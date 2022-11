00:00

You must be concerned, Cathy, that Twitter and to take over Twitter at the Bi-Lo mosque is a major distraction from the operations of Tesla. Elon Musk is our renaissance man or our Thomas Edison, perhaps. And if you go back and look at how many projects these innovators were working on, you'd be astonished. How did they do that? There are such people out there. Elon surrounds himself with great business people and engineers who want to work for him. He is solving the most challenging problems of the day, and they want to be a part of that. Under his leadership and remember, he started in the payments industry so we could actually see Twitter. And now we just started a public private crossover fund. Twitter is in that fund because we do believe that Twitter. Leland certainly believes in vertical integration. He has the payments experience. He and Jack Dorsey seem to get along very well. And we're talking quite a bit. As we learned from the documents that came out over the court cases. And so I think even Twitter could make a run at digital wallet, not just for financial services, but for commerce. So that's one. And then you'll remember, I don't know if you remember, but do you remember Vine does it? My son, I thought he was going to make movies because he was on Vine concept. That was a precursor to tick tock. And so there's some DNA within within Twitter still, I believe that could introduce something like that. You never know. And then one of my first experiences as an equity analyst was in newspapers. And believe it or not, they were the rising stars of that day. And this subscription advertising model is a very smart move if he goes in that direction. The verification, that little check is very important to people and could help clean up the platform considerably. So. So I don't. Eight dollars for the blue tech is. Which is fair to be clear. So you say public and private funds invested in Twitter. So were you you were putting in money as part of this deal? Part of this deal. And what we're trying to do is and I know this is an overused word, but democratize venture capital. What is the question our clients ask more often than any other? Why is it that we don't get a shot given how innovation focused we are? This is the client speaking a shot at some of these moon shots in the private space. And the answer is, you're not accredited. That's what the S.E.C. says. Accredited means you have to meet certain income and asset thresholds. I don't think that's un-American, frankly, because if accreditation, just like with a driving license, if accreditation was about knowledge. Our clients would be the accredited investors. So we said, OK, we will using an interval interval fund structure for a minimum of 500 dollars. You can participate in this public private fund inflows every day, outflows once a quarter up to 5 percent of net asset value. So we're fledgling. We've just started. So how much how much has been invested in Twitter them by that fund? So I don't know what the final number was. I think it was around a million dollars. Again, very, very small. Right now we're very slight. But over time, over time, we would like Twitter to be a larger holding.