00:00

The big moment for the BOE, which is set to become the first major central bank today to sell off assets accumulated during a 13 year old stimulus program. The unwind will represent a test case for how quickly markets can shift away from easy money policies. For more, we're joined by Bloomberg's Lizzy Burden. So, Lizzy, how significant is this and what is the market reaction likely to be? This is a big moment for the area, but also globally for central banks. Indeed, because this is the Bank of England's sailing into uncharted territory for central banks around the world. It's the guinea pig for what happens in markets when you take away easy money. And it really is a big statement from the Bank of England, first of all, to say we are confident in markets because, of course, a few weeks ago they were buying bonds to rescue pensioners from the market turmoil that followed the trust dynamics mini budget. But it's also saying we're going to make interest rates the active tool. Again, we're going to retool in case another crisis comes along in the pipeline. But what we don't know is what the Bank of England is going to do at the long end of the curve, because that's where the market turmoil happened. We're still waiting to hear what they'll do in terms of selling bonds there. And the other thing is that it's not just investors who are watching this today. It's also the Treasury, because, of course, the BOE is selling a lot. The Treasury's covering that loss. And it's really a reminder to Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, there is a price of fiscal year terms.