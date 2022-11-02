Trivago CEO Says Customers Are Reducing Their Costs

00:00

PROVIDE OUT -- TRIVAGO AT WITH RESULTS, MISSED EARNINGS OUT IN THE THIRD QUARTER. THE CEO JOINING US FROM DUSSELDORF. HE SOUNDED A LITTLE BIT POSITIVE BUT IT IS TINGED WITH CAUTION. THEY ARE DOWNGRADING EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS WINTER, WHAT ARE YOU SEEING AND WHAT IS THE TRAVEL STORY LOOKING LIKE THROUGH AUTUMN AND INTO WINTER? AXEL: I MEAN THE SUMMER WAS STRONG, AS EXPECTED AND FOR THE NEXT 12 MONTHS WE ARE EXPECTING THE OVERALL MARKET TO GO UP, AND SO OVERALL SPENDING INCREASING. AND IF YOU THEN GO ONE LEVEL DEEP EARLIER -- DEEPER, THE PRICES WILL RISE AND THERE I AGREE WITH MY COLLEAGUE THAT CONSUMERS ARE TRYING TO REDUCE THE COST AND COMPENSATE PARTIALLY FOR PRICE INCREASES AND THERE ARE BASICALLY THREE THINGS THAT YOU CAN DO AND WE ALSO SEE THE FIRST SIGNS OF CUSTOMERS DOING THAT. THE FIRST IS THAT YOU CAN REDUCE THE LENGTH OF YOUR TRIP AND DEVELOP WESTERN EUROPE, AND YOU SEE THE SIGNS OF THAT. THE SECOND ONE IS THAT YOU CAN BE MORE FLEXIBLE WITH THE DESTINATIONS EITHER TO GO TO A DESTINATION WHERE YOU DO NOT HAVE TO FLY AND SAVE ON THE TRANSPORTATION OR YOU GO TO A DESTINATION THAT IS CHEAPER. THE THIRD ONE IS YOU COMPARE PRICES FOR ACCOMMODATION AND THAT IS GREAT FOR US BECAUSE THAT IS WHAT WE DO. ALIX: DO YOU GET THE IMPRESSION THAT THE TREND OF A LOT OF AMERICANS GOING TO EUROPE IS GOING TO CONTINUE? THAT WAS A HUGE TAILWIND FOR A LOT OF THE TRAVEL PEOPLE OVER THE LAST SIX MONTHS. DO YOU EXPECT THAT TO BE THE CASE IN THE NEXT SIX TO 12 MONTHS? AXEL: I HAVE NO IDEA WHAT THE EXCHANGE RATE WILL DO, THAT AS LONG AS THAT IS ASKED -- THAT IS FAVORABLE I EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. GLOBE -- LONDON IS OUR GLOBAL DESTINATION AND THE TOP EUROPEAN CITIES ARE ATTRACTIVE. GUY: WHAT ARE PEOPLE SEARCHING FOR RIGHT NOW AND WHAT ARE YOU SEEING IN TERMS OF SHIFTS AS PEOPLE MIGHT BE GOING LESS FAR, BUT THAT IS AT ODDS WITH AIRLINES LIKE LUFTHANSA AND IAG IS TELLING US. THEY ARE SAYING LONG-HAULERS COMING BACK SO I AM CURIOUS WHAT PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT. AXEL: OUR VISIBILITY IS A BIT DIFFERENT THAN SOME OF THE AIRLINES, SO THE TEND TO USE US WITHIN 30 TO 60 DAYS BEFORE THEY TRAVEL. WHAT THEY SAY -- WHAT WE SEE IS THE BIG CITIES ARE ON THE TOP OF THE LIST. AND YOU HAVE MORE SUNNY DESTINATIONS LIKE DUBAI, ABU DHABI, MARY CACHE, MOROCCO -- MARY CACHE AND MOROCCO WHICH ARE VERY POPULAR. IT IS PRETTY BROAD AND PRETTY MUCH AND VERY ATTRACTIVE AND SHE SOUGHT AFTER. THERE ARE SIGNS OF PEOPLE GOING TO SECOND OR THIRD TIER DESTINATIONS THAT IS JUST STARTING. THAT WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF THAT TREND CONTINUES. ALIX: FOR YOU AS A BUSINESS, HOW ARE YOUR COSTS HOLDING UP AND HOW ARE YOUR INPUT COSTS BEING MANAGED THROUGH THIS TIME? ARE YOU NOTICING HIGHER LABOR OR DIFFERENT ISSUES WHEN IT COMES TO INFLATION? AXEL: ABSOLUTELY. WE HAD EVEN BEFORE THE CRISIS REALLY STARTED, LAST YEAR THE LABOR MARKET WAS HOT AND WE HAD STRONG AND HIGH SALARY INCREASES, AND THAT IS ALSO WHAT YOU HAVE TO PLAN FOR THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR. WHAT WE HAVE DONE IN THE SUMMER IS ACTUALLY FOCUSED ON OUR EFFORTS ON THE CORE PRODUCT, WHICH IS A PRICE COMPARISON PRODUCT FOR HOTELS WHICH IS THE MOST RELEVANT PRODUCT FROM OUR PERSPECTIVE IN THE CURRENT MARKET, WHICH ALLOWED US TO COMPENSATE FOR PRICE INCREASES AND BECAUSE OF THAT WE EXPECT A LOWER COST BASE LET -- NEXT YEAR THAN THIS YEAR. GUY: THE ISSUE OF LABOR WAS ONE OF THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES THAT THE TRAVEL INDUSTRY FACED. WE SOUGHT LOST BAGS AND PROBLEMS AT HOTELS AND ALL KINDS OF ISSUES. IS THERE ANY SCARRING OR LONG-TERM EFFECTS FOR THOSE LABOR ISSUES AND THE ISSUES THAT THEY CAUSE FOR TRAVELERS AND HOLIDAYMAKERS THIS SUMMER? AXEL: I DO NOT THINK SO. WHAT THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS HAVE TAUGHT US IS THAT TRAVEL IS A BASIC NEED AND WHENEVER YOU CAN, YOU TRY TO ESCAPE FROM YOUR DAILY ROUTINE FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS AND GET A BREAK. EVEN THIS YEAR'S EXPERIENCE WAS NOT ALWAYS PERFECT AND I DO NOT THINK THAT WILL SCARE PEOPLE AWAY FROM TRAVELING NEXT SUMMER. ALIX: I WAS PRETTY TRAUMATIZED. IT WAS A 2.5 HOUR FLIGHT AND TOOK ME 16 HOURS TO GET HOME. THAT WAS PRETTY TRAUMATIC. WE HAVE ALSO BEEN TALKING ABOUT CHINA REOPENING AND IF WE SEE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS EASE AND THE CHINESE TRAVEL COMING BACK IN ANY REAL FORCE ARE YOU GETTING SIGNS OF THAT? WHAT DO YOU THINK THAT WOULD DO? AXEL: WE DO NOT OPERATE IN CHINA, BUT WHAT WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS IS THAT WHEN A COUNTRY OPENS UP THERE IS A IMMEDIATE SURGES IN TRAVEL OUTBOUND AND INBOUND. ONE MARKET THAT HAS SEEN A STRONG INCREASE RECENTLY IS JAPAN.