00:00

Netflix Subtitle for phpOcd5JQ Indeed. Yesterday I had the chance to talk to the Web Summit, a massive community. And my key message is it's time to take sides because technology is a powerful force. You just have to decide whose side you're on because technology can destroy and murder. But also technology can be a saving grace for the children who need new limbs, for example, and also for the medical supplies for energy. You know, for the communities. So that's the key message I've got. It's time for it's a very powerful force. You just have to decide which side you're on. And you talked about taking sides. How concerned are you about Ukraine fatigue setting in among the allies of your country, particularly as we head towards winter? Well, talking about fatigue and getting tired. Nobody can imagine how tired Ukrainians are. And of course, for us, being tired means that we still have to carry on and fight. But so should the world. Because the threat is not just Ukrainian for Ukraine. For us, the fatigue means that we will perish. But for the world, the fatigue will mean that aggressor wins and it means that this situation can be repeated in ten, 20, 50 years time with another dictator with it in the world and and it means that the world will live in the situation where everything is decided through force and everything is decided through the spheres of influence towards the dictatorship and aggression. And we can't allow the world to have this. So if there is a fatigue of the war now, the forecasts are terrible. And there was this cohesion, there was this unity at the outset of the conflict. My question is then is we're starting to see splits, arguably in questions about energy and questions about supplies of weapons. Do you see those splits? Are those splits concerning? Are you worried that they going to become deeper? Well, of course we are concerned. But also when we talk about the concern, we can also talk about the fear. And the fear is not just not the fear of the country. It's the fear of what price could somebody pay for your life? That is scary when people choose whether it's worth to, you know, do it or not and are bargaining for that for the life as a price. And Russia has, of course, been targeting utilities infrastructure in major Ukrainian cities. Kiev, of course, as well, energy, water, electricity. What is the impact on the infrastructure of Ukraine and what is the impact on the morale of the Ukrainian people? Well, you know, of course, we learn to economize and we understand that when we have no electricity, it's necessary so that the grid survives. And so we have planned switched off, but also we have got memories which are spreading when there is no electricity. People are putting putting the candles on and taking pictures. And the comments are extraordinary. Comments are, well, we haven't got the light and you don't have a soul or even in the darkness, we can see your crimes. So the spirit, the morale is amazing. People are ready to survive, to be patient, to survive the cold, to survive the most terrible things with the darkness so that the tragedies which we have seen would not happen anymore. What does what does Ukraine need right now to blunt the effects of these attacks on your country's infrastructure? Well, of course, I know that these talks are mainly held on the political level, on the level of the Council of Ministers, but they talk about the industrial generators. And in my foundation, what we are doing, we are looking for the smaller generators so that when the electricity is needed in a particularly difficult emergency situation, the schools and medical establishments that we have that. So this is indeed the support that's needed. And I can assure you we will fight and we will stand united.