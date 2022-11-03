'Bloomberg Surveillance Simulcast' Full Show11/03/2022

00:00

This is completely different than the Zeit Ghost I'm seeing this morning across media, across a lot of Wall Street. This is fascinating and have dominant constant with the siren moments is great. He calls this a super restrictive looking forward to it, which no one take away from German power yesterday. Number one takeaway was late in the interview, came over at CNBC, quietly asked him a question about international ramifications of what he and the Fed is doing. And you see it this morning. The Fed is central banker to the world, including central banker to the United Kingdom. Number one takeaway for me and many others to that moment, right at the end of the news conference, I think it was the second to last question, Rameau, where that journalists wrongly misled this chairman's belief. The market was still rallying and he just went through the list one by one, one by one as to why maybe this market shouldn't be rallying in another way of saying that says perhaps he said the quiet bits out loud, just like now Kashkari said it, which is that they do not want to see the market rallying. They do not want to see any kind of loosening in financial conditions. What you're seeing is a higher terminal rate being priced into the market, 5.2 percent nearly being priced in as soon as April, May of next year, which really highlights the shift in market. How difficult is it to be bullish in this market right now based on what we heard from this Fed chair just yesterday? Mark Gurman, unless you believe that the data is going to really cooperate. You're going to see some sort of material downshift in inflation that's going to come before early next year. It is hard to be overly bullish, which is a reason why the bears have taken control and people can blame some of the bearish tilt of this program. But honestly, that is really the what the basically the Federal Reserve is saying, I think can blame everything on chairman power. I think some people were happy with chairman power just yesterday. In fact, many people were Tom Keene. I imagine that's because they were on the other side of the trade. They may be on the other side of the trade. I can't find words for how sensitive the markets are now. It can be something esoteric, like Indonesian rupiah going after new weakness. Forget about that. It's about the real yield. Ready to go through a 168 to maybe get out over a 170. You mentioned John, the elephant in the room, the two year yield, four point seven, one percent. But I look at the currency screen in famers you sooner. The prime minister of United Kingdom looking at his bloomers. Bloomberg this morning, I'm seeing what do I do on fiscal cliff? They want a weaker dollar. They're not getting one. They're not getting it or not getting that. It's all for the chairman to turn around and say he still believes the risks of doing too little outweigh the risks of doing too much. That was a rebuttal yesterday. In many ways, to all that political criticism, he's taken mean the last couple of weeks. I agree with that. And I think there's an ex post ex ante thing here going on. And the fact is, is damn constant will tell us, is there going blind to a neutral rate there? Sir, I really got that from poll yesterday. Many Chris Lawrence CAC and others said this was the most interesting press conference in ages. Equity futures down two tenths of 1 percent on the S & P. Let's wait for the price action for you. The equity market a little softer after a dreadful day of losses yesterday off the back of that news conference. Yields a whole lot higher on a 10 year this morning, up by eight or nine basis points just south of 420. At the front end of the curve, though, to see the two year up, up and away taken at the highs of a year, up nine basis points on a two year time for seventy one this morning going into the bond market. And Jonas, two things going on here as yields moving higher, but also a shift in the curve, negative 52 basis points under the No.1 twos turn spread. And to see that John break down back towards pre a miserable negative sixty level would be critical. We're not there. You mentioned that dollar strength, euro dollar this morning, Lisa, 97 55. It'll be interesting to see whether the pound actually also loses value on the heels of what may be the biggest rate hike by the Bank of England going back to nineteen eighty nine at ADR in about two hours time. We do get that Bank of England rate decision. That's 75 basis point rate hike is coming in the face of weakness. And this is really the dilemma so many people are facing. And perhaps the biggest revival that we heard from Fed Chair today power yesterday was it is essential to kill off inflation for a stable labor market. Our dual mandate is not. Conflict, in fact, it is working together over the longer term. How does Governor Andrew Bailey message that same thing at 830 a.m. when they are pressured by a weaker pound, when they are pressured by a fiscal policy that has yet to fully be released? Today, we also get U.S. data, including initial jobless claims at eight thirty a.m. U.S. September. Factory in trouble. Goods orders in October. Isom Services data at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. I am curious about services. I am curious how much they are starting to lose some of the momentum because everyone keeps talking about how inflation is rolling away from the goods and services. How far can that go? And today we do get a slew of earnings. I am curious about the consumer. Hyatt, Palatine. Palatine, of course, is its own story. Restaurant brands, Under Armour, Havana, Starbucks, Kellogg's, many, many others. How much do consumers continue to go out and buy peloton shares lower ahead of what people expect to be disappointing because people are no longer buying by sticking them in their homes and not going out because that was a pandemic era kind of development. That's why people are basically saying Havana has been all over the place, really beaten up. I'm curious about used cars and car valuations in the face. Some of the highest rates that we've seen going back to 2009 in Starbucks. How much John Tucker people so going out and buying properties and lattes and everything else, especially as they head back to work, it might be a good kind of reopening trade. Thank you. Lisa, thank you very much. Joining us right now is Dominick Custom. They had a macro strategy at Mizuho. America's done. Fantastic. Catch up with you, sir. What a morning for it. Let's just start with yesterday and that news conference. Number one takeaway for you, Don. What was it? Well, the main thing I saw so it was actually at least they started to introduce the idea that the cumulative effects of a monetary tightening, two dates are going to have to be considered. So there's some sense of mutual. And the measure of restrictive ness that's in place and is going to be in place as the forwards are realize. So that I mean, I was the main thing is that there's a shift in narrative. I have agree is important that they raise the peak funds rate versus their September dots. But, you know, that was that's been going on for a while anyway. So the main thing for me is a new narrative, if you like. Dominic, your note yesterday and folks, you can get it from Mizzou. There is a single class, a constant paragraph in there. You say this is faith based central banking. And they risk a textbook type 2 error, something the laureate Michael Spence talks a lot about. Tell us about the certitude of Fed policy buttressed up against the potential for error. Well, I mean, look, the problem is we don't really know where neutral rates are in the sense of producing or being consistent with price stability. You really sort of observe that after the event so we can look back at historical data and because we don't even have that much data going only going back maybe 20 years. You know, the neutral rate right now based on that backward looking thing would be around 1 percent, but we could be in a new regime in which case neutral rates are higher. And so by by those old metrics that the Fed is definitely super restrictive, but they may not be restrictive enough if you are in a neutral rate, is is in fact higher. And understanding why neutral shifts is very important. And there are lots of behavioral things that could be going on there. There are structural things that are going on in demographics and globalization that could be shifting neutral. So in some sense, you know, the question is, what does a central bank do in this environment? And I would just suggest they have to be a bit cautious at some point when they know that on old metrics they're super restrictive. Perhaps they need to sort of just take a pause, recalibrate, you know, wait, wait out a couple of meetings in the course of 2024 before they decide if they need to carry on raising rates. So it would be a kind of a pause that refreshes a tightening cycle or maybe everything will fall into place. And I'll say few, you know, thank goodness we've done enough. And then maybe they've done too much and they have to scurry back the other direction. So that's the issue. Dominic, we were talking earlier at the beginning of the show, Jonah asked, is there any reason to be bullish right now in equities because you've got the Fed chair basically coming out and in so many words, not being particularly happy at seeing any kind of rally in the face of this inflation and the need for tighter financial conditions. What's your view on that? I mean, where could there be room for a bullishness amid an absolute rebuttal of any type of dovish pivot? Well, it's hard to be bullish on anything, to be honest, either either bonds or equities. The issue for equities, I think really is down to a hard landing or soft landing. If there's a hard landing, you definitely cannot be bullish on equities. They have a good downside in earnings. And we would suggest at least another sort of, you know, 10, maybe even 20 percent downside in price on a hard landing. The other problem you've got is even with our sort of soft ish landing, that the routes to to a softer stranding, as we've always argued, is anyway through margin compression. So that is earnings coming down. It's just that you don't have to have a massive cost reduction on top of it, which would involve, you know, really sort of shutting down sort of businesses. So it's very difficult, B, B, B, bullish. I would just say that you could do a weighted average of soft versus hard landing outcomes right now. By the way, we're not really getting any sense of any landing. And but you could do a weighted average and you could say that the fair value perhaps is around, you know, 36 hundred. That's kind of where we've been working, too. And if that if the clouds are clear and the soft landing looks like it's taking hold, then then you've got upside, you know, UPS around 4000 or so on the S & P. So that's the way I appreciate. So, yes, difficult to be bullish. But, you know, maybe if you're in a soft landing camp, you can sort of use some of this weakness to accumulates Covid, some shorts, perhaps a maybe sort of look for some kind of upside down the road. Certainly difficult to be in that camp right now. Dominic Custom, thank you, sir. Missing. What a tough moment for those in that camp. Easier to repair the damage you're doing too much than doing too little. Yes, it takes us like a semester. I think we are twice. Yes. Do you think it's asymmetric, though? Yes, wildly. Justin Wolfers of Michigan was brilliant on us on Twitter. And the constant note yesterday was one of the best from Dominic in 20 years. It was brilliant. How much comfort do you think Democratic senators who were worried about the damage that's going to be done to the labor market? Zero much comfort. Can they? Zero. Did they get out of that? Zero. But I tell you. Chairman Powers straight out the gate in the news conference, doubled down on that statement a couple of times and this market got ready, shaken up. Futures this morning negative on the S & P 500 down a half of 1 per cent. A move lower again in the bond market yields higher, much, much higher on a 10 year, up 10 basis points for 20. Similar move at a front end look for 7C on its two year. And off the back of that, what you get, you get some dollar strength, you get some euro weakness. Ninety 744 negative three quarters of one per cent had from some ECB speakers this morning, guys. It is fascinating to listen to what they've got to say. Present. The guard says that we don't believe that recession will be able to tame inflation. I think that's basically the president talking about stagflation risk. And we had another ECB official this morning say this time is clear that race needs to go higher. But take a listen to this. In my view, recession in the euro area is a baseline scenario. It's not in the ECB baseline just yet. This is one official, but so far it's likely to be relatively shallow and brief. Here's an individual term that wants to hike interest rates and do it even if we get a recession. I agree. I totally take that point in the punditry. What I'm going to say, John and folks, this is so important. I think this is under report in the financial media right now. And the commercial break, John, I didn't look at my Bloomberg for 30 seconds and the markets moved. I mean, you have sterling going down to new weakness now. It's incredible markets today. I'm following the twos 10 spread as carefully as I can right now in Washington. And this is an important conversation. I've waited over eight weeks to try to figure out what the suburbs of America are doing in the midterm will be in Washington for you for Tuesday, for Wednesday as well. Next week, Annmarie Horden will greet us, our Bloomberg Washington correspondent. There it is. Emory Greg Jarreau has been on this at Bloomberg in Canton, loosing nails in The Wall Street Journal, the suburban poll. The Democrats have lost the suburbs. Are you surprised? I'm not exactly surprise that we're seeing this shift because the polls prior to this really going into the fall after the summer, was that the concern for the economy over things like the like abortion we're really starting to pick up. But this poll specifically is incredibly important because it's not just the suburbs, Tom, it's suburban white women. And the striking down of Roe v. Wade is something that resonated with them over the summer. But that really started to lose steam. And if you look at this poll. These are the numbers. The top issue, 34 percent. And this is what is going to get them out to vote. And this is a robust voting group, according to this poll. In terms of how many these women want to get out and vote, they say rising cost is their number one issue and they say it's just costing too much to live. And that is now overtaking any other concerns like abortion. We'll take you to Philadelphia, the land of a no hitter. And Emory, look, look, let's be direct here. ISE Fetterman, is that decided in the Philadelphia suburbs? Is maybe Trump? Biden was. Potentially, and if you look at this poll as well, Tom, what you can see is that when asked for these suburban women, how they feel about how President Don Trump did as president, it's 50 50 in terms of approve and disapprove, while actually Biden's numbers are trailing in this latest poll. This poll is much worse for the administration and the Democratic Party than the same Wall Street Journal poll they had in August. What do you make NYSE of the counterprogramming yesterday from President Biden amid the press conference from Fed Chair Jay Powell? Well, there was a few counterprogramming, right, to the president has an event. I was at yesterday actually win number of labor leaders and he was talking about a talent pipeline. I'm not sure that the Fed's calendar is on the agenda for the White House the same way, say it's on it's on our agenda when we do our programming. I think the White House also wants to make sure that they say they're independent of the Fed. So why would it matter if the president was speaking at the same time and it's yesterday was six days, today it's five days to the midterm elections. The president's going to do anything he can every single day to have some event to make sure he's hitting the base. But to be fair, Ed Murray. The big issue right now is inflation. Right? This is one of the top issues, if not the top issue for so many voters out there who are looking at the economy and looking how much they pay for groceries and for gas and for everything else. So who is President Biden speaking with? Who is he trying to message to at a time when he's definitely creating animosity with the energy companies? He's putting a finger at the Fed and some of his own party members are saying the Fed is acting overly aggressive. Well, it's a good question, because this is something the White House has struggled with. They struggled to nail a message on the economy. And sometimes you just don't know who the messaging is for. Our colleague Nancy has a great report out this morning that really tries to show the circle the president has relied upon and widening that circle when he wants economic advice. Everyone from the CEOs of Apple and Wal-Mart and Target and Brian Moynihan of Bank of America to also his grandchildren's field hockey parents when he spends a lot of his time on the weekends in Delaware. Interesting. One group that is really not engaging with is the oil industry. And that's difficult to understand when it's gas prices that have really infuriated Americans. And this poll in The Wall Street Journal shows that's one reason why they're going out to vote suburban women, but also the fact that your chief of staff is waking up every single day at three thirty in the morning. And the first thing he's looking at allegedly is the price of a gallon of gasoline in America. If you're so concerned, why are you not engaging with the industry? AMH. Thank you. Dan RTS Amari with the latest. And Tom, this is something we'll Kennedy NASDAQ talked about just yesterday. You've got the war of words between the oil patch and the president right now. But getting lost is effective policy on energy. And I haven't heard enough of that over the last few months. There's a history in America of a lack of effective policy on hydrocarbons. There's no question about that. But I would suggest a gallon of gas is. I mean, I grew up as a gallon of gas, as a third rail for America. No question about that. I don't think you get that in the three zip codes of Manhattan. But with that said, there's so much more going on here in the magnitude of the shift of the Wall Street Journal poll, 27 percent. I've never imagined that. I've never framed it. John, it's unimaginable that shift. That's got to be topic one for the Democrats on this Thursday morning. The party in power plant, the line playing the blame game. Some you've got Democratic senators blaming the Fed. You've got the White House blaming the old. Yes. I'm not sure if that's sticking with the electorate right now. It's an old term. No, I don't think it is. And again, the poll is is game changing. What Ann Marie says, what Greg Jarreau says, our poll expert audit guy like Villere says are Terry hands. And all this is a shift, Paul. Less than a week before the election, John, I got to go back to the international markets here. It's a Damian Sassa, our Thursday, our e-mails. Is that why you killed him? You know, his United Kingdom and emerging market. Are we in and sometimes struggle? You want to go coast today? I don't know what to say. How many degrees of freedom as Governor Bailey lost because of Jerome Powell in the last 24 hours. And they've got a problem through the ethics channel. And we've been talking about that. Oh, yeah. Futures right now down four tenths of one percent on the S & P. We'll continue the coverage. Big moves in this bond market on a 10 year up around looking to buy Hoyts on a two year this morning to force 72 from New York City. This is pulling back. Moves in this basket over the last 24 hours or so. We've got futures down by about five or six tenths of one percent on the S & P and the Nasdaq 100 were down seven tenths of one percent on the Russell, then a half of one per cent in the bond market. Yields are higher by 10 or 11 basis points that are front and 472 get used to that. Forced sale to the previous high was 10 basis points lower than that. And it was a few Fridays ago in the bond market on 10 year time by nine or 10 basis points, just south for 20. Got a problem in the affects market. If you present the guard, if you Governor Bailey, you've got a weaker currency to deal with this morning. Euro dollar ninety 741 euro dollar negative eight tenths of one per cent of that right there. A stronger dollar rip in right the way through G10. That's a weaker euro zone. It's the way it's weaker. It is suddenly and abruptly within the leader British morning and the euro just giving up the new weakness. These are I can't say enough about the nuances of the market right now on the Bloomberg terminal. It's a major move. Listen to what the chairman had to say yesterday. And I think we're all whipsawed after the statement today conference in a news conference, you've got a Fed chair basically saying we still believe the risk of doing too little outweighs the risk of doing too much. We also believe the path to a soft landing has gotten narrower over the last couple of months. And don't pay attention to the pace of hikes. This is about the destination and that terminal rate needs to go higher. What's interesting about that last line on the terminal rate is the shift in the September dot plot was already quite large and now we're set to do that again at the December meeting. Well, let's take one minute here, because we got Jennifer Acuna on the Bank of England. We had cumulative tightening, which is associated with the vice chairman and Neil Dutta, among others. Pick that up and that vaporised in the press conference. We were up 203 points and then we were down 500. It was straight out the gate. It was just great. It was like a game of he didn't exist. It was the first line almost in the news conference. And he doubled down on it and he repeated it. And I keep going back to that moment in the news conference because I think it's so revealing when he was led to believe this equity market was up Joel Weber. Yeah, he just delivered what someone told me when I think it's a great phrase. He delivered a hawkish greatest hits in about two minutes in response to that question. I'm not day trading here, but I'm looking at sterling right now, 112, 38, and the chart is weaker. Let's get a brief on that. Jennifer McCarron joins us, head of global economics, Capital Economics, with her work at the Bank of England. As noted, I really can't say enough about the quality of capital economics. Jennifer, let me cut to the chase. Late in the press conference, the chairman was asked about the international ramifications. What are the new constraints that Governor Bailey faces is this morning after what Chairman Powell said yesterday? Yeah, I think maybe it does constrain other central banks a bit. This kind of is suddenly more hawkish tone. It's pretty confusing, confusing not only for markets, but just generally, globally for other central banks, right? Certainly supporters. How is he constrained by domestic economics? I saw one report in the British press this morning of housing prices could decline 15 percent, dare I say 30 percent. How constrained is Governor Bailey by the domestic realities of the people of the United Kingdom? Yeah, well, there are real conflicts in terms of domestic position for the Bank of England as well. You're right that the economy is clearly weakening. That's having an impact on the housing market, which is a real worry here in the UK. The housing market is really important to the rest of the economy. But on the other hand, price pressures still really strong in the UK. It's kind of got the worst of both worlds really where it's hit by these terms of trade shock that the eurozone is seen in terms of gas prices, but it's also got the domestic inflationary pressures that are more likely. The US with wage growth far higher than the bank will be comfortable with. So we think it's going to go for a pretty big hike today. But the big question is about what the messaging is beyond that, whether it indicates that there may be a slight softening in its relations to come. The baseline assumption right now in markets is that the Bank of England's going to raise rates by 75 basis points, the biggest hike going back to 1989 for the Bank of England and then raise to about a four point 4.5 percent level where they'll stay for a while. If that base case gets realised, what does that do to the pound? If we get that signal today, does it basically leave things where they are? Or does it give some support, especially after the disappointments are a disappointingly small hike that we've seen from the Bank of England recently? Yeah, I mean, it might give some support at our base case is that rates actually go go further than that. We're expecting a peak of 5 percent in the UK and we even think they might be 100 basis points to date just given the strength of price pressures. But going forwards going into next year, we think that is the weakness of the UK economy that's going to be really important and an increasing risk aversion as the global economy goes into recession. And I think that's likely to weigh on sterling. We heard and John was just mentioning this, Christine Lagarde, the ECB is warning that recession alone won't tame inflation. She was talking about the euro region. If this applies more broadly to the UK as well, what is the point ultimately of outsized rate hikes? What is the point of this entire hiking cycle if the sole purpose is to reduce activity, that may not lead to reduction in inflation? As Christine Lagarde saying, yeah, well, I think it may not immediately turn the inflation picture around, but clearly if you can pull up demand down enough, then that does reduce the risk that the wage growth will will continue to spiral, continue to rise. That demand will keep keep pushing up and pushing inflation up. So, so and so I think it's largely a matter of timing. And we've got to remember that it really makes sense for the central banks to sound relatively hawkish. Now, if they started indicating to us now during a tightening cycle that cuts are to come, then they just aren't doing what they're doing with the hikes, because financial crises start to loosen, because markets, thoughts of pricing those those cuts in future. So it is a really confusing position to be in. But I think I wouldn't read too much into what they are saying right now. What's going to matter is what happens to their economies and to domestic inflation next year. Jennifer, there's a cohort of American economists, market economists who are suggesting inflation can be stochastic. Go up, turn right around and come back down. Is that a possible belief at Capital Economics on double digit European and double digit U.K. inflation can we can go up and structural economics will bring it right back down to a legitimate disinflation. Well, I think there is going to be a disinflation next year. There are some really large statistical base effects in the global inflation profiles ISE applied to the UK, the Eurozone to us, and it is going to be the case that headline inflation comes down. The real question, of course, is what happens? Core inflation, whether we see underlying domestic price pressures starting to come down is much more evidence of that coming in the US than the euro. Why is that? I don't mean to interrupt, but I think this is critical. Why is the US different and believing core disinflation can occur? And you don't believe that in the city? Yeah, well, I think it's partly about gas prices. So obviously in Europe, we've been hit much harder by it, by the rising gas prices that's affecting headline inflation and it has a knock on impact on inflation expectations. We've got a lot of strikes going on, a lot of discontent about just how intense the pressure is. At the moment, we're at the peak of pressure on on the cost of the cost of living on low incomes. That's pushing up wages. And it's it's bills like things up, things up, building up at the moment in the European economies and that there's a real risk of wage growth going up very sharply. Jennifer, thanks for being with us this morning. Jennifer McKeown of Capital Economics, the Bank of England decision about an hour and 23 minutes away. These are single Monday, Central Banks Time, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England. They've got to head an inflation target. And whether they believe they can do anything about it or not, Jonathan Ferro at least got to retain a commitment to getting it down. And that's a difference between what they want to signal and what they actually do. I just wonder, Lisa, if it's a difference between what they signal and what they ultimately do. Is that a tradeable story in the face of what we're experiencing right now? If you don't believe, let's say, Chairman Powers going to do what he tells you he's going to do. Do you still want to be long care? Because this feels pretty uncomfortable. I don't know the answer to that. Right. Do you want to play game theory? Do you want to play the show with the Federal Reserve? Because that's ultimately what you're asking. Are you going to call their bluff and say, ultimately, you can't do this? Well, the more people do that, the further the Fed has to go rate. So it kind of has a self-fulfilling prophecy against you. There is a larger question. Right, which I think is actually expressed in the bond market. If you believe that the Fed will lack the political will to ultimately do what needs to be done to bring inflation back down to 2 percent, then you do not want to get long, long treasuries, because right now you cannot be certain that those yields are going to come down materially in the way that so many people had died. And that might be one of the distinguishing features that people are kind of trying to grapple with is sometimes we make, I think, a little bit more complicated than it is. I remember in the last 10 years, you just had some very simple statements for some from some hyper bullish people who just basically said the Federal Reserve is telling you what they want. Listen to them and don't fight them. And hasn't the Federal Reserve just told us yesterday in that news conference. Ultimately, what they want. The Fed is not in control right now. Mr. CPI is in control. Right now, inflation is in control in a way that we have not seen before. And nobody really understands it. You know, Jennifer McKeown was just saying that she thinks that there's going to be a more rapid disinflationary force in the U.S. A lot of people would agree with her. Tom, personally among them, which is one reason why they think the Fed will have to back off. And it's not even in the Fed's are I say so if the Fed isn't really in control and the Fed saying we don't really know, but we want to kill inflation, then, you know, basically are trading off of economic data more than you are. The prognostications of a split fed that's going to be facing a lot of play, without a doubt, where the mercy of the next two prints from the Federal Reserve. And I think anyone's denying that. But in the meantime, they're in control of something, financial conditions. And they've proven that just yesterday, Jonathan Ferro smack in the equity market back down again. I agree with that. And if they're saying they want to bring financial conditions down, so they will. And that's the issue. And the dance, of course, is how do you do that without creating some sort of financial stability problem that causes them to stop before they've really achieve their goal? David Blanchflower had a blistering short tweet today on the disinflation that we're beginning to see in some of the data. It was blistering. He doesn't think the risks of that asymmetric, by the way. He thinks the damage you do to the labor market is is real and difficult to get. That's his claim. Yeah, there's that's what he's known for was his classic book, The Wisdom of Jonathan. Jennifer said something absolutely profound there about labor. Here's a headline from The Independent in the last two hours. When are the next train strikes? In November, 2022. In England, we're not seeing those headlines. In America. San Fran, tenths of one per cent in the bond market yields higher by nine basis points. Just sat there for 20 on a 10 year on a two year, up 10 basis points to just in and around 472. Yo, what's up? Dollar's stronger euro, weaker euro dollar holding onto 97, 97, 34, somewhere down by nine tenths of one per cent on that currency, particularly critical markets. And John IBEX to suggest equities give way here with the VIX up to twenty six point three nine. John, I'm just focused on Sterling. You've got to be as we drive towards the Bank of England meeting what hasn't ordered yet. If you get your end, move out 148 out to 149. That sort of confirms everything we're seeing. And that is to be a respond to that. How do they respond to Paul? I think that like everybody else, they have less degrees of freedom than they had. 24 Operation ISE, it's about to say, to head in the sand right now what we're going to do is address food if you have your wheat and your Wheaties. And, you know, in America, it comes from Kansas, in the United Kingdom. It doesn't come from the United Kingdom. There's huge food imports in the United Kingdom. This is something Kona Heck looks at how the commodities research at EDF Man CONAN were talking before this chat about the idea that the micro economics of wheat, whether it's the United Kingdom or Egypt, Tunisia, whatever, on all the heart hardship of the Ukraine, buttresses up against the macro economics of a combined food economics. Discuss the micro of wheat buttressed up against a difficult macro scene. Yeah. Thomas. The situation is literally two stories where you have the wheat supply demand fundamentals and this is not just for wheat. By the way, it's for a lot of the soft commodities where supply has been really tight. Reserves, global reserves are actually historically quite low. And you have this situation where you kind of marry tight supply demand fundamentals against a macroeconomic backdrop that is really quite bearish where you have recessionary fears. You got rising interest rates. You've got rising energy costs and lower consumption trends. And when you have that, I think the futures price tends to follow that outlook more than the immediate supply demand tightness. And that's the trade off we're beginning to see. And as a result, you know, these wheat commodities that ultimately are priced in US dollars. What you see is a gentle decline. What do you see for higher single digit food inflation? How do you break that? Is the rug breaking oil prices? How do you get housing, how that dynamic works? But how do we move away from high single digit food inflation? The food inflation story was a while in becoming right, and so we we knew from a year ago that this was happening even even before actually in the middle of Covid, they were going up. This is going to get sticky. It's not going to disappear overnight because you still have freight and supply chain issues and energy costs and fertilizer costs. All of this which is pushing up food costs on top of that. And this is particularly for food importing countries who price their food in US dollars. On top of that, they have a massively rising food import bill in their local currency terms. So this is really adding to the cost. So for this inflation to now start coming off, it's not going to be overnight. That's for sure. Helping, is it? Yeah, but this is the issue, right? So there's this delay kind of feeling and it eventually will take time to come over. And food is something essential. Unlike gasoline or oil or the same kind of way in terms of people being able to reduce their consumption of oil more easily than perhaps reducing their consumption of food. How do you buy into or nice some of the declines that we've seen in crude valuations, CONOR, given the expectations for a slowdown or even recession? Well, it's an interesting comparison because if you look at energy prices so good, for example, they're stable at ninety dollars per bag. Yes. How the cut can open, but it hasn't fallen to the lows of 50 that we saw at the beginning of the pandemic. And I think you're gonna see the same thing with food. They're coming off. They're not daffy, not as high as they were just before the Ukraine invasion. But they're also not coming back to the lows that we saw two years ago. So I think that's the situation. The fundamentals have shifted to slightly higher structural fees where this sticky food inflation means that your base line has moved up a little bit higher. When it comes to crude and redesign, it came on our show and said she does not expect crude valuations to go back down to that 72 dollar level that the U.S. administration has prior pinpointed as a potential time to start refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Ed Morrissey came on yesterday and said he does think we could get there over the next 12 months. Where do you sit on this? So they can show that they're targeting 90 dollar per barrel level. I think if they hadn't intervened or they will be November, I for sure, I think price would have gone to the 70 level. Now, how quickly and how effective if they can get the discipline together and in fact, that CAC cut might be effective. If they are not able to do that, then I think the recessionary implications are so severe. Yes, you would get to 70, but my view, my base view is that people do what they can to try and keep it at above 85. Kind of. Thank you. Kind of factor of D and F, man. The takeaway there, the same takeaway that we've had in every conversation so far this morning. It's high for longer. Is high rates for longer. It's high food prices for longer. Seems to be the takeaway across the board here. Let's see, actually access treatment. And that's where you get back to this phrase. Yesterday, a bombshell phrase codified by the vice chairman, Brainerd, of cumulative tightening. The cumulative effect of this sustained inflation is tangible. It's the reaction function here for me, some that stands out across the board. Change echoed by the ECB as well. This has been a story for the last number of months, but I think everyone finally capitulating around this story that if we get a real weakening in the economy, weakness in the labor market, a rollover in the broader economy, they are telling you that they aren't going to cut back anytime soon. They're trying to push out that story way, way out through next year and into 2014 report. But as dominant, constant certain, I'm going to go to Stan Fishers, vice chairman. Years ago, he coined the phrase ultra accommodative. And now you got dominant, constant, super restrictive. A lot of people disagree with that. But were there. I mean, what we saw yesterday is the hearing now of neutrality. There are a lot of people this morning just don't believe him. They don't believe at least that they still think you might get cuts the next year when this economy rolls over and this guy's truly tested. He'll capitulate. But I've asked this already this morning. It's not a tradeable story. If you disagree with them right now, if you think ultimately they can't go forward with this. This is just about signaling and no follow through. Is that something you can actually trade on? A lot of people are trying. I'm just looking right now at Fed funds futures. And the expectation is for a peak in June of next year of about five point two percent, a little less than that. And then they go down right by the end of the year, it's four point nine percent, not a massive decline or a massive cut. But the question is, how much is Christine Legarde unguarded? Her comment this morning. Right. The basically even a recession won't necessarily kill off inflation, especially because of what Corner Hawk is talking about. But there are these sort of sustained higher prices in the real world economy. That rate rates are just not going effects. How does the Fed how does the ECB respond to that? Do they push fiscal policy makers to borrow more money and spend at a time when our rates are really high? What's the solution? The takeaway in the last 10 years was don't fight the fat and fighting. The Fed was being short. The market was flipped. Yes, we picked up where we left Davos. Thank you. We thank you from New York City this morning. Good morning. Good morning. For our audience, worldwide equity futures down six tenths of one per. The pain, T.K. continues to 10 and it continues with a different flavor. And Jonas ISE on our last ISE is just brilliant. Thank you to our team for a great set of bookings. We continue with Binky Charter here in a moment. Joel Weber. What I notice here is the markets are speaking and this is where the Bloomberg terminal really comes in. It isn't just about the stock market or even affects, it's the sum total to your yield four point seventy two percent. The message simple, slower but higher, up 10 basis points that are front. And so mention the 2 year 472 right now at a 10 year lease are up 10 basis points for 2016. Honestly, I'm just watching the front end and watching the repricing up higher of a terminal rate. When does this create some real pressure that we haven't seen yet? Have we seen the bulk of it? Do people start to understand, as we heard from Dominique Constant, that has to come from margin compression in order for the Fed to be happy? That's that's the soft landing. It's margin compression. That's not exactly great for the equity boss. Q The White House, some earnings from the oil patch. ConocoPhillips boosting the champagne back by 20 billion dollars Tom Keene this morning. Will the course we're going to get what I mean, whereas before the election we're not going. That was not a concrete proposal. Earlier this week, it was a threat. I think the markets saw it as just that, a threat without any realistic proposal on deck that we can actually follow through with. Yeah. I mean, you know, after thought it was gone to save for and she said we need a windfall profits here. You know, she wants, you know, the flow. You're going to tax the children Jason Kelly a tax on the children to do with the way they're going through it. Yes. Will raise some of the money you give. But the talks about the stresses that are out there, we mentioned ISE poor in America. There are serious stresses right now. You're seeing at the poll data, without a doubt, the economy front and center. These are two combined stories. Alisa, you've mentioned this a few times. We all have whatever we discussed today about what happened yesterday in the news conference. It is all at the mercy of the economic data that is still to come. We have CPI November 10th. Next week we have CPI. December 13th. And then shortly after that, I think a day later, the Federal Reserve gets set to go again. And at that meeting, we'll have the projections for next year and the year after. That's why it's hard to really say, let's just go with the Fed. Don't fight the Fed. What is the Fed wanting to do? They don't know where inflation is going to go. And I think they're pretty clear about that. The balance of risks is definitely weighted more heavily to not going far enough. And that is bearish in and of itself. But it is very unclear if we start to get some sort of disinflationary kind of force that we heard from Danny Blanchflower with that. Does Jason Kelly OCD Paris out moments ago, ten point five percent. Surely that is double digit. Germany's a piece of that. The Eurozone is a piece of that double digit CPI item across the board UK eight point eight percent and could get worse. This is something we've talked about. You can make the argument may be that we've seen peak year over year inflation in America. We have debate about how long that will persist in Europe. I think you can make the argument is still in our future, not in our past. And that's problematic for these policymakers facing down higher inflation and also their economy rolling over data check. I mean, I mean, I would never do solutions. I'm sorry, but it's it's an exceptionally interesting screen. I think you chat with Deutsche Bank, drop by. We're going to catch up with think in just a moment. A whip for the price action just for you bank. He features down six tenths of one per cent on a S & P 500 in the bond market yield tied by 10 basis points for 20 on a 10 year 470 ish on a two year euro dollar negative seven tenths of one per cent stronger dollar weaker euro. Ninety 747 Tom Keene on euro dollar waterman Dani Burger. Yeah, you see, you know, you see the Dow move 800 points yesterday. You see the Dow outperformed through all of October. I would suggest that you, Sharla, when you say Mr Sharma is focused on the Dow Jones Industrial Average in that quality big move that was I don't think think he's got a Dow forecast. So I don't think perhaps I think we'll avoid that. I can tell us what's coming up through this morning. Joel Weber just whipping it through it. We've got the Bank of England rate decision in about an hour time. I wonder how much that's gonna change a conversation at all. 75 basis point hike is what's expected the biggest going back to 1989. Governor barely does speak about a half an hour. After that day, we get a number of US data points, including initial jobless claims. How much do we actually get some sort of shift upward in that U.S. September factory and herbal goods orders? And ESM services data for last month. How much do we start to see a little bit of a softening in services and earnings do continue. A lot of focus on the consumer today, Ton. And I'm wondering, you know, John, if we see all of these companies reporting how much we see the bifurcation come up with some sort of story other than just the haves and have nots, what strategy and what consumers that they're trying to attract? Well, we've seen that with tech versus oil and a check and we say that again this morning in energy place to say, here's the proper introduction. Thank you just for you. Thank you, Chad. Chief global strategist, the head of asset allocation at Deutsche Bank joins us right now here in New York. Morning. Thanks. Good morning. What did you make yesterday? That fat, brutal for the bulls. So actually, you know, I wanted to start with that. Respectfully disagreeing with you. Very modest lead. You can disagree with me as much as you can about it if you want things. You started by asking whether, you know, whether the meeting from yesterday is over. And what you know, that struck me as I think the meeting from that began in March is not over yet. If you look at the S & P 500, it is absolutely glued to every measure of the Fed and Fed speak. And I think, you know, more importantly, looking forward, you've got to keep in mind that this window that we've seen of being so off the S & P 500 being so closely tied to rates is is not the normal pattern even in past rate hiking cycle. So you have to ask yourself, you know, what is different? Why is the S & P 500 married to the US 10 year yield or the two year yield? Depends on your taste. And you know, what I would argue is that basically it perhaps and we all tend to look basically at risk assets or equities and the 10 year yield. But I would argue it's an open question as to whether it is actually really a concern about the level of yields, which is the numbers we were just talking about to year at a new high for the cycle this morning. You know, or is it really, you know, the speed which has given rise to basically all of the volatility that we've seen? If you take a look at the move in DAX, it's, you know, almost 100 percent correlated with the U.S. 10 year yields Charlotte. And so you can't really tell the rates from volatility apart. I would argue it's been much more really about the volatility. If you look at the move, we are back at basically the peak in March of 2020. We're, you know, outside of the financial crisis, the global financial crisis. You know, we were here in Russia. FTSE. So, you know, this meeting has been going on since March and it's been running like an emergency meeting now for quite some time. It's an interesting pattern. It is an aberration. So let's talk about the volatility. If you believe it's the volatility. And you're bullish and you've got to make an argument as to why volatility is going to come back down. And as I've seen you make the argument now, you can make several arguments. Number one, of course, is, you know, if you look at a chart, volatility looks like a spike. If you look a little closer, it's been rising for quite some time. And with this kind of volatility, either something breaks and that's a separate discussion or it comes back down from a fundamental point of view. I would argue, you know, clearly in terms of from where we started in March and where, you know, we need to go, we are probably a lot closer to the end than the beginning. And so it's really about predictability and getting that volume down. You're one of the great bulls on the street just because of time NIKKEI. And everybody wants to know you reaffirm a bullish call, you maybe take it into two thousand twenty three. I'll cut you some slack on that. In your experience, how to corporations adjust to what I see on the Bloomberg screen? How do corporations adapt to get into a constructive charter 2020? So, you know, there's really two points to make here. Number one is basically how they reacted historically basically to recession or concerns about recession, which is, you know, cutting and basically preserving and protecting your cash flow and parking it on your balance sheet. And I would say right now, the signs of that are, you know, a you know, a scale of one to hundred around eight or ten. So it's very, very low and it's just not seeing that. So, yes, you know, fed hiking cycles, you know, lead to recessions, but that sort of you know, this playing out is happening very, very slowly. And, you know, I think last summer we were pretty close. I would say since then, corporates have, you know, basically said, you know, I just cut preemptively in that pandemic. And it really didn't work out very well for our psyche. But it's been not in a hurry to do that. Let's finish here. Do you believe the Fed does have control over financial conditions? I think that, you know, if you look at a chart, so let me draw with simple charts, a butterfly chart of the Fed hiking and what rates are doing and what equity markets have typically done, you can go check out even. You know, Mr. Volcker's hikes of 1980, this cycle is unique in the sense of the one. I want to talk about what we've got. Yeah. What we've got right now and your calls are not working. And I'm trying to work out why. Well, because this Fed chairman made it pretty clear that he doesn't want financial good intentions to ease anytime soon. Yeah. I think it's really I would characterize it as basically Fed overreach. You know, historically, the Fed hasn't really talked about talking down equity markets and talking up credit spreads. And, you know, it will work. That fever of the March meeting continues until now. It is going to break or it's going to break something else, you know, and they're just sort of no two ways around that. So in terms of, you know, talking down now or tightening financial conditions, you know, it's a strategy to it works and it is good to stop working at some point. I. It's working right now. Futures down six tenths of one percent. This is tough at a BOVESPA chat about Deutsche Bank. Thank you. Tom Keene, Lisa Abramowicz and Jonathan Ferro. Coming up in the next hour from the NY Mellon, your equity market down six tenths of one percent on the S & P from New York. The estimates so far in our survey, top 200 came the previous number, 263. Thirty seconds here, January 4 actually moved away from the tension of an hour ago. I get that. But nevertheless, we go into governor barely. What does he say today? Does he have a press conference? Like Chairman Lisa informs me there is a news conference 30 minutes after the decision where he's leaving to something like 75 basis points. It's the forecast of the Bank of England I'm interested in because I think it's tremendously difficult to put them together before we get a deeper understanding of what this government is going to do with the budget. So we see a forecast today without a fiscal budget, we should get forecasts and they should have some idea, of course, is going to be a range of outcomes in those forecasts. A white band, some to accommodate the right and maybe you'd get a shift in fiscal policy. But really interesting. Nevertheless, Mark Gurman Francine Lacqua with the governor of the Bank of England here, leader of Grace. Morning. I'm not sure what time. I don't know what time I get. I don't know if it's English time, New York time, a four hour time difference. Now, is it for you? It's daylight savings and summertime back to five. It goes back to summer. Just weekend. We go from best heater to GMC, I believe someone expert on B.S. to the GMP. Annmarie Horden joins us now for years in London with Bloomberg, Nowra, Bloomberg Washington correspondent Emery Farrar was we brief as we come to to Washington next week for our Tuesday, Wednesday and I hope the dark in the door of Martin's Tavern out in Georgetown. It will be fun. Forget about the funny Emery briefcase and what's the difference for Republicans between 51 senators and 54 senators? How big a difference is that? Well, they would maintain this control, right? And there's a number of issues that the Democrats were able to get ahead of and vote on because they had the majority in the Senate. If the Senate is really what is going to come down to Tom, I mean, the House, the projections really show that the Republicans are going to win there. But whether or not they can gain control of the Senate, that is going to be key. And depending on how we wake up that next morning on Wednesday, we may not actually even know. But it is a big deal. The Democrats are able to maintain control of the Senate. Then it's a complete gridlock is something Wall Street does. Like if you do see Republicans gaining that control, there's going to be a lot more issues that they're going to break up with the administration. Things like impeachments, et cetera, and bills that they may be able to send to the president, but that he can veto which Senate race. Are you focused on him? I think for me, I'm going to be focused on Pennsylvania because the margin just completely keeps narrowing. And it was very sad to watch on a part on a unhuman level. But I think that debate and individuals going out after that debate really questioned if Mr. Fetterman was able to do this job. It is the highest office you can run for, obviously, besides president. So that's one of the debates I'm going to watch because the Democrats had real hope and momentum to flip that from them and ISE. And this is really a purple state. And Mary, how far we moved away from elections at this point just being referendum on Trump. Well, has a great question, because the president is not Trump, right? It should be a referendum on President Biden. But I think Biden said it himself yesterday, outlining in this speech about democracy that it is still about the former president and what the current President Biden would call, quote, maga Republicans. He really took it to the fact that he, in his words, democracy is on the ballot. He's talking about the fact that political violence and the capital police statistics show this has been up since 2016, since the former President Trump took office. And obviously, he talked about the fact that what has happened recently in California with the speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, and the fact that this attacker came in repeating words that we heard at the insurrection on January 6. Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy? There's clearly is something that the president has felt deeply about. And he wanted to take this moment six days before the midterm elections to remind voters that it's not just about the economy. It's not just about abortion. It's not just about prescription drugs, democracy, guns on the ballot. The big question is whether or not this is really going to move individuals in how they vote. AMH, thank you, Annmarie Horden. Over in Washington, D.C., thank you very much. This coming from The Wall Street Journal. And I sent this to me a couple of minutes ago. The majority of Americans support continuing aid to Ukraine and what will likely be a prolonged war with Russia. But support is becoming a partisan issue as Republican opposition grows to helping the country, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll. It's almost becoming problematic for president. Was Republican would be having this discussion? I don't think so. Perhaps not. It's just a minority, you know, go after the majority. Doesn't make it worse as the economy gets worse as well. At the same time. No, I just I just think it's a theme. It's a partisan theme of a minority saying let's push against the majority president right now. That's seven tenths of one percent going into those midterms next week. This equity markets, lower bond yields are higher off the back of a very hawkish chairman pound in that news conference. Many people are absolutely whipsawed by the dovish interpretation of the statement yesterday, Tom, and I think the hawkish Mark Gurman news conference now the Fed speak now is going to be fascinating in the coming brief us forward more than I do. I think it's bunch more likely leaning into the statement and another official who was going to be the new Joel Weber translator. I've heard a lot of people say that the statement was about the vice chair brain it and that the news conference is about a piece in the Hawks. The chairman's job in the news conference is to reflect a consensus on the committee. That's his job. He can't just be speaking about what he thinks. In my opinion, this, this, that and the other. He's going to be reflecting the consensus how alone as the vice chairman. I don't think she's alone. I think they all realize we've got work to do. It was the emphasis of the news conference that mattered most. That decision coming up in about 35 minutes. We'll catch up with Lizzie Burton over in London to break that one down for you. What a crazy month it's been in the United Kingdom. This is pulling back. Rita NASDAQ Bloomberg with the data point the morning, I think the start of the morning, if you will be worst Fed day price action on the S & P, come back to early 20s when. Brutal equity futures right now down seven tenths of 1 percent on the S & P, on the Nasdaq 100, down by nine tenths of 1 percent. The pain continues. It's all about the news conference with Chairman Pound. It's no longer about the journey. It's about the destination will go slower. But Wilco, sensitive therapy. Tell me it's all about therapy. He's been shown our volume to be very sad. I'm very grateful. Tell you know all about feelings and emotions to on markets whose towns and cities look like this emotional move in a two year nine basis points three four seventy on Tyus Paint and the ten year up six basis points seven eight basis points higher close to four twenty paint paints the hoop. Let's talk about that in the ASX market, painful for any central bank trying to engineer some currency strength against the US dollar right now. Euro dollar some with a ninety seven handle that currency peg negative this morning. Down and down hard. It's the way it's down and we saw that 90 minutes ago Jan and we need to watch it. There's been a pause here. But I'll tell you, coming off the theatrics, we're going to see it eat 0 0 from Governor Bailey. You really got to wonder how these currencies react. The yields up dollar stronger. Next move is from Covid, a pain in the Bank of England in a roundabout. Twenty nine minutes. That's the price action. Let's get you some movies. We can do some single names now with Brahma. Hi, Lisa. Hey, John. Really looking at a bunch of different earnings that were particularly some of the losers this morning. Palatine. You can't really blame Sex and the City and the potential for some sort of heart attack. Those shares lower plunging by 17 percent premarket trading after lowering their year ahead for forecasts. It's really tricky when people are actually still going to the gym now and going back to living their lives where they used to. Under Armour shares are rising six point four percent. Even though there was a bit of a disappointment in some of the forecasts. And Mario. Interestingly, again, try to make sense of some of these share moves down one point six percent, even though they actually increase some of their forecast. This really goes down to the year to date price action, considering that Under Armour is lower by 66 percent year to date. How much more pain can we get? On the flip side, the real or just clear winners at full stop have been the energy companies and just some of the earnings that we have been getting confirms that Conoco Phillips coming out. Twenty billion dollars of share buybacks are sort of feeds into this question of how much political pressure will there be and not just in the U.S.. Jeremy Hunt over in the U.K. also proposing windfall taxes on some of the oil majors. Cheniere Energy is set to report earnings and Transocean up more than 6 percent after also delivering some better than expected results. Tom, again, how do you deal with this as a politician at a time when you kind of need them early, invest for investing and you need them heading into the winter? There it is. The windfall debate will continue. We know that for certain into the end of the year. Yesterday, somewhere in the vicinity of two thirds of the way through the Fed discussion, there was a modest note from Citigroup and they framed out a 5 percent to year yield. To discuss that when he sees joins us now, global head of credit strategy, a credit sites Jason Kelly. How does your world change if the two year yield moves from four point seven zero percent to five point 0 0 percent? What actually are we going to live with a 5 percent 2 year yield? Well, good morning, Tom. Thanks for having me. I think that the conversation around a 5 percent yield, both in the front end and the two year is important as well as in the long end of the curve with the 10 year where we've had a lot of clients asking whether we're going. I know what you said about Halloween. Is it like year after year? There we go. He's really disappointed that we could only buy ten thousand dollars worth of debt. I bonds for his future savings. Is really set on buying a monster truck for himself when he is older. So hopefully we get there like that. But clients have been really focused on what happens if we hit these 5 percent levels both in the front end and in the long end. And I think that the 2 percent 10 year yield or the 5 percent 2 year yield discussion is really important from kind of a credit risk perspective, whereas the to the 5 percent 10 year yield is really important from a duration risk. Interested in the performance and credit portfolios this year has been equally Nigella negatively impacted by both credit and duration risk. So clients are trying to figure out, OK, which bank do I take now? Do I say a recession is coming? Extend duration and you're gonna be OK? Or alternatively, and I would suggest get whipsawed again with the 10 year going to 5 percent in your world worthy. And this is not the world of our listeners and viewers. How do you link the two year yield move up with what we see in the New Labour or I asked the FRB. Oh, I asked through fifty beeps this morning. This is all. Let's turn, folks. You need to know is in when he sees his world yields up. What does that mean to you? How do you link them? So yields up? Has a lot to just do with market liquidity functions and really what has been happening with depository institutions and less smooth functioning in the Treasury market more broadly, we have seen over the course of this year as the Fed really started to do Q2, Q3 and then kind of amped up its bond roll off the Treasury market. Liquidity has eroded pretty considerably and this has been particularly true in the front end of the curve, which is why we're seeing a lot of just really challenging movements on the labor side of things. And in just the front end of the Treasury market, given the volatility that we've seen in Japan in benchmark rates, how much can you get behind this assertion by JP Morgan's Bob Michael yesterday on Bloomberg TV with John when he was saying that investment grade debt really is the ballast, the sort of calm in the storm to hang on to despite some of this underlying volatility. Yeah. So I really respect that view. We've been very constructive on U.S. investment grade. That was all in yields at 6 percent in USA G historically. That's actually a level where you can buy high yield and perform pretty well in portfolios. So to have a cohort of companies that are much stronger fundamentally at a 6 percent yield feels really good. I think that what's really tripping investors up is the percentage of spread that contributes to that on yield is much lower than it has been for the past 10 years. Just because government treasury yields are so much higher. So investors are really trying to wrap their head around how much credit risk can I take and feel comfortable with? I love the 6 percent on yield. And what we're telling investors is the ISE universe has a lot of flex in their liquidity in their balance sheets in order to weather a continued economic deceleration. When given all of this, though. How much do you have to look at some of the technicals? Right. This question of the LDA concerns over in the United Kingdom, perhaps not in the same form, but forced selling from some big institutions has been hit with massive losses, some of which and I'm talking about the private debt and the private equity world might not have been realized yet. Yeah. So the liquidity side of the conversation is really interesting, especially because one of the top things we heard from investors coming into this year was we're reducing our allocation to U.S. IAG, we're reducing our allocations to U.S. high yield. We realized that yields are going higher. We realized that policy tightening is upon us. And where people were going, floating rate asset classes see yellow as leverage loans, private credit, private equity. So there is the potential that we continue to see kind of this rerack in terms of asset allocation. But the benefit to U.S., IAG and high yield is a lot of investors started their years underweight those asset classes. And so there's a pretty good case to be made that they should be rotating into something else. The question is how much liquidity that they kind of preserve or put on hand at the beginning of the year instead of putting all their eggs in that basket or in the private credit basket. Really, when we look at short term paper and I guess we've got to look to December as well. Does the Fed parlor game in the Fed's speeches that we're going to get? I can't imagine what they're going to be like here in the coming days. When we look at the speeches, does it actually affect short term yields or are they now just a beast out into 2023 to stay elevated? I do think that what the Fed governors end up saying over the next few weeks is going to be important. We've seen no way. In what way? We've seen a lot of volatility in the terminal rate that's priced in to the Fed funds futures market just in the past 12 hours or so. Now, with a terminal rate well above 5 percent, about 5.1, 8 percent, we're going to be very focused on the conversation around lag effects and kind of the appropriate pace of tightening right here on out. Do you know, I don't mean to rub Whitney, but that is just absolutely critical. Do you think various and sundry Fed speakers will talk back what we heard from Chairman Paul yesterday? I think that there is the potential that there will be more of a focus on the lag effects and a slower pace of rate hikes from here on out. Whereas Fed Chair Powell was very much focused on kind of that overall higher destination in terms of Fed funds. I think that the pace and kind of the path to get to that destination is still highly uncertain. There's still a lot of economic data to come from now through the end of the year. And, you know, let alone into next year. So I do think that the Fed speakers are going to be focused on that lag effect between policy tightening and actual economic impact. Because when we talk to our analysts, that credit said to cover all of these companies, they're definitely seeing some signs of kind of transition in terms of inflationary pressure and also a transition in terms of expectations for next year, which indicates to me that there is some deceleration in inflation. There is a deceleration in growth. And the Fed kind of needs to acknowledge that and that the pace of tightening needs to be much more reconciled with kind of the lagged impact of policy tightening on actual economic conditions. When he sees a thank you. When he sees of credit sites. Did we clarify whether many Caesar was long this equity market? Some buying into this weakness. We didn't get any clarity on equities, whether we want to see like a two year yield in it coming in as well. OK, so it was really nuanced between the duration game of fixed. Just because I said many Caesar, no indices at this. That's the effort here for the Federal Reserve to get inflation down and to get the market down to keep it there, apparently. Equities are down by nine tenths of one percent on the S & P. Yields are up by 8 basis points to 4 18. And this dollar, stronger euro, weaker euro, dollar ninety 740, T.K., we're down by eight tenths of one per cent. And this Fed chairman couldn't be clearer. Kitty, in that news conference. Yeah. We went from what you would like, humor of tightening what Jan up Shery Ahn. The Dow points bam down 500. Liz, Liz Ann Sonders just had a great chart out of the S & P and separately the Dow as well. And it was like two events. It was a stampede and then boom, Hammett just completely different. And they kept doubling down on the statement saying, you know, you see, it is the deepest market, which is foreign exchange a year 113 D X Y yen hasn't move, not part of the story. So, John, what do we do with euro? What does Legarde do with the euro? Like a point nine, seven, nine people in effect right now we trade in rates or are we trading growth prospects because rates are going up. That's when Europe and growth prospects are rolling over. Yeah, well, there we are. Let's do it now with Darryl Meyer joining us, how to research America's head of Africa strategy at HSBC. What are the ramifications of DAX y breaking through 1 to 13? What are the ramifications of resilience? And then stronger dollar is. HSBC is nailed for three, four or five years. Wasn't going well. Thank you. Can I just say and it pains me to say this. Good call, John, yesterday on the coverage around the Fed, because you got a statement, he said. Hold on. We haven't had the press conference yet. And that. Absolutely. Turn on your head, as you all said. So sorry, John did well, but I don't have to take that. Well, has he shown you? You know, he just knows that it's my turn to buy the round to said. That's very good. But let's continue the strong dollar. What's it mean or wild swans? I think I think what's curious is where your friend that question earlier is like are we talking rates or are we talking about why can we talk both? It's both about rates and global growth, not U.S. growth. And I think that's the mistake the currency consensus has made. They've looked at the U.S. economy and said, hey, our interest rate sector is slowing. That will temper the Fed. That will temper the dollar. But the reality is, the dollar is trading off deceleration, global growth, because everyone's having to hike rates on the U.S. side of the equation as has become abundantly clear. Amazing work by the Fed yesterday to better get us on a slower trajectory for rates without fostering a massive risk on move, without fostering kind of, oh, this is the end of the time. So I mean that they must have spent long and hard about how they're going to do that. So I thought cleverly done the hawkish stepped down. Right. I mean, it's sort of what people were expecting and what they delivered on. So I don't know. Just out, though, what could change the story that you just said because you have a Fed that's hiking rates potentially to a higher level than previously expected. And you also have a U.S. economy that's better than so many of the others and more resilient. So what's going to change the dollar story throughout next year? Well, I think the data. I mean, honestly, that's what we'll end up coming back to. If you get two or three months of core CPI printing, zero point two, our non-farm is coming in 100000 or less than that allows the Fed say kind of our work is done here. But that's the key. And the market's just so impatient for that. They want to say, well, let us anticipate that and expect that to come in 2023. But the Fed saying that we've been getting this so wrong for so long on inflation, we got to see the numbers. We can't anticipate the numbers Jason Kelly. So right now you're projecting a terminal rate of four and three quarters to five percent. The market's actually ahead of you. Yeah, the market is above that. Where do you think you're right and where could you potentially upgrade how high you see rates going? Well, on Monday, the week, the market looks more dovish than us and the next day, the week they look more hawkish than us. You know, that's just the reality of the market. So I don't draw too much for that and nor do I spend a lot of my energy fretting about where the consensus is that it's good momentum and that this has been true of this dollar bull run. I compare it to the the the road trip with your kids. You know, you set off and the kids immediately start saying, are we there yet? Are we there yet? Are we there yet? This has been the dollar bull run every moment in this dollar bull run. The market has said, is that dollar peak even? Yes. Do you think that's the dollar peak? Why? I mean, the Fed still tends to keep raising rates. Global growth is slowing. Risk aversion is pervasive. You're going to buy the dollar, at least for the next couple of months. I would've said let's take a random tea leaf. I did Thai baht back to 1999 after the big blow up after the crisis and were out three standard deviations, which is point eight standard deviations more than we've ever seen. How does the world adapt to Jerome Powell when they're looking at that depreciation or devaluation? Well, look, we're in that environment again. Aren't RTS. Our dollar, your problem, and for for economies that are fighting inflation, a weak currency is a problem. But frankly, what can they do? I mean, look at the Japanese. They've tried. They stem the flow. But reality is there's not a great deal to be done. Listen to Bangkok and there are 47 other banks that are up there. I don't think we're at the point. I think the Fed will take this view that we're not at the point where the destructive element of a strong dollar is is such a problem for the global financial system that we kind of have to navigate towards some kind of exit. We're just not there yet. And if you've still got core inflation at 6 percent, you've still got an unemployment rate that's historically low that the Fed will say know we've got work to do. And that's what they're telling us right now. I'm just focused on the euro and that reaches a breaking point. I mean, we've seen it sort of hovering underneath the parody level. At what point does it become a problem that either triggers a Fed or triggers the ECB in some capacity, even if it's not their game to play? Yeah, I think it's already a problem. It's already a problem for the ECB. But the problem is, what do you do about it? There's not a great deal to be done. You know, the ECB has belatedly matched the Fed for pace, but there's no way they're gonna match them for level. So let's pretend we get to a point where both central banks have stopped. You're going to be sat on a dollar that's yielding considerably more than a euro. You're getting paid literally paid for doing nothing, which is just fantastic. So, you know, who's not going to do that? And if you've got the bigger issue for the euro, I think is listening. But what you do. The dollar to your point about rates and growth. When. When the Fed raises rates. You buy the dollar because rates are going up and because growth is going down. Risk aversion. When the ECB raises rates. You might buy the euro because rates are going up, but then you're selling the euro because European growth is going down. You've got that ambiguity around the euro that the dollar doesn't struggle with. And that's why the dollar throughout this year has been by the dips, grind higher, grind higher, despite everyone saying, hey, is that the peak? Got about 30 seconds. I was speaking to Bob Michael yesterday. Lisa mentioned that earlier on and he talked about the calm before the storm. Do you get the sense this ends with this cathartic moment of just this massive, massive demand for the US dollar, the kind of breakout we saw in March 2020? You anticipated that kind of thing again. I view slightly differently. I think we've been on a reasonable dollar transfer like a boat trundling along the water towards the ferry port. But as you come into the ferry port, the stopping point, all the propellers come on, all the volatility, everything gets churned. And then we kind of settle and maybe we settle into a port like a trading range for 2023. That's what I think we're heading towards, not necessarily some massive capitulation or final dollar surge. I think it's more about the Volt that we'll get as we as we near the end of these cycles. The best storyteller in the business, T.K., is not great. I just. By the time we start churning at the ferry port, I'm over here. You haven't made plain. You haven't made the cut, mark. Is a very, very coming out of high and it's coming out of Falmouth. I would lay down. I'm not kidding you. I would lay down is they love to drop the kids off before you got married. This is like no, this is like no. The winners of HSBC are fantastic to see, as always. Equity futures down by 8 cents of 1 percent grade on the S & P, giving us a framework. Stick with the dollar. Jeff, you have been why? Malin is going to join us live right next from New York. This is Glenn Beck. It is very premature to be thinking about pausing until we see progress on inflation. The Fed is really focused on getting inflation down. I think the Fed is just saying, hey, let's be careful and understand we have to get to the destination. It's not about the terminal rate. They're still looking at as high a terminal rate as they need to derail inflation. It does not want to see premature financial condition easing on the signs of any Fed pivot. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene, Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning, everyone. Jonathan Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz and Tom Keene an historic moment after an historic press conference, John. I'm going to go to the jaw dropping outline. The Bank of England looks for an eight quarter, two year recession starting now. The central bank goes 75, a 75 basis point interest rate hike from the B O E from 225 to 3 per cent, a 75 basis point hike. And in the forecast, Tom EV and its an EV, we get a two year recession. EV rates follow the market curve. The peak interest rate though, has a bit of pushback that we didn't get yesterday from Chairman Power Chairman Paul encouraged a higher peak rate. The Bank of England saying this brammer just moments ago, the peak interest rate likely lower than implied by markets. So a push back against that peak view in this market. Financial markets pricing in a path that had set to 5.5 percent in 2023. So they're pushing back against that. Also interesting saying that the inflation rate will likely peak at ten point nine percent this year rather than the previous peak expected of 13 percent. So perhaps seeing some disinflation from some of the recession that they see, the ATO hoarder recession that is starting right now, sterling weaker, 112 ISE and get a one eleven handle here on a weaker sterling through the morning as well, John. This seems like it's in a vacuum because they don't have a fiscal policy within the political turmoil of the NASDAQ. That's what will be interesting about the news conference. What kind of assumptions that they're making on fiscal policy because of all reports are suggesting from this government right now, we're gonna get a lot of spending cuts time. A lot of spending cuts in the next budget. I just don't understand it. I just this isn't in the textbooks. This isn't an beggars the big British textbook. It's not in there. It's been a total mess in the United Kingdom. There's 75 basis point hike was set to be a whole lot bigger than that at one point five, six weeks ago. So that's a big change relative to what we expected. Only a month or so ago. So you get a 75 basis point interest rate hike from the BBB cables down to about 112. The front end of the guilt curve yields up by 2 or 3 basis points. No drama. They were at about to in a 10 year, up three basis points to three 42 outside the Bank of England working through all the details of this decision. One of the best, Lizzie Burton, joins us right now. Lizzie, your takeaway from this decision this morning? Well, it's exactly what markets and economists had expected, and if they'd gone for 50 years somewhere saying that they might like Citi or AMG, it would have been bad news for the pound. But thankfully, the coms of work this time the groundwork was laid for it is, as you say, much smaller than had been expected at times in the period since the last decision. There were times when markets were looking for 200 basis points because of the need to deal with trusts and Amex. Interesting. The vote split here. We were expecting seven to the dissenters were swatted. Dhingra. She voted for a half point Silvana 10. Ray Raro went for a quarter point. Dhingra, of course, outed herself as a dope at the last meeting. Her first meeting with knew RARO was a job already, but this is because of their worries about the recession risks. You'd have expected Rumsfeld a man to go for seventy five. They went for that in September. But really, these forecasts, I don't think you could take too much from them. As you see, the video is flying blind here. We don't know what going to come in the November 17th fiscal statement, particularly on energy. Of course, you've got the impacts of the energy bailout, but we don't know what's going to happen after April in terms of the energy support, in terms of what it happens, what it means for inflation. So I wouldn't read too much into that. But interesting that they're pushing back against the market expectations for rate hikes down the line. That's already what fanboy Fed deputy governor had been saying. Let's see, what kind of assumptions do you think they have made about the future fiscal policy? Well, I have to say, Richard, see, Doc, when he was chancellor, was known for over not leaking, shall I say, but preparing the markets and the press about what he was going to do. And Jeremy Hunt and restlessly have been doing that, managing expectations in recent days. So we can't expect that every tax rises. We can expect that to be spending cuts in the bill. We will know that. But of course, they cannot factor that into this decision too much until it is confirmed on November 17. Lizzie Burton snidely says the Bank of England does in terms of the heavy lifting, in terms of tightening the bill, we have to do less. Lizzie, thank you. Wonderful work, as always, takes 75 basis points. Yeah. Going to be okay. Very quickly, let's frame aside, it's on the edge of Draghi. We didn't see this with the Fed at all. They have the presumption to gas out to the fourth quarter of 2025. You get a multi-year forecast for that, like a British thing. Now you get a multi-year forecast from the Fed, don't you? A time when you think inflation is going to be in 23, 24 in this in this environment. I'm stunned that they do that. I just I career basically looking towards deflation. I can't let 2026 I can't get past the next week. Exact never mind it. Exactly. It's gonna be a great conversation at a bit later. Don't miss it. Francine Lacqua sitting down with the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey will bring you some of that interview at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. What a tough time that man has had. And the chancellor and the former chancellor and the prime minister and the former prime minister in the last couple of days. Does he have to go see the queen, the king, when he's made NIKKEI in the same way, England? Well, you think he hikes 75 and goes to seeking? If only he could skip the brief phone call before. Let's do this. We have Dominic Constant, a Mizuho with us. Thanks for your many comments on what Dr. Carson talked about. Now we talk to Jeffrey Yoo's senior market strategist. Billion, why Mellon is. Well, Jeff, I don't even know where to begin. Other than I think a motion of our listeners and viewers. Is the system near breaking? No, it's not in the UK, but dare we use that P word unfettered? There's a key line here. There are clear signs of the cost of living crisis. Taking hold on on economic activity suggest a more gradual approach was warranted. Over tightening in policy. Right. They are worried about overtaking. They worry about hitting the afterburners at exactly the wrong point in the household cycle. So some doubts are creeping in and I think that's where we are. This is really very different from where the Fed is right now. Actually, everyone else is different from the Fed is are right now. You look at Nordhaus earlier today, it looks like Europe is starting to pull away or rather pullback Joel Weber. Well, that's the exact way I wanted to go, Jeff. How much is this really representing a sea change amongst mung central bankers? The fact that one committee member on the Bank of England's committee did vote for a 50 basis point hike, another one 25 basis point. How much is that the dissent that you can increasingly see around the world that will eventually filter back to the Fed? So it is only going to start to increase starting in Europe. Again, we saw in Norway today, it didn't seem like 50 basis points was on the table, even though that was where the market was. And now we're going to start to only see increasing the sense of not pursuing things as aggressively the Fed. However, so I think you mentioned this earlier in the program. You know, our dollar, your problem is going to take quite a bit for them to start to worry about international conditions, because from the US's point of view, it's about tightening conditions in the US. The U.S. economy is still doing well. So there's no obligation for the Fed to take into account what are conditions. How long can this last, Jeff? How much longer can this divergence, where the dollar is the preeminent trade and continues to strengthen, is that entire 2023 kind of trade. So it will last longer than markets expect. But more crucially, from the positioning point of view, it will last longer. The markets hope, right? So there will still be repeated efforts, the price of that private trade through equities and through bonds, you know, through effects near through the dollar and the like. But I think there's still a few more rounds of disappointments, some to come. We look at the rough and tumble pricing is in the right notes going up, whereas everywhere else now it's going to start coming off. Jeff, we've been discussing whether you should be trading growth expectations of rates when it comes to the euro, when it comes to sterling and least has been building on that in this conversation, too. Based on what the bank killing this just said, is that positive news for Sterling that they're pushing back against a higher terminal rate that would have actually hammered growth over the next couple of years? I think initially it's not. Let's be frank, because the market still working off rate differentials between the GOP and the Fed. So NASDAQ correlation needs to snap back right after the mini budget. I kind of trashed it. So if that correlation does that back now, then on a cable points of view that Sterling is going to struggle. But if you think about not as tight policy at the household, it's going to get some relief that growth is gonna be slightly better in the UK compared to the eurozone compared to stay in Scandinavia, relative value trades in NASDAQ could start to come through. We just look at intra European divergence. But the dollar is still going to reign supreme at this point. Getting a bonus round, which a few calls that could just going to stick with. Regroup, regroup. Jeff, you ask them why it's sticking with us. And Bank of India hike hiking rates 75 basis points sterling against the US dollar 112 30, I should point out some and a September 1 to 350 on cable. So we're a mile away from the mess. Yeah, a month or so ago. But there was a political haemorrhage, if you will. And I you know, I look it's a third. You know, we've talked about I have trouble with the phrase Black Wednesday. I think for Americans, they don't know what that means. The answer is 1992, the world of England blew up. It's a 36 percent devaluation of pound sterling over the last 30 years. This guy has a chronic nature to it around all of this, you know, day to day that we're talking and it's been feeding, Lisa, higher inflation expectations in the United Kingdom. And this is this is really the conundrum for the Bank of England. I'm very curious to see the evolution of some of the dissenters of how many more of I agreed to the table and say it is not worth inflicting more pain to try to get inflation under control because we may not have much control of wretchedly. And check it out. The pound is weakening anyway. Shall we call Catherine Mance, who we can broker tomorrow with starting to see out of the managed to come on all the time? Amanda Lang has never been jealous. You just never hear from her. I think she did something, you know. I did love catch an apparent threat. Oh, ECD Catherine would come on. Sister Catherine would come around. Get to the bank of the note. I want to talk to you guys anymore. Where's the violin? I mean, really like like crying. And it's got to be a maths. And I think we'd all like to hear from Catherine. How could you could you sing? We are in London in the French Quarter. London was St Paul's behind us. Drinks that drinks, you know, Yousef Gamal El-Din Beefeater gin. We would have Blanchflower and Catherine Mann just out would be like lightly crossfire. Yeah, I'm not sure that's a great s a Catherine man. Oh yes. Do you want to come and get rerated by Danny Blanchflower for racing? And I shall give it right back. She's tough as now. I know she is. Just she'll throw you out. But who wants to who wants to face down? Just Danny shouting at you because you hiked rates. I don't. You know, I don't think Hang Seng wants to be man Blanchflower would be just a great panel. We could do that. Let's be a fly on the wall back in the day with with Blanchflower a Mervyn King. Oh, yeah, and they've been front posts and that. These are really bright people. Agree to disagree culturally. So I could ease negative today. Starting negative, too. We're down by one point four per cent on cable, one to 36. Was that real invite for Catherine Matt Miller if she's listening? Yeah. Yeah, for sure. Dr. Matt Miller Blanchflower, she'll be like, I'll take the chair. Did you sit on a downward cumulative veneer? I don't see it anymore. Your cumulative in London, this is blowing back. Keeping you up to date with news from around the world with the first word. I'm Lisa Matteo. In Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been wounded by gunfire. His spokesman says he was shot in his leg but is safe. The attack took place at a rally in the eastern Punjab province. Never seen it. Chancellor Hunt wants limited interest rate rises. But I think there's some acknowledgment here before we sort of jump too many steps ahead. There's some acknowledgment of their contribution to what is happening with interest rate hikes in the U.K. The chancellor goes on to say the top priorities to grip inflation, difficult decisions need to be made on taxes and spending. There is an understanding here in this government of their contribution to the idea that we were expecting higher interest rates and more rate hikes still to come, potentially. And what they're going to do is come out statement in the next month or so, a budget that's going to involve tax hikes and spending cuts, which will in theory stop the bank of, you know, from hiking more than they otherwise would have done. We wrap up the script of this historic moment with Jeffrey. You is senior market strategist being why Jeff? Thank you so much for continuing with us. Jeff, how do you spell austerity, United Kingdom style? What's it going to look like? Well, now that the authorities are going to try to not call it austerity, if anything, you can bet that they're just going to the chancellor's statement right now. There are political calculations here. The U.K. government wants limited interest rate rises on the case. Now, that translates into higher debt servicing burdens and for homeowners. Right. The bulk of which the Conservative Party will consider their natural constituency on, for example. But at the same time, the GOP and the governor has mentioned this in the past as well. You know, inflation that could widen inequality as well. And that's a society. Why does she. So I think these statements on driven by different motivations and targeted at different groups, some here. But let's see what happens when the new fiscal plan comes out. Right. So now the onus is on number 10, a number 11 to work together to make sure that the risk to that two year recession view from the baby, that is a kitchen sink forecast and things can only be better than that. So we'll see, you know, what the chancellor comes up with. So, Jeff, do you think that we're on the cusp of perhaps a buying opportunity in the United Kingdom or foreign investors starting to see some stability and a sign that they can start to try to find some value? So let's go to buy. So on an individual asset class, 10 basis points of gilt markets, and I think those are not going to be as much in volatility as in the past. And I do think that people are going to start to look at the long end of the gold calico of all the belly of the curve and say, right, if this is where the baby is, then scope for aggressive Stephen Engle is going to soften to some extent. So they could revisit NASDAQ markets while in terms of equities, again, the footsie. One hundred seventy percent of that is international earnings are taking a view on the global cycle, less to do with the U.K. but the footsie 250, that is certainly going to continue to struggle because that is tied to the U.K. household and certainly the household is in for a world of pain up ahead. As for Sterling, as mentioned earlier, it's what we saw relative value, because where the Fed is now, you can think what you want about the baby. When the Fed is right now, the dollar still goes to try to lead. You know, you said something about the kitchen sink approach and this is what a lot of people are looking for. People have been wondering when we're going to start seeing companies really downgrade their earnings per share. When you start seeing central bankers say we are going to go into recession, in this case, an extremely long one, eight quarters is quite long to be projecting. At what point can I give people conviction for some sort of capitulation and a beginning of a new bottom line? Well, frankly, I'm eating my own words fair because I think, you know, with the last round of forecasts in August and it was six quarters of household real income declines, I called back kitchen sinking forecasts. Right. So the risk is you think you've kitchen sink forecasts and then you realize, well, okay, doesn't either sink out. So that but that is something. In terms of guidance, be on a corporate level. A central bank or a nation. They really have to be careful at this point in the cycle, no matter how bad you think things off. There's still the possibility that things get worse. Right. So that means that's why you need to be really careful. I really can't emphasize, folks, the movable parts this odd Thursday morning. And with that said, Jeff, for you, my theme has been degrees of freedom. How constrained has Governor Bailey how constrained is his team? Catherine Mann and others here, do they lose degrees of freedom? Because Jerome Powell saying 5 percent to your yield or bust? Right. So on the international side. Absolutely. It's it's done. So don't even assume that you're going to get any degrees of freedom from from the Fed side, from the dollar side. So try to manage your currency, make sure you don't import as much inflation and just hope that new energy prices can continue to settle. But on the domestic some side of things, I think they'll try to push the John Tucker. Let's say you need 50 billion in savings. Please focus on the revenue side because the revenue multiplier is close to zero according to the IMF. But the fiscal spending multiplier, the spending cuts, that is non-zero. So the more you can lean on tax rises on the revenue savings, the better the more you lean on spending cuts. That is going to be worse than for the economy, but then it's going to be a political estimation and got to be you will have learned. But it's about HFT. Wonderful. Thank you, sir. Jeff VIX. Ask them why. Matt and Jeff, thank you. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macro had this to say just moments ago on Switzer Powell. I'm going to hike and hike until I blow the house down. Bank of England now. Not even that. And then he goes on to say, poor sterling cable, 112 23. And that's a difference between the Fed yesterday pushing to price in a higher terminal rate and the bank giving this morning and others pushing back against the idea of a heart rate Norway that came in a little bit late to the show. We're starting to see this effect, John. Did I forget this? No, I just didn't have it memorized. The average U.S. recession is about 10 months. How do you how as an institution do you adapt to a two year recession call if rates are priced where rates are priced right now in the market? That's the F I for the Bank of England right now. Some for me, though, it's the reaction function of these central banks through a recession. It's going to be very, very unusual to see the economy into recession potentially in the U.K. could be just around the corner in the United States, as well as central banks, not cut rates, because at least that's what they're telling us, isn't it, that we could go there. And if it happens, you know what, we might not cut this time around because we're dealing with inflation and it may not even be healed. With respect to the rate hikes that we're expecting, if you believe ECB, as Christine Legarde going to Ian Shepherd, it's quote, I'm just still thinking about this. We're going to blow the house down versus now. No, thanks. At the same time, the US economy is much stronger. Is it a relevant comparison to talk about these two economies in the same breath, given their different battles that these central banks are about? Do you have that nursery rhyme, that story 3 RTX near the wolf and blowing the house down? Well, just checking. Tom did it. Yes, he did. No, he didn't. He doesn't have close regard it with. We are not. You do it. Jack had dinner earlier. A father played with Kate. Jack needed burping. So Nora had to wait. I loved it. Martin came around a table with a stump in the studio to break down jobless claims. Jim, any second now. Equity futures going into that on the S & P 500 deeply negative through my set this morning in the bond market yields much, much higher by 8 basis points on a 10, yet a 417 84 CRE market that three quarters of one percent with the data is mine. NIKKEI. Interesting, John. No change in jobless claims for last week, two hundred seventeen thousand, which is less than the 220000 that were forecast. So Jacob was looking for some sort of relief from the labor market. He's not getting it yet. A lot of talk from companies about maybe pausing, hiring or letting people go, but it is not sending people to the sidelines yet. And we look at the continuing claims numbers, one million four hundred eighty five thousand, that is slightly higher than the prior week, but it is still showing that people are getting jobs right away. The revised initial claims numbers to two hundred eighteen thousand. So it was actually a drop, if you want to technically call it that, from the prior week. The number that really may matter here the most, though, for companies going forward, non-farm productivity, it rises just three tenths after a drop of four point one percent in the second quarter. The forecast was for a half a percent. And the problem there is that it means companies are paying more to get less out of everything because productivity is really slumped. Unit labor costs are up by three and a half percent. That is an improvement. The only good news here. Ten point two percent in the second quarter. So a bit of a drop in unit labor costs. And then the trade balance comes in down seventy three point three billion. This was kind of expected the J curve, which is economic nerd talk that will get Tom all excited. The dollar has been very strong, but it takes about a year for all that to work itself into trade. We were expecting the trade balance to widen. It's narrowed for a couple of months, but now we're we're seeing it widen again. That subtracts from growth. Next up, payrolls to indicate the estimate. Mike, what should we be focusing on tomorrow morning? Well, I would switch my focus from the number of jobs. I mean, theoretically, that we want we want to see a downshift in the number of jobs created. But unemployment rate has been holding it at three and a half percent. And the Fed is looking for it to go to four point four percent. It was in September now. Jay Powell told us to throw those numbers out. So they're thinking that unemployment's going to go higher when. I look. Yesterday was a first all, Mike, you hit the ball out of the park. You passed him twice. Your questions were very sophisticated and brought him to a halt. There was a point where he quoted Oakland's law in the Beveridge curve back to back. This is a guy like me who really is faking it. He can't do it. Who's advising this guy about Phillips, Taylor, O'Kane and Beverage? Which part of the Fed is really got his ear? Well, obviously, the monetary policy division. But they've got 400 page there, I think who can explain things to him. And he does seem to be a quick learner. I mean, the one thing you see in all of the analysis is that Powell did a great job yesterday in terms of setting the markets up without causing a market crash or a big market rally. You can't have me this morning. You're so lucky. You've got the diplomatic Mike McKay around the table with us. Did you just say that Chairman Powell doesn't understand what he's talking about? Oh, he's getting briefed by 400 page days. We had cumulative tightening that vaporized into a restatement of the terminal rate and the path to the timing. You have to knit it to get it done. Sherry, I'm sure your next guest team will knit it all together. Well, very well for you. Can I just say what I loved about the question yesterday on the yield curve? And Bob, Michael was on board with you asking that question, too. And I know you wanted to ask it before he even mentioned it was that he said that particular part, that yield curve measurement was still positive. And I was set then I was thinking, I mean, come on, Bob. What a couple of basis points, right? It was, too. But I had it up on my screen when I asked a question. Was two basis points positive reading of the deem accurate? Now, John choose 10 spread comes right down 55 basis points. That's a big deal within the micro data of the day. Futures at negative 28. Dean Mackey was a force on Wall Street. He went off to a gentleman named Cohen at point 72 and as the chief U.S. economist, four point seven two and I daresay the New York Mets as well. Dr. Mackey joins us this morning. Dean Mackey, the governor of the Bank of England, just framed out a two year recession. America is different. How different is the United States from the turmoil of double digit inflation? We see worldwide. The main difference, Tom, is it is just a lot more momentum in the U.S. economy. Europe and the UK are dealing with a much bigger in energy prices and they're, you know, they have a war on their doorstep. The U.S. has a lot of momentum, especially in the service sector. And we think that's why, you know, jobless claims are staying low. We don't think the unemployment rate's going to rise soon. The momentum in the service sector is going to continue. The rate hikes are slowing things like housing, but it's not having an impact on service ISE. And we think it will take a long time to happen. Dr. Mankiw, you were weaned at Stanford off of John Taylor and other elites. Did their rules work? Dow Jones Law, the Beveridge curve of LSC that Jerome Power mentioned yesterday and the Taylor Rule of Stanford. Are those operative theories now or are we flying by the seat of our pants? I think, you know, those rules can give some guidance. But but really, the Fed's not having had it hasn't dealt with the pandemic before in the pandemic era. So those rules can give the Fed some idea of where to go. But it's really a different environment right now. How do you understanding the productivity levels that are not recovering at any kind of real pace? And this idea that we don't necessarily see any decline in the number of people who are getting jobs. How do you understand this at a time when we're hearing anecdotally, anecdotally so many companies laying people off, reducing some of their workforce through attrition? We think what what has happened is that not long ago, most companies were having trouble finding workers. And especially in that service sector, which is suddenly 1 percent of U.S. employment. There's no reason they're going to start laying people off immediately. You know, they're they're looking at business. There's still the shift from goods to services spending happening, and that's bolstering a service sector employment. The productivity numbers, I think, are also being weighed down by what I think is an understatement of GDP in the first half of this year. It doesn't make sense that employers were adding 500000 jobs per month while the economy was contracting. So I think that eventually could get revised. Something more in line with what gross domestic income was was telling us. But in any case, productivity is pretty weak right now. Do you think that the labor market is an accurate reflection of some of the pain that's being felt in the market? In other words, is this really the metric that the Federal Reserve should be targeting right now to understand the progress that they're making in bringing down inflation? I mean, I think that labor market is an important step in the process of bringing down inflation. No, the thing one thing I would mention is that much of the inflation we'd have isn't directly tied to wage inflation. You know, we all know about the supply chain problems, the you know, the goods price surge that we saw during the pandemic and afterwards. But I do think wage growth in the labor is too high and up and the labor markets tighten it enough that it is a force on inflation right now. So the Fed ultimately does need to slow it down. But I think it's going to be difficult for them to do that. Dean Mackey, dominant costume. You know, I'm at Credit Suisse when you at Barclays and a Deutsche Bank, Dominique Constance says this is a Fed that is super restrictive. Do you agree? I wouldn't say they're super restrictive right now. You know, they are raising rates quite rapidly. So we are getting into restrictive territory and you are seeing them having any effect. The housing markets clearly, clearly contracting at this point. So their their policy is working in that sense. But I do think that they're dealing with a different environment now where, you know, you do have still reopening that's happening in the service sector. And that means that you're not going to get the service sector contracting in the way that it often does during a recession. I think you can provide cover for us to talk to Mr. Cohen about this. I mean, Aaron, Judge Texas Rangers. Aaron, Judge San Francisco Giant. Aaron, just strike date. Steve Cohen's going to let judge go to the L.A. Dodgers. It's un-American. You can. No, no comment. Let me point seventy two things like ready to play ball at the back of the line so they don't blame him. They clear a point seventy. Say thank you, Dean. Take ISE instead. You've got Covid Bailey speaking right now, pushing back hard against rape crisis. Cable 118 111 83 rather, with negative one point eight percent on the session buttressed off of the Chancellor of the Exchequer folks, the secretary of Treasury, if you will, for the United Kingdom out with a statement right following on. And John, as you interpret that. Can they pull forward their fiscal plan to help Governor Bailey with the unsinkable like them? Safe for sure. Yeah, I like them, too. What a difference, Doug. You've got a governor of the Bank of England hiking rates, but very, very worried about right. Pricing right now and what it could do to the economy, particularly in the mortgage market, pushing back against mortgage pricing right now and saying rates might not have to go as high as people think they might. Lisa, but it's a different economy and I keep going. Yes. Yes. And especially with mortgage rates that are much more prone to resetting in tandem with rates as they rise, really crimping household balance sheets much more directly in the U.S. And this is sort of a problem and also a solution as it's a it's both the strength and a weakness for the U.S. economy that we've immunized ourselves so significantly from a lot of these rate hikes. The transmission mechanism just isn't there as directly as it has been in the past. I would suggest is different transmission mechanism. But what really this is about is scale. The U.S. is just that much bigger. Americans I iPhone Lisa over the years have no understanding about compartmentalized and small. The United Kingdom economy is we don't understand. John's at one seventh of our size. I was tiny composites of America. I'm guessing off the top of my head. Just Americans don't understand that we're blind like London home Heathrow Voom 76. Are you saying that all of what's going on at Kingdom NC 17 and Heathrow? Yeah. You know, but. The new Bond Street. And you go over there's a little cutesy pie arcades you go through. That's my single London. We just bring up my single. If I should say this is important. Just bring up my single just briefly. I'm sorry I you to the whole of the UK. I'm sorry. I'm trying to get that, sir. I'm gonna go now. Right. The opening bars coming up shortly. Memory of Lafayette College gadget shower medicine. Today is a day of rest. Focus is not. It was on yesterday. Well, good, good. Thank you. We need to continue to deliver on our mandate and to find that interest rate that will help us reach the target that we can find as the 2 percent symmetric medium term. You know the voice. Christine Lagarde, ECB PRESIDENT And I tell you, her degrees for at least her degrees of freedom have changed in 24 hours. CAC degrees here forever regarding the guy across the channel. I mean, but this idea that they have to keep going, even if there is a recession, highlights hiking into pain. This have to be a confirmation or so they say. Yeah. You don't buy it. I don't know if I buy it or not. What I know, folks, and this is important for those you that are not sophisticates at this. This is an original Thursday looking at the Bloomberg terminal. Part of that is a conversation we had earlier with Dean Mackey, formerly with Barclays. Now, as Steve Cohen over at point seven, two and earlier, a dominant, consummate Credit Suisse. And it speaks to the heritage of Bloomberg Surveillance, to give you an idea, window into it and not the Credit Suisse of the news now that you know, but long ago and far away, it was about Neil Source, their head of research into Domini, cost him on a credit desk that was read worldwide. And he had a young whippersnapper working with him. And he would turn to IRA Jersey and say, IRA, explain Limbaugh. Joining us now after Dominic Custom IRA Jersey die, IRA, what was it like working daily with Dominic? Constantly. So he was he's such a smart guy. And at the end of the day, he's a macro economist in a big way. And what IBRA was a lot of the micro bottom up kind of work from my time checking in on the credit desk. So so that kind of mixture of macro and micro, I think made made for that particular group to be very special. What is a micro analysis of a 5 percent two year yield due to Jerome Powell? Yeah. Yeah. So it basically is telling the market or the market is starting to come come around to the idea finally that the Federal Reserve may hike to 5 percent and keep that interest rate there for a long time. And it's kind of taken three months of Jay Powell kind of hounding the mark and saying, hey, once we reach the terminal rate, we're staying there forever. And the market had not been pricing for that. And now it's starting to not only a higher terminal rate than the dot plot had been implying, which just the market, in fairness, has been pricing for a little while. But more importantly, that the that we're starting to price out cuts. And I think that that's the important information that the market kind of took on board yesterday. Right now, I'm looking at Fed funds futures, about 5 percent, plus or minus a couple of basis points here and there throughout the whole of 2023. Is that fully priced into credit, given your credit expertise, given that we really haven't seen the pain that a lot of people have expected? Well, spreads, I think, have had the risk of going a little bit wider, particularly if you wind up with revenue growth, with top line growth of a lot of companies start to come down because we are going to see a significant slower economy. But but keep in mind that balance sheets are much stronger today than they were even even three or four years ago, because when interest rates were very low, a lot of companies took that as an opportunity to refinance some of their upcoming maturities. So so cash is still very high on some corporate balance sheets. And and we don't expect a massive increase necessarily in defaults. You will have some right. That there's always going to be some defaults in the high yield space and certainly weaker credit. So we'll be at risk. And and, you know, you want to look at the RBI intelligence's working in distressed credit to find out exactly how bad it's going to be. Yes, it's a shameless plug. Of course, I'm on with Tom. So I have to give a shameless. So but but ultimately, I think I think we are going to have a recession. It's I think this question in the jury is still going to be out because of how long it's going to take us to dip into that recession, how deep it and how long it's going to be. And obviously, the deeper and longer it is, the more likely you wind up seeing credit spreads, blah, even more than they already have. And and you wind up seeing more defaults. Are we there yet? With respect to the market, have we fully priced and even overpriced in your estimation, the average benchmark rate over the next two years based on where the two year two is trading? Yeah, I think maybe a little bit. I think we're getting there where we're just about cheap to a little bit cheap to where we think ultimately will go. But, you know, there is risk here and I think this is what the market is pricing right now. There is the risk that not that the Fed goes to 5 percent, but maybe they go to 5 and a quarter and five and a half. And I think that's one of the important one of the important aspects that the market's finally gotten after a couple of months of Jay Powell hounding the market and saying, hey, we're going to slow down interest rate hikes. And when they slow down and they get back to that 25 basis point of meeting hike range, they can calibrate where exactly they want the Fed funds rate to go. Is that for three quarters? Is it five as a five and a quarter as a five and a half like that that allows them to the slower pace, allows them to kind of tweak exactly where that terminal rates going to be? I read Neal source longer. I think he's signed your paycheck long ago and far away. Neil Source said, was heated about asymmetric realities in monetary theory. We hear that twice yesterday from Chairman Powell. The way I describe it is he believes he can overshoot, becomes cost him, says super, super restrictive, and then turn around and manage a more accommodative path. Is there any evidence a central bank can do that? Well well, they can, but I think one of the things that I think Jay Powell smartly said yesterday was that the window of having that soft landing is closing. And the the issue is, if they do exactly what you said, Tom, then we're going to have a recession and it might be a little bit worse than people had had ultimately thought. So. So the way that I see this playing out is the Federal Reserve's on hold until inflation's dead. You know, five, five and a quarter for three quarters somewhere around there. And then ultimately, once we get inflation back down, say, under 3 percent on the headline P.C. number for a couple of months, then they have to cut and cut heart rate. And I think that the market is pricing for some of that, but not right after that. My surprise this morning coming in was not that we're seeing the bond market was selling off, but that the curve hadn't flattened a lot more. And I think that that's what we're ultimately going to see. Negative 65, negative 75 basis points in the two cents curve. And we haven't seen that yet. And I think that that's the that's the breaks move in the next shoe to drop. That's exactly right. And going to do it. Lisa. IRA. IRA Jersey, thank you so much. Looking forward to the publishing of your colleagues in your help out as well. Bloomberg Intelligence today. Lisa, I was going to go to stand, which is negative 55 basis points earlier. And IRA looks for further steepening inversion, I should say, there. But I got to go to the real yield and to me, the heart of the matter for the rest of the week, even in the jobs day, is the real yield 160, now 170. It's nonlinear. Its effect on America. Whatever the real yield you want to measure, years is different than mine. It's non-linear in where there was really going to have an impact. Another way to put this is that if you have a relative return on the benchmark full faith and credit of the U.S. Treasury, how much does that take away from the rest of the economy? How much does that take away from the rest of the financial markets that otherwise would go toward Brad Stone once spreads doing well, spreads have actually come in, particularly on the higher end side distress. And that was something that people are wondering about. At what point will we see this really bleed into margins in a way that really is reflected? And that's what IRA was talking about. He does expect it to happen, but they have enough cash and they've really locked in certain certain rates for a long time. I don't know where to begin other than to say to our booking team, are we up to 20 people helping us now? This is together. They're doing a fabulous job. But we we're incredibly the gas quality today was off the chart. We hope you enjoy this conversation and economics, finance investment. Lisa Sterling, 111 81. And, you know, honestly, IRA was saying kind of surprising. It's not even weaker considering some of the projections. They're.