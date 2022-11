00:00

Looking at some of the single day stocks, Urban Bee, I think is interestingly disappointed after the bell yesterday with the outlook for bookings in the fourth quarter. Where is that? Is there A, B and B as a thing help here? I don't know how much of BNP is disappointing. Outlook for the fourth quarter is due to a lack of people traveling around domestically to places outside of big cities and more going to big cities and going international or travelling for work, or how much is because people are going back to the office. Right. And they're actually not able to go and work from Honolulu for a month, which sounds fantastic if you could do it. But we know how much of that is what's going on. I'm just suggesting I wish I had done that. I wish I had to. I've completely to set up a TV studio on the beach. I wish I'd from there that I regret. I did not. Leon Cooperman. He did do. He did. How is that playing the resume backdrop? I think that we acknowledged the goals he had. That was a zoom backdrop that his son had done. I swear as food. All right. Let's move a little. It was a natural beach. We'll get confirmation. I asked him, is it his kid? Put it on and didn't try to take it off. OK, OK, moving on. So yum! Intraday. Missed estimates. Just taking a look at some of those shares also falling after disappointing earnings. Interesting to see, although they actually they're up now about three quarters of a percent. It's because of KFC. They disappointed dramatically their returns did not work and it was because they exited Russia. That's the explanation. But Pizza Hut did well. So if you look at some of the granularity, Canada Goose for you guys are not interested at all. That right? Yes. Yes. Which we gain in ours. I was ranting for the wrong reasons. Falling to 40 percent laws after cutting their outlook on meat and the economy. Yes, but also because of China. And it really highlights the uncertainty that you've seen in a number of companies with respect to ethics headwinds and China, one of the major markets and unclear, unclear outlook there. At a time of war.