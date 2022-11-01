'Bloomberg Real Yield' (10/28/2022)

00:00

From New York, we begin with a big issue looking ahead to the Fed. People are all anticipating another 75 basis point hike until the labor market weakens significantly. I think they are going to continue hiking, they are going to stick to their guns. Let's face it, the Fed has been leading the most recent push higher in global rates. Chairman Powers a very tough job as monetary policy goes deeper into restrictive space. Each incremental hike is going to be more difficult to justify. He's trying to balance a lot of different competing competing objectives right now. We're probably going to see persistent inflation that keeps yields still a bit on the on the upside. USDA does not provide much leeway for yields to fall. Clearly, they're concerned that we and everybody else is having it. Is that is the Fed going to go too far? It's a foot race between where the Fed wants to get the ability of financial markets to withstand them. Joining us to discuss the wrap up this week and look ahead to next week is Franklin Sanford and son ODI. Goldman's Adelphi Crowley and Collin Martin at Charles Schwab Channel. First to you. Let's start with next week. Can this Fed really tee up the so-called step down in interest rate hikes? I think I'm actually surprised that people are so convinced that the Fed can't because, you know, they signal to us that they're doing 75. I think the way they do it is to say 75. They probably don't keep going on 75. And they're getting closer, not to a peak, but to a pause. So I think 75, 50, 50 is very doable without it signaling a massive pivot. Lovely to agree. And is this even news? Isn't this implicit in that tell plot already? Yeah, I would agree in a sense that I don't think we should brace for a period. That being said, I think we are transitioning a new regime where the pace of hikes is going to slow down, not just in the US but but also globally. And Bank Canada going to led the way this week. And that definitely has implications for risk sentiment. When I look at this rally and compare it relative to what we had in the summer, it does feel to me that this rally has a bit of a stronger fundamental flavor. And I think a lot of that is driven by the prospect of a slower pace of hikes on a forward basis. Look for you mentioned Bank of Canada. Let's pick up on some words of Michael Hartnett over at Bank of America. He said 243 rate hikes thus far in 20 to basically one hike for every day so far this year, every trading day. He went on to say the bond market is now pivoting from inflation to recession. The Bank of India, the RPI, the BBC policy blinks. He says that's just a bear hug. A bear hug for Q4. For your risk asset rally. But they do not think that we see the recession shock, which is new highs in credit spreads and new lows in stocks until Q1. What you make of that Q1? Call Lotfi. Yeah, I do agree with that. Look, I think at the end of the day, inflation remains the key parameter. I think for the rally to be sustained and the key question is still the same will the Fed this inflate this economy by rebalancing the labor market without causing a recession? Or will it do so well while causing a recession? I don't think we're going to get an answer to that question before two quarters at least. And so in the meantime, what do you do? You continue to reintroduce cash as a very attractive value proposition for asset allocators and you sort of contract the amount of capital that is meant to chase risk assets. And so I definitely agree with that timeline. Kellen, just that resonate with you to stay defensive? Absolutely. That's one of our main calls right now. We think that there are a lot of risks out there when the Fed hikes, things break and our stance on what we're telling our clients here to order is to be a little bit defensive there because we think that this can have a real impact on the economy now. Now, lately, we've seen some some positive numbers this morning clearly supports that where things are slowing a little bit. But there's still positive. We're still seeing growth out there. If you look at the spending numbers, for example, even real spending was positive. And yesterday's headline GDP, even though some of the components weren't great, the headline was positive. But at the end of the day, higher rates, you know, they hurt businesses. They hurt households. We're seeing it in the housing market now, and that's likely to continue. So when we look at that outlook, what we do agree that that that cash does look attractive. But but we're also suggesting move a little bit further out in the curve, lock in some some of those higher yields with certainty and maybe wait for better entry points with some of the riskier parts of the market, because we do expect more volatility and potential price declines from here. Well, look at this. Equity market is absolutely ripping today. The S & P up 2 percent. The Nasdaq up 2 point to 5 percent. Even with some pretty dreadful earnings through much of this week, the index level stuff on the S & P the equal way has held up pretty well since he pointed this at Chanel. I love your view on this on financial conditions easing. And this is what Andrew Holland, host in the team, had to say. The Bank of Canada hiking 50 basis points instead of 75. Has markets once again looking for a pivot after 75 basis points Fed hike next week, a 50 basis point hike is likely to follow. But if anything, we see hawkish risk as officials will look to avoid a re loosening of financial conditions. So I guess the question really is can they avoid a real loosening of financial conditions if they go forward with this step down in interest rate hikes? I think they absolutely can. I do think I think one extent to which I would actually not agree with Laffey is I'd say that this last rally they've seen and rates, I think as much of a muchness. We've seen it for months. We've seen the rallies, we've seen the sell off. You've seen the rallies, the sell offs. And I think it's a bit more sentiment driven. I'm not sure the market is actually prepared for the Fed to suddenly raise seventy five, raise 50 and then raise another 50, but then not stop talking about when they're going to start cutting and also not state that they're not going to start hiking again if it doesn't. If it looks like inflation is coming down, I don't think we're going to have the answer on that as soon as January or February of next year. I think that's way too soon. So the best. So I actually tend to agree fully. Let's set his view here for your response to that. Time will tell. I do think that, you know, you've had significant tightening and financial conditions up until now, I think from a risk management standpoint. You know, it does make sense to start thinking about a slowdown in the face of IBEX, and I certainly think it would be very much consistent with recent recent Fed speak. But look, don't get me wrong. I do also think that at the end of the day, to get out of this financial condition type of loop a little bit where too much easing becomes counterproductive and forces the Fed to talk hawkish. Ultimately, what you need is convincing signs that inflation is normalizing and that that base leaves the Fed comfortable. And again, I don't think we're going to get clarity on that until at least two quarters from now. Well, we certainly don't have clarity on that. And Eurofighter culminates in an 11 handle on CPI in Germany. That's fine. The week in Europe. We had Pam ISE in the 40s. We had eurozone inflation, which is going to come out on Monday. That's set to surprise to the upside relative to what we expected early this morning, because we got a surprise from France, a surprise from Germany, a surprise to Italy and the wrong kind of surprise call in upside inflation risk, downside growth risk. A central bank Tom Keene 75 basis points calling what you do with Europe right now. Well well, if we're if we're domestic investors, which most of our clients are, we're kind of just staying away. That's been our outlook for it for most international investments lately. Well, for years it was you couldn't get much income in your fixed income investments. That's changed a little bit, but the gap is still relatively wide. If you compare U.S. rates to international rates, I think a key risk, though, as you mentioned, if you have slower growth, especially in Europe and very high inflation, it puts the ECB in a tough position. And we think that can be not necessarily a huge decline or downside for the euro, but it helps support the dollar. Not sure how much more downside there is. And we're not sure how much more upside there is with the US dollar, but we think it can remain strong, especially as these growth fears continue. So we're telling our clients, as for now, we still like the US. And to really get more excited about international bond yields, especially Europe. You need to have more of a negative outlook on the dollar. And for now, that's just not our base case. So can you get excited about Europe just yet fully formed? No, the answer is no. I think that there are some that may be a case to be made on the corporate bond side just because of valuations. But even there, I think that the recession, when it happens in Europe, is going to be more serious than what we will see here in the US. It will also come soon. So at this point, I definitely think that the case for the dollar is overvalued. The point is there's very little to see why this won't continue to be supported just by the differentials in monetary policy. And ultimately, I don't see that changing. Certainly not for Japan or for the eurozone anytime soon. So I'd say it stays that way and it's not an automatic space which is attractive. I think there are very attractive opportunities here in the US in relative terms. Well, someone we can talk about the credit side of that. Let's talk about the sovereign side of that just briefly. So now we're talking about recession, a downturn in economic growth for the first week in a long time, you have actually started to come down on a 10 year. We had 12 consecutive weeks of yields climbing today. I know rent in the wake with yields much higher throughout the whole CAC. He's out to 30s in America. You get the feeling now is the time that inflation concerns are being overtaken by growth concerns and you can lean back in to the long end of the curve. So, you know, I really don't think that we're still looking at recession or inflation. I think the market is still trying to predict the Fed's response. And that's a problem for me, because I think we're still trading the Fed as opposed to the economy. And I don't think it's growth concerns because there's very little in the data which would trigger the kind of rally that we've seen. I think the rally we've seen, as you indicated, comes in part because there's excitement about the idea that the Fed is coming to the end of its cycle, which shouldn't be a surprise, because ultimately the cycle had to have to e come to a pause, if not to an end. But I think it's driven more by that, actually, than by actual growth concerns. And while it might seem observation, a prevalent it's not because this is volatility. I don't think this is the start of a nice slow grind, tighter in yields from here going forward. I think we'll still see more volatility, though. No doubt the yields continue to start looking attractive and have done now. I want to speak for a lot of people would agree with you because this market the last few months has been an absolute mess. So no design lots could really call him out. He's sticking with us coming up on this program. Up next, the auction block junk bond issue is sticking to the sidelines, fueling the slowest October in 14 years. That conversation. Up next. Life in New York Jonathan Ferro. This is Bloomberg Real Yield. Time now for the auction block. We kick things off over in Europe, recording its 40 seconds zero sales day of the year, a weekly issuance, missing estimates with borrowers. Front loading sounds to get ahead of the ECB in the US, high rate issuance from an ongoing date with new deals every day. This week, 13 borrowers in total raising more than thirty four billion dollars and another week without a single junk bond sale in the United States, keeping monthly supply below 4 billion and marking the slowest October since 2000 and eight sticking with credit. Morgan Stanley Street banker and saying credit spreads don't spell recession. While the credit markets are penciling in more stresses, it doesn't speak. When you look at the spread my share, it doesn't speak to any kind of fire, very imminent recession fears. We shouldn't be holding the high yield market to kind of test the eight hundred fifty basis points, which we typically see as a recession threshold. I don't think that that's likely to happen this time around, particularly if the recession is mild. For you, I've talked about those comments a few times this week. It's really important just how much the quality of the high yield index has improved over the last five years or so long. Can you speak to that? Do you think there's a deeper understanding of that through this year? I think that's really a key to understand. But this is basically the best high yield bond market you've had in twenty five years from a quality standpoint. Fifty five percent of high yield bond universe today is double B rated. So there's no question that you're talking about a completely different universe relative to anything you've seen in the last two decades. What happened to high yield spreads? If the economy slips into recession, I would very much agree that it's unlikely that you revisit the peaks that you typically see, which is anywhere between nine on a two thousand basis points depending on the severity of the recession. The one caveat, however, is as much as I feel comfortable about the risk of repricing the default premium, keep an eye on liquidity conditions, you can definitely reprice spreads without basically any fundamental reasons simply because, you know, risk intermediation becomes a challenge. But leaving that aside, I agree. I think the quality and higher bond market today is very good. Let's see, what does that mean about the signaling that you get from the index? Because typically you get a lot of people outside of credit who would look to high yield to confirm or lead into some kind of downside. What does that mean for the potential signal that you could get from credit spreads? It will probably lag a little bit this time around. It will lag because fundamentals are stronger and it will also lag. And I think you alluded to this earlier, know primary market activity has been very muted into high yield bond market. This year, we're down 78 percent relative to last year's same period. Net issuance is actually on track to reach negative 100 billion this year. So that does provide a lot of stability to the to the secondary market. But I don't think you'll get that leading signal from from credit markets this time around. So let's see. What you've got is better quality. You don't have the maturity wall on the horizon, lovey. Where is that maturity will next year? The Internet is 20 percent, 25, 20, 25. But typically companies refinance a year to a year and a half before. So our best guess is that by the back end of 2023, you should see a little bit of a real acceleration in refinancing activity. So some of the big question then is not how high rates go, it's how long they stay. That and whether we bump up against that tension point in the future. Do you anticipate they will, you know. So I'll go first. Sorry. Oh, sorry. I I was just going to say, I totally agree with looking on on this one. And I would say that that's why I am so much less focused on slowing etc, etc., because I'm pretty sure that the Fed is going to stay high for longer than they have historically. But the Fed is typically not just stayed at a high point, take it away from it relatively soon and escalating conflict from that. I just note that we stayed at very low rates for a very extended period of time as well. So this is not a normal cycle. So I don't think it's going to be extended. Having said that, all those better underlying fundamentals certainly provide some kind of a decent cushion for both AIG and high yield. But that's really from the top down and turning it back to you. Laughing I wanted to jump in. Go for it. Yeah. No, I would agree that the one thing that I would add is that it's important to also distinguish between the higher bond market and the leverage loan market. I do think that there are pockets of weakness there. The key difference is that, you know, in the loan market there is a one on one mapping between the level of policy rates and interest expenses. You just don't have that same mechanism on the bond side. But simply put, every jumbo hike that the Fed delivers translates into a big increase in interest expenses among leverage loan issuers. I think, you know, bond insurers are a lot more insulated from that. They have time to make sure that that transition is smoother. Calling your take on this. Well, that's something we've been looking at, I agree. We leverage loans. Bank loans are a very key risk right now. And with every hike, as Lotfi said, that that's a boost in their interest expense. And if you look at where we were to where we are now, a lot of these issuers are seeing double the interest expense they saw just nine months ago, 12 months ago. And while that is more of an issue with with just leverage loans, a concern of ours is not so much contagion. But just when when things go poorly, you can see that spread into different parts of the markets. That's one of the reasons why we're concerned about high yield. And just to touch on a point that that's an all made. We agree with the Fed hiking rates and likely to keep rates there for a while. That's going to be a challenge for a lot of high yield companies, even as we get into 2023, where over the past decade or so there's been periods where spreads rose, but then they came down a little bit pretty quickly. So it allowed companies to kind of just wait it out. That might not be the case this time around. Anyone who doesn't need to issue debt is going to try as hard as they can not to. If you need to issue debt in six months, even 12 months, in our view, there's a good chance that they're still going to be facing 9 percent, 10 percent plus yield. So that's going to be a risk going forward. It's the twelve months store that interests me laughing. Maybe we have finished there as well. I think we're trying to work out whether these over leverage capital structures are that a price for a low for longer welt and a kind of fun pen and have to confront a high for longer interest rate world? Where do you find them? Is it big pockets of them? Where on a. I think for the most part, you know, it's in the leverage zone market. You know, 80 percent of the universe have leverage. Loan issuers are actually loan only capital structures and so they rely entirely on the loan market for their funding needs. I think, you know, I wouldn't generalize that to the broader high end market, but certainly the low end of the high end market is at risk. Do you have a lot of issuers that have a handful or bonds outstanding? So by the time you've got to refinance, basically you'll have to replace a big chunk of your old capital structure with a new capital structure that is issue at much higher levels, but it's really rate sensitive balance sheets and they are on the low market and then weak or low quality balance sheets and then mostly in that triple C cohort on the bond side. Subtle final would hit. Yeah, mate. Sorry. Oh, shit. Now, a final word is I get. Having said everything that we've said on this, call it on this show so far. I do think that especially in the investment grade space, you're getting 6 percent right now and it definitely starts looking interesting. Despite all the caveats that we've attached in terms of difference, no problems forthcoming at 6 percent, there will be some pockets which are interesting, relatively flat, though you don't have to take too much duration and you're getting paid for it. So I have to say, out of all the times we've spoken this year, you sound pretty constructive relative to mine. Isn't it shocking? I not. No, I think we moved right. We've been talking for six months. Rates move from one and a half to where I thought they would be by the end of the year. They're actually so the market moved in some ways to where I thought it would be. I'm constructive recognizing that getting from point A to point B, which is probably the middle of next year, is going to be rocky. But the most important thing for me is that the Fed gets to around five and a quarter and then gives a clear signal that they're not pivoting so that market can settle in and start absorbing these rates. So no design and more constructive. So relative to just a few months ago alongside Motley Crue and Carly Martin said the three of you. Thank you. You can be sticking with us. Still ahead, the fun of Spread the week ahead, featuring a Fed rate decision and a payrolls report. I cannot believe that next week. It's November time at the front end today. The two year up 13 basis points, the 10 yet up 10 basis points in an equity market. Closing out the week with a really strong rally. The S & P up 2 percent. The Nasdaq up by two point three. From New York, this is pulling back. Live from New York City, I'm Jonathan Ferro. This is Bloomberg. It's time now for a final spread the week ahead. Coming up over the next week, plenty of central bank decisions once again with the RBA. On Tuesday, the Fed and Share Power Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England and Governor Bailey on Thursday. And finally closing out the week with a main event, the US payrolls report. Coming up on Friday, just brings some estimates that 200 K is the median estimate in our survey so far here at Bloomberg for payrolls next Friday, down from 263 K. in the previous month. Back with us in our design, Karoly. Colin Martin, let's get to the rapid fire round, guys. Three quick questions, three quick answers, and let's go to the bond market. First of all, on the 10 year, 10 year right now, just north of 4 percent last Friday for 33. So not just a yes or no. Have we seen the high for the 10 year this year? Not no. Lotfi? Yes. Colin. Yes. Next week, the Federal Reserve decision. A lot of people anticipated 75, then potentially a step down from there. Is this the final 75 basis point hike of this Federal Reserve hiking cycle? Yes or no? Colin. Yes. Lotfi. Yes. Sano. Yes. OK. Final question. I've asked us a few times on this program over the last few weeks, this Kuti lived to see 2023. Does Kuti live to see 2023? Yes or no? Lotfi yes. Colin. Yes. Sano. Yes, to the three of you, thank you. Always go so quick. Have a wonderful weekend. Son of design that Lotfi could rally alongside. Call him Martin from New York City. That does it for us. Closing out the week with a massive rally in the equity market, even with a big sell off in the bond market to close out the week. I see you same time, same place right here next week on Bloomberg Real Yield.