GET ON THE BOARD, WHAT ARE WE DOING? JON: IS THERE REAL NEWS HERE? THE REASON I ASK THAT, WASN'T THIS IMPLIED BY THE DOT PLOT CAME OUT IN THE LAST MEETING, THAT THERE WOULD BE A STEP DOWN FROM 75 TO 50? AREN'T WE AT THE MERCY OF THE NEXT TWO CPI PRINTS REGARDLESS? DIANE: THE IDEA THAT THIS IS A STEP DOWN, CHANGE, IT IS NOT. THAT IS WHY IT IS CONSISTENT WITH A SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS. THIS IS WHAT THE FED SAID THEY WOULD DO. THEY VERBALIZE IT MORE CLEARLY, IMPORTANT TO PREVENT A DISSENT, BUT IT REALLY IS WHERE THE FED WAS GOING. IT IS NOT ABOUT THE TERMINAL RATE. THEY ARE STILL LOOKING AS HIGH AS THEY NEED TO DERAIL INFLATION. WHATEVER MY VIEWS ARE, THEY WILL KEEP GOING UNTIL THEY SEE A SIGNIFICANT DECELERATION AND THE HOLDS RATE HIGH FOR A LONGER PERIOD, AND THEY ARE WILLING TO TAKE THAT PAIN. THAT IS WHAT THE EIGHT MINUTES AND 34 SECONDS IN JACKSON HOLE WAS ALL ABOUT. LISA: SCOTT, I WANT YOU TO WEIGH IN. THIS FEAR OF A FINANCIAL ACCIDENT, HOW THAT IS AN OUTCOME THAT THE FED DOES NOT WANT TO SEE BECAUSE THAT WILL CAUSE THEM TO STEP BACK BEFORE THEIR WORK IS DONE. WHAT IS YOUR SENSE OF THE POTENTIAL TRIGGER POINT, BEFORE THEY TRIGGER SOME EVENT, AT A TIME WHEN YOU HAVE PRIVATE MARKETS NOT TRADING ALL THAT MUCH. IF THEY ARE AT PRETTY DISTRESSED LEVELS THAT PEOPLE SWEEP UNDER THE RUG. PUBLIC MARKETS SEEM VERY ORDERLY. SCOTT: THAT IS THE GREAT MYSTERY THAT THE FED IS TRYING TO DEAL WITH. THESE FINANCIAL ACCIDENTS, JUST LIKE WHAT WE SAW WITH THE BANK OF ENGLAND ABOUT A MONTH AGO, NOBODY SENDS OUT AN EMAIL AHEAD OF TIME, MORNING THEY ARE COMING. THE IDEA THAT SOMETHING COULD COME OUT OF THE DARK, I THINK, IS HELPING THEM PRECIPITATE THIS IDEA THAT, HEY, LET'S TALK ABOUT THE TERMINAL RATE. LET SEASON TO THE IDEA THAT WE COULD BE SLOWING THE PACE DOWN TO GET INFLATION TO STABILIZE AND COME DOWN. OVER THE LAST SIX WEEKS SINCE THE LAST MEETING WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT HAS GONE ON IN JAPAN WITH YIELD CURVE CONTROL, DEPRECIATION IN THE YEN, UNEXPECTED COLLAPSE IN GILTS THAT OCCURRED AROUND THE LDI CRISIS, THIS WAS ALL UNEXPECTED. I THINK THEY ARE PRETTY THE SAME THING COULD HAPPEN TO THEM AT ANY MINUTE. TOM: WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR GUGGENHEIM, WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT CFOS WILL ADVISE TO CEOS. DO YOU LOOK FOR ENHANCED TRANSACTIONS, COMBINATIONS AS WE GET A FED NEAR WERE TO WHERE THEY WILL TURN AND STAY? SCOTT: OF COURSE, I'M NOT ON THE BANKING SIDE OF THE FIRM. IT HAS BEEN REALLY INTERESTING TO NOTE, M & A ACTIVITY HAS REMAINED RELATIVELY ROBUST. I THINK THAT HAS TO DO WITH THE FACT THAT BALANCE SHEETS IN CORPORATE AMERICA ARE PRETTY STRONG. CORPORATIONS HAD YEARS TO BORROW MONEY AT LOW INTEREST RATES. WHEN YOU LOOK AT DEALS GETTING ANNOUNCED THESE DAYS LIKE TENNECO, I BELIEVE APOLLO IS DOING, THERE SEEMS TO BE NO SLOW DOWN IN M & A ACTIVITY OR FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS. TOM: DIANE SWONK, LET ME GO TO YOU ON THE PARTITION OF GDP, SOMETHING THE FED HAS TO CONFRONT. GDP IS BEING HELD UP BY NET EXPORTS AS A GENERALIZATION. HAVE FLAT ON ITS BACK IS THE AMERICAN ECONOMY RIGHT NOW? I THINK I LOST DIANE. DIANE: I AM HERE. TOM: HOW FLAT ON ITS BACK IS THE AMERICAN ECONOMY RIGHT NOW? DIANE: INTERESTING THAT THE MAJORITY OF AMERICANS THINK YOU'RE IN A RECESSION OR ON THE EDGE OF THE SESSION BECAUSE INFLATION HAS ERODED ALL THEY HAVE GAINED IN WAGES AND THEN SOME. THEY FEEL LIKE THEY ARE LOSING GROUND. IT REALLY IS PRETTY FASCINATING TO SEE HOW MUCH THE CONSUMER SLOWED THIS YEAR DESPITE ALL THE EXCESS SAVINGS THEY HAVE, ALL DAY TAPPED, 3.8 MILLION JOBS BEING CREATED, SECOND LARGEST ANNUAL NUMBER SINCE 1984. ONLY SEEN IN 2021. IT IS SOMETHING THAT RICH MADE A POINT ABOUT, HOW MUCH THE ECONOMY HAS SLOWED, AND THAT IS BEFORE ALL OF THESE LAGS HAVE TAKEN EFFECT. WE HAVE SEEN QUITE A SIGNIFICANT SLOWDOWN IN THE U.S. ECONOMY. THE TRADE SIDE IT'S IMPORTANT TO LOOK AT, WE HAVE A STRONG DOLLAR, WEAKENING GROWTH ABROAD, GROWTH ABROAD IS WEAKENING MORE RAPIDLY THAN HERE, THE TRADE DEFICIT WILL NOT PROVIDE THE BUFFER AS IT DID AS WE GO INTO RECESSION EITHER. THIS WILL NOT BE THE SAME KIND OF RECESSION THAT WE HAD IN 2008, 2009, PANDEMIC RECESSION, WE HAVE A LOT OF PENT-UP DEMAND IN SERVICES, BUT THE GOODS ARE ALREADY CONTRACTING. WE WILL SEE MORE CONTRACTION ON THE GOOD SIDE. FACTORY ORDERS FELL IN SEPTEMBER, LED BY EXPORT ORDERS. THOSE ARE REALLY IMPORTANT THINGS TO THINK OF WHEN WE LOOK AT THE TRADE DEFICIT HELPING US OUT. WITH A STRONG DOLLAR, THE KIND OF GLOBAL SCENARIO WE HAVE, AND THE RICOCHET AFFECTS, WHEN THE FED RAISES RATES, IT AFFECTS THE WORLD. THE IDEA IS THAT IT COMES BACK TO SHOOT US IN THE FOOT. THAT IS IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTAND, THAT THE FED GETS IT, BUT IN ORDER -- INFLATION HAVE STILL BEEN PERSISTENT. THAT MEANS THEY STILL HAVE TO RAISE UNEMPLOYMENT IN ORDER TO REALLY BRING DEMAND TO MEET WHAT THEY SEE AS A SUPPLY CONSTRAINED WORLD. JON: YOU KNOW HOW POLITICALLY SENSITIVE THAT IS BECOMING OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY JUST SAID THAT OUR VIEW OF THE FED IS AN INDEPENDENT AGENCY AND WE RESPECT THEIR INDEPENDENT ACTIONS. THE FED HELPS TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. THE WHITE HOUSE HAVE BEEN DOWN THE MIDDLE ABOUT THIS. OTHER DEMOCRATIC SENATORS HAVE NOT BEEN. HOW DO YOU THINK THE FED WILL HANDLE THE POLITICS OF THIS MOMENT? DIANE: JAY POWELL IS REMARKABLY GOOD AT THE POLITICS OF THIS. HE HAS HAD TO WHETHER A LOT IN HIS 10 YEAR -- TEN IN TERMS OF POLITICAL INFLUENCE, LET'S JUST SAYURE. I'M AMAZED AT HOW LITTLE THAT PHASES HIM. PAUL VOLCKER WAS DEALING WITH PROTESTS. PEOPLE WERE SENDING HIM KEYS TO THE HOME THEY WERE NOT SELLING, SENDING HIM KEYS TO THE CAR THEY WERE NOT SELLING. THIS WAS NOT AN EASY THING AT ALL. DON:, WHO WORKED FOR PAUL VOLCKER, PAUL VOLCKER WOULD GIVE THEM SYMBOLIC PURPLE HEARTS WHEN THEY WOULD GO OUT AND DO LISTEN EVENTS, HEAR PEOPLE COMPLAIN ABOUT THE HARDSHIP THAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE WAS DOING TO THE ECONOMY. THIS IS NOT NEW, AND IT IS NOT NEW FOR THIS FED CHAIRMAN EITHER. JON: THAT IS STILL IN THEIR FUTURE. THE PASS THEY GET AT THE MOMENT IS A DUAL MANDATE IS NOT IN CONFLICT. THE LABOR MARKET HAS CONFIRMED THAT. DO YOU THINK THAT IS IN THEIR FUTURE? DIANE: ABSOLUTELY. IT WILL GET REALLY HARD. YOU HAVE BOTH INFLATION NOT COOLING AS FAST AS YOU LIKE AND UNEMPLOYMENT RISING. THAT IS NOT A GOOD SITUATION TO HAVE, AS I HAVE OFTEN SAID. YOU HAVE TO THINK OF INFLATION LIKE A CANCER. IT IS NOT PLEASANT, BUT IF YOU DON'T TREAT IT, IT COULD METASTASIZE AND BECOME A CHRONIC CONDITION THAT COULD BE FATAL. THAT IS THE DECISION THE FED IS MAKING. THAT IS NOT AN EASY CHOICE TO MAKE, AND THEY KNOW IT. THAT DOESN'T MEAN THAT THE POLITICS OF THIS ARE GOING TO BE PRETTY. IT WILL GET A LOT UGLIER OVER THE NEXT SIX MONTHS. LISA: SKEPTICISM AROUND THIS PIVOT. 75 BASIS POINTS, THE MARKET IS TREATING THIS LIKE A PIVOT. ON TWITTER, PEOPLE ARE DESPERATE. ANOTHER ONE. THAT ACKNOWLEDGES REALITY. THAT IS A PIVOT? THERE IS INCREDIBLE SKEPTICISM ABOUT THE MARKET RESPONSE. I WONDER HOW MUCH OF THIS IS BECAUSE THEY ARE HAVING A SEPARATE CONVERSATION. WHEN DO WE ACTUALLY SEE THE EFFECT OF THAT? IS THAT DRAINING OF LIQUIDITY SOMETHING THAT COULD FEEL MORE REALISTIC MAYBE? > > I THINK SO. DIANE MADE SOME INTERESTING POINTS. IF WE LOOK AT THE ECONOMY RIGHT NOW, THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTER CONTRACTED. THE ONLY REASON THE THIRD QUARTER POINTED POSITIVE WAS BECAUSE IT INVENTORY CALCULATION. THE CONSUMER IS ALREADY IN RETREAT. I THINK THIS IS GOING TO SNEAK UP ON THEM AT THE END OF THE DAY. I DO AGREE WITH WHAT DIANE SAID. I THINK PRICES WILL SLOW MUCH FASTER THAN THE FED ANTICIPATES. OWNER EQUIVALENT RENT, WHICH IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST PIECES IN THE PCE, EVERYTHING ELSE IS SLOWING DOWN, IT LAGS. AS HOUSING SOFTENED WE WILL SEE MORE DOWNWARD PRESSURE THERE. I WOULD NOT CALL THIS A PIVOT TODAY. THE SLOWING OF TIGHTENING IS NOT AN EASING. THE FED IS SAYING LET'S BE CAREFUL, UNDERSTAND WE HAVE TO GET TO THE DESTINATION. BEFORE THEY GET TO THE DESTINATION, IT IS LIKELY THEY WILL CREATE A LOT OF DAMAGE IN THE FINANCIAL ECONOMY AND MARKETS. LISA: THEY ARE SETTING UP THE FLAGS. ABOUT FIVE MINUTES AWAY FROM JAY POWELL TAKING THE HELM. WHAT WOULD YOU ASK HIM TODAY? SCOTT: THIS WAS A GREAT, ARTFUL PIECE OF LANGUAGE. I SALUTE THEM FOR IT. AT THE END OF THE DAY, WHERE DO YOU SEE THE TERMINAL RATE, WHERE DO YOU SEE POLICY BEING RESTRICTIVE ENOUGH RELATIVE TO NEUTRAL, BEFORE YOU BASICALLY SAY, WE ARE RESTRICTIVE, WE DON'T HAVE TO DO MORE, LET INFLATION BURN ITSELF OUT AND STOP INCREASING RATES? TOM: A QUESTION I ASKED DR. CLARIDA, IS THE PHILLIPS CURVE DEAD? I LOOK AT THE CHEMO TO MOMENT OF WHAT WE HAD. I WONDER ABOUT THE UNDERLYING THEORIES DRIVING JOOMLA! TO LIGHTNING. HOW IS THE PHILLIPS CURVE DOING THIS AFTERNOON? DIANE: THE BOTTOM LINE IS THE LABOR MARKET IS NOT A WAGE PRICE SPIRAL, BUT THE LABOR MARKET IS ADDING TO COST. THE IDEA THAT WE ARE LIKELY TO SEE A REDUCTION IN THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE OUT SICK DUE TO COVID THIS MONTH, BUT WE COULD SEE AN INCREASE IN THE PEOPLE THAT HAVE TO TAKE CARE OF THEIR KIDS BECAUSE WE HAVE THIS OTHER CRAZY RESPIRATORY DISEASE, RSV, WHICH IS FILLING OUT ICUS AROUND THE COUNTRY. THOSE STAFFING SHORTAGES CREATED BY THE LEGACY EFFECTS OF COVID ALONG WITH THE ACUTE SHORTAGES WE HAVE, ARE COSTLY, EVEN AS WE DISPLAY TO. THAT IS REALLY IMPORTANT TO REMEMBER. THAT IS SOMETHING THE FED IS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT. WE STILL HAVE INFLATION. WE HAVE INFLATION WITH AN ECONOMY THAT IS SLOWING. BUT IT ALSO WAS UNDERPINNED BY 3.8 MILLION JOB GAINS. AT THE END OF THE DAY, THAT IS THE PART THEY TARGET. JON: DIANE SWONK, WONDERFUL, ALONGSIDE SCOTT MINERD. THREE MINUTES AWAY FROM THE START OF THIS NEWS CONFERENCE. THIS IS HOW THE MARKET IS BEHAVING. UP HALF A PERCENT ON THE S & P, NASDAQ. ELSEWHERE IN THE BOND MARKET, DOWN HARD ON THE FRONT END BY EIGHT BASIS POINTS. DOVISH INTERPRETATION AS THE FED TELLS YOU BASICALLY WHAT THEY ALREADY TOLD YOU. 10 YEAR DOWN THREE BASIS POINTS. TOM: WE WERE MAKING JOKES EARLIER THAT THIS WOULD BE A SNOOZE FEST, WE WOULD GO THROUGH IT WAITING FOR DECEMBER. ALL OF A SUDDEN I'M NOT WAITING FOR DECEMBER BUT 10 MINUTES FROM NOW WHEN THE QUESTIONS COME INTO CHAIRMAN POWELL. JON: YOU KNOW WHEN YOU GET THE EARNINGS, AND SOMEONE STARTS TO TRADE, AND SOMEONE SAYS HOW YOU LISTEN TO THE EARNINGS CALL, AND THE CALL HAS NOT STARTED YET? THIS IS A TWO PART ACT. ALSO IN 10 MINUTES TIME, THE PRESIDENT IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK, AS WELL. YOU WILL HAVE THIS DYNAMIC WHERE THE FED CHAIR IS TALKING POTENTIALLY ABOUT THE PAIN POTENTIALLY TO COME IN THE ECONOMY, AND THE PRESIDENT, THE HEAD OF THE MIDTERMS, TALKING ABOUT AN ECONOMY THAT IS STILL DOING OK. LISA: THAT IS THE QUESTION, HOW CAN HE COUNTER PROGRAM GIVEN INFLATION IS THE PRIMARY CONCERN FOR SO MANY PEOPLE, SEEMS TO BE THE FED'S PRIMARY CONCERN? HOW MUCH OF THAT COMMENT WAS A NOD TO THE MOMENT OF POLITICS WE ARE IN? WE UNDERSTAND YOUR POINT, WE ARE DOING OUR BEST, WE HAVE TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL, THANKS. JON: IT IS NOT THE FIRST TIME THE FED CHAIR HAS TALKED ABOUT ANY OF THESE ISSUES. NONE OF THIS IS NEW AT ALL. I THINK NEAL NAILED IT A WEEK AGO. HE SAID ALL OF THIS IS IMPLIED IN THE DOTS. WHAT HAPPENED IN THE NEXT HOUR IS ONE THING. WHAT HAPPENED ON NOVEMBER 10, DECEMBER, CPI IS ANOTHER. THAT WILL SET THE STAGE FOR 23 AND THE GLIDE PATH. TOM: MR. DUTTA SAYING ON THE STATEMENT TODAY "BRAINERD'S THUMBPRINTS." JOHN WILLIAMS MAY BE WEIGHED IN HERE. LORETTA MESTER. -- REALLY TAKEN BY THE FORCE OF THIS PHRASE. > > THEY'VE DONE A LOT OF WORK IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME AND THEY HAVE DONE WAY MORE THAN MOST PEOPLE THOUGHT THEY WOULD DO EVEN NINE MONTHS AGO. IF YOU THINK ABOUT WHERE THEY WERE 12 MONTHS AGO, THEY STILL HAVE NOT DROPPED TRANSITORY. WE WERE STILL WAITING TO SEE IF THIS FED CHAIR GOT A SECOND TERM. IN DECEMBER THEY WERE FORECASTING 90 BASIS POINTS OF HIKES IN 2022, AND WE'VE JUST HAD A FOURTH CONSECUTIVE 75 BASIS POINT HIKE. WE FORGET HOW MUCH EXPECTATIONS HAVE SHIFTED AROUND THIS FEDERAL RESERVE IN A REALLY SMALL AMOUNT OF TIME. > > THERE HAVE ONLY BEEN FIVE 75 BASIS POINT RATE HIKES THE PAST 30 YEARS. > > THE FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIR, WALKING INTO THE ROOM. LET'S GET OVER TO THE FED CHAIR RIGHT NOW. > > GOOD AFTERNOON. MY COLLEAGUES AND I ARE STRONGLY COMMITTED TO BRINGING INFLATION BACK DOWN TO OUR 2% GOAL. WE HAVE BOTH THE TOOLS THAT WE NEED AND THE RESOLVE IT WILL TAKE TO RESTORE PRICE STABILITY ON BEHALF OF AMERICAN FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES. PRICE STABILITY IS THE RESPONSE ABILITY OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE AND SERVES AS THE BETTER OUTCOME -- AS THE BEDROCK OF OUR ACADEMY. WITHOUT PRICE STABILITY, THE ECONOMY DOES NOT WORK FOR ANYONE, AND PARTICULAR WITHOUT PRICE STABILITY WE WILL NOT ACHIEVE A SUSTAINED PERIOD OF STRONG LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS THAT BENEFIT ALL. TODAY THE FOMC RAISED OUR POLICY INTEREST RATE BY 75 BASIS POINTS AND WE CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE THAT ONGOING INCREASES WILL BE APPROPRIATE. WE ARE MOVING OUR POLICY STANDS PURPOSELY TO A LEVEL THAT WILL BE SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE TO RETURN INFLATION TO 2%. WE ARE CONTINUING THE PROCESS OF SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING THE SIZE OF OUR BALANCE SHEET. RESTORING PRICE STABILITY WILL LIKELY REQUIRE MAINTAINING A RESTRICTIVE STANCE OF POLICY FOR SOME TIME. I WILL HAVE MORE TO SAY ABOUT TODAY'S MONETARY POLICY ACTIONS AFTER BRIEFLY REVIEWING ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS. THE U.S. ECONOMY HAS SLOWED SIGNIFICANTLY FROM LAST YEAR'S RAPID PACE. REAL GDP ROSE AT A PACE OF 2.6% LAST QUARTER BUT IS UNCHANGED SO FAR THIS YEAR. RECENT INDICATORS POINT TO MODEST GROWTH OF SPENDING ON PRODUCTION THIS QUARTER. ACTIVITY IN THE HOUSING SECTOR HAS WEAKENED SIGNIFICANTLY. LARGELY REFLECTING HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES. HIGHER INTEREST RATES AND SLOWER OUTPUT GROWTH ALSO APPEAR TO BE WEIGHING ON BUSINESS FIXED INVESTMENT. DESPITE THE SLOW IN GROWTH, THE LABOR MARKET REMAINS EXTREMELY TIGHT, WITH THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AT A 50 YEAR LOW, JOB VACANCIES STILL VERY HIGH, AND WAGE GROWTH ELEVATED. JOB GAINS HAVE BEEN ROBUST WITH EMPLOYMENT RISING BY AN AVERAGE OF 289,000 JOBS PER MONTH OVER AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER. ALTHOUGH JOB VACANCIES HAVE MOVED BELOW THEIR HIGHS, AND THE PACE OF JOB GAINS HAS SLOWED FROM EARLIER IN THE YEAR, THE LABOR MARKET CONTINUES TO BE OUT OF BALANCE. WITH DEMAND SUBSTANTIALLY EXCEEDING THE SUPPLY OF AVAILABLE WORKERS. THE LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE IS LITTLE CHANGED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR. INFLATION REMAINS WELL ABOVE OUR LONGER RUN GOAL OF 2%. OVER THE 12 MONTHS ENDING IN SEPTEMBER, TOTAL PCE PRICES ROSE 2.6% EXCLUDING THE FOOD AND VOLATILE CATEGORIES. THE RECENT INFLATION DATA AGAIN HAS COME IN HIGHER THAN EXPECTED. PRICE PRESSURES REMAIN EVIDENT ACROSS A BROAD RANGE OF GOODS ANSWER IS. RUSSIA'S WAR AGAINST UKRAINE HAS BOOSTED PRICES FOR ENERGY AND FOOD AND HAS CREATED ADDITIONAL UPWARD PRESSURE ON INFLATION. DESPITE ELEVATED INFLATION, LONGER TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS APPEAR TO REMAIN WELL ANCHORED, AS REFLECTED IN A BROAD RANGE OF SURVEYS OF HOUSEHOLDS, BUSINESSES, AND FORECASTERS, AS WELL AS MEASURES FROM FINANCIAL MARKETS. THAT IS NOT GROUND FOR COMPLACENCY. THE LONGER THE CURRENT BOUT OF HIGH INFLATION CONTINUES, THE GREATER THE CHANCE EXPECTATIONS OF HIGHER INFLATION WILL BECOME ENTRENCHED. THE FED'S MONETARY POLICY ACTIONS ARE GUIDED BY REMANDED TO PROMOTE MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT AND STABLE PRICES FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. MY COLLEAGUES AND I ARE ACUTELY AWARE HIGH INFLATION IMPOSES SIGNIFICANT HARDSHIP, AS IT ERODES PURCHASING POWER. WE ARE HIGHLY ATTENTIVE TO THE RISKS HIGH INFLATION POSES TO BOTH SIDES OF OUR MANDATE. WE ARE STRONGLY COMMITTED TO RETURNING INFLATION TO OUR 2% OBJECTIVE. AT TODAY'S MEETING, THE COMMITTEE RAISED THE TARGET RANGE FOR THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE BY 75 BASIS POINTS. WE ARE CONTINUING THE PROCESS OF SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING THE SIZE OF OUR BALANCE SHEET, WHICH PLAYS AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN AFFIRMING THE STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY. WE HAVE RAISED INTEREST RATES BY THREE AND THREE QUARTERS PERCENTAGE POINTS THIS YEAR. WE ANTICIPATE ONGOING INCREASES IN THE TARGET RANGE FOR THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE WILL BE APPROPRIATE, IN ORDER TO ATTAIN A STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY THAT A SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE TO RETURN INFLATION TO 2% OVER TIME. FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE TIGHTENED SIGNIFICANTLY IN RESPONSE TO OUR POLICY ACTIONS. WE ARE SEEING THE EFFECTS ON DEMAND AND THE MOST INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE SECTORS IN THE ECONOMY SUCH AS HOUSING. IT WILL TAKE TIME FOR THE FULL EFFECTS OF MONETARY RESTRAINTS TO BE REALIZED ESPECIALLY ON INFLATION. THAT'S WHY WE SAY IN OUR STATEMENT IN DETERMINING THE PACE OF FUTURE INCREASES IN THE TARGET RANGE, WE WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY AND LAGS WITH WHICH IT AFFECTS ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INFLATION. AT SOME POINT, AS I'VE SAID IN THE LAST PRESS CONFERENCES, IT WILL BECOME APPROPRIATE TO SLOW THE PACE OF INCREASES AS WE APPROACH THE LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES THAT WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY RESTRICTIVE TO BRING INFLATION DOWN TO 2%. THERE IS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY AROUND THAT LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES. EVEN SO,, WE STILL HAVE SOME WAYS TO GO. INCOMING DATA SINCE OUR LAST MEETING SUGGESTS THE ULTIMATE LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES WILL BE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED. OUR DECISIONS WILL DEPEND ON THE TOTALITY OF INCOMING DATA AND IMPLICATIONS FOR THE OUTLOOK FOR ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INFLATION. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE OUR DECISIONS BY COMMUNICATING OUR THINKING AS CLEARLY AS POSSIBLE. WE ARE TAKING FORCEFUL STEPS TO MODERATE DEMAND SO IT COMES IN BETTER A LIMITLESS SUPPLY. OUR OVERARCHING FOCUS IS USING TOOLS TO BRING INFLATION BACK DOWN TO OUR 2% WILL AND KEEP LONGER-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS WHILE ANCHORED. -- WELL ANCHORED. IT IS LIKELY TO REQUIRE SUSTAINED PERIOD OF BELOW TREND GROWTH AND SOME SOFT OF LABOR MARKET CONDITIONS. RESTORING PRICE STABILITY IS ESSENTIAL TO SET THE STAGE FOR ACHIEVING MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT AND STABLE PRICES IN THE LONGER RUN. THE HISTORICAL RECORD CAUTIONS STRONGLY AGAINST PREMATURELY LOOSENING POLICY. WE WILL STAY THE COURSE UNTIL THE JOB IS DONE. TO CONCLUDE, WE UNDERSTAND OUR ACTIONS AFFECT COMMUNITIES, FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. EVERYTHING WE DO IS IN SERVICE TO OUR PUBLIC MISSION. WE AT THE FED WILL DO EVERYTHING WE CAN TO ACHIEVE OUR MAXIMUM EMPLOYMENT AND PRICE STABILITY GOALS. THANK YOU. I LOOK FORWARD TO YOUR QUESTIONS. > > THANK YOU. COLBY SMITH WITH THE FINANCIAL TIMES. ON THE NEED TO SLOW THE PACE OF RATE INCREASES AT SOME POINT, IS A DOWNSHIFT CONTINGENT ON A STRING OF BETTER INFLATION DATA SPECIFICALLY BETWEEN NOW AND THE DECEMBER MEETING? OR IS THAT SOMETHING THE FED COULD POTENTIALLY PROCEED WITH INDEPENDENT THAT DATA GIVEN THE LOGS YOU MENTIONED? > > A COUPLE THINGS ON THAT -- WE DO NEED TO SEE INFLATION COMING DOWN DECISIVELY, AND GOOD EVIDENCE OF THAT WOULD BE A SERIES OF DOWN MONTHLY READINGS. THAT'S WHAT WE WOULD ALL LOVE TO SEE. I NEVER THOUGHT OF THAT IS THE APPROPRIATE TEST FOR SLOWING THE PACE OF INCREASES OR IDENTIFYING BE APPROPRIATELY RESTRICTIVE LEVEL WE ARE AIMING FOR. WE NEED TO BRING OUR POLICY STANCE DOWN TO A LEVEL THAT BRINGS DOWN INFLATION TO OUR 2% OBJECTIVE OVER THE MEDIUM-TERM. HOW WILL WE KNOW THAT WE REACH THAT LEVEL -- REACHED THAT LEVEL? WE WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE DATA GUIDED BY OUR ASSESSMENT OF HOW MUCH FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE TIGHTENED, THE EFFECTS THAT TIMING IS HAVING ON THE REAL ECONOMY AND INFLATION -- TIGHTENING IS HAVING ON THE REAL ECONOMY AND INFLATION, TAKING IN CONSIDERATION LAGS, AS I MENTIONED. WILL BE LOOKING AT REAL RATES ACROSS THE YIELD CURVE AND OTHER FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, AS WE MAKE THAT ASSESSMENT. > > HI, HOWARD SCHNEIDER, WITH REUTERS. I'M SURE THERE'S GOING TO BE TONS OF CONFUSION OUT THERE ABOUT WHETHER THIS MEANS YOU'RE ARE GOING TO SLOW IN DECEMBER OR NOT -- WOULD YOU SAY THE BIAS RIGHT NOW IS NOT FOR ANOTHER 75 BASIS POINT INCREASE? > > SO, WHAT I WANT TO DO IS WITH THAT QUESTION OF PACE IN THE CONTEXT OF OUR BROADER TIGHTENING PROGRAM, IF I MAY. TALK ABOUT THE STATEMENT LANGUAGE ALONG THE WAY. I THINK YOU CAN THINK ABOUT OUR TIGHTENING PROGRAM IS REALLY ADDRESSING THREE QUESTIONS, THE FIRST OF WHICH HAS BEEN, HOW FAST AGO, HOW HIGH TO RAISE POLICY RATES, AND THE THIRD WILL BE EVENTUALLY HOW LONG TO REMAIN AT A RESTRICTIVE LEVEL. ON THE FIRST QUESTION, HOW FAST TO TIGHTEN POLICY, IT'S BEEN IMPORTANT WE MOVE EXPEDITIOUSLY, AND WE HAVE CLEARLY DONE SO. WE HAVE MOVED THREE AND THREE-QUARTER PERCENT SINCE MARCH FROM A BASE OF ZERO INITIALLY, IT'S A HISTORICALLY FAST-PACED AND THAT IS CERTAINLY APPROPRIATE, GIVEN THE PERSISTENCE OF STRENGTH AND INFLATION AND THE LOW LEVEL FROM WHICH WE STARTED. THE SECOND QUESTION, HOW HOW TO RAISE OUR POLICY RATE, WE ARE SAYING WE WOULD RAISE THAT RATE TO A LEVEL THAT IS SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE TO BRING INFLATION TO THE 2% TARGET OVER TIME. WE BRING THAT INTO OUR POSTMEETING STATEMENT. BECAUSE THAT REALLY DOES BECOME THE IMPORTANT QUESTION, IS HOW FAR TO GO. I WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THAT. WE THINK THERE'S SOME GROUND TO COVER, BEFORE WE MEET THAT TEST. THAT'S WHY WE SAY ONGOING RATE INCREASES WILL BE APPROPRIATE. INCOMING DATA BETWEEN THE MEETINGS, THE STRONG LABOR MARKET REPORT AND THE CPI REPORT, DO SUGGEST TO ME THAT WE MAY ULTIMATELY MOVE TO HIGHER LEVELS THAN WE THOUGHT AT THE TIME OF THE SEPTEMBER MEETING. THAT LEVEL IS VERY UNCERTAIN. I WOULD SAY WE ARE GOING TO FIND IT OVER TIME. OF COURSE WITH THE LOGS BETWEEN POLICY AND ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, THERE'S A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY. SO WE NOTE, IN DETERMINING THE PACE OF FUTURE INCREASES, WE WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT CUBE A LOT OF TIGHTENING OF MONETARY POLICY AS WELL AS THE LAGS THAT AFFECT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INFLATION. AS WE COME CLOSER TO THAT LEVEL, MOVE MORE INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY, THE QUESTION OF SPEED BECOMES LESS IMPORTANT THAN THE SECOND OR THIRD QUESTIONS -- AND THAT'S WHY UPSET AT THE LAST TWO PRESS CONFERENCES AT SOME POINT IT WILL BECOME A SLOWING OF THE PACE OF INCREASES. THAT TIME IS COMING AND IT MAY, SOON AS THE NEXT MEETING OR THE ONE AFTER THAT -- MAY COME SOON AS THE NEXT MEETING OR THE ONE AFTER THAT. WE WILL HAVE A DISCUSSION AT THE NEXT MEETING. TO BE CLEAR, LET ME SAY AGAIN, THE QUESTION OF WHEN TO MODERATE THE PACE OF INCREASES IS NOW MUCH LESS IMPORTANT THAN THE QUESTION OF HOW HIGH TO RAISE RATES AND HOW LONG TO KEEP MONETARY POLICY RESTRICTIVE. WHICH REALLY WILL BE OUR PRINCIPAL FOCUS. > > IF I COULD FOLLOW-UP, TO WHAT DEGREE WAS THERE AN IMPORTANCE OR WEIGHTS GIVEN TO A NEED TO SIGNAL THIS POLICY NO GIVEN ALL THE CONCERNS REALLY AROUND THE GLOBE ABOUT FED POLICY SORT OF DRIVING AHEAD, AND EVERYBODY ELSE DEALING WITH THEIR OWN STRESS AS A RESULT? > > WELL, I THINK I AM PLEASED THAT WE HAVE MOVED AS FAST AS WE HAVE. I DON'T THINK WE HAVE OVER TIGHTENED. AND THINK IT IS DIFFICULT TO MAKE THE CASE THAT THE CURRENT LEVEL THIS TOO TIGHT GIVEN THAT INFLATION STILL RUNS WELL ABOVE THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE. I THINK THAT AT THIS MEETING, THE LAST TWO MEETINGS AS I'VE MENTIONED, I HAVE SAID THAT THERE WILL COME A POINT -- THERE WOULD COME A POINT ABOUT WHAT THAT MIGHT MEAN. WE WILL DISCUSS IT AGAIN IN DECEMBER. BUT THERE IS NO -- I DON'T HAVE ANY SENSE THAT WE HAVE OVER TIGHTENED OR MOVE TOO FAST, I THINK IT'S BEEN GOOD AND A SUCCESSFUL PROGRAM THAT WE'VE GOTTEN THIS FAR THIS FAST. REMEMBER THAT WE STILL THINK THERE'S A NEED FOR ONGOING RATE INCREASES. WE HAVE SOME GROUND LEFT TO COVER HERE. AND COVER IT, WE WILL. > > NEXT. > > THE WALL STREET JOURNAL. CHAIR POWELL, CORE PCE INFLATION AT THREE OR SIX MONTH ANNUALIZED BASIS AND ON A 12 MONTH BASIS HAS BEEN RUNNING IN THE HIGH 4'S , CLOSE TO 5%. IS THERE ANY REASON YOU THINK YOU WON'T HAVE TO RAISE RATES AT LEAST ABOVE THAT LEVEL TO BE CONFIDENT THAT YOU ARE A IMPARTING ENOUGH RESTRAINT TO BRING INFLATION DOWN? > > SO, THIS IS A QUESTION OF, DOES THE POLICY RATE NEED TO GET ABOVE THE INFLATION RATE? THAT IS THE PRINCIPAL VIEW. I WOULD THINK THAT YOU LOOK MORE AT A FORWARD LOOKING MEASURE OF INFLATION TO LOOK AT THAT. BUT I THINK THE ANSWER IS, WE WILL WANT TO GET THE POLICY RATE TO A LEVEL WHERE IT IS -- WHERE THE REAL INTEREST RATE IS POSITIVE. WE WILL WANT TO DO THAT. I DO NOT THINK OF IT IS THE ONLY AND SINGLE TOUCHSTONE. YOU PUT SOME WEIGHT ON THAT. HE ALSO PUT SOME WEIGHT ON RATES ACROSS THE CURVE. MANY FEW -- VERY FEW PEOPLE BORROW AT THE FEDERAL FUNDS RATE FOR EXAMPLE. HOUSEHOLDS AND BUSINESSES, IF THEY ARE MEANINGFULLY POSITIVE ACROSS THE CURVE FOR THEM, CREDIT SPREADS ARE LARGER SO BORROWING RATES ARE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER, AND I THINK FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE TIGHTENED QUITE A BIT. I WOULD LOOK AT THAT IS AN IMPORTANT FEATURE. I WOULD PUT SOME WEIGHT ON IT BUT I WOULD NOT SAY THAT IT IS SOMETHING THAT IS THE SINGLE DOMINANT THING TO LOOK AT. > > IF I COULD FOLLOW-UP -- WHAT IS YOUR BEST ASSESSMENT OR THE STEPS OF THE BEST ASSESSMENT OF THE WRIT OF UNDERLYING INFLATION? > > I DON'T HAVE A SPECIFIC NUMBER FOR YOU THERE. THERE ARE MANY MODELS THAT LOOK AT THAT. ONE WAY TO LOOK AT IT IS IT IS A PRETTY STATIONARY OBJECT. WHEN INFLATION RUNS ABOVE THAT LEVEL FOR SURE SUBSTANTIALLY FOR SOME TIME, HE WILL SEE IT MOVE UP AT THE MOVEMENT WILL BE FAIRLY GRADUAL. I THINK THAT IS WHAT THE PRINCIPAL MODELS WOULD TEND TO SAY. THERE ARE MANY DIFFERENT ASSESSMENTS OF UNDERLYING INFLATION. > > THANK YOU. > > THINK YOU FOR TAKING OUR QUESTIONS. NEW YORK TIMES. DO YOU SEE ANY EVIDENCE AT THIS STAGE INFLATION IS OR IS AT RISK OF BECOMING ENTRENCHED? > > HIS INFLATION BECOMING ENTRENCHED? SO, I GUESS I WOULD START BY POINTING TO EXPECTATIONS. IF WE SAW LONGER-TERM EXPECTATIONS MOVING UP, THAT WOULD BE VERY TROUBLING. THEY WERE MOVING UP AT THE MIDDLE PART OF THIS YEAR. THEY HAVE MOVED BACK DOWN. THAT IS ONE PIECE OF DATA. SHORTER-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATION MOVED UP BETWEEN THE LAST MEETING ON THIS MEETING. WE DON'T THINK THOSE ARE AS INDICATIVE. THEY MAY BE IMPORTANT IN THE WAGE SETTING PROCESS. THAT'S VERY CONCERNING. THE OTHER THING I WOULD SAY IS THAT THE LONGER WE HAVE -- WE ARE NOW 18 MONTHS INTO THIS EPISODE OF HIGH INFLATION. AND WE DON'T HAVE A CLEARLY IDENTIFIED SCIENTIFIC WAY OF UNDERSTANDING AT WHAT POINT INFLATION BECOMES ENTRENCHED. THE THING WE NEED TO DO FROM A RISK MANAGEMENT STANDPOINT IS TO USE OUR TOOLS FORCEFULLY BUT THOUGHTFULLY AND GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL, GET IT DOWN TO 2%, GET IT BEHIND US. THAT'S WHAT WE REALLY NEED TO DO AND WHAT WE ARE STRONGLY COMMITTED TO DOING. > > RACHEL. > > HI, THANK YOU FOR TAKING OUR QUESTIONS. RACHEL SIEGEL FROM THE WASHINGTON POST. THE STATEMENT POSTE -- POINTS TO LAG TIMES. CAN YOU TELL US WHAT THE TIME I LOOKS LIKE OVER THE COMING YEAR AND WHERE YOU ARE EXPECTED TO SHOW UP IN DIFFERENT PARTS OF THE ECONOMY? > > YEAH, SO, THE WAY I WOULD THINK ABOUT THAT IS, IT IS A COMMON THOUGHT THAT MONETARY POLICY WORKS WITH LONG AND VARIABLE LEGS, AND THAT IT WORKS FIRST ON FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND THEN ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND THEN PERHAPS LATER THAN THAT EVEN ON INFLATION. THAT'S BEEN THE THINKING FOR A LONG TIME. THERE WAS AN OLD LITERATURE THAT MADE THOSE LEGS OUT TO BE FAIRLY LONG. THERE IS NEWER LITERATURE THAT SAYS THEY ARE SHORTER AND WE DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF DEBT OF INFLATION THIS HIGH AND WHAT IS NOT THE MODERATE ECONOMY. ONE BIG DIFFERENCE NOW IS -- IT USED TO BE THAT YOU WOULD RAISE A FEDERAL FUNDS RATE, FINANCIAL CONDITIONS WOULD REACT, AND THAT WOULD AFFECT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN INFLATION. NOW THERE REACT WELL BEFORE, AN EXPECTATION OF MONETARY POLICY. THAT IS THE WAY HAS MOVED FOR A QUARTER OF A CENTURY, IN THE DEN ACTION -- IN THE DIRECTION OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND MONETARY POLICY BECAUSE THE MARKETS ARE THINKING, WHAT IS THE CENTRAL BANK GOING TO DO? THERE ARE PLENTY OF ECONOMISTS THAT ALSO THINK THAT ONCE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS CHANGE, THE EFFECTS ON THE ECONOMY ARE ACTUALLY FASTER THAN THEY WOULD'VE BEEN BEFORE. WE DON'T KNOW THAT. IT IS HIGHLY UNCERTAIN. FROM RISK MANAGEMENT -- FROM A RISK MANAGEMENT STANDPOINT, IT WOULD BE IRRESPONSIBLE TO IGNORE THEM. BUT YOU WANT TO CONSIDER THEM BUT NOT TAKE THEM LITERALLY. I THINK IT IS A VERY DIFFICULT PLACE TO BE. I WOULD TEND TO BE -- I WOULD WANT TO BE IN THE MIDDLE LOOKING CAREFULLY AT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE ECONOMY. TRYING TO MAKE GOOD DECISIONS, FROM A RISK MANAGEMENT STANDPOINT, REMEMBERING OF COURSE THAT IF WE WERE TO OVER TIGHTEN, WE COULD THEN USE OUR TOOLS STRONGLY SUPPORT THE ECONOMY. WHEREAS IF WE DO NOT GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL BECAUSE WE DON'T TIGHTEN ENOUGH, NOW WE ARE IN A SITUATION WHERE INFLATION WILL BECOME ENTRENCHED, AND THE EMPLOYMENT COSTS IN PARTICULAR WILL BE MUCH HIGHER POTENTIALLY. FROM A RISK MANAGEMENT STANDPOINT, WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT WE DON'T MAKE THE MISTAKE OF EITHER FAILING TO TIGHTEN ENOUGH OR LOOSENING POLICY TO SOON. > > IF I COULD FOLLOW-UP -- SHOULD WE INTERPRET THE ADDITION TO THE STATEMENT TO MEAN THAT MORE WEIGHT IS PUT INTO THOSE LAG EFFECTS THAN THEY WOULD'VE BEEN AFTER PREVIOUS RATE HIKES? > > AS WE MOVE NOW INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY, AS WE MAKE THESE ONGOING RATE HIKES AND POLICY BECOMES MORE RESTRICTIVE, IT WILL BE APPROPRIATE NOW TO BE THINKING ABOUT LAGGARDS. THEY ARE SORT OF A BASIC PART OF MONETARY POLICY. BUT WE WILL BE THINKING ABOUT THEM, BUT I THINK WE WILL BE CONSIDERING THEM, BECAUSE IT IS APPROPRIATE TO DO SO. IT IS VERY PREMATURE TO BE THINKING ABOUT POLICING. WHEN PEOPLE HEAR LAGS, THEY THINK ABOUT A POSCO IT IS VERY PREMATURE TO THINK ABOUT OR BE TALKING ABOUT PAUSING RATE HIKES. WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO BEER WHAT OUR POLICY, -- WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO. OUR POLICY TO GET TO THAT LEVEL SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE. WE DON'T EXACTLY KNOW WHERE THAT IS. WE HAVE A SENSE AND WE WILL WRITE DOWN IN THE DECEMBER MEETING IN YOUR SUMMARY OF ECONOMIC PROJECTIONS WHICH UPDATES THAT. I WOULD EXPECT TO CONTINUE IT BASED ON WHAT WE ARE SEEING WITH THE COMING DATA. > > THANKS, CHAIR POWELL. AXIOS. A CLEAR IMPACT HAS BEEN ON HOUSING, HAS BEEN RELATIVELY MARROW IN TERMS OF LABOR MARKET, CONSUMER DEMAND, A LOT OF SECTORS YOU DON'T SEE A TON OF AFFECT -- A TON OF EFFECT. IS IT NARROWER THAN IT USED TO BE? ON HOUSING IN PARTICULAR, ARE YOU WORRIED THAT YOU ARE CRAMPING SUPPLY IN A WAY THAT MIGHT CAUSE PROBLEMS ON THE ROAD ? > > I DON'T KNOW OF THE CHANNELS HAVE CHANGED THAT MUCH. A BIG CHALLENGES THE LABOR MARKET. THE LABOR MARKET IS VERY STRONG. AND HOUSEHOLDS HAVE STRONG BALANCE SHEETS. SO WE GO INTO THIS WITH A STRONG LABOR MARKET AND EXCESS DEMAND IN THE LABOR MARKET. AND ALSO WITH HOUSEHOLDS WHO HAVE STRONG SPENDING POWER BUILDUP. -- BUILT UP. IT MAY TAKE TIME, RESOLVE, AND PATIENTS. IT IS LIKELY TO GET INFLATION DOWN. YOU SEE FROM OUR FORECAST AND OTHERS THAT IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME FOR INFLATION TO COME DOWN. IT WILL TAKE TIME, WE THINK. WAS I GETTING TO YOUR QUESTION THERE? THE HOUSING PART OF IT. WE LOOK AT HOUSING, OF COURSE HOUSING IS SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED BY THE HIGHER RATES, WHICH ARE REALLY BACK WHERE THEY WERE BEFORE THE GLOBAL FINANCIAL CRISIS -- NOT HISTORICALLY HIGH BUT MUCH HIGHER THAN THEY HAVE BEEN. YOU ARE SEEING HOUSING ACTIVITY DECLINE. YOU ARE SEEING HOUSING PRICES GROWING AT A FASTER RATE. IN SOME PARTS OF THE COUNTRY, DECLINING. I WOULD SAY HOUSING WAS -- HOUSING MARKET WAS VERY OVERHEATED FOR A COUPLE OF YEARS AFTER THE PANDEMIC, AS DEMAND INCREASED AND RATES WERE LOW. WE ALL KNOW THE STORIES OF HOW OVERHEATED THE HOUSING MARKET WAS. PRICES GOING UP. MANY BIDDERS. THE HOUSING MARKET NEEDS TO GET BACK INTO A BALANCE BETWEEN SUPPLY AND DEMAND. WE ARE WELL AWARE OF WHAT IS GOING ON THERE. FROM A FINANCIAL STABILITY STANDPOINT, WE DID NOT SEE IN THIS CYCLE THE KINDS OF POOR CREDIT UNDERWRITING WE SAW BEFORE THE PANDEMIC. IT WAS MUCH MORE CAREFULLY MANAGED BY THE LENDERS. IT'S A VERY DIFFERENT SITUATION AND IS NOT PRESENT POTENTIAL FINANCIAL -- IT DOES NOT APPEAR TO PRESENT FINANCIAL STABILITY ISSUES. BUT WE DO UNDERSTAND THAT IS A BIG EFFECT TO OUR POLICY. > > VICTORIA. > > HI, POLITICO. I WANTED TO ASK ABOUT LABOR MARKET. YOU MENTIONED JOB OPENINGS ARE VERY HIGH COMPARED TO AVAILABLE WORKERS. I'M JUST CURIOUS, TO WHAT EXTENT DO YOU AND DON'T DRAW SIGNAL FROM THAT? FOR EXAMPLE, IF WAGE GROWTH IS SLOWING AND THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE STARTS TO TAKE UP, WILL THAT MAKE YOU DECREASE YOUR FOCUS ON JOB OPENINGS? WHAT DO YOU SEE? OUR WAGES WHAT IS REALLY IMPORTANT? HOW ARE YOU THINKING ABOUT THE LABOR MARKET AS IT RELATES TO INFLATION? > > WE TALK A LOT ABOUT VACANCIES AND THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE -- THAT'S JUST ANOTHER DATA SERIES. IT'S BEEN UNUSUALLY IMPORTANT IN THIS CYCLE BECAUSE IT'S BEEN SO OUT OF LINE. BUT SO HAVE WAGES. WE LOOK AT A VERY WIDE RANGE OF DATA. -- WIDE RANGE OF DATA ON THE LABOR MARKET. UNEMPLOYMENT IS TYPICALLY THE SINGLE STATISTIC YOU WOULD LOOK TO AT A 50 YEAR LOW, 3.5%. WE ARE GETTING REALLY NOTHING IN LABOR SUPPLY NOW. I THINK WE HAD A VERY SMALL INCREASE THIS YEAR. WHICH WE REALLY THOUGHT WE WOULD GET THAT BACK. MOST ANALYSTS THOUGHT WE WOULD GET SOME LABOR SUPPLY COMING IN. YOU MENTIONED WAGES -- I WOULD CHARACTERIZE THAT IS SORT OF A MIXED PICTURE. IT IS TRUE WITH HOURLY EARNINGS YOU SEE A FLATTENING OUT A LITTLE -- FLATTENING OUT AT A LEVEL THAT IS CONSISTENT WITH TIME WITH 2% INFLATION, ASSUMING A REASONABLE PRODUCTIVITY. WITH THE ECI READING THIS WEEK, A MIXED PICTURE, THE HEADLINE NUMBER WAS A DISAPPOINTMENT. IT WAS HIGH. IT DID NOT SHOW A DECLINE. IF YOU LOOK AT PRIVATE SECTOR WORKERS, THAT DID COME DOWN. OVERALL, THE BROADER PICTURE IS OF AN OVERHEATED LABOR MARKET, WHERE DEMAND SUBSTANTIALLY EXCEEDS SUPPLY. JOB CREATION STILL EXCEEDS THE LEVEL THAT WOULD HOLD THE MARKET WHERE IT IS. THAT IS THE PICTURE. WE KEEP LOOKING FOR SIGNS OF THE BEGINNING OF A GRADUAL SOFTENING HAPPENING. MAYBE THAT IS THERE. IT'S NOT OBVIOUS TO ME. WE JUST ARE NOT COMING DOWN. THEY ARE JUST MOVING SIDEWAYS AT AN ELEVATED LEVEL. WE WOULD LOVE TO SEE VACANCIES COMING DOWN. THEY ARE COMING DOWN. VACANCIES ARE BELOW THEIR ALL-TIME HIGH. NOT BY AS MUCH AS WE THOUGHT. THE DATA SERIES IS VOLATILE. WHENEVER TAKE ANYONE READING. WE ALWAYS LOOK AT 2-3. IT'S A MIXED PICTURE. I DON'T SEE THE CASE FOR REAL SOFTENING JUST YET. BUT WE LOOK AT A VERY BROAD RANGE OF DEBT ON THE LABOR MARKET. > > DO YOU SEE WAGES AS BEING A SIGNIFICANT DRIVER OF INFLATION? > > I THINK WAGES HAVE AN EFFECT ON INFLATION AND INFLATION HAVE AN EFFECT ON WAGES -- HAS AN EFFECT ON WAGES. I THINK THAT'S ALWAYS BEEN THE CASE, GOING BACK AND FORTH. THE QUESTION IS, IS THAT REALLY ELEVATED RIGHT NOW? I DON'T THINK SO. I DON'T THINK WAGES ARE THE PRINCIPAL STORY OF WHY PRICES ARE GOING UP. I DON'T THINK THAT. I ALSO DON'T THINK WE SEE A WAGE PRICE SPIRAL. IT IS NOT SOMETHING THAT YOU CAN -- ONCE YOU SEE IT, YOU ARE IN TROUBLE. WE DON'T WANT TO SEE IT. WE WANT WAGES TO GO UP. WE JUST WANT THEM TO GO UP AT A LEVEL THAT IS SUSTAINABLE AND CONSISTENT WITH 2% INFLATION. WE THINK GIVEN THE DATA THAT WE HAVE, THAT THIS LABOR MARKET CAN SOFT AND WITHOUT HAVING TO SOFT AND AS MUCH AS HISTORY WOULD INDICATE THROUGH THE ON EMPLOYMENT CHANNEL. IT CAN SOFT AND THROUGH JOB OPENINGS DECLINING. -- SOFTEN THROUGH JOB OPENINGS DECLINING. THERE'S ROOM FOR THAT. WE DON'T KNOW THAT THAT WILL BE DISCOVERED EMPIRICALLY. > > THANK YOU SO MUCH. KAYLA FROM CNBC. THE UNITED NATIONS WARNED THERE COULD BE A GLOBAL RECESSION, IF CENTRAL BANKS DID NOT CHANGE COURSE. THE U.K. PRIME AND WARNED OF A PROFOUND ECONOMIC CRISIS THERE. I WONDER HOW THE FED IS WEIGHING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS IN LIGHT OF A VERY STRONG ECONOMY HERE IN THE U.S., THAT WOULD SEEM TO BE BUCKING THOSE TRENDS. > > SO, OF COURSE WE KEEP CLOSE TABS ON ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS AND ALSO GEOPOLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS RELEVANT TO THE ECONOMY ABROAD. WE ARE IN VERY FREQUENT CONTACT WITH OUR FOREIGN COUNTERPARTS, BOTH THROUGH THE IMF MEETINGS AND THE REGULAR MEETINGS WITH CENTRAL BANKS THAT WE HAVE. I HAVE ONE THIS WEEKEND, WITH MANY CENTRAL BANKERS. WE ARE IN TOUCH WITH ALL OF THAT. IT IS CLEARLY A TIME -- A DIFFICULT TIME IN THE GLOBAL ECONOMY. WE ARE SEEING VERY HIGH INFLATION IN EUROPE SIGNIFICANTLY BECAUSE OF HIGH ENERGY PRICES RELATED TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE. WE ARE SEEING CHINA IS HAVING ISSUES WITH THE ZERO COVID POLICY AND MUCH SLOWER GROWTH THAN WE ARE USED TO SEEING. WE SEE THOSE DIFFICULTIES. THE STRONG DOLLAR IS A CHALLENGE FOR SOME COUNTRIES. WE TAKE ALL OF THAT INTO ACCOUNT IN OUR MODELS. WE THINK ABOUT THE SPILLOVERS, THAT SORT OF THING. HERE IN THE U.S., WE HAVE A STRONG ECONOMY. WE HAVE AN ECONOMY WHERE INFLATION IS RUNNING AT 5%, CORE PCE INFLATION, WHICH IS A REALLY GOOD INDICATOR OF WHAT IS GOING ON FOR US, THE WAY WE SEE IT. RUNNING AT 5.1% ON A 12 MONTH BASIS. WE KNOW THAT WE NEED TO USE OUR TOOLS TO GET INFLATION OVER -- TO GET INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. THAT IS A TASK WE NEED TO DO, PRICE STABILITY IN THE U.S. IS A GOOD THING FOR THE GLOBAL ECONOMY, OVER A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. PRICE STABILITY IS A KIND OF THING THAT PAYS DIVIDENDS FOR OUR ECONOMY FOR DECADES, HOPEFULLY. EVEN THOUGH IT MAY BE DIFFICULT TO GET IT BACK, GETTING IT BACK IS SOMETHING THAT PROVIDES VALUE TO THE PEOPLE WE SERVE. IN THE LONG RUN. > > IF I COULD JUST FOLLOW UP ON THAT -- THANK YOU. THE FED HAS ACKNOWLEDGED IN THE PAST THAT THE TOOLS THAT YOU HAVE DON'T AFFECT THINGS LIKE ENERGY AND FOOD PRICES, THAT STEM FROM SOME OF THOSE COMPLEX OVERSEAS. THEY ARE SOME OF THE BIGGEST PAIN POINTS FOR CONSUMERS. IS THERE A RISK SOME OF THOSE PRICES SIMPLY DO NOT COME DOWN? > > WE DO NOT DIRECTLY AFFECT FOR THE MOST PART FOOD AND ENERGY PRICES, BUT THE DEMAND CHANNEL DOES AFFECT THEM AT THE MARGIN. THE THING ABOUT THE U.S. IS, WE ALSO HAVE STRONG -- AND MANY OTHER JURISDICTIONS, THE PRINCIPAL PROBLEM IS ENERGY. IN THE U.S. WE ALSO HAVE A DEMAND ISSUE, WE HAVE AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN DEMAND AND SUPPLY WHICH YOU SEE IN MANY PARTS OF THE ECONOMY. OUR TOOLS ARE WELL-SUITED TO WORK ON THAT PROBLEM. THAT IS WHAT WE ARE DOING. YOU ARE RIGHT. THE PRICE OF OIL IS RECYCLABLE. IT IS NOT SOMETHING WE CAN AFFECT. BY THE ACTIONS THAT WE TAKE, WE HELP KEEP LONGER-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS ANCHORED. EVEN IN TIMES WHEN ENERGY IS PART OF THE STORY OF WHY INFLATION IS HIGH. > > HI, CHAIR POWELL. BLOOMBERG. THE FED IS FACING TWO MORE ETHICS RELATED INCIDENTS, WITH THE REVISION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM PRESIDENT BOSTIC AND PRESIDENT BULLARD SPEAKING AT A CLOSED EVENT. SOME SENATORS LIKE ELIZABETH WARREN ARE SAYING THAT THIS IS A SIGN OF GREATER ETHICS PROBLEMS AT THE FED. COULD YOU TALK ABOUT WHAT THIS DOES TO THE PUBLIC'S TRUST IN THE BANK, AND WHAT THE FED IS DOING TO PREVENT THIS KIND OF BEHAVIOR FROM BECOMING COMMON? > > SURE, YOU ARE RIGHT, THE PUBLIC'S TRUST IS REALLY THE FED'S AND ANY CENTRAL BANK'S MOST IMPORTANT ASSET. ANYTIME ONE OF US -- ONE OF THE POLICYMAKERS VIOLATES OR FALLS SHORT OF THOSE RULES, WE DO RISK UNDERMINING THAT TRUST. AND WE TAKE THAT VERY SERIOUSLY, WE DO. AT THE BEGINNING OF OUR MEETING YESTERDAY, WE HAD A COMMITTEE DISCUSSION OF THE FULL COMMITTEE ON THE IMPORTANCE OF HOLDING OURSELVES INDIVIDUALLY AND COLLECTIVELY ACCOUNTABLE FOR KNOWING AND FOLLOWING THE HIGH STANDARD SET OUT IN OUR EXISTING RULES, WITH RESPECT TO PERSONAL INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES AND EXTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS. WE HAVE TAKEN A NUMBER OF STEPS AND HOW WOULD YOU SAY WE UNDERSTAND HOW IMPORTANT THOSE ISSUES ARE. OUR NEW INVESTMENT PROGRAM THAT WE HAVE IS UP NOW AND RUNNING. IT WAS THROUGH THAT THAT THE PROBLEMS WITH PRESIDENT BOSTIC'S DISCLOSURE WERE DISCOVERED. WE NOW HAVE A CENTRAL GROUP HERE AT THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS THAT LOOKS INTO DISCLOSURES AND FOLLOWS THEM AND APPROVES PEOPLE'S DISCLOSURES AND ANY TRADE ANYONE MAKES HAS TO BE PREAPPROVED. AND THERE IS A LAG. AND HAS TO BE PREAPPROVED 45 DAYS BEFORE IT HAPPENS. IT IS A REALLY GOOD SYSTEM. IT WORKED HERE. I THINK WE ALL SAID TO EACH OTHER YESTERDAY MORNING, WE RECOMMITTED TO EACH OTHER AND THIS INSTITUTION TO HOLD OURSELVES TO THE HIGHEST STANDARDS AND AVOID THESE PROBLEMS. > > DO YOU HAVE AN UPDATE ON THE INVESTIGATIONS THAT ARE PENDING? > > I DON'T. I REFERRED THE MATTER CONCERNING PRESIDENT BOSTIC TO THE INSPECTOR GENERAL. ONCE THAT HAPPENS, I DON'T DISCUSS IT WITH ANYBODY. JUST THE INSPECTOR GENERAL HAS THE ABILITY TO DO INVESTIGATIONS. WE DON'T REALLY HAVE THAT. > > MICHAEL. > > MICHAEL MCKEE, BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND RADIO. EARLIER THIS YEAR, YOU TOUTED THE THREE-MONTH FIELDS OUT TO 18 MONTHS AS A YIELD CURVE WITH 100% EXPLANATORY POWER, YOU SAID "IF IT IS INVERTED, THAT MEANS THE FED IS GOING TO CUT, WHICH MEANS THE ECONOMY IS WEAK, THAT CURVE IS ONLY TWO BASIS POINTS AWAY FROM INVERSION NOW." I WONDER WHY YOU ARE SO CONFIDENT THAT YOU HAVE NOT OVER TIGHTENED, PARTICULARLY GIVEN THAT RATES WORK WITH A LAG? > > WE MONITOR THE NEAR-TERM FORWARD SPREAD, YOU ARE RIGHT. THAT'S BEEN OUR PREFERRED MEASURE. EMPIRICALLY, IT DOMINATES THE ONES PEOPLE TEND TO LOOK AT, 2'S , 10'S, THINGS LIKE THAT. IT'S NOT INVERTED. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT WHY THE RATE IS DOING WHAT IT IS DOING. IT COULD BE DOING THAT BECAUSE IT EXPECTS CUTS OR INFLATION TO COME DOWN. IF YOU ARE IN A SITUATION WHERE THE MARKETS ARE PRICING AND SIGNIFICANT DECLINES, THAT IS GOING TO AFFECT THE FORWARD CURVE. WE MONITOR IT, YOU ARE RIGHT. THAT'S WHAT I WOULD SAY. > > IF I COULD FOLLOW-UP -- YOU ALSO SAID SEVERAL MEETINGS ABOUT THE RISK OF DOING TOO LITTLE OUTWEIGHED THE RISK OF DOING TOO MUCH. IT IS WHAT YOU ARE TRYING TO TELL US TODAY IS THAT THAT RISK ASSESSMENT HAS CHANGED A LITTLE BIT? > > WHAT'S HAPPENED IS TIME HAS PASSED AND WE HAVE RAISED INTEREST RATES BY 375 BASIS POINTS. I WOULD NOT CHANGE A WORD IN THAT STATEMENT, THOUGH. I THINK UNTIL WE GET INFLATION DOWN, YOU WILL BE HEARING THAT FROM ME. IF WE OVER TIGHTENED, AND WE DON'T WANT TO, WE WANT TO GET THIS RIGHT, BUT IF WE DID, THEN WE HAVE THE ABILITY WITH OUR TOOLS WHICH ARE POWERFUL, WHICH I SHOWED AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PANDEMIC EPISODE, WE CAN SUPPORT ECONOMIC ACTIVITY STRONGLY, IF THAT HAPPENS, IF THAT IS NECESSARY. ON THE OTHER HAND, IF YOU MAKE THE MISTAKE IN THE OTHER DIRECTION AND LET THIS DRAG ON, IT IS A YEAR OR TWO DOWN THE ROAD AND YOU ARE REALIZING INFLATION -- YOU ARE REALIZING HAVE TO GO BACK AND AND BY THEN THE RISK IS IT HAS BECOME ENTRENCHED. THE COST TO THE PEOPLE THAT WE DON'T WANT TO HURT GO UP WITH THE PASSAGE OF TIME. THAT IS REALLY HOW I LOOK AT IT. THAT IS NOT GOING TO CHANGE. WHAT HAS CHANGED IS, WE ARE FURTHER ALONG NOW. AS WE ARE FURTHER ALONG, WE ARE NOW FOCUSED ON WHAT IS THE LEVEL WE NEED TO GET TO? I DON'T KNOW WHAT WE WILL DO WHEN WE GET THERE, BY THE WAY. WE WILL HAVE TO SEE. THERE'S BEEN NO DECISION OR DISCUSSION AROUND EXACTLY WHAT STEPS WE WOULD TAKE AT THAT POINT. BUT THE FIRST THING IS TO FIND YOUR WAY THERE. > > CHRIS. > > THANK YOU. CHRIS, ASSOCIATED PRESS. SO GO BACK TO HOUSING FOR A MINUTE, YOU MENTIONED THE IMPACT RATE INCREASES HAVE HAD ON HOUSING. HOME SALES ARE DOWN 25% THE LAST YEAR AND SO FORTH. BUT NONE OF THIS IS SHOWING UP IN THE GOVERNMENT'S INFLATION MEASURES. AS WE GO FORWARD, PRIVATE REAL-TIME DATA IS CLEARLY SHOWING HOUSING -- ARE YOU GOING TO PUT GREATER WEIGHT ON THAT IN ORDER TO ASCERTAIN THINGS LIKE WHETHER THERE IS A RETAINING GOING ON? OR WHERE YOU STILL FOCUS AS MUCH ON THEM OR LAGGING GOVERNMENT INDICATORS? > > THIS IS AN INTERESTING SUBJECT. I WILL START BY SAYING THE MEASURE THAT IS IN THE CPI AND THE PCE CAPTURES RUNS FOR ALL TENANTS, NOT JUST NEW RELEASES. THAT MAKES SENSE. FOR THAT REASON, THAT CONCEPTUALLY IS SORT OF THE RIGHT TARGET FOR MONETARY POLICY. THE SAME THING IS TRUE FOR OWNERS EQUIVALENT RENT WHICH COMES OFF OF -- WHICH IS A RE-WEIGHTING OF TENANT RENTS. THE PRIVATE MEASURES ARE OF COURSE GOOD AT PICKING UP THE NEW LEASES AT THE MARGIN. THEY TELL YOU A COUPLE THINGS. I THINK RIGHT NOW, IF YOU LOOK AT THE PATTERN OF THAT SERIES, OF THE NEW LEASES, IT IS VERY PRO-CYCLICAL. RENTS WENT UP WAY MORE THAN THE PCI AND -- CPI AND PCE RATES DID. AS NON- NEW LEASES ROLL OVER AND EXPIRE, THERE ARE STILL SOME SIGNIFICANT RATE INCREASES COMING. BUT, AT SOME POINT, ONCE YOU GET THROUGH THAT, THE NEW LEASES ARE GOING TO TELL YOU -- WHAT THEY ARE TELLING YOU IS THAT THERE WILL COME A POINT AT WHICH RENTS AND INFLATION WILL START TO COME DOWN. THAT POINT IS WELL UP FROM WHERE WE ARE NOW. WE ARE WELL AWARE OF THAT OF COURSE AND WE LOOK AT IT. BUT I WOULD SAY THAT IN TERMS OF THE RIGHT WAY TO THINK ABOUT INFLATION, REALLY IT IS TO LOOK AT THE MEASURE THAT WE DO LOOK AT. BUT CONSIDERING THAT WE ALSO KNOW THAT AT SOME POINT WE WILL SEE RENTS COMING DOWN. > > JUST A QUICK FOLLOW-UP -- IT LOOKS LIKE STOCKS AND BOND MARKETS ARE REACTING POSITIVELY TO YOUR ANNOUNCEMENT SO FAR. IS THAT SOMETHING THAT YOU WANTED TO SEE? IS THAT A PROBLEM? HOW MIGHT THAT AFFECT YOUR FUTURE POLICY REACTION? > > WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ONE OR TWO PARTICULAR THINGS. OUR MESSAGE SHOULD BE -- WHAT I'M TRYING TO DO IS MAKE SURE OUR MESSAGE IS CLEAR, WHICH AS WE THINK WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO, WE HAVE SOME GROUND TO COVER WITH INTEREST RATES, BEFORE WE GET TO THAT LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES WE THINK IS SUFFICIENTLY RESTRICTIVE. PUTTING THAT IN THE STATEMENT AND IDENTIFYING THAT IS ABLE -- THAT AS A GOAL IS AN IMPORTANT STEP. THAT IS THE IMPORTANT QUESTION NOW GOING FORWARD. I HAVE ALSO SAID THAT WE THINK THE LEVEL OF RATES WE ESTIMATED IN SEPTEMBER -- THE DATA SUGGESTS THAT IS GOING TO BE HIGHER IN THAT'S GOING TO BE THE PATTERN. I WOULD HAVE LITTLE CONFIDENCE THE FORECAST, IF WE MADE A FOR CUSTODY, THE PATTERN HAS BEEN THAT THEY GO UP. THERE IS NO SENSE THAT INFLATION IS COMING DOWN. I HAVE A TABLE OF THE LAST 12 MONTHS OF READINGS AND THERE IS NO PATTERN FROM A YEAR AGO. OK. I WOULD ALSO SAY IT IS PREMATURE TO DISCUSS PAUSING. IT IS NOT SOMETHING THAT WE ARE THINKING ABOUT. THAT IS REALLY NOT A CONVERSATION TO BE HAD. WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO. THE LAST THING I WILL SAY IS, I WOULD WANT PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND OUR COMMITMENT TO GETTING THIS DONE, AND TO NOT MAKE THE MISTAKE OF NOT DOING ENOUGH OR THE MISTAKE OF WITHDRAWING OUR STRONG POLICY, AND DOING THAT TOO SOON. I CONTROLS MESSAGE -- I CONTROL THOSE MESSAGES, AND THAT IS MY JOB. > > EDWARD LAWRENCE, WITH FOXBUSINESS. HOW BIG OF A HEADWIND IS ALL THE FISCAL SPENDING TO GET BACK TO THE 2% TARGET? > > AND THEORY, -- > > IN THEORY, IT WAS A HEADWIND THIS YEAR. THE BROADER CONTEXT AS YOU HAVE HOUSEHOLDS THAT HAVE THIS SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF SAVINGS AND CAN KEEP SPENDING. I THINK THOSE TWO THINGS TEND TO BALANCE EACH OTHER OUT. IT APPEARS CONSUMER SPENDING IS STILL POSITIVE. AT A PRETTY MODEST GROWTH LEVEL. IT IS NOT SHRINKING. BANKS THAT DEAL WITH RETAIL CUSTOMERS AND MANY RETAILERS WILL TELL YOU THE CONSUMERS ARE STILL BUYING, AND THEY ARE FINE. I DON'T KNOW HOW BIG THE FISCAL HEADWINDS ARE. THEY HAVE NOT SHOWN UP IN THE WAY WE THOUGHT THEY WOULD BE A BIT IT MUST HAVE TO DO WITH THE SAVINGS PEOPLE HAVE. > > THERE'S TENS OF BILLIONS YET TO BE SPENT. FROM THE AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN, THE CHIP SACKED, THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE -- THE CHIPS ACT, THE BIPARTISAN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL. WHAT IS YOUR THINKING ABOUT THE FUTURE? > > DEMAND WILL HAVE SUPPORT FROM THOSE SAVINGS AND THE DEMAND STILL IN THE LABOR MARKET. WE SEE SIGNIFICANT DEMAND AND A TIGHTENING LABOR MARKET IN SOME RESPECTS. OVERALL I WOULD SAY IT IS NOT REALLY TIGHTENING OR LOOSENING. WHAT THOSE THINGS TELL US IS OUR JOB IS GOING TO REQUIRE SOME RESOLVE INPATIENTS OVER TIME. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO STICK WITH THIS. -- AND PATIENTS OVER TIME. WE ARE GOING TO HAVE TO STICK WITH THIS. WE KNOW WHAT OUR OBJECTIVE IS AND WHAT TOOLS CAN DO. -- WHAT OUR TOOLS CAN DO. SO WE THINK ABOUT IT. > > HI, CHAIR POWELL, NANCY FROM MARKETPLACE. HAS THE WINDOW FOR A SOFT LANDING NARROWED? DO YOU STILL THINK IT IS POSSIBLE? > > HASN'T NARROWED -- HAS IT NARROWED, YES. IS IT STILL POSSIBLE, YES, TO THE EXTENT RATES HAVE TO GO HIGHER AND STAY HIGHER FOR LONGER, IT BECOMES HARDER TO SEE THE PATH. IT HAS NARROWED, IT'S NARROWED OVER THE PAST OF -- IT'S NARROWED OVER THE COURSE OF THE PAST YEAR. I WOULD SAY A RAY OF DATA IN THE LABOR MARKET IS HIGHLY UNUSUAL. TO MANY ECONOMISTS, THERE'S A PATH -- THERE'S A RELATIONSHIP TO GDP GOING DOWN AND VACANCIES DECLINING. TRANSLATING INTO UNEMPLOYMENT. ALTHOUGH THINGS ARE RELATIONSHIPS THAT ARE IN THE DATA THAT ARE VERY REAL. IT'S A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT THIS TIME, BECAUSE YOU HAVE THE -- BECAUSE YOU HAVE THIS TREMENDOUSLY HIGH LEVEL OF VACANCIES. THE JOB LOSSES MAY TURN OUT TO BE LESS THAN INDICATED BY THOSE TRADITIONAL MEASURES BECAUSE JOB OPENINGS ARE SO ELEVATED AND THE MARKET IS SO STRONG. THAT IS GOING TO BE SOMETHING WE DISCOVER EMPIRICALLY. NO ONE KNOWS IF THERE'S GOING TO BE A RECESSION OR NOT. IF SO HOW BAD THAT RECESSION WILL BE. OUR JOB IS TO RESTORE PRICE STABILITY SO WE CAN HAVE A STRONG LABOR MARKET THAT BENEFITS ALL OVERTIME. > > WHY DO YOU FEEL LIKE THE WINDOW HAS NARROWED? > > BECAUSE WE HAVE NOT SEEN INFLATION COMING DOWN. THE IMPLICATION OF INFLATION NOT COMING DOWN -- WHAT WE WOULD EXPECT BY NOW TO HAVE SEEN IS THAT AS THE SUPPLY-SIDE PROBLEMS HAVE RESOLVED THEMSELVES, WE WOULD'VE EXPECTED GOODS, INFLATION TO COME DOWN BY NOW, LONG SINCE BY NO. -- BY NOW. IT HAS COME DOWN BUT NOT TO THE EXTENT WE HAD HOPED. AT THE SAME TIME, NOW YOU SEE SERVICES INFLATION, CORE SERVICES INFLATION MOVING UP. I JUST THINK THE INFLATION PICTURE HAS BECOME MORE AND MORE CHALLENGING OVER THE COURSE OF THIS YEAR, WITHOUT QUESTION. THAT MEANS THAT WE HAVE TO HAVE POLICY BE MORE RESTRICTIVE AND THAT NARROWS THE PATH TO A SOFT LANDING. THANKS VERY MUCH. > > THAT REST OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S NOVEMBER MEETING LIVE FROM NEW YORK CITY. HERE'S THE PRICE ACTION OF THE BACK OF IT. EQUITIES DOWN. THE RISK OF DOING TOO LITTLE OUTWEIGHS THE RISK OF DOING TOO MUCH. WE ARE DOWN BY MORE THAN ONE PERSON ON THE S & P 500, ON THE NASDAQ, 1.6%. IN THE BOND MARKET, NOT MUCH MOVEMENT HERE. HIGHER BY A COUPLE OF BASIS POINTS. 456 ON THE TWO-YEAR, 4% FOR THE 10 YEAR. EURO-DOLLAR, ALL OVER THE PLACE. BASICALLY UNCHANGED ON THE EURO-DOLLAR. THE TAKE AWAY AND THE TURNAROUND OF THE MARKET CAME AT THE BEGINNING OF THE NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CHAIRMAN POWELL WHEN HE HAD THIS TO SAY. TAKE A LISTEN. > > WE STILL HAVE SOME WAYS TO GO. AND INCOMING DATA SINCE OUR LAST MEETING SUGGESTS THE ULTIMATE LEVEL OF INTEREST RATES WILL BE HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED. WE HAVE SOME GROUND LEFT A COVER HERE. -- TO COVER HERE. > > THIS WAS A TWO-PART ACT. THE FIRST PART WAS A 75 BASIS POINT HIKE. FOR MANY PEOPLE IN THE MARKET, A DOVISH STATEMENT AND THAT NEWS CONFERENCE. ANYTHING BUT. THIS IS NOT ABOUT THE JOURNEY ANYMORE. IT IS ABOUT THE DESTINATION. > > RIGHT WHERE I WAS GOING TO GO, ONE SINGLE SENTENCE, TWO THIRDS OF THE WAY THROUGH, HE SAID WE ARE FURTHER ALONG, AND THAT IS THE TIME CONTINUUM HE SEES. HE'S GETTING TO NEUTRALITY. HE'S GETTING SOMEWHERE OUT THERE WITH ALL THE UNCERTAINTIES THERE , YOU GET A MARKET BOUNCING FROM SENTENCE TO SENTENCE, I HAVE NEVER SEEN THE EQUITY GYRATION THAT WE HAVE SEEN TODAY. > > THERE WAS NOTHING DOVISH ABOUT ANY OF IT. THE TERMINAL RATE IS HIGHER THAN WE PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT IT WOULD BE AND THERE WAS A FASCINATING MOMENT IN THIS PRESS CONFERENCE RIGHT AT THE VERY END, WHEN A JOURNALIST WRONGLY MISLED POWELL INTO BELIEVING THE MARKET WAS STILL RALLYING. WE WERE GETTING REAL-TIME INSIGHT INTO WHAT THE FED CHAIRMAN ACTUALLY THINKS ABOUT THAT. HE WAS LEANING HARD AGAINST IT AND DOUBLING DOWN ON PRETTY MUCH EVERY SINGLE HAWKISH ASPECT OF THAT PRESSER. > > WE LOOKED AT EACH OTHER. WE COULD NOT BELIEVE IT. THE QUESTION WAS -- HOW DO YOU FEEL? WHAT'S YOUR IMPRESSION? THE MARKET IS UP. IT WAS DONE AT THE MOMENT. CHAIR POWELL CAME OUT AND SAID AGAIN, WE ARE GOING TO END UP AT A HIGHER LEVEL THAN WE PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT, BECAUSE INFLATION IS HOT. WHAT ARE THE BALANCE OF RISKS. THEY ARE NOT WORRIED ABOUT OVERSHOOTING AT THIS POINT. THERE IS NO EVIDENCE OF THAT. HE WENT THROUGH THIS. > > HOW COULD THEY OPEN THE DOOR TO SMALLER RATE HIKES WITHOUT TRIGGERING THE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS? WE THINK THE FED CAN BE SUCCESSFUL IN PUSHING BACK AGAINST ANY INTERPRETATION COMPLYING A LOWER TERMINAL RATE OR A QUICKER PIVOT TO RATE CUTS. IT IS ALL ABOUT THE DESTINATION. IT IS NOT ABOUT THE JOURNEY. YOUR TAKE AWAY FROM THIS PRESSER? > > THANK YOU, JONATHAN. EXACTLY WHAT YOU SAID. WE ARE GETTING FURTHER INTO RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY. THERE ARE LAGS, IN TERMS OF MONETARY POLICY AND ITS EFFECT. RISK MANAGEMENT SAYS WE SHOULD SLOW. DON'T TAKE THAT AS AN INTERPRETATION THAT WE ARE NOT COMMITTED TO DOING WHAT WE NEED TO DO AND WE NEED TO GET POLICY UNDER RESTRICTIVE TERRITORY, IT NEEDS TO BE THERE FOR A WHILE TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. SO DON'T FOCUS ON THE PACE ANYMORE, THAT WAS A CATCHPHRASE -- THAT WAS A CATCH UP PHASE. AS THE CHAIR SAID, IT MAY BE HIGHER NOW THAN WHEN THE COMMITTEE MET IN SEPTEMBER. IT IS ABOUT THE DESTINATION, NOT THE JOURNEY. > > I WILL GO WITH THAT IN THIS MODERN TALK. WHAT I HEARD THERE WAS A TRADITIONAL CAUTIOUS CHAIRMAN READING OFF CAREFULLY WRITTEN TEXT AGAINST BRAINERD'S STATEMENT OF CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING. BRING THOSE TWO CONCEPTS TOGETHER, CHAIR BRAINARD'S CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING AND WHAT WE HEARD FROM CHAIRMAN POWELL. > > THE STATEMENT LEADS NOW WITH THE PHRASE, WHAT IS THE GOAL? THE GOAL IS TO GET MONETARY POLICY RESTRICTIVE TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. WHAT IS RESTRICTIVE? THAT'S DEPENDENT ON CUMULATE OF TIGHTENING. THE ENTIRE BODY OF WORK WE HAVE DONE TO TIGHTEN FINANCIAL CONDITIONS FROM EARLIER THIS YEAR UNTIL TODAY. WE HAVE GONE A LONG WAY ALONG THAT. NOW YOU CAN SLOW THE PACE BUT REMEMBER THAT IT'S ABOUT THE CUMULATIVE EFFECT OF WHAT WE HAVE DONE. WE ARE NOT GOING TO KNOW THAT FOR SOME TIME. > > TAKE THE NONLINEAR T EETH OF THAT, IS THE NONLINEAR IMPACT NOW OF 50 OR 25 BASIS POINTS SOMEWHAT EQUIVALENT TO 75 BEATS A NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF? > > -- A NUMBER OF MEETINGS AGO? > > THAT'S THE IDEA. THE MORE RESTRICTIVE YOU GOT, THE MORE YOU COULD CAUSE A HARD LANDING IN SOME PARTS OF THE ECONOMY. SO IT BECOMES MORE NONLINEAR. IT'S ABOUT THE ACTION YOU TAKE TODAY BUT ALSO ABOUT WHAT IT IMPLIES, WHAT YOU MIGHT DO TOMORROW. I WOULD AGREE WITH THAT. 50 SEEMS LIKE WHERE THEY COULD END UP IN DECEMBER, IF THE DATA ALLOWS. THAT COULD JUST MEAN A SERIES OF 50'S, IF THE LABOR MARKET DOES NOT SLOW DOWN. > > ARE YOU RETHINKING THE TERMINAL RATE, WHERE THE FED ENDS UP NEXT YEAR? > > WE WERE ABOVE WHERE THE MEDIAN NUMBER WAS IN SEPTEMBER, IT IS CONCEIVABLE THAT THAT INCHES OF INTO WHERE WE ARE THINKING. WE HAVE ALWAYS SAID THE RISK RIGHT NOW FOR THE FED IS THE DOMESTIC ECONOMY HAS MOMENTUM AND REOPENING IS SWING ACTIVITY TO SERVICES IN A WAY THAT COMES WITH A LOT OF EMPLOYMENT. THE FED CHAIR SAID, HOUSING ANOTHER INTEREST RATE SENSITIVE SECTORS ARE SLOWING DOWN, BUT THE LABOR MARKET IS STILL OUT OF BALANCE. THE RISK AS THEY ULTIMATELY HAVE TO DO MORE THAN WE ARE ALL THINKING AND IT TAKES LONGER TO BRING INFLATION UNDER CONTROL. > > I CAN'T LET THIS GO. THAT WAS ONE OF THE MOST REVEALING MOMENTS THAT I'VE SEEN IN A NEWS CONFERENCE IN A LONG TIME. WHERE A FED CHAIR IS SITTING THERE BELIEVING THE EQUITY MARKET WAS RALLYING IN RESPONSE TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY, WRONGLY MISLED TO BELIEVE THE EQUITY MARKET WAS UP, WHEN IT WAS DOWN. SOMEONE JUST WROTE TO ME MOMENTS AGO, HE GAVE US A HAWKISH GREATEST HITS IN RESPONSE TO THAT QUESTION. > > TO BE FAIR TO CHAIR POWELL, THE POINT IS THE EQUITY MARKET IS SET AT VARIABLES THAT TELL THEM WHERE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS ARE -- AND SO, YES, IT WOULD BE INCONSISTENT WITH WHAT THE FED IS TRYING TO DO FOR EQUITY MARKETS TO RALLY SUBSTANTIALLY. IT WOULD INDICATE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS HAVE EASED. THAT IS NOT NECESSARILY WANT THE FED IS TRYING TO -- WHAT THE FED IS TRYING TO ACHIEVE. I WILL BE GENEROUS TO HIM BECAUSE I NOTICED HAVE TO DO IT IN REAL TIME. > > THE TOY GOING FOR MANY PEOPLE IS THE RISK OF DOING TOO LITTLE OUTWEIGHS THE RISK OF DOING TOO MUCH. HE SAID IF WE OVER TIME, WE CAN SUPPORT THE ECONOMIC ACTIVITY, IF WE UNDER TITAN, THE RISK IS INFLATION IS ENTRENCHED, AND THAT IS A MUCH BIGGER PROBLEM. WHAT HE DID NOT SAY HE DID NOT SAY IS A DAMAGE THAT WOULD BE DONE IF THEY OVER TIGHTEN. HOW MUCH DAMAGE WOULD BE DONE? THAT IS WHAT IS ALWAYS DIFFICULT ABOUT THIS CONVERSATION. THIS IS A VERY SENSITIVE MOMENT FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE. YOU'VE GOT A FED CHAIR TALKING ABOUT PAIN WE CAN CORRECT AND CUT INTEREST RATES, ETC. IS GOING TO BE A DIFFERENT MOMENT FOR THIS FEDERAL RESERVE WHEN WE SEE THEM MARKET BREAKING DOWN -- THE MARKET BREAKING DOWN. DO YOU TRULY BELIEVE ONE THAT STARTS TO HAPPEN THAT THIS FED WILL STAND BY AND WILL NOT CUT INTEREST RATES? > > LET'S CALL THAT A RELATIVELY MILD DOWNTURN BY HISTORICAL STANDARDS. MEANING WE ARE NOT GETTING JOB LOSSES ON THE ORDER OF SEVERAL HUNDRED THOUSAND. WHICH MIGHT INDICATE THEY CORRECTED TOO MUCH. I THINK THE ANSWER IS YES. REMEMBER WHERE THEY ARE COMING FROM. THEY THINK LONG-RUN INFLATION IS DETERMINED SOLELY BY THEM. IT IS ON THEM TO FIX THAT. THEY BELIEVE CORRECTING IT SOONER WILL ENTAIL LESS PAIN THAN CORRECTING IT LATER. YOU ARE EXACTLY RIGHT. WE DON'T WANT BE FLIPPANT ABOUT ANYONE LOSING THEIR JOB IN THIS WORLD. BUT OUR JOB IS TO REFLECT BACK TO YOU WHAT THE FED IS SAYING. THEY WANT TO CORRECT IMBALANCES A MARKET WHICH WOULD REQUIRE HIGHER UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. THAT IS EFFECTIVELY WHAT THEY ARE TRYING TO DO, IN ORDER TO BRING INFLATION DOWN. > > AS YOU STUDY A FED HISTORY, PAYING ATTENTION TO RENTS IN THE BROADER GENERAL HOUSING MARKET? > > AS A COMPONENT OF WHERE INFLATION IS AND WHERE IT’'S GOING, THERE IS A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO BREAKDOWN EVERY INDIVIDUAL SUBCOMPONENT OF INFLATION AND FEED THAT INFORMATION BACK TO THE COMMITTEE. SO THERE IS A TOP/DOWN VIEW. ALSO A BOTTOM/UP VIEW. THEY ARE TALKING EXTENSIVELY ABOUT RENTS AND HOUSING INFLATION. WHERE IS LIKELY TO BE A YEAR FROM NOW -- WHERE IT IS LIKELY TO BE A YEAR FROM NOW. > > HOW DID THIS AMEND YOUR VIEW OF THE DECEMBER MEETING? > > I WOULD SAY NOT ALL THAT MUCH. WE WERE ON THE HIGH SIDE RELATIVE TO THE MEDIAN MEMBER IN TERMS OF LOOKING FOR THE TERMINAL RATE. WE WERE THINKING THE FED WOULD STEP DOWN TO A 50 BASIS POINT HIKE AT THE DECEMBER MEETING. THEY SEEM TO HAVE OPENED THE DOOR FOR THAT. IF THE DATA COOPERATES, THAT'S WHERE THEIR HEAD IS. NOT A BIG CHANGE. HE EMPHASIZED RISKS INN THE DIRECTION OF HIGHER RATES MORE THAN WE HAD ANTICIPATED. HE MENTIONED TWICE THE SEPTEMBER DATA WILL LIKELY BE HIGHER. TO ME I DON'T THINK THAT IS A CASUAL STATEMENT, MENTIONING IT TWICE. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT. > > DEFINITELY FELT LIKE IT WAS A VERY DELIBERATE -- WHAT DID YOU CALL IT? THE HAWKISH GREATEST HITS? [LAUGHTER] > > LOOKING AT THE DOT PLOT, THEY WENT FROM 380 IN JUNE TO 460. THAT WAS A BIG JUMP. YOU JUST HAD THE FED CHAIR T UP ANOTHER BIG JUMP AT THE DECEMBER MEETING. > > HAVE GOT TO GIVE BILL DUDLEY ANOTHER VICTORY LAP. SAYING HE COULD SEE A FIVE TO SIX PERCENT FED FUNDS RATE. WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR IN THE CPI REPORT TO INDICATE HOW MUCH FURTHER THIS FEDERAL RESERVE HAS TO GO AND HOW LONG IT HAS TO HOLD RATES THAT THAT ELEVATED LEVEL? > > IT IS A THREE-PART STORY. YOU NEED SOME RELIEF ON COMMODITY MARKETS. THE FED CHAIR ACKNOWLEDGED THEY DON'T HAVE FULL CONTROL OVER THAT. THEY WOULD LIKE TO SEE SOME DURABLES COMPONENTS LIKE AUTOS START TO ROLLOVER. WITH THE LAG SERVICES, THE FIRST PART IS GETTING PAYROLL EMPLOYMENT DOWN TO 70,000 A MONTH PERHAPS, OR A LITTLE BIT LESS IN ORDER TO ALLEVIATE PRESSURES IN SERVICES PRICES. A YEAR AGO, SOMEONE BY THE NAME OF ETHAN HARRIS SAID THE FED WOULD BE TIGHTENING AT EVERY MEETING IN 2023. SO 2022, LET'S NOT THAT FAR, 2022, HE DESERVES SOME CREDIT FOR THAT. > > HE WAS LEFT OUT OF THE ROOM AT ONE POINT FOR THAT. THANK YOU. IF YOU'RE JUST TUNING IN, YOU MISSED THE FIREWORKS. WE GOT A 75 INTEREST RATE -- 75 BASIS POINT INTEREST RATE HIKE. THE FED CHAIR WENT INTO THIS IDEA THAT IT WAS NO LONGER ABOUT THE JOURNEY, BUT THE DESTINATION. MIKE MCKEE, YOU WERE IN THE NEWS CONFERENCE. WHAT DID YOU MAKE OF THAT ONE? > > I THINK IT WAS A COMMUNICATIONS EFFORT BY THE FED THAT SEEMS TO PROBABLY HAVE WORKED. NOT IN A MARKET SENSE, WE DON'T KNOW WHAT THE MARKETS ARE REALLY THINKING. THERE'S A LOT OF REACTING AND OVERREACTING. BUT IN TERMS OF THE NOTES FROM VARIOUS PEOPLE IN THE FINANCIAL WORLD, THEY GET WITH THE FED SAID. THAT THIS IS NOW ABOUT THE TERMINAL RATE. AND MAYBE THEY WILL DO SOME FOCUS ON THIS IDEA OF THE PACE, HOW FAST RATES GO UP EACH MONTH. BY DEFINITION, THE FED IS BEHIND IN TERMS OF THE TERMINAL RATE. EVA MENDES AT 4.6 -- EVEN THEY SET UP 4.6. HE IS NOT TELLING ANYBODY ANYTHING YOU HEAR -- ANYTHING NEW HERE. BUT THAT'S THE POINT. THEY WANT PEOPLE TO FOCUS ON THAT AND THAT GIVES HIM FLEXIBILITY TO SPREAD THINGS OUT. THEY DON'T PAUSE YET. THAT WAS CLEAR. BUT MAYBE THEY COME DOWN SO THAT THEY CAN GET A LITTLE BIT BETTER READ. HE SAID OVER AND OVER AGAIN THAT WE HAVE A WAYS TO GO. THAT IS GOING TO BE THE NEW WATCHWORD. > > YOU AND I KNOW THAT EVERY CENTRAL BANK, EVERY MAJOR COUNTRY'S CENTRAL BANK IS HAUNTED BY THE JAPANESE GETTING THE RECALL WRONG A GOOD 20 YEARS AGO. JUSTIN WOLFERS ROAD ON TWITTER, A WONDERFUL PROFESSOR AT MICHIGAN, ABOUT THE SYMMETRY THAT WAS DISCUSSED TODAY. IS THIS A JAY POWELL SAYING I'M NOT AFRAID TO MAKE THE MISTAKE THE JAPANESE MAKE? IF WE OVERSHOOT AND BECOME TOO RESTRICTIVE, WE'VE GOT THE CONFIDENCE TO TURN AROUND? > > WELL, I THINK HE IS SAYING WE ARE NOT GOING TO MAKE THE MISTAKE OF SPENDING TOO SOON. -- ENDING TOO SOON. THE ECB HAD THAT ISSUE. THE UNITED STATES FEDERAL RESERVE IN THE YEARS BEFORE PAUL VOLCKER, UNDER BURNS. THEY'VE MADE THAT CLEAR ALL ALONG. THEY DON'T WANT TO MAKE THAT MISTAKE. NOW THE QUESTION IS, WHEN YOU GET TO A POINT WHERE THE ON IMPLEMENT RATE STARTS TO GO UP AND YOU START TO GET THE KIND OF POLITICAL PRESSURE THAT WE HAVE SEEN FROM DEMOCRATS ON CAPITOL HILL, DO YOU FEEL MAYBE YOU NEED TO BACK OFF A LITTLE BIT? POWELL'S TRIED TO THREAD THE NEEDLE IN SAYING THAT WE ARE NOT GOING TO BACK OFF, BUT MAYBE WE CAN BACK OFF A LITTLE BIT, JUSTIFIED BY THE ECONOMY, AND NOT BY WHAT OUTSIDE POLITICAL CONCERNS THERE ARE. > > THERE WAS A COMMERCIAL FOR BLOOMBERG. THERE WAS A JOURNALIST THAT CLEARLY HAD DATED EQUITY MARKET PRICING. WITHOUT THE EQUITY MARKET WAS UP ONE IT WAS DOWN. HE LED THE FED CHAIR TO BELIEVE THE EQUITY MARKET WAS RALLYING. THE FED CHAIR PUSHED BACK SO HARD AGAINST IT AFTERWARD. IT WAS SO REVEALING FOR ME. FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE, WHAT WERE YOU THINKING WHEN THAT WAS GOING DOWN? > > WELL, I WOULD ALSO BE CHARITABLE AS MIKE WAS, IT IS HARD TO DO IT IN REAL TIME, HE DOES NOT HAVE THE MONITORS IN FRONT OF HIM, WHEN HE IS DOING THE PRESS CONFERENCE. THE BLOOMBERG IS BACK IN HIS OFFICE. HE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON. HE DOES KNOW THAT MARKETS CAN TURNAROUND ON A DIME. THAT ANYTHING HE SAYS CAN BE A REASON FOR MARKETS TO CHANGE DIRECTION. SO I'M NOT GOING TO HOLD THAT AGAINST THEM. I DON'T THINK HE HAD -- HE'S NOT PAYING ATTENTION TO -- > > THIS IS NOT INDICATIVE OF THE FED CHAIRMAN. I THINK THIS IS INCREDIBLY RELIEVING IN THE MOMENT. IF YOU HAVE JUST WATCHED WHAT JUST HAPPENED, YOU'VE GOT REAL TIME INSIGHT INTO WHAT HE FED CHAIR THINGS ABOUT IT WILL MA -- THANKS ABOUT A MARKET RALLY. > > THAT'S EXACTLY THE POINT. THE FED IS IT SAYING THE MARKET CAN DO WHAT IT WANTS TO DO BUT GUESS WHAT? WE ARE GOING TO HIKE MORE THAN YOU THINK AND WE ARE NOT WORRIED ABOUT OVERSHOOTING. MIKE, HOW MUCH IS THIS BASICALLY THE HAWKISH PIVOT? THE HAWKISH SWIVEL, BUT PERHAPS DO IT MORE SLOWLY THAT PEOPLE WERE NOT EXPECTING? FOUR EXPECTING BUT MARKETS NOW ARE READING AS A SOMEWHAT NEGATIVE FOR THEM? > > I THINK I WOULD JOIN JAY POWELL AND PUSHING BACK AGAINST THE MARKETS IN THIS CASE BECAUSE IT IS AN IMMEDIATE REACTION AND IT SOUNDED HAWKISH. WE ARE GOING TO GET A LOT OF DATA GOING FORWARD. JOBS FRIDAY, CPI NEXT WEEK, MORE REPORTS BEFORE THE FED MEETS AGAIN. THE MARKETS WILL REPRICE AS WE GO THROUGH. LAYER ON THAT AND THE REST OF THE OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE WHO ARE GOING TO BE SPEAKING BETWEEN NO AND DECEMBER 14TH. -- NOW AND DECEMBER 14TH. WHAT THE FED HOPES TO ACCOMPLISH TODAY IS THE FOCUS WILL BE ON WHEN THEY COME UP WITH A NEW DOT PLOT, WHAT'S A TERMINAL RATE? THE QUESTION WILL BECOME, HOW LONG DO YOU LEAVE IT THERE? RATHER THAN ARE WE GOING TO DO 50 OR 75 OR EVEN 25? > > GREAT WORK, MICHAEL MCKEE. JUST ONE OF THE BEST. IN FACT, HE IS THE BEST. THE FED DECISION BEHIND THIS, THE NEXT UP, NOVEMBER 10TH. > > I WANT TO MAKE CLEAR, WE WERE MAKING JOKES ABOUT A SNOOZER, AND THIS IS NOT A SNOOZER CONFERENCE. I'M GOING TO GO BACK TO THE IDEA OF CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING. WHAT LAEL BRAINARD IS KNOWN FOR. I WAS STUNNED THAT WAS NOT ADDRESSED MORE IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE. > > LET'S GET TO THE PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT BLACKROCK. YOU WERE LISTENING TO THE CONFERENCE. YOUR REACTION TO IT? > > YOU MENTIONED A COUPLE OF TIMES NOW ABOUT THAT MOMENT -- I ABSOLUTELY AGREE. EVEN BEFORE HE WENT TO THE MOMENT OF ANSWERING THE JOURNALIST QUESTION ABOUT THE MARKETS RALLYING, HE HAD ILLUSTRATED THOSE SAME POINTS EARLIER. THE MARKET RALLIED AFTER THE STATEMENT, AND HE PREEMPTIVELY HAD THE FOUR POINTS HE HAD PLANNED TO ADDRESS THAT. IT IS VERY TELLING, AS YOU HAVE LAID OUT, THAT THE FED DOES NOT WANT TO SEE A REPLAY OF WHAT WE SAW IN JULY. IT DOES NOT WANT TO SEE PREMATURE FINANCIAL CONDITION EASING ON THE SIGNS OF ANY FED PIVOT. THEY WERE VERY EXPLICIT. WE HAVE SEEN THAT VERY CLEARLY. THAT IS ONE OF THE KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM TODAY. THINKING ABOUT THE NEAR TERM IMPACT OF TODAY'S MEETING, I THINK THAT'S VERY IMPORTANT. YOU HIGHLIGHTED IT A NUMBER OF TIMES. > > MAYBE YOU CAN SPEAK FOR ALL OF BLACKROCK -- DOES IT CHANGE YOUR DURATION: THE FIXED INCOME MARKET? HE SAID WE ARE FURTHER ALONG. PART OF THAT IS AMPLE NOMINAL RATES. A LEGITIMATE REAL RATE. DID THE CONVERSATION TODAY CHANGE YOUR CONFIDENCE IN EXTENDING DURATION IN FIXED INCOME? > > I'M GOING TO SPEAK FOR OUR PORTFOLIOS AND SYSTEMATIC FIXED INCOME. THE KEY POINT HERE TO TAKE AWAY IS ONE THAT POWELL DID SAY -- THAT THEY HAVE COME A LONG WAY VERY QUICKLY. THAT FIRST ISSUE OF HOW FAST HAS REALLY BEEN ADDRESSED. CONDITIONAL ON WHAT HAPPENS TO THE INFLATIONARY OUTLOOK, WE ARE CLOSER TO THE ENDPOINT. YES, HE HIGHLIGHTED THE PUSH AGAINST EASING OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS. YOU ARE EXPECTED TO SEE A STEP UP IN THAT SEP STATEMENT FOR THE TERMINAL RATE. BUT REMEMBER WE HAVE ALREADY PRICED IN INTO THE BOND MARKET AROUND THE 5% TERMINAL RATE. WE HAVE COME OFF THE PEAK OF THAT PRICING. WE ARE MOSTLY REFLECTING WHAT WE EXPECT TO GET OUT OF THE FED. THAT IS A CONDITIONAL STATEMENT. THE GOOD NEWS HERE FROM A FIXED-INCOME PERSPECTIVE AND A DURATION PERSPECTIVE, FROM THE OUTLOOK FOR FIXED INCOME RETURNS AS A LOT OF THE DAMAGE HAS BEEN DONE. YOU ARE STARTING THE FORWARD-LOOKING OUTLOOK THAT I MUST -- AT A MUCH MORE ENHANCED COUPON LEVEL, THAT WAS MISSING AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, THAT REALLY UNDERMINED THE PERFORMANCE OF FIXED-INCOME. WHEN WE LOOK FORWARD IN 2023, YOU ARE STARTING A MUCH BETTER LEVEL. YOU MIGHT HAVE FURTHER INCREASES IN INTEREST RATES TO GO BUT YOU HAVE A LOT MORE CUSHION IN THE FIXED INCOME MARKET. IT RAISES THE OUTLOOK FOR POSITIVE RETURNS IN 2023 RELATIVE TO HISTORIC NEGATIVE RETURNS WE HAVE HAD THIS YEAR. > > DO YOU ASSUME A CONSTRUCTIVE CURVE FLATTENING? WHERE WE SEE REAL VALUE, PRICE UP, HEALED DOWN -- YIELD DOWN? > > RIGHT NOW WE HAVE AN INVERSION IN THE CURVE AS YOU LOOK FURTHER OUT. IT IS REFLECTIVE OF AN EXPECTATION THE FED WILL OVER TIGHTEN. A LOT OF THE QUESTIONS WE JUST HEARD ABOUT THAT THEY MAY HAVE TO CUT RATES. WE WILL SEE OF THAT SHOWS UP. ONE OF THE CHALLENGES WE HAVE TO REALLY THINK DIFFERENTLY ABOUT IN FIXED INCOME IS THE ROLE OF LONGER MAJORITY, LONGER DURATION. AS A PORTFOLIO HEDGE. IN AN ENVIRONMENT OF SUBSTANTIAL INFLATION SURPRISES AND PERSISTENCE AND THAT INFLATION SURPRISE, THAT MAY UNDERMINE THE ROLE OF LONGER MATURITY DURATION COMING DOWN AS AGGRESSIVELY AS IT HAD BEEN EXPECTED TO UNDELIVERED OVER THE LAST 20 YEARS. WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS A SHIFT IN THE RELATIVE VALUE ACROSS THE CURVE. THE SHORTER END OF THE CURVE IS LOOKING MORE ATTRACTIVE. IT OFFERS HIGHER YIELD, LESS INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY. YOU ARE NOT GIVING UP AS MUCH OF THAT GENERATION BALANCE BECAUSE THAT DURATION BALANCE MAY NOT BE AS STRONGLY THERE BECAUSE OF THIS INFLATIONARY UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT. > > ARE YOU SAYING WE HAVE NOT SEEN PEAK YIELDS FOR THE 10 YEAR TREASURY? WE COULD SEE SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER ONES? > > I'M SAYING THAT THERE'S A RISK WE HAVE NOT SEEN THE PEAK IN TERMS OF LONGER-TERM INTEREST RATES BECAUSE OF THAT INFLATIONARY UNCERTAINTY. WE PERSISTENTLY EXPECTED INFLATION TO FALL. WE HAVE BEEN SURPRISED. WE HAVE TO BE A LITTLE BIT HUMBLE ABOUT WHAT WE UNDERSTAND. SOME OF THE QUESTIONS THE CHAIRMAN GOT TODAY ABOUT THE INFLATIONARY SETTING PROCESS. AND THE POINT HE MADE WE ARE 18 MONTHS INTO THIS. THE LONGER THAT PERSISTS, THE GREATER THE RISK THAT IT BECOMES PERSISTENT. THAT UNCERTAINTY SHOULD AT LEAST TO BE INCORPORATED ONE THING ABOUT THE LONGER END OF THE CURVE. IT TAMPERS AT SOME OF THE CURVE. > > THE TBL IS GIVING YOU THE MOST GOING BACK TO 2001. I'M ALSO LOOKING AT FED FUNDS FUTURES PRICING AND A 5.1% FED FUNDS RATE. BY APRIL AND MAY OF NEXT YEAR, HOW MUCH ARE YOU UPPING YOUR EXPECTATION OF WHERE THE NOMINAL RATE WILL END UP BASED ON WHAT WE JUST HEARD FROM FED CHAIR JAY POWELL? > > I AM NOT UPPING MY TERMINAL FED FUNDS RATE FORECASTS, RELATIVE TO THE NUMBERS YOU JUST SAID. I THINK AROUND 5% IS RIGHT. POWELL TOLD US THE SEP WILL CATCH UP TO THOSE LEVELS AND WE SHOULD EXPECT THAT TO BE REFLECTED. WHETHER OR NOT THAT'S THE RIGHT TERMINAL RATE REALLY DEPENDS ON THE INFLATIONARY TRAJECTORY. THE CONSENSUS FORECAST IS FOR THAT TO DECLINE. THE TERMINAL RATE SHOULD BE CORRECT. I WOULD BE A BIT MORE CAUTIOUS ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT THE CONSENSUS VIEW IS CORRECT. IT'S PERSISTENTLY BEEN PROVEN TO BE INCORRECT. > > WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS MARKET MOVE? ARE YOU WILLING TO BUY THIS MARKET, RISK ASSETS IN THE FACE OF WHAT YOU HEARD FROM THIS FED CHAIRMAN? > > IS VERY INTERESTING -- > > IS VERY INTERESTING, THE STOCK MARKET REACTION TO TODAY RELATIVE TO THE BOND MARKET. THE BOND MARKET ROUND-TRIP. -- ROUND-TRIPPED. LET'S GO TO THE DATA, EMPLOYMENT ON FRIDAY, CPI NEXT WEEK. THE RISKY ASSET MARKET PRICING IS REALLY REFLECTIVE OF THIS OLD PLAYBOOK THAT YOU ALWAYS WANT TO BE BUYING THE DIP. I THINK WHAT WE HEARD FROM THE CHAIR TODAY IS THEY DON'T WANT TO SEE FINANCIAL CONDITIONS USING. -- EASING. THE STRONGEST AND -- THE STRONGEST CONTRIBUTOR IS A RALLY IN THE STOCK MARKET. THAT PUTS A LID ON HOW FAR AN AGGRESSIVE RISK ASSETS CAN GO. THIS IS THE KIND OF RELATIVE ATTRACTIVENESS HERE AS WE THINK ABOUT THE INCOME LEVELS THAT HAVE BEEN RESTORED, AND WHILE THAT IS NOT GOING TO BE YOUR EQUITY 20% TYPE RETURN ENVIRONMENT, IT IS A LOT MORE SURE, IN TERMS OF THE EXPECTED RETURN RELATIVE TO THE VOLATILITY, NOW THAT YOU HAVE RESTORED SOME INCOME. THAT IS A MORE ATTRACTIVE PLACE. THAT IS WHERE WE ARE FOCUSED ON INVESTING RIGHT NOW, GIVEN THE UNCERTAINTY. > > JEFF ROSENBERG OF BLACKROCK. WE'VE GOT SOME CALLS HERE. ONE FROM CITI. PUBLISHED IN AN E-MAIL. POWELL'S MESSAGE , HE REITERATED THE TWO-YEAR WILL HAVE 5% BEFORE YEAR-END. THIS IS UNEQUIVOCALLY DOLLAR BULLISH. THAT IS THE CITI CALL MOMENTS AGO. > > YOU WONDER WHERE THE YEN IS GOING TO BE AS THE OPEN AND JAPAN HERE IN A BIT. ALMOST ROUNDED UP AT 148 ON THE YEN. I DON'T THINK THE INTERNATIONAL MARKETS ARE READY FOR A 5% TWO-YEAR. > > THE S & P DOWN 2%, THEN SELECT -- THE NASDAQ LOWER BY 2.5%. ROMAINE BOSTICK, WHAT A SESSION. R-- ROMAINE: A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT THAT INK BLOT. BILL DUDLEY WILL BE JOINING THE SHOW IN JUST A SECOND. WE ARE ALSO GOING TO HEAR FROM ROBERTO P., A FORMER FED STAFF MEMBER, ONE OF THE GREAT ECONOMIC MINDS FOR ECONOMICS. HOPEFULLY TO MAKE SOME SENSE ABOUT WHAT POTENTIALLY COULD COME NEXT. > > LOOKING FORWARD TO IT. LET'S WRAP IT UP. I THINK FOR ME, WE HAVE UNCOVERED MANY NEWS CONFERENCES OVER THE YEARS. THAT WAS ONE OF THE MOST REVEALING MOMENTS IN A NEWS CONFERENCE THAT I HAVE EVER SEEN. THE EQUITY MARKET WAS DOWN. THE CHAIRMAN WAS LED TO BELIEVE IT WAS HIGHER. AND HE WENT THROUGH A LONG LIST OF HAWKISH TALKING POINTS TO LEAN HARD AGAINST IT. I THINK THAT IS A GAME CHANGER FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE. WHERE THE MARKET GOES FROM HERE, I THINK THAT IS DOWN TO THE DATA, WE ARE CPI COMES IN NEXT WEEKEND DECEMBER. TO SEE THAT AN OPPRESSOR -- IN A PRESSER, I'VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THAT. > > AS JEFF JUST SAID, THIS FEDERAL RESERVE WANTS TO KEEP A LID ON EQUITY VALUATIONS BECAUSE THEY NEED FINANCIAL CONDITIONS TO KEEP REMAINING TIGHT IN ORDER FOR THEM TO REALLY ACHIEVE SOME OF THEIR GOALS. WHAT IS THE CORRECT LEVEL? WHAT IS THE LEVEL THAT WILL ALLOW THEM TO REALLY MOVE FORWARD? WHEN DO WE SEE INFLATION COME DOWN? WHICH IS A REASON WHY STOCK TRADERS MAY NOT GET THERE TIPS FROM JAY POWELL, SAYING THIS IS A LEVEL THAT I WANT. THEY MIGHT GET THERE TIPS FROM CPI ONE IT COMES OUT AND WHISPERS WHATEVER NUMBER IT WHISPERS NOVEMBER 10TH. > > IT WAS SOMETHING LIKE UNHAPPY WITH THE MARKET REACTION SINCE THE FED'S LAST MEETING. I THINK WE CAME CLOSE TO THAT MOMENT. > > I THOUGHT IT WAS FASCINATING. I WAS REALLY NOT EXPECTING TO SEE THIS. I GO BACK TO THIS IDEA OF CUMULATIVE TIGHTENING, WE'VE GOT JOHN TAYLOR COMING UP. THIS IS SIMPLE, THIS IS A MONETARY SYSTEM COMPLETELY OUT OF WHACK WITH CORE THEORY. > > THE QUESTION I ALWAYS ASK -- ARE WE GOING TO MAKE IT IN TOMORROW MORNING? ARE YOU GOING TO MAKE IT IN? > > ABSOLUTELY. IT WAS NOT A SNOOZER AT ALL.