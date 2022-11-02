El-Erian: Too Early for Fed to 'Downshift' on Rate Hikes

00:00

Is it too early to prep the groundwork to wind down this hiking cycle? Is it too early in my opinion? Yes, I think that inflation is more problematic than what a downshift now would imply. Having said that, if I were sitting at the Fed right now, I would really struggle, John, in terms of where I would end up, because the market has run away once again, where at least you're calling it a step down in the townships. Most people call it a pivot, which has loosened financial conditions significantly. So it's a tough one for the Fed. This is a really, really tough meeting. How does that address, do you think, in this news conference today? Mohammed has he has to be really delicate, John. You know, he's trying to optimize across three dimensions, all of which speak to his dual mandate. And it's not easy because the marketplace just wants wants to hear one thing. And the marketplace doesn't even recognize that there are these three dimensions and that you've got to optimize. And it's tricky and you can't commit to early. So it's gonna be really, really tricky. Last time they met in the minutes after that meeting, there was some mention of the following line basically answering the question as to whether the risk of doing too little outweighs the risk of doing too much as they meet today. Mohammed, do you think that assessment is changed much in the last couple of months? Does the risk of doing too little still outweigh the risk of doing too much? I mean, look at the drawdown number. I mean, that's a shocker. John? Yeah, I do believe so. I know that there's only a handful of us who think that the risk of doing too little is higher than the risk of doing too much at this stage. You know, optimally, we shouldn't be here and we could have avoided being here. That's a tragedy of the whole situation. But now that we hear right now, the risk is that they will do too little and that's the higher risk going forward. Do you think that's still their assessment matters, much less what I think what you think they think right now? I don't know, John. I really don't know. That's problematic, isn't it? Mohammed? Yeah. This is a Fed where it is very difficult to figure out how is it anchored? Right. Normally with Yellen, with Bernanke, he with Greenspan, people had a sense of what was anchoring the Fed. This one seems to be sort of drifts according to what the latest consensus is. And then once in a while, of course, is correct across corrects in a violent manner like we saw at Jackson Hole. So it's very hot. I don't know what they're thinking, John. I don't think anybody knows what they're thinking.