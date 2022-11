00:00

Thank you very much for joining us on Bloomberg Television as we get closer to the fourth quarter. What are you most concerned about? I mean, there is no shortage of items to choose from. You've got a looming energy crisis. You've got the political issues in the U.K. You've got higher interest rates and you've got now the sell off that's underway in some of the assets in China. Which of those are at the top of the list? Well, you're you're correct in saying that there's an awful lot of uncertainty out there. And in fact, I can't think of a time where there's been this combination of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. And they're all coming together in some form and making it very difficult for investors and investors. It's not that investors can't appreciate or comprehend or deal with bad news, but uncertainty is very hard. And so I think as long as you've got the kind of uncertainty that we see first and foremost around interest rates and where inflation is going. But second, about some real macro economic and geopolitical issues. You know what? What is the takeaway from the Chinese Congress? How should investors think about that? I think that's very unclear at this point. You've got the ongoing issues with the war in Ukraine, which itself is leading to difficulties in Europe. And then finally, as I said at the beginning, this overlay of inflation. So the reality is that investors need to be thinking about all of it. And regulators need to be thinking about what it means in terms of threats over the summer. You were very vocal about a Fed that was on the ball and that they were agile enough to react to the data and they had done well that far thus far. What about now as we go into next week into this Fed meeting? Would you say they're still on the ball? I mean, I think what the Fed is doing is is reacting to the data. They've got great economists. I think they probably say that they were they were late in responding, but they were, again, driven by the data. But I suspect that they're going to continue to raise interest rates with with resolve until there is a clear indication that inflation is being brought back down. So I think we should expect to see at least one, probably two more interest rate hikes this year. One of the hottest debates in financial markets right now is where is something going to break? As the Fed continues to tighten this rest of the world, central banks for the most part, pretty it's time. Could that vulnerability be in the credit markets? I mean, that is that is something you've spoken about in the past that maybe needs a bit more regulation. So any time that there's a rapid change in any kind of policy, interest rates going rapidly up, interest rates going rapidly down, there's always a risk of something happening. Generally what people fear is, is it going to be a banking crisis? And my view is, is that a lot of work was done coming out of the 2008 crisis. If you look at the capital levels that are required in banks, the liquidity levels that are required and banks, the regulation that was imposed on them. You've got a very strong banking system. The result of that has been much of the credit that's been originated since 2008 is actually outside the banking system. And that's the good news in that is banks tend to be aggregators of risk. If you're using private credit or other means, you're actually distributing the risk. But on the other hand, it does mean that regulators need to look for is where is risk being re aggregated, that it can cause a problem. And we saw a very clear example of that two weeks ago. There is a huge buzz here at FII in Rio. RTS turnout is the highest I've ever seen it in the six years of covering this event. In terms of the tone and the feedback you're getting back home about having a presence here. What's that like at the moment, given the kind of frosty relations between Saudi Arabia? Well, I think you should separate what's going on commercially between the U.S. and Saudi and what's going on medically between the U.S. and Saudi. There is a long history here. We ourselves have been here in the kingdom for 20 years. There's been a long security agreement between the U.S. and Saudi going back 70 years. Long term partners. It's not always smooth. And there's things that need to be resolved. And clearly, those that's only going to get resolved through discussions. But certainly we're getting no pushback, nor would I expect to get pushback, because ultimately Saudi is an important part of the world economy and it's becoming an even more important of the world economy. You see what's going on here. Massive investment into sectors outside of hydrocarbon, some of that into renewables, some of that into entirely different industries. And the US and others are going to want to be part of that. What about your presence here? Are you expanding even more? I mean, have you been able to sign some additional deals? What's the game plan for the kingdom? So we've had a long presence here. We now have a. Entity here and people on the ground, and we serve investors here, we either manage money for them or we service assets. We've got about 80 billion dollars in assets under custody and about fifty five billion dollars in assets under management. We're very proud of the relationships we have and we find that a great place to do business with. We have. We have Saudi employees now here. We have a Saudi CEO running our business here and we couldn't be happier. Closing thoughts on your deal with BBH. What's going to determine on whether you're going to stay or are you going to walk away? So all financial services MBNA deals in the US require a lot of regulatory approvals. And we're working our way through that process. It's not a smooth process and we're doing our best to get it resolved strategically. We're committed to the deal, which is why we're taking the time we are. And we hope we can find a way through it. Regulators run has been fantastic. Really appreciate your time and best of luck with the rest of the meeting. Thanks for having me.