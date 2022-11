00:00

You mentioned the mini budget, and of course, that repair work continues between the new prime minister, which sooner working with his chancellor and they've dropped some hints that maybe tax cuts across the board. What do we know? What are the details? What is coming out of the woodwork? A big exercise in expectations management from the chancellor and the prime minister. We had a readout from their meeting yesterday. It's interesting because this morning there are two reports, damning report from the Institute for Public Policy Research and also the Resolution Foundation saying that government departments cannot take any more austerity because of inflation. And IPR saying that what they need is 40 billion pounds of tax rises on the wealthiest in society to plug the fiscal black hole. Now, Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak reported to have said that we do need tax rises across the board, especially on the wealthiest. Those with the broadest shoulders can carry the burden the most easily. And so really, they're laying the foundations for a big U-turn from trust, these tax cuts to sooner tax rises.