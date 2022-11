00:00

Biden is talking about a windfall of war. He's flying the kite about the possibility, I suppose, of windfall taxes. You've lived through many administrations. Do you think that this windfall tax can take flight? Is there any real chance of a windfall tax? Well, I think it's a very highly charged political environment right now. Whether you're a Democrat or Republican, you're concerned about high energy prices. What happens during the winter? And obviously, the industry is cyclical and it's now a time when its profits are very strong. And we've seen this before because then it's a cycle and they go down again. I think what you don't want to do and what we do need is people pulling together to address the production issues and to address what happens on December 5th, because you could have a larger crisis in the oil market and you need people cooperating not at war with each other. Some of the fits new sanctions come in, I'm hearing anywhere between 2 million to 3 million barrels. All told, with product and crude will come off the market from Europe. You talk about a crisis. Translate that crisis into what happens in the market and prices. December the 5th, that oil comes off. Well, I think the question is, how does Russia respond to it? I mean, you're talking about about one point three million barrels of crude. And then if you say the product, that country February and the product might be even more difficult than the crude because refining is so tight around the world. But I think you have to ask the question. Vladimir Putin. Use gas as a weapon. Would he use oil as a weapon? It's in his and maybe in his interest to actually constrict supply and keep prices go up. Look, here's the rub, isn't it? The Americans are talking about a price cut between 40 to 60 dollars. Do the Russians just shut in and go yet? That's the risk, isn't it? Well, this is you know, we're in new territory where you're basically putting price controls on one commodity from one country. It's never been done before. And it's the weight of it is going to fall on the shippers. To manage it, I think that the administration. The indicative and it won't be too different anyway from the discount price. But the question is, is Vladimir Putin going to allow the US Treasury to set the price of his oil? Given everything else, you if you read his speech that he did just a week or so ago in Moscow, of all things, he quoted Milton Friedman talking about price controls and tomatoes and how you get a shortage of tomatoes. So, you know, they've had a couple of months to prepare for this and expect Russia to shut off the tops and completely weaponize oil. Is that an under talked about? I don't think completely, but I think you could see a disruption of some supply. You don't have to take a lot off to create a panic in the market. So you're trying to manage something that's never happened before. And it involves so many different participants. Let's say there is an escalation. We don't know. Just high. But you're using the word panic. Panic to me. I want to know what panic translates to the price of a barrel of oil. Well, I'm not going to put a price on it, but I do think that we really haven't had a scramble for oil since the 1970s, and we could have it today. You have you know, countries are very much at the edge. And I think you have to be conscious of that and you have to send a message about confidence and not have a kind of conflictual internal message going on. But we have a conflict between Saudi Arabia, the United States of America. I will talk to Amos Hochstein later on. It's frosty, to say the least. This is energy sovereignty. That's a word you used when you sat in the seat. Translate energy sovereignty. First of all, to the Saudis. Well, I think this is you know, it's just interesting how you get a new buzz word and it basically take the global supply chains, whether it's ships or anything else. Countries say we have to be more self-sufficient and in oil to natural gas. Now it's less reliant on just efficiency in the market, that building building security into it and investing in it. And clearly, it's a boost for renewable energy as well as part of that. So I think that what's happened over the last year is really made people rethink about the energy transition, recognize that there has been underinvestment in the conventional. You need there's a question the transition is happening, but it's not going to happen overnight. Finance has been reluctant to invest, hesitant to invest because of the dislocation in policy from government. There's no clear there's no clear policy, let's say from let's say this current administration, which is no drilling on federal land, then produce more, then talk about windfall taxes. There's a lack of clarity. You've summarized it very well. It's like step up production now, but we won't stop later. How would you define it, the current policy? Well, I think it's I think that this has been a shock for an administration that came in only focused on climate. And it's had to really deal with very severe energy problems that they would expect. And they have to work with an industry that they don't really know very well. OK, we've run out of time. I didn't get to whether it was folly to cut by 2 million barrels from OPEC at the last meeting. But was it really too early? No, it was. It wasn't funny or not funny or not. I think that it depends on your perspective. We didn't get jargon on the final call on the 2 million barrels, but it was that it was a paper cost. Everybody saying that.