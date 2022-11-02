Genco's Wobensmith Says His Company Is Focused On China

00:00

LARGEST UAS BASED DRY BULK SHIPPING COMPANY THAT SPECIALIZES IN IRON, GRAIN AND PRODUCTS. DO YOU AGREE WITH WHAT THEY SAID IN TERMS OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK. IT SEEMED PRETTY PESSIMISTIC. > > KEEPING IN MIND THAT OUR BUSINESS IS DIFFERENT FROM THEIRS. THERE SHIPPING CONTAINERS ARE FOCUSED ON THE CONSUMER SIDE WHEREAS YOU POINTED OUT WE ARE SHIPPING IRON ORE, COAL, GRAIN AND OTHER DIVERSE COMMODITIES AROUND THE WORLD. OUR BUSINESS IS CLEARLY FOCUSED ON CHINA AND ITS IMPORTS OF IRON OR COAL AND SOYBEANS IN PARTICULAR. SO WE ARE REALLY LOOKING TO CHINA IN TERMS OF STIMULUS MEASURES BUT WE THINK WILL COME INTO PLACE AS WE GET INTO NEXT YEAR. AND ALSO HOPEFULLY COVID LOCKDOWNS EASING AS WE GET INTO NEXT YEAR. SO AS DRY BULK SHIPPING, WHILE WE'VE SEEN A LITTLE BUT OF A SLOWDOWN ON ON DEMAND GROWTH TOWARDS THE LATTER PART OF THIS YEAR WE EXPECT THAT TO PICK BACK UP AGAIN AND PROBABLY BE AROUND 2.5 TO 3%. AND IF YOU PUT THAT AGAINST A BACKDROP OF THE VERY LOW SUPPLY SITUATION MEANING THE NUMBER OF NEW SHIPS COMING INTO THE MARKET FOR DRY BULK NEXT YEAR, WE ARE AGAIN ONLY ESTIMATING ABOUT 1.5 PERCENT. IN THAT SCENARIO YOU HAVE GROWTH AND DEMAND OUTSTRIPPING THE NUMBER OF NEW SHIPS OR SUPPLY. SO THAT SHOULD BE POSITIVE FOR US AS WE GET INTO NEXT YEAR. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT CHINA. WE SAW DIFFERENT TYPES OF RUMORS THAT WE ARE STARTING POTENTIALLY DOWN THE ROAD OF REOPENING, YOU TALK ABOUT IT HAPPENING NEXT YEAR, WHAT'S YOUR DEGREE OF CERTAINTY AROUND. YOU MUST TALK TO A LOT OF PEOPLE IN CHINA TO GET THEIR SENSE OF WHAT'S GOING ON PAIRED WHAT YOU HEARING? > > WE DO TALK TO A LOT OF PEOPLE , I WOULD STILL TELL YOU IT'S A LITTLE BIT OF A BLACK BOX EXACTLY WHAT'S GOING ON ON A WEEKLY BASIS. SO WE TRY TO TAKE A BIGGER PICTURE ON IT AND WE BELIEVE THAT THERE IS A REAL INCENTIVE TO MAKE SURE THE STEEL INDUSTRY IS HEALTHY, THAT THE REAL ESTATE MARKET BECOMES HEALTHY AGAIN. THAT'S WHY WE FOCUS ON SOMETIME PROBABLY IN THE EARLY TO MID PART OF NEXT YEAR HOPEFULLY THESE COVID -- ZERO COVID POLICY MOVES IN A MORE POSITIVE DIRECTION. > > LET'S TALK ABOUT THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES THAT YOU MAY STILL BE SEEING AND I APPRECIATE YOU DEAL IN DIFFERENT PRODUCTS AND WHAT YOU'RE TRANSPORTING, BUT I FEEL LIKE THEIR SIMILARITIES NONETHELESS IN TERMS OF LABOR COSTS OR FREIGHT RATES FOR EXAMPLE. DO YOU SEE THEM EASING. HOW DO YOU SEE IT FOR 2023. > > IF YOU LOOK AT OUR COST STRUCTURE FUEL IS THE MAIN PART. CURRENTLY SEE FUEL PRICES MOVE UP, OF THE GOOD NEWS IS WE ARE ABLE TO PRICE THAT IN ON A DAILY BASIS WITH OUR FREIGHT. SO FOR THE MOST PART WE CAN PASS THAT ALONG. WE'VE SEEN OUR CREW COSTS GO UP BUT WE'VE ALSO SEEN OUR FREIGHT RATES GO UP QUITE A BIT MORE. SO OUR MARGINS ARE IN PRETTY GOOD SHAPE. > > ANYTHING OUT OF UKRAINE RIGHT NOW, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE SITUATION AS WE SEE IT CURRENTLY BARELY THE DEAL WAS BACK ON. WHAT IS YOUR READ OF WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE CARGO COMING OUT OF IT. > > IT'S OBVIOUSLY GREAT TO WAKE UP THIS MORNING AND TO SEE THAT CARGO WILL BE CONTINUING TO MOVE OUT OF UKRAINE KEEPING IN MIND THAT THAT AREA ACCOUNTS FOR 13% OF THE GLOBAL GRAIN TRADE. SO IT IS AN IMPORTANT AREA IN TERMS OF KEEPING THE GLOBAL FOOD SUPPLY INTACT. BUT WHAT I DON'T WANT US TO LOSE SIGHT OF IS THE DISAGREEMENT COMES UP OR EXPIRES NOVEMBER 19 SO WE ARE GETTING FAIRLY CLOSE TO WHEN THIS AGREEMENT NEEDS TO BE RENEGOTIATED AND HOPEFULLY EXTENDED. SO WE HAVE A PRETTY KEEN EYE ON THAT. ALIX: DID YOU GET THE SENSE TRADERS OR INSURERS ARE GETTING MORE IFFY ON THAT. JOHN: YESTERDAY WE TALKED TO QUITE A FEW OF OUR INSURANCE COMPANIES AND THEY WERE NOT IN A PLACE TO DO ANY INSURANCE ON ANY NEW CARGO. THAT SEEMS TO BE LOOSENING UP TO SOME DEGREE. YOU THINK ABOUT THE TIMING. WHEN YOU HAVE A SHIP THAT GOES TO THE BLACK SEA AREA YOU ARE TALKING PROBABLY FIVE TO 10 DAYS OF WAITING TO HAVE THAT VESSEL INSPECTED AND THEN ANOTHER TWO DAYS TO SAIL UP TO ODESSA DEPENDING ON THE SIZE OF THE SHIP IT COULD BE ANYWHERE FROM FOUR TO EIGHT DAYS TO ACTUALLY LOAD AND THEN YOU HAVE TO WAIT FIVE TO 10 DAYS FOR THE OUTBOUND INSPECTION. SO WHEN YOU LOOK AT NOVEMBER 19 IN TERMS OF NEW CARGO, YOU ARE WELL PAST THAT. SO DON'T THINK A LOT IS ACTUALLY GETTING DONE ON THE NEW SIDE. BUT THERE 140 SHIPS IN THAT