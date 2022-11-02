Fed Surprise?

00:00

THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME ON THIS SIDE OF THE POND TODAY. WHAT DO YOU THINK COULD BE A SURPRISE TODAY? > > IT WILL BE A SURPRISE IF POWELL IS A BIT DOVISH. I WOULD EXPECT HIM TO CONTINUE SAYING HE IS FOCUSED ON BRINGING DOWN INFLATION. HE REALIZES THAT THEY NEED TO CONTINUE THE CAUSE THAT INFLATION HAS BEEN ROOTED IN AND THEREFORE, I DON'T EXPECT HIM TO PROVIDE ANYTHING THAT WOULD SUGGEST EITHER THAT THEY WILL CAUSE ANY TIME SOON OR THAT THEY WILL YEAR. ALIX: DO YOU THINK WE GET AN INDICATION THAT 50 BASIS POINTS IN DECEMBER BUT MAY BE A HIGHER TERMINAL RATE? HOW CAN WE HAVE A HAWKISH 75 OR A DOVISH 75 WERE NEUTRAL? > > JAY POWELL IS A VERY DIFFICULT TASK TODAY TO REALLY BALANCE THE FACT THAT HE NEEDS TO SHOW CONTINUED COMMITMENT TO BRINGING DOWN INFLATION. AT THE SAME TIME, HE HAS TO RECOGNIZE, AS HE CONTINUES TO HIKE, THE PROBABILITY OF A FINANCIAL CRISIS BECAUSE OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES TO THE REST OF THE WORLD GOES UP. THE KEY TO INFLATION AT THIS POINT IS WHAT HAPPENS TO THE LABOR MARKET WAS TO WE ARE UNLIKELY TO SEE A SIGNIFICANT LOOSENING UP OF LABOR MARKETS THIS YEAR. WE ARE LIKELY TO SEE SOME OF THAT NEXT YEAR AS CORPORATIONS ARE DOING THEIR PLANNING AND I THINK THAT'S WHERE YOU'RE GOING TO SEE SOME REDUCTIONS IN PAYROLLS. GUY: LET'S COME BACK TO THE SURPRISES. THE MARKET IS PRICING IN CUTS NEXT YEAR FROM THE FED. COULD THIS SURPRISE BE THAT WE ARE NOT GOING TO CUT? > > THAT WOULD BE THE RIGHT THING TO DO. IF WE SEE HIKING UP TOO MUCH AND WE SEE CUTS, THAT MEANS THE FED HAS OVER TIGHTENED AND NEEDS TO CORRECT. IN MY VIEW, IF IT OVER TITANS, THE PROBABILITY OF A FINANCIAL CRISIS OF SOME SORT BECAUSE OF LACK OF DOLLARS IN THE MARKET BECAUSE OF LIQUIDITY ISSUES, BECAUSE OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES TO EUROPE AND JAPAN AND OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD WILL BE SO HIGH THAT IF THEY NEED TO CUT, THEY WILL CUT MUCH MORE THAN WHAT IS CURRENTLY PRICED IN. I DON'T NECESSARILY BY WHAT IS PRICED IN THE MARKETS FOR NEXT YEAR. ALIX: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK TO THE MARKET TODAY? WHERE ARE WE MOST MISSED FOR THAT SCENARIO? > > THE BIGGEST RISK IS THAT HE COMES ACROSS AS OVERLY HAWKISH. THAT IS GOING TO SPOOK THE MARKET AND IN PARTICULAR THE EQUITY MARKETS AND WE WILL SEE A SELLOFF. HE HAS TO BE CAREFUL TO CONTINUE ANCHORING INFLATION EXPECTATIONS AND HE IS WORKING TOWARD AN INFLATION TARGET BUT NOT APPEAR AS THE SINK -- AS SINGLE-MINDED WITHOUT TAKING INTO ACCOUNT WITH THE SPILLOVER EFFECTS OF THIS PROCESS IS. IF WE THINK ABOUT WHERE INFLATION IS AND WHERE THE INTEREST RATES ARE, INTEREST RATES ARE NOT VERY HIGH AT THIS POINT RELATIVE TO THE INFLATION RATE. THE PROBLEM IS THE PACE WITH WHICH RATES ARE GOING UP. . GUY: YOU TALKED ABOUT SPILLOVER EFFECTS AND MOHAMED EL-ERIAN SAID EARLIER THAT WE ARE TRYING TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEM WITH TWO FUEL TOOLS -- WITH TOO FEW TOOLS. WE HAVE A PARTITION -- A PARTICIPATION RATE GOING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION. SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT HOW WE USE MORE TOOLS THAT ARE? HOW DO WE FIX THE RISKS. ARE WE FOCUSING ON TOO TIGHT AND SET OF TOOLS TO SOLVE TOO WIDE A PROBLEM? > > THAT'S EXACTLY RIGHT. A MONETARY POLICY WORKS WILL DURING STABLE TIMES WHEN THE ECONOMY IS RUNNING AT TREND LEVEL THEY ARE JUST CONTROLLING THE MONEY SUPPLY. WHEN YOU ARE FACED WITH SUCH A CONFLUENCE OF EVENTS AS WE ARE DOING NOW, YOU NEED TO HAVE COORDINATION PUBLIC AND FISCAL AND MONETARY POLICY TO SOME EXTENT. WHAT CREATES THE DIFFICULTY IN BRINGING DOWN INFLATION IS REALLY THE LABOR MARKETS. THE FISCAL SIDE IS MUCH MORE ABLE TO INFLUENCE THAT AND BRING BACK WORKERS TO THE MARKET. THAT WOULD SUDDENLY HELP QUITE A BIT. AT THE SAME TIME, WE SEE THAT LIQUIDITY IN THE TREASURY MARKET IS NOT GOOD AND WE'VE SEEN TREASURY COMING OUT AND CONTEMPLATING BUYBACKS ESPECIALLY TO IMPROVE LIQUIDITY. THESE KIND OF ACTIONS REALLY HELP IN THE PROCESS. THERE HAS TO BE SOME DEGREE OF COORDINATION AND EVEN THAT THE COMMON GOAL IS TO BRING DOWN INFLATION AND HELP GROWTH. ALIX: WE TALK TO YOU EVERY FED DECISION DAY TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE. WHAT HAS CHANGED FOR YOU WITH ALLOCATIONS OR WHAT HAS GOTTEN MORE INTERESTING OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS? > > I THINK AS INTEREST RATES GO UP, OWNING DURATION IN THE 10 YEAR BECOMES MORE INTERESTING. AT SOME POINT OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF QUARTERS, THE FED IS GOING TO REACH ITS TERMINAL RATE AND THE QUESTION IS, HOW MUCH THE ECONOMY WILL SLOW DOWN AND WHETHER WE ARE ADDING TO A RECESSION AND WHETHER WE WILL HAVE A FINANCIAL CRISIS THAT WILL LEAD THE FED TO CUT RATES. IN ANY OF THESE SCENARIOS, THE 10 YEAR AND BEYOND ISN'T LIKELY TO RISE FURTHER AND MORE LIKELY TO GO DOWN.