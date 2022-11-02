El-Erian: Too Early for Fed to 'Downshift' on Rate Hikes

More From Bloomberg The Open
- 00:58
Fed Can Be Open to Stepping Down on Rates: JPM's Michele
- 03:26
Musk Is Already Cleaning House at Twitter
- 45:05
The Open Full Show
- 02:05
Citi's Kaiser Sees Window for Stocks to Move Higher
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.