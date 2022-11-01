00:00

What a difference a few rate hikes make. Not that long ago, when interest rates were at record lows, the easy days where they dump money on you and you don't have much inflation and you don't have much time. In this, those are past. You almost couldn't avoid making a deal and setting new records for MDA. We are continuing to see just tremendous momentum in the US. But things have changed. Money isn't free anymore. We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that. There isn't. And credit is cutting into that record deal flow. I'm looking now at credit spreads in the mid for hundreds and they just look too expensive to me. So what does that mean for the dealmaker? And are there many deals that still make sense in this new world? There's still more room for four. We think these spreads to tighten probably at this point. You know, the best opportunities are in the non investment grade market.