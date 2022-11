00:00

Cautious trading this morning as investors brace for tomorrow night's FOMC decision. J.P. Morgan sees room for a massive stock market rally. Should policy makers turn dovish with the midterms around the corner? President Fine threatens to impose higher taxes on oil companies that reap windfall profits without reinvesting in production. Oil companies record profits today are not because of doing something new or innovate. Their profits are a windfall of war windfall from a brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine. Credit Suisse hit the headlines again as the bank struggles to convince investors its radical restructuring can revive the bank. We hear exclusively from Chairman DAX Lehman. We are going to go to sleep again. So we don't have any takeover discussions. And at that point, we truly believe we want to stay independent. And after 16 months in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting his return as Israel's prime minister. The country votes today in its fifth election in less than four years. It's got a name across its I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. Manus Cranny is still holding the Ford and leading the charge from ISE Pack in Abu Dhabi. And after 16 months in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting his return as Israel's prime minister. The country votes today in its fifth election in less than four years. It's got a name across its I'm Yousef Gamal El-Din in Dubai. Manus Cranny is still holding the Ford and leading the charge from ISE Pack in Abu Dhabi. Good morning, minus. Yes, a very good. You're just glad that you're not having to chase around after the oil ministers and a swag, I get a bit of an eventful yesterday here. Come on. You got it. A little bit of a break. You get to do nice sort of Swiss banking investment stories. How about I get to chase ministers around the ISE about? Look, the bottom line here is we're already in demand destruction. That's the top line from Vito Russell Hardy, who sat in the seat yesterday. You've got to supply problem. Your risk is in demand exploding on the upside. Alas, China comes back, but you have a supply issue. Russian crude is the biggest issue according to veto. It's also, according to Claudia de Scarlet Fu, who we caught up with yesterday, the biggest hit to the European narrative. And of course, then the Indian oil minister joined me and he said, you know, he wouldn't he wouldn't exactly discuss what he discussed with his royal highness, Prince Abdullah's. There's been some money in terms of registering India's displeasure with the 2 million barrels a day cut. But he had a salutary warning. Be careful. You know the warnings to the Fed. Be careful. Go to 5 percent. You might break something. Be careful. If you squeeze this market too hard, you, too, can deliver a much deeper, protracted and profound recession if you keep squeezing the price of oil. So I think the trifecta of voices that we had yesterday set the stage beautifully for today. The overnight speech from Joe Biden tees up Amish Hoxton, the special representative on energy for the United States of America. Is this just politicking ahead of the midterms? Amos joins me at two thirty Abu Dhabi time. Make sure you stay tuned for that conversation. We'll ask him about the reality of political hand-wringing over windfall taxes in the United States of America, which has very little chance of making the light of day legally. But also the momentum and shift is changing in the United States of America in its attitude and what it wants to do with its relationship with Saudi Arabia. I would say there was a mild frost across the air in this auditorium yesterday between Saudi and the U.S., but that's a personal interpretation, although it was glad handing in the modulus. Yusuf. Yeah, I mean, a little bit less frost as well on bets that we could get a hawkish Fed a little bit less. And we're seeing that reflected in some of the bets here in the equity markets minus. I want to give our global audience a bit of a sense of where we are with risk appetite because we're seeing a little bit of upside here as we count down to the FOMC deliberations in the next couple of days. The thinking at JP Morgan is that a less hawkish Fed could actually unleash a 10 percent pop to the upside. Most scenarios that they've kind of game doubt suggest that they are skewed to the upside. The scenarios in terms of the bonds, we're seeing us sense at four point 0 2 0 8. We had the sell off across the curve, sending the two year U.S. yields around 4.5 percent. The Bloomberg dollar index that little bit lower here with a three day winning streak being broke. And I want to flesh out the dollar trade with you because we're looking here at some important technical levels reaching the top of the Ballinger technical trading envelope. And that's going back all the way to the beginning of the century. And we've just cracked through that and we'll see what that endures. The strength of the dollar has weighed on another trade, and that is gold. The precious metals setting a new record. In fact, this is the longest monthly losing streak since 1968. Yes, that was the year where you had the Beatles song Hey Do That, the very top of the charts. I wasn't there around Manus Cranny was around. In any case, at the moment, gold is still very much under pressure with the strength of the greenback. With that in mind, let's check in on the markets for you from Asia with Juliette Saly. She joins us from our Singapore studio. Hey, Jules. Hey, use it because it fed awake and we had that very solid month of October for the S & P 500, not quite the same month in Asia, but we have started November on a positive note and particularly seeing a big rally coming through in the Chinese tech stocks. Have a look at the Hang Seng Tech Index, which is up by three and a half percent, has been up by around 6 percent as well. And certainly Chinese listed stocks in Hong Kong to rebounding after falling to their lowest in a couple of years during Monday's session. We've been watching moves in the Aussie as well, the RBA going with that 25 basis point hike. So not a jumbo hike. Let's have a look, though, at the traction for what we're seeing from the RBA. When you chart the moves that we have seen with the official cash rate now at two point eighty five per cent, we have been seeing, of course, the RBA saying that further tightening will come, that combating escalating inflation and they're seeing inflation peak at 8 per cent this year. So they've also lowered their growth estimate. We'll be waiting as well for the further minutes from the RBA, but lowering the economic growth in response to the higher rates that are already filtering through into the economy. Yousef. Thanks, Jules. We'll check in later with you. That's said Juliette Saly. In the meantime, we've got the hopes for a less aggressive Fed that's healthy. With stocks overcome, last week's flurry of disappointing earnings from tech giants, J.P. Morgan now sees room for a massive rally. Should policymakers turn dovish when they announced a decision tomorrow night? Meanwhile, chief strategist Marco Caroline Hyde thinks that the hiking cycle will end early next year. Let's get more, though, global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays. So a lot of color then coming into the fray just hours before the FOMC. What stood out to you, Kathleen? Well, what stood out to me is that the Fed has already said, let's make it pretty clear as much as we always respect JP Morgan's Mark Crumpton image. What he's laying out is basically what the Fed has signaled that it's going to do, because if you look at what Jim Bullard said, President St. Lewis Fed, what you look at what Loretta Master has said from the Cleveland Fed. Even Mary Daly from the San Francisco Fed, they've been talking a lot about getting the terminal rate up to somewhere around four and a half to foreign three quarters percent. Charlie Evans and the Chicago Fed said by early spring, I could get there. This has been well advertised by the Fed that they'll probably do. They haven't said exactly what they're going to do and their rate hike sizes, but we're expecting 75 basis points at when the Wednesday meeting concludes. And then we're hoping to hear some signals about, gee, how how worried about your inflation. Maybe they will open the door to 50. They're not going to signal a 50 basis point hike. They're going to say, we're going to watch the data. And, yes, maybe we're hoping inflation comes down, et cetera, et cetera. And then they've already signaled that there's going to be at least one more rate hike next year. And then what they're hoping to do is stop at the top of that hill and look around and see what the clouds look like, see what the wind feels like and see if they have to keep going or not. So when we hear that forecast from Colombia, which I think, yes, well, there he and his team are certainly paying attention to what the Fed is signals. And I should say he's taking it very seriously that this could happen. And if it does, it could be good for stocks. If you look at Mike Wilson over at Morgan Stanley, he kind of got this kind of, oh, maybe there is going to be some division is coming going over the weekend when he said, look, the inverted yield curve. That's something that's got a magic recession indicator. It's showing we're going to have the recession. He is also saying the Fed by by the first part of the year for spring, I think he's going to be saying that things are going to be slowing down. So, again, I think this dovetails with what the Fed is saying. But what they're forgetting is that officials have said, you know, you don't go up like this, stop and go down. It's going to take much longer for inflation to get back under control. You can't have negative rates at these very deep levels and think you're going to get inflation under control. So this is what we're waiting to see. I think it's interesting. The markets are so prepared for it. You said, you know, that they'd love to see it. Who wouldn't love to see it? Right. See, the markets rally again. We have to wait for the Fed. But the meantime, we can see that there's a good bit of monetary policy drama here. Yeah, just fascinating to see, you know, this window of optimism is just ahead of the FOMC. Kathleen, thank you for the analysis this Kathleen Hays in New York. Let's get to President Biden now because he says he's going to impose higher taxes on oil companies that reap windfall profits without reinvesting in production. Gasoline prices remain high a week ahead of the midterm elections. Oil companies record profits today are not because they're doing something new or innovative. Their profits are a windfall of war windfall from the brutal conflict that is ravaging Ukraine. Not to our energy reporter Steven Steps Pinsky. Steven, this is not the first time that this administration kind of tries to penalize the energy firms. Are they going to make any tangible progress this time around? You know, it's really challenging to see exactly what they can do to add this windfall tax, and this has been discussed not just by this administration but by folks in the Democratic Party for years. Well before this energy crisis as well, there've been ways that the US government has looked at possibly adding some sort of tax to to curb or at least add some sort of way to get companies to do what they what they wish. But the fact of the matter is, getting anything through Congress will be challenging. I mean, how do you how do you put together a bill quickly and how you also get support from the Senate, for example, which is split between Democrats, Republicans, a lot of Democrats, and there are also sort of centrists who might not support such a bill. You know, and Biden, his speech was was quite brief. He didn't exactly give any details on how this sort of windfall tax would work. He said something along the lines of, you know, if you're not reinvesting or helping to boost production, we'll tax you. We'll figure out a way to do it. But it's not that easy. You know, opening up those books isn't simple. And also getting rules on the board isn't easy either. So while there is this rhetoric from the White House, it is still remarkably unclear how they will be able to pull this through. Yeah, I mean, days away from the midterm elections. You know, that kind of rhetoric to be expected. Steven, thank you for the perspective and the context. Steve, it's supported schemes Singapore. Let's get to the first word headlines as well from around the world and get back out to Jules in Singapore yourself. Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann says the lender is not open to takeover discussions after unveiling its long awaited turnaround plan. Shares have slumped more than half this year, leaving the one hundred and sixty six year old institution vulnerable to rumors of takeover bids. But Lehman told us exclusively that the planned for billion dollar capital increase will make the lender rock solid guy seem. Community came a long way. As a group could be really came a long way since we have taken the right decision. We are really looking to some of the fundamental issues that we have to go back to Olympic record of the business, the court of the origins of the company. So we immediately remind ourselves we'll keep strengths and that's what we are going to execute. I'm all excited. I'm really excited. Brazilian President J. Ball scenario has yet to be seen or heard from after his defeat in Sunday's runoff election, hitting voters guessing on whether he'll concede. Nelson Aro has previously criticized Brazil's electoral system, but Lula da Silva's narrow victory has been recognized by the heads of the country's Senate and lower house, along with the Supreme Court. And some folks and our allies will, experts say. Crowd density above a critical level may have triggered the crush in South Korea that killed more than 150 people. One academic told Bloomberg that once density rises past, about eight to nine people per square meter turbulence can happen without any specific misbehavior. Just one hundred and forty police were on duty Saturday in the Seoul nightlife district as the crowd swelled to around 100000 people. The intruder who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. 42 year old David de Pape faces two counts which carry maximum sentences of 20 and 30 years in prison. Federal prosecutors alleged Nancy Pelosi was a paper target and he broke into her San Francisco home armed with zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer. And Eli on Mars can consolidated control of Twitter. Becoming the sole director after the removal of all nine board members must completed his 44 billion dollar purchase last week and immediately started molding the company to his liking. His first few days on the job have been filled with speculation about how he'll handle content, moderation and how many jobs he will cut. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake, powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg. Oh, like a fun gig. There are Twitter. Thank you very much, sauce for that. Let's get you a snapshot of what else is to come on the program where we live and add it back. And we'll be speaking to the International Energy Forum, secretary general at Sir Joe McGonigal. It's happening at eight thirty a.m. Dubai time. But first, could a dovish Fed really spark a 10 percent rally on the S & P 500? We ask SBI Asset Management Steven Innes, next. This is Bloomberg. A step down, the step down, a step down, the prospect of a slower pace of hikes slowing the pace from a 75 basis point hike at this week's meeting thing to 50 basis point hike seventy five fifty fifty is very doable. We are transitioning a new regime. This rate hike cycle has been extremely aggressive. It does make sense to start thinking about a slowdown in the face of ISE during a tough situation. You will see a step down that they can't take rates up and 75 basis points a rate indefinitely. It's really just going to come down to communication and the press conference. The concern is with the rhetoric that they've boxed themselves in to a narrative to save credibility. Ken Powell talked about slowing down the pace but still indicate resolve on fighting inflation. Various views on the Fed ahead of tomorrow night's all important rate decision. JP Morgan now sees room for a 10 percent rally on the S & P 500 Fed policymakers turned dovish. Equities are edging higher this morning. As we count down to the FOMC, we're about to 51 percent high on the S & P 500 Mini. Let's get an additional view here with Stephen NYSE, the managing partner of SBI Asset Management. So, Steve, how do you think the Fed is going to manage this? Not so much the actual policy rate decision, but the verbal perspective? Yeah, I think it all comes down to a communication and what's really released during the FOMC press conference. I'm not even thinking that a 50 or 75 basis point lead for December is ultimately not important. I think what is important is the path that Chair Power lays out for next year. You know, push comes to shove. I think the Fed, in my view, probably doesn't want the market to start pricing in rate cuts and meetings. And this is what the market tends to do. They're kind of to the end of a cycle and when we're cutting rates. I think what they want to do is they want to get to a level place where they can sort of watch the horizon, see how inflation works. Fine when we're looking at this market narrative right now. It's definitely we're coming to the end of that rate hike runway. And I think this is why people are enamored with the stock markets, because it's an open invitation to buy stocks in case one, we do get affected Cuban or two, inflation starts abating and then we get that huge asymmetrical move to the top side. Steven, I want to run a quote by you. From Mohamed El-Erian, who wrote a piece in the last few hours and here's sort of a standout bit of that striking. A tricky and delicate balance between stability, inflation and job suggests that the Fed should be thinking in terms of a tri level and not just a dye level. Judging from his repeated references to Volcker and recent public remarks, Powell understandably wants to avoid any and all comparisons to birds. Is he going to unleash an inner Volcker at this meeting and maybe strike yet another hawkish tone? Well, you'll be disappointed. A lot of market participants and when it ultimately comes down to is whether the market believes them, has convinced the market that he is going to stay hawkish. Look at this, markets priced in now. What are we talking? Six pivots in the last 12 months. We're going to continue to test the pivots. I think the market's realizing we're getting to a point where these rate hikes are going to start filtering through with lagged effect into the economy, into the economic data, which is going to weaken that could ultimately force defense and. So what does that mean for investment calls? I know you're long on the U.S. dollar, you're long on oil. What else within the equity space specifically would you see as an open invitation? You know, I think you have to look at growth again here, and I think growth is going to become more of the narrative is supposed to interest rates. And I think that's where we're going to be shifting. And we're going to have to keep ISE on this. And I think you don't want to miss the boat here. I think overall deflection back to the point where I do believe what's indisputable or indisputable is the fact that we are coming to the end of a rate hike cycle by the Fed. This is a good thing, not a bad thing. And I think this is why you have to gingerly start stepping into stocks. I kind of like the undervalued growth areas right now. I think that's where we could see a pickup, especially if we see a decrease in volatility on the bond markets. We're also seeing a lot of volatility in China stocks and the short sellers made historic profits in the plunge last week. Bloomberg's been able to put a number around that four point four billion dollars of month to date mark to market profits. That's a seven point five percent return on the average short interest of fifty nine billion dollars. Is that going to be something that continues to the year end or would you say that, you know, the shorts have had their times? It's like you're stepping back into U.S. equities. You might also pick up something in China. I think if the U.S. equities start moving up, I think everything else catches a lift automatically here. I think we we understandably have issues in China. I think we can draw straight lines from the economic demise right to the Covid zero policy. I think when we move into the new year and this is why a position in the long run oil, by the way, is the fact I think we're going to be moving off that Covid zero policy gingerly and slowly, mind you. But I think that policy has to give way. Otherwise, the economic turmoil continues to build in China. And I think this is probably a decent reason why you should probably stretching out the horizon and start adding back some Chinese stocks into your portfolio. Have we seen the top end? U.S. Treasury yields. What's your take? Well, this is where it becomes incredibly debatable, but again, coming to that end of the rate hike cycle, I think last week's overshoot to forty four twenty level in the year could really be a top. And I think this is what the market's going to play up. I think we're going to see this tug of war go between north and south at 4 percent on tenure. And I think this is going to be a critical area. I think this is where the battle lines are going to happen post post the FOMC meeting. It's going to obviously revolve around that hawkish or not hawkish Fed narrative. CNN, fantastic to see you again. It's been a while, appreciate you making the time. That's Stephen Ennis, managing partner at SBI asset manager said. Much more to come on the program. This is Bloomberg. We have breaking news from one of the world's largest carmakers, and that is Toyota. The Japanese heavyweight coming out then with a operating income line for the second quarter. That is a miss. Five hundred and sixty two point seven, nine billion yen and a significant miss on the net income line as well. So that's coming in at four hundred thirty four point to six billion yen. The market had been looking for seven hundred nineteen point two billion yen. So that is almost half going into this. Bloomberg intelligence wrote that they were expecting an improvement in operating profit. And investors would look on an impact on production from some of the supply shortages. Toyota is also announcing a buyback program. So that is the second read headline of one hundred and fifty billion yen of shares year to date. This stocks outperformed the top its benchmark index. So we're up about one point two percent year to date. But these latest numbers may cast a little bit of a shadow on a stock that investors are actually quite upbeat. About 15 buys. It holds. And one sell. They're all saying that the fiscal year global sales target is going to be ten point four million units. So they've actually cut back a little bit here. They originally saw about ten point seven million vehicles. So a bit of an adjustment there. They are going to use the retained earnings for carbon neutral projects and others as well. And the buyback is going to be from the member to to May 12th. President Biden threatens to impose higher taxes on oil companies that reap windfall profits without reinvesting in production. Oil companies record profits today are not because of doing something new or innovate. Their profits are a windfall of more windfall from the brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine. Credit Suisse struggles to convince investors its radical restructuring can revive the bank. We hear exclusively from the chairman, Oxley Lehman. We're going to go to sleep again. So we don't have any takeover discussions. And at that point, we truly believe we want to stay independent. And after 16 months in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting his return as Israel's prime minister. The country votes today in its fifth election in less than four years. Let's circle back on the markets in Asia. Juliette Saly has. The big picture overview from our Singapore studio, Joe. Yeah, let's try and bring up the GM MDMA use of it is a mostly positive start to the new trading month after a bit of a weak one for the month of October. We do have the Hong Kong market, certainly a front runner today, up by 2.5 per cent on the lunch break. And some significant moves coming through in the tech players today rebounding from those big falls. The same with Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. We're also, of course, watching our currency moves very strongly. We did have disappointing export data in South Korea. The one, though, is rising. The Aussie dollar has also been higher after the RBA went with just a 25 basis point hike. But you can see some weakness coming through in the on and off shore remembers. Today, in fact, the onshore one declining to its lowest level in almost 15 years. And this after the PBS said the currency fixed at its weakest level since 2008. So a further sign, Yousef, authorities there are tolerating that weaker currency. And then we had the Korean trade data today as well. Jules, it's not a great number. But what are we seeing in terms of the trends for the chip maker? Yeah, an interesting chart that we have on the Bloomberg, he is showing some of the upside that you could see in South Korean chip makers, and this is a call coming through from both Morgan Stanley and also Janice Henderson saying that green shoots are emerging for these chip makers, even though, as I mentioned, it was a pretty dire picture when it came to exports. We actually saw the first decline in exports in two years. So among one of the clearest signals yet about the global economic slowdown. But South Korean ship makers are looking when you look at this chart, in terms of outperforming what we've seen in the Philadelphia Stocks Index of chip makers, the chip rally also helping the broader costs be up by some six point four per cent from its lows. And Morgan Stanley saying, look, essentially here, this is about bad news becoming good news. We know the outlook. Outlook, rather, is dire for chip makers overall, but they're saying some valuations in some of these South Korean players look pretty good use of. Yeah. Something to look out for, it's yours. Thank you for highlighting that. That's a Juliette Saly. They're on Get Back to Credit Suisse because the chairman says he's convinced the bank's newly unveiled restructuring plan will allow it to come out stronger. IBEX told us exclusively that the Swiss lender will thrive again and is not for sale. This is a fantastic franchise. You should not forget, has a hundred 66 years of legacy. You have fantastic businesses. The wealth management business, the Swiss business, if you have asset management. So this is the core of the group and we are going to, you know, to slave again. So we don't have any takeover discussions. And at that point, we truly believe you want to stay independent. You speak about wealth management, which has always been your historic strength. It seems to be now. Some investors that are still quite nervous about the stability of the bank. Many are holding off from bringing in new money. Business with press rates until you have your house in order. What happens if those clients don't come back meaningfully before 2025? Now, look, first of all, yes, there are a lot of rumors about Credit Suisse that was spreading the word. That was really, I think, unfounded. Do you look to our liquidity ratios, looked at the balance sheet strength, and now even more so as we strengthen the balance sheet. And you clearly saw the reaction, which was one of the key objectives of the announcement, was that, you know, 80 run spread CBS Pritzker came significantly to be dull. And so that's a very strong signal of comfort. There was a significant amount of outflows the first two weeks of October. The firm said that things have stabilized, but not quite reversed. Are you expecting those outflows to reverse? Yes, they build the reverse. It's true. Beginning of October, we start social media storm. We had outflows that has clearly stabilized. We even see some inflows coming. And I would anticipate that we will have further inflows in the weeks and months to come. What are the risk of those outflows accelerating? I see. I can't see them at that point of time. So that really. Come on. No, stabilized completely. And you know, as of yet, anybody know? Again, you know, we are not in the blackout period anymore. So we might access the overall market. We have a lot of clients that told us that they will come back. Seems like you're exiting out of businesses where maybe more profits are coming from. What's the logic in cutting, cutting, cutting when the other side of that equation is the ability that you can't generate those profits anymore going forward? Credit Suisse is a really obvious management centric franchise centered around entrepreneurs, wealthy clients. And we don't need, you know, that type of businesses that are quite isolated from the rest of the group. So that's why S.P. and we are as you know, we are in exclusive discussions vis a polo and with Pink Cross. I am highly confident that over the next week we will come to agreement. What about for the asset management side as a sale or parts of it? I know. These were all rumors, you know, Beyond the Bell and asset management course and very well alongside. We need to have a VR and multi specialist asset management so we don't need to be the biggest globally, but we need to have those capabilities that we need. Also from a product and product provider perspective for ISE mentioned clients and for institutional clients. This restructuring is being funded by new investor, the Saudis. There are some questions being raised around the Swiss government allowing this sort of stake. Just given the Saudis human rights record, how do you address this sort of geopolitical conflicts? No. Look, first of all, we are very happy that we have and investors are like the Saudi National Bank. It's a private institution. And I think, you know, this is also a region that is that is growing a sprawling reach. And so we are very happy that we could really secure that type of investment into what they believe is a great franchise. Credit Suisse, the Credit Suisse chairman, Oxley Lehman, speaking exclusively to our colleague Yvonne Man. We still have plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Let's get back out to the ISE conference in Abu Dhabi, my colleague Manus Cranny is standing by the special guest, Magnus. Yes. Thank you very much. Best guess of the day, he's been in the hallways of Ida Park. It is the chairman. Secretary general, I should say, of the IDF. Jo McGonigle, good to have you with me this morning to be here. No, no, no, no points for guessing what the first question is. Biden wants a windfall tax. It's out. Windfall of war on U.S. oil will not ever see the light of day. A windfall tax on big oil this year. Our next. Good morning. Morning. Well, I don't really have a sense of the politics in the US. And of course, we're about to go through an election. So it'll be interesting to see whether that can be implemented. But I think to the president's point about adding more supply, wanting companies to add more supply. I think a couple of things. Number one, there's been a lot of encouraging and in discussion with the companies about adding more supply. I think we need to bring the investor community into that discussion, because the reasons that the producers haven't been producing more are really investor driven. It's, you know, a better return for investors. It's ESG, it's sustainable. Finance minister's calm. If you're told no drilling on federal land, interfere with Keystone. Tax dividends. I mean, there's a schizophrenia to policy, isn't there? So why would investors come behind schizophrenic policy? Well, I think the clear message has to be to investors that it's OK to invest in hydrocarbons. That's number one, I think. And we we we need it. We can't even maintain current production levels unless we're continue doing invest. And that's it. This is a crisis situation, investment in upstream. Something that we focus on at VIX. But companies and probably an extension investors really need long term certainty about policies. And I'm not just talking about the US. This is this is a worldwide issue. We can't have situations where a country lifts a ban on fracking and then the next month it reverses the ban. The decision on the ban. So companies need to have some certainty here in order to make these long term. These are billion dollar type investments. It's not small capital investments. So. So these are the types of things that investors and companies need. And if you want more supply, I mean, the policy should be designed to increase supply. I mean, in my mind. Well, obviously, windfall taxes. They're not just in the United States of America. First, let's talk about society, U.S. relations. Europe, based in Saudi Arabia, have frosty. How broken, how fractured are U.S. Saudi relations? Well, look, I mean, we had this very successful conference last week and so many U.S. business leaders attended. So I think from the business community, I think relations are quite good. Certainly there's a little bit of a strain here. But I'm confident they can work through it because they're all from Joe. How did how do we all from this? Because it is fractious, to say the least. Yes. I mean, look, I think at the end of the day, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia are two big producers. The U.S. is obviously a big consumer. There's so many strategic security issues to the relationship. So I think at the end of the day, these these things will fix itself. What's the worst thing for the oil market? Additional SMP, additional SPRO or releases from the United States of America or snowpack, which which strikes more fear in the Saudi heart? I mean, not that they can be fearful concern. Yeah. I mean, I don't I don't really know that either of them is that big of a deal, to tell you the truth. First of all, I'm not sure how much more releases from the sparrow. I mean, I think there's some additional 15 million barrels a day on the previous announcement that that's being discussed now. And the rest of pretty much the rest of this pro has already been spoken for and it's congressionally mandated releases. Now they can undo that or release it in advance. But really on paper, that's already spoken for. What about snowpack? Are you under the was underpricing the risk, real risk of no pact? Joe, I don't think we really know the ramifications of no pact. I mean, every time we see prices get high, I used to be an oil analyst, as you know. And this this resurrects itself. I think that, you know, generally what has happened is the executive branch has stepped in to make sure that never happens. And because the strategic relationship is so important, the global economy is on a knife edge. Guess who said that? Well, anybody could say any leader of the world could have said that. But that's Dr. Sultana Jobbik who rode out the pack yesterday. Two million barrels a day cut from OPEC, Russian supplies coming off the market. That's the biggest issue I was told about here yesterday. Was it folly to cut by 2 million barrels handoff? The new sanctions on December the 5th? Well, in actuality, it's really only a million barrels a day because. Well, we can do. The other will go the other way like they were not. But here's what I would say. I think it works certain. We're kind of in a tale of two markets here. The physical markets are very tight. You could see it on the official selling prices. They're quite strong. The paper markets, though, are pricing in bad economic news in a recession. OPEC is simply trying to get in front of that. And by the way, the three monthly forecasting energy agencies, the ones that do monthly reports, we don't do a monthly report. They're all predicting lower demand and a recession. So OPEC is really just following what EIA and IEA and its own OPEC data statistics are are saying. I think we are concerned. Let me let me just be very clear. We have a lot of consuming countries. The US is not the only consuming country that we hear from, and they're quite concerned about the current market. And we are concerned about the supply risk, especially with these EU sanctions coming into effect. I mean, you could see anywhere from one to 3 million barrels a day come off the market until this point. You know, there has been a lot of bad predictions about what might happen. But it's been very little. This is when you will actually see Russian barrels come off the market. Maybe Russia will figure a way around it. OK, but not at first. In 10 seconds, because we've got to hand back. If almost three million come off the price, come off the supply. Where does Brent go to to be break 100 dollars on the upside really easily. I mean, you're going to see prices volatility because there won't be much transparency to what actual barrels are coming off the market, but prices will go well above 100. And a lot of volatility, which is not good for the market. OK. Joe, we ran out of time to squeeze you on the exact number above 100, but we'll take that. Joe McGonigle, that the secretary general of the IRS, no one in the chair for the day. Yes. Now, one of many thanks, man is fantastic discussion there. I want to take you to some more earnings, this time from one of the heavyweight telecommunications companies in Dubai, and that is due also known as Emirates Integrated Telecom. They've done a little bit of a rebrand. Their numbers are quite, quite in line with what the market anticipated. So the net income line at three under the nineteen point three million dirhams. The market was looking for three hundred six point five million dirhams. And the revenue line at three point one seven billion dirhams is also in line with the two analyst estimates that have been provided. Year to date, stocks about 13 percent lower. So it's underperformed the benchmark. Dubai DSM index serve much more to get through. This is Bloomberg. Israeli's head to the polls today for the country's fifth election in under four years. But analysts aren't convinced this vote can break the cycle of political deadlock that's doomed previous governments. Our Middle East correspondent Simone Foxman has more from Doha. So simple and I mean yet another season of elections. We thought we had this behind us. What are going to be the key issues this time around? Well, this one's been brewing for a while, Yusuf, and essentially we're at the same place as we were about a year and a half ago, the last time Israelis went to the polls. We have a deeply divided public and the two key figures here amongst behind whom the coalitions would unite, neither of them at this point seems to have a clear majority. When you go and look at the kind of seats that they could win in the election. So on one side, you have former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or better known as D.B.. Perhaps he is the generally center right politician, but he's gone and appealed to some of the far right elements to try and drum up more support for his party in this election, appealing to some of the other parties that are likely to gain those ultra right voters. On the other side, you have younger Lapid. He's a former. He's the current caretaker prime minister. He's generally seen as a little bit more left leaning. And he's gone out and tried to win the votes of more left leaning Israelis and get them to actually come to the polls. That's important also. Arab Israelis warning that a right wing government would be very bad for them. A lot of this is going to depend on how much turnout we get for the polls. But we're not going to have a clear answer here likely tonight or tomorrow, even because the political wrangling is going to continue for the next few weeks. And in Saudi Arabia, the meantime is in focus once again for some U.S. lawmakers. What's that about? Yeah, this Connecticut senator, Chris Murphy, asking the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, better known as SIFI, is to review the Twitter transaction over Saudi involvement in that deal. Remember, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal has a one point nine billion dollars stake in the company. He went along with the mosque, ask acquisition of Twitter, but Murphy writing on Twitter. Kind of ironically yesterday about this decision, calling this potentially a natural national security threat for the United States. And also tweeting that Saudis have a clear interest in repressing political speech and impacting U.S. politics. I wonder if he would be saying that if not for the events of the recent weeks and Saudi's push in OPEC. Plus, if he does have broad authority to scuttle transactions, however, it's really unclear at this point whether or not they'll actually take it up. I mean, one point five, one point six or just under two billion dollars out of a four billion, 44 billion dollar valuation. It's not a lot of leverage. You know, if we're going to think that way. In any case to economics, the IMF says that energy exporters in the Middle East and Central Asia could see a trillion dollar windfall between 2022 2026. Their thoughts on how this impacts regional growth. Well, this is far more than the IMF had initially expected, and they do believe that the JCC countries in particular are going to boost their savings, turn as much as one third of this oil revenue into savings, and that's going to help their fiscal trajectory. One thing I wanted to to really dive into here is what happened to the oil break evens on the back of these higher oil prices, because that's what's boosting these IMF projections, particularly in Saudi Arabia. We've been talking a lot about that OPEC plus decision. Saudis push for the group to cut production. And part of this, the idea that Saudi Arabia needs 80 dollars a barrel oil to break even on a fiscal basis to balance its budget. Well, now we're not going to see that number. We're looking at. Seventy three dollars a barrel for 2022, seven sixty seven dollars a barrel for 2023 for Saudi Arabia to balance its budget. So there's perhaps a little bit more breathing room there. And that's the price of oil that Saudi needs to see to maintain its economic health. Simona, thank you for the roundup that Simone Foxman, the co-defendants said to Rideau Hall, want to stay with the region and get to the Middle East equity markets with our resident expert, followed by Holloway support. Let's start off with the Middle East operator of KFC. They're seeking a dual listing, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. What are some of the details? I'm very excited for this one. Yousef Americana, as you mentioned, is the operator of Pizza Hut and KFC here in the region. They just got approval yesterday from the Saudi CMA for a dual listing in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, which will be a first for us here in the region. You know, it's a little bit exciting because it's something a bit different than what we've been seeing so far. And it's not necessarily the same sector that we've we're seeing mainly like energy and utility coming from the government side. They hired Free Subway, Derby Bank, Saudi National Bank and Goldman Sachs to be part of the IPO. I think you're really interesting mix, again, kind of going to what this listing will be something in the UAE and Saudi Arabia as well. When I was talking with the chairman of Saudi National Bank, he said that they were the biggest IPO bank in the kingdom. What are some of the new updates that we have on the IPO front? Right. So we have Jamjoom Pharma, which is again, another Saudi Arabian company that manufactures generic medicine. And Bloomberg reported yesterday that they hired Saudi friends Ali and JP Morgan to look into a possible IPO. We don't have the full details on that one yet, but it's a possible one coming to the table here. And we also have Riyadh cables. They also received approval for a 22 percent stake and they have a Riyadh capital and the Germans. Now, what about Dubai that was done before? Well, we had empower their books, recovered hours within opening. Again, another sign of just incredible demand here in the region. This is a cool central cooling company and they're looking to raise as much as three hundred sixty two million dollars in their IPO. And we had a buying up that's in Abu Dhabi data company that saw quadruple actually uses the 2 billion dollar valuation yesterday in its debut. And finally, we have Tom Keene, which is a rare private sector listing. Again, most of the listeners we've been seeing happen from the government in the private sector company coming in to raise a little bit more than two million dollars in an IPO. Lots of action. Thank you for navigating us through that. Tough borrowing there. So much more to come on the show, specifically the market check, because I want to get to that first before I give you a preview of what's to come. Looking at equity futures, you're on the S & P 500, many where we're seeing a little bit of upside as we count down to the FOMC deliberations, about two fifths of one percent there. The outcomes are skewed to the upside is the way JP Morgan describes it. They're saying that dovish Fed could spark a rally of about 10 percent. Oh, get to treasuries, sell off in bonds across the curve overnight, sending two year yields to run 4.5 percent. At the moment, we're kind of stabilizing around that level. US tends at four points or one percent from there. I take you to the energy markets where of course, the debate coverage is in full swing. Now, we have a lot to think about in terms of demand, in terms of supply. Some fantastic stories coming from there, including from the Indian energy minister. But what is clear is that supply is going to remain tight for the foreseeable future. It'll be interesting to see how the U.S. government kind of comes up with a plan. So we don't have any takeover discussions. And at that point, we truly believe we want to stay independent. And after 16 months in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu is planning his return as Israel's prime minister. The country votes today in its fifth election in less than four years. Just got 9am across the Emirates. Yousef Gamal El-Din Dubai Manus Cranny is still at the peak energy event in Abu Dhabi with a jam packed lineup of some of the biggest voices in the global energy markets business. Hey, is a very good data. Yeah. We had a cracking conversation just with the secretary general of the IAEA. He talks about a tight market. The oil market can certainly get up above 100 dollars. And the great. No, not known to channel a lot phrase from Donald Rumsfeld's in the war is what will the impact of Russian crude not flowing into Europe be over the next three to four months, about three million barrels, including product between December and the additional sanctions expected to come in this spring. That could take oil up over 100 dollars. We're hearing from a variety of voices. The second General Haitham al Gates, made his presentation here at ISE. Yes, you say recession is already here. The risk of a recession in the United States is very, very real. We're in demand destruction according to the veto CEO, because the biggest hit will come from that Russian oil no longer flowing into Europe. That is according to Covid Scarlet Fu from any swap of the past 24 hours. I think there are a series of voices talking about the risk of a real slowdown. What happens to oil demand in that context in an already tight market? Where does the Russian oil flow to? It's a run on BP earnings today and of course, that windfall tax. I know you're going to spend more time on it. I will it ever see the light of day for Joe Biden or is it just more political campaigning ahead of the midterms? The man with the answers on the reality for the windfall taxes, Amish Hoxton special representative on oil. He joins me at two thirty. Upper Darby Time, that is 830 London time. So we'll see what his view is. Sorry. Ten thirty. London time. So we'll see what Amos has to say about the windfall tax. And just how frosty are Saudi U.S. relations? Yes. Yes. And I'm thinking the meantime about the frost penis around Fed hawkishness, because that's appearing to ease a little bit, just getting somewhat warmer. There are some corners of the markets that believe that you could get the less hawkish fed and that could lead to a 10 percent pop in the S & P 500. J.P. Morgan writes that the outcomes are skewed to the upside. Looking here at equity futures up about two fifths of one percent, US tens of four points or two with a sell off in bonds overnight. Two year yields hitting around 4.5 percent. And then the Bloomberg dollar index taking a break from a three day winning streak. I want to get to the technicals of the story. It's difficult for our clients because what we're seeing here is that the dollar index is reaching the top of the voluntary technical training envelope, and that goes back to the beginning of the century. It's a lot to factor in in terms of trajectory. And at the moment, we've cracked through that red line. And it's important for all those long the dollar that it stays there. From there, I take you to gold that's been weighed down by the dollar. And we're now seeing levels that we haven't seen in terms of the losing streak since 1968. You could've tell me. Hey, Jude. Yes, the Beatles. That was the top song back in 1968. Manus Cranny was also on. I wasn't. And UBS says we see downside risks for gold until year end. This is the chart going all the way back. What a losing streak that's been. Let's check in on the markets in Asia now with Juliette Saly. She joins us from our Singapore studio throughout. Hey, yes, if we are starting November on a pretty positive note here in Asia, after three months of losses, particularly that huge loss that you saw in the month of September, it really is, though, about the tech players in Hong Kong rebounding. You can see the Hang Seng Tech Index coming out of the lunch break up by some four point two percent. It was up by as much as six point one percent in the morning session. So the likes of May 20 and Tencent really driving those gains. And also a rebound in Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, too, which had fallen to their lowest since November 2005. We are watching a little bit of upside coming through in the Aussie after the RBA decision. They did hike rates by just 25 basis points. So not a jumbo hike. Let's have a look at the trajectory of those rate hikes that we have seen from the RBA because it has been seven consecutive rate hikes now and they are seeing inflation peak at around 8 per cent later this year, but say that the data will decide future rate moves, which is, of course, what we've heard a lot from the RBA. Certainly indicating, though, that more tightening is ahead with the cash rate now at 2.8, 5 per cent. Yousef. Joel, thanks very much for that. We will compare notes a little bit later on in the program. That's Juliette Saly there. To get to one of our top stories, President Biden says he'll seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that reap windfall profits without reinvesting in production. Gasoline prices remain high a week ahead of midterm elections. Oil companies record profits today are not because they're doing something new or innovative. Their profits are a windfall of war windfall from the brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine. I think this is an important time to get out. Our energy reporter, Steven, statistically, Steven, this administration has tried time and time again to go after Big Oil. Are they gonna make any progress over the coming days? You know, it looks very challenging or basically impossible to get anything on the books, anything passed by Congress within the next few days ahead of the midterm election. And when you look at it. Yeah, maybe it can pass the House, but the Senate is split across the board from with Republicans and Democrats and a lot of the Democrats are also quite moderate. So it seems very unlikely that they could get anything soon. Now, after the midterm elections, the whole calculus might change because the Biden administration might not have as many Democrats in both the House and the Senate. It'll be harder to pass such a bill. It does look like political rhetoric. It sounds like the same thing he's been saying. It does look like a plea in a lot of ways or a way perhaps a bark with no bite to get these oil companies to do what he's been asking, because for the longest time he has been saying you have to bring the the price down at the pump. And when folks go to vote next week, that's what they're going to be looking at. They're going to be looking at what the prices at the pump, how much they're spending, what's inflation. Everything costs more. And that's going to affect the bottom ministrations. So by having this rhetoric, it's probably more of a political move to try to shore up his base and to gain support in the short term as opposed to doing anything concrete that can actually affect these oil companies and put in place some sort of windfall tax. Some very thoughtful analysis. Thanks a lot, Steve, and appreciate that, sir. Steve stepped in ski with the big picture in Singapore. Let's get to the first word. Headlines now from around the world. Turn back to Juliette Saly in Singapore. Jewels of Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann says the lender is not open to takeover discussions after unveiling its long awaited turnaround plan. Shares of slumped more than half this year, leaving the one hundred and sixty six year old institution vulnerable to rumors of takeover bids. But Lehmann told us exclusively that the plan for billion dollar capital increase will make the lender rock solid. I've seen community became a long way as a group. Could be really came a long way. They seem to have taken the right decision. Are really looking to some of the fundamental issues that we have to go back to the core of the business, the core of the origins of the company. So we immediately remind ourselves of our key strengths and that's what we are going to execute. I'm all excited. I'm all excited. Well, experts say crowd density above a critical level may have triggered the crash in South Korea that killed more than 150 people. One academic told Bloomberg that once density rises past, about eight to nine people per square metre turbulence can happen without any specific misbehavior. Just one hundred and forty police were on duty Saturday in the Seoul nightlife district as the crowd swelled to around 100000 people. The intruder who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. 42 year old David to paint faces two counts which carry maximum sentences of 20 and 30 years in prison. Federal prosecutors allege Nancy Pelosi was a paper target and he broke into her San Francisco home armed with zip ties, tape, rope and at least one hammer at Elan, Mass. Qantas consolidated control of Twitter becoming the sole director after the removal of all nine board members must completed its 44 billion dollar purchase last week and immediately started molding the company to his liking. His first few days on the job have been filled with speculation about how he'll handle content, moderation and how many jobs he'll cash. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts in more than 120 countries. This is Bloomberg Youssef. Thanks Draws. Here's what's coming up next. Can a dovish Fed rally spark a 10 percent rally on the S & P 500? We're going to ask Julia Spears, Mark Matthews. This is Bloomberg. A step down, the step down, step down, the prospect of a slower pace of hikes slowing the pace from a 75 basis point hike at this week's meeting. The 50 basis point hike 75, 50, 50 is very doable. We are transitioning a new regime. This rate hike cycle has been extremely aggressive. It does make sense to start thinking about a slowdown in the pace of IBEX. You're in a tough situation. You will see a step down. They can't keep rates up and 75 basis points rate indefinitely. It's really just going to come down to communication in the press conference. The concern is with the rhetoric that they've boxed themselves in to a narrative to save credibility. Ken Powell talked about slowing down the pace but still indicate resolve in fighting inflation. Various views on the Fed ahead of tomorrow night's all important rate decision. JP Morgan now sees room for a 10 percent rally on the S & P 500. Should policymakers turn dovish equities edging higher this morning as we count down to the FOMC, recall call higher about two fifths of one percent on the S & P 500, meaning I want to head out to Mark Matthews, the head of Asia Research at Julius Baer. Mark, I like talking to you because you helped cut through the noise and cut through the froth. What is this Fed going to do? Thank you for that compliment, Yusuf. I'm not sure if it's true and I can answer your question. No, it's not true. I cut through the fraud because I don't know. I mean, I think I really like the collage of all the people that you put on just before I came on. And I think they're all right. I mean, if the Fed does tone down its rhetoric and give us some guidance that the trajectory is not going to be as aggressive, then we're going to keep going higher. And if they say we're going to continue to be Paul Volcker, then I think we've peaked for now. And it's kind of ridiculous to to guess which one it's going to be. We're just going to have to wait until tomorrow. I look at the Dow surged 14 percent, the best year since 1976. Ironically, that was the year when the burns fed pivoted too early. Is there going to be enough data from sort of now to year end to argue for a strong disinflationary trend that could push the Fed the other direction? I can't remember what disinflationary means, but if you mean that the inflation rate will go down. I think so, because few white rewind the clock. It started with goods during Covid. The supply chain dislocations and then of course, the war in Ukraine exacerbating that. And the goods inflation I think is behind us. The big problem is services, particularly the shelter component of the CPI. And if you look at the asking prices of apartments that are listed in America in October, they're down a lot. The rental asking prices. And of course, we've already seen data showing us that property prices have been falling since June or July from various property companies and the Case Shiller index itself. So I do believe so. I do believe the inflation is coming down now. It won't go back to 1 or 2 percent. It'll settle if we're lucky at 3. But I think we can live with 3. And where are the Fed funds rate is now? I don't think we need to go a whole bunch above that if we are going to get 3 percent inflation next year. So in October, the Dow surged 14 percent. Was the best month since 1976, of course, not the best year. But also want to get to these lines, Mark, from Christine Lagarde, who has been speaking in an interview. And we've been flashing quite a few comments from her. She talks about banks being in a better position now than before the 2008 crisis. Terminal rate must ensure that inflation returns to the 2 percent goal. And she also talks about the possibility of a recession that has increased. How attractive is the European opportunity set for you, Visa V, what you have on offer, say, in the US? It's attractive in the sense that the euro has lost so much value versus the dollar. And I do think that if the Fed does give us some indication that there is light at the end of the tunnel, we are very close, if not already past the peak of the dollar. And therefore, all of these major currencies that have fallen so much like the euro and the pound and the yen would rebound. So right there, there's something to be said for it. But as for the equity and bond markets in Europe, I just feel that they are generally much they're just lackluster, if you know what I mean. And I would expect better performance from the U.S. market. Both stocks and bonds, some over the next five years, as much as Europe has a lot of distressed opportunities. Unfortunately, it's for a reason. In your research, you write that the bottoms in it's been in about three weeks ago. Is that the case for the equity market and for the bond market? And if that is the case, I mean, how are you kind of getting back into the game? Is it on a sector basis? Is on a name by name basis on an index level? That was with regard to the equity market, and I think I'd just like to add that Friday, not last week, but the week before last week. So I think that would have been the twenty first and then a following on Monday, the twenty third and Tuesday the 24th we had. Sorry, I'm getting my dates wrong. But anyway, Friday, a week before last and Monday and Tuesday of last week, you had three consecutive very strong days, two and a half percent and then one and a half and one and a half. And there were only twelve times since 1970. That kind of technical setup happened before. And in all of those instances, the S & P was higher. 12 months later, the average rise was 23 percent. So the technicals look favorable and the market already did go down in excess of 20 percent. It went down 25 percent from top to bottom. And we do think the bottom is in. And how would we position ourselves? Well, we bought some hedges back in August thinking that the market could do a double dip. But now that double dip has happened and I think we do have a bottom, a double bottom in the S & P. We did a couple of weeks ago partially remove those hedges and we're looking to fully remove them going into the end of the year. Mark, fantastic to see you. Thank you for sharing some of those insights. So that's Mark Matthews. He's the head of Asia Research at Julius Baer thinking about eight dollars. It's it's not necessarily something I'm going to spend today, but it's something that the cheap twit is asking about and writing about. He says we need to pay the bills somehow. Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about eight dollars? Interesting proposition. I'm not sure I'd be on board. But the buyout, of course, that's going to be in focus for quite a few people the remainder of the day. Always a great content for conversations. Lots more coming up on this show. This is Bloomberg. Additional equity is out of the question. We have stated that we like where we are at nine point nine percent. And at this stage we're not interested in becoming and moving from being just a tactical investor to a shareholder, even into a different category of our relationship with Gates. He's the chairman of Saudi National Bank, speaking on the show yesterday about the company taking a 10 percent stake in Credit Suisse. Meanwhile, the CEO's chairman himself says he's convinced the bank's newly unveiled restructuring plan will allow it to come out stronger. Lehman told us exclusively that the Swiss lender will thrive again and it's not for sale. This is a fantastic franchise. You should not forget, has a hundred 66 years of legacy. You have fantastic businesses. Who else mentioned business? The Swiss business if you have asset management. So this is the core of the group. And we are going to, you know, to slave again. So we don't have any takeover discussions. And at that point, we truly believe we want to stay independent. Speak about wealth management, which has always been your historic strength. It seems to be. Now, some investors that are still quite nervous about the stability of the bank. Many are holding off from bringing in new money business with press rates until you have your house in order. What happens if those clients don't come back meaningfully before 2025? Well, look, first of all, yes, there are a lot of rumors about Credit Suisse that was spreading the word. That was really, I think, unfounded. Do you look to our liquidity ratios, looked at the balance sheet strengths, and now even more so as we strengthen the balance sheet. And you clearly saw the reaction, which was one of the key objectives of the announcement, was that, you know, 81 spread CBS pretty significantly into Darwin. So that's a very strong signal of comfort. There was a significant amount of outflows. The first two weeks of October, the firm said that things have stabilized, but not quite reversed. Are you expecting those outflows to reverse? Yes, they build the reverse. It's true. Beginning of October, we start social media storm. We had outflows that has clearly stabilized. We even see some inflows coming. And I would anticipate that we will have further inflows into weeks and months to come. What are the risks of those outflows accelerating? I see. I can't see them at that point of time. So that really, come on, you know, stabilized completely. And, you know, as of yet. Anybody know? Again, you know, we are not in a blackout period anymore. So we might access the overall market. We have a lot of clients that told us that they will come back. Seems like you're exiting out of businesses where maybe more profits are coming from. What's the logic in cutting, cutting, cutting when the other side of that equation is the ability that you can't generate those profits anymore going forward? Credit Suisse is a really a wealth management centric franchise centered around entrepreneurs. Wealthy clients. And we don't need, you know, that type of businesses that that's quite isolated from the rest of the group. So that's why S.P. and we are as you know, we are in exclusive discussions with Apollo and with Pink Cross. I am highly confident that over the next week we will come to agreement. What about for the asset management side as a sale or parts of it? I know. These were all the rumors, you know, are the belts manager and asset management course and very well alongside. We need to have a yard and multi specialist asset management so we don't need to be the biggest globally, but we need to have those capabilities that we need. Also from a product and product, provide perspective for our events mentioned clients and for institutional clients. That's right. Restructuring is being funded by new investor, the Saudis. There are some questions being raised around the Swiss government allowing this sort of stake. Just given the Saudis human rights record, how do you address this sort of geopolitical conflicts? Well, look, first of all, we are very happy that we have and investors are like the Saudi National Bank. It's a private institution. And I think, you know, this is also a region that is that is growing a sprawling reach. And so we are very happy that we could really secure that type of investment in, you know, what they believe is a great franchise. Credit Suisse. From Credit Suisse, we go to the earnings season and the world's largest listed company, and that is Saudi Aramco coming hours. Results a little bit earlier in the day than normally. And clearly there a fan of the program, it is a beat on the operating profit of three hundred point to three billion riyals the market I've been looking for two hundred ninety five point seventy three billion riyals. The net, including minority interest line is up 39 percent. The revenue line is at five hundred forty three point seven one billion. Real estate is up by 51 percent year on year. Windfall from a conflict is ravaging Ukraine. Credit Suisse struggles to convince investors its radical restructuring can revive the bank. We hear exclusively from the chairman, Oxley Lima. We're going to go to sleep again. So we don't have any takeover discussions. And at that point, we truly believe we want to stay independent. And after 16 months in opposition, Benjamin Netanyahu is planning his return as Israel's prime minister. The country votes today in its fifth election in less than four years. To get back to the breaking lines we had in the last couple of minutes from the largest listed company, Saudi Aramco, that came in, maybe as many would have expected, with a beat on the net operating line that came in at three hundred point two, three billion riyals. That is a little bit higher than a 20 than ninety five point seventy three billion that the market had anticipated. Your revenues are up 51 percent year on year. There are some additional comments here coming through from the chief executive officer saying that the long term view is that oil demand will continue to grow. They're extending the long term oil and gas production capabilities as well. And the volumes sold are higher as well. And that fed through to some of these strong numbers going into this deleverage has been within the self-imposed 5 to 15 percent ratio. Bloomberg intelligence was writing that there's room for a dividend hike and the yield of about three point six percent is actually below that of some of the global peers. They're going to pay out eighteen point eight billion dollars as the third quarter dividend. Saudi Aramco, this is your one year performance, up about one point seven percent. A lot for analysts to cut through. Given the size and scale and reach of this giant oil player, energy player, it's not just oil anymore, but that is your Saudi Aramco data release. Let's get to the markets in Asia. Look at some of the other metrics. Juliette Saly joins us for those from Singapore studio draws. Hey, yes, if a pretty good start to the month of November for Asian equities, which have had a terrible a last three months, particularly that more than twelve percent drop in September is certainly under pacing what we'd seen in U.S. stocks. But we are seeing a very solid session today. You can see the Hang Seng index having its best gain in around a month. And those tech players in particular rebounding from the big selloff. We've seen the Hang Seng Tech Index up by more than 6 percent. Aussie stocks also at a seven week high. We had the RBA with just a 25 basis point hike today. Not that jumbo, 50 basis points, but still a seventh consecutive monthly hike and a little bit of upside coming through in the Aussie two. But the South Korean one is under pressure, just flipped off the gym. And there we had South Korean trade data showing the first decline in exports in two years and also seeing weakness today in what we're seeing with the Chinese yuan. It actually declined to its lowest level in almost 15 years after the PDC said the currency fixed at its weakest level since 2008. Use of. And then we had the Korean trade data as well as not a great number. Well, what are we seeing in terms of trends for the chip makers? Jules? Yeah, just got a little bit of an early flash at that shop, it's certainly showing some of the uptick that we have seen in some of these players. Now we know that there is pain ahead for these South Korean chip makers and the chip makers in general. But Janice Henderson saying green shoots and losing for the South Korean chip makers with early point saw to a stabilization in shipments from South Korea. And Morgan Stanley saying if you can buy memory stocks below book value, when bad news becomes good news, don't wait for a bottom. Just buy what makes sense. Now, certainly the Cosby Equipment Index jumping 13 percent in October. That's that white line outpacing the three point four percent gain we saw in the Philadelphia Stocks Index Yusuf. Jules, thank you for the deeper layer analysis. Juliette Saly there. I will get to the Indian oil minister because he has warned that producers mean in terms of higher crude prices. Those will only serve to escalate and accelerate the transition away from their products to cleaner energy. Hardeep Singh, four, he spoke to my colleague Manus Cranny at the RTX Summit in Abu Dhabi. We began by asking whether India signed any new supply contracts with Russia. I don't do the contracting. I've got oil companies will do it and my oil companies don't come get wake up in the morning and call me. What do you want to have with breakfast? Two million barrels more from Russia, 3 million less from somewhere that we don't work like that. This is a complicated world, my friend. Who buys from whom? I find out later. Let me give you some statistics. In the few months up to September, we had some constants. One particular supplier in the Gulf War, number one, all the time, I've suddenly find I've got number three. Another supplier has become number one. And meanwhile, the Russians have moved up. But the Russians also don't give you the oil companies will buy wherever they can at the cheapest price. This is the first point. And Dawn, it's not a simplistic word that one guy is giving the discounts and the others are raking in the premium. OK. They're all in the game together. He talks about the unintended consequences of actions. The unintended consequence of a cut of 2 million barrels a day has left us with Saudi U.S. relations. I would say at a very fractured moment. How would you describe your description? I don't. It's my idea. I don't want to hear you describe since then posted 2 million barrels a day. Listen. Listen, my friend, I happen to be in Washington, DC for discussions with the energy secretary of the United States, Jennifer Granholm. Yes, a day or two after this. 2 million barrels CAC. Was that what she said to me? I'm not going to repeat. Do you hear or what? I've seen statements made by other U.S. senior advisors, et cetera. Let's leave it at that. I think this is something which will play out. I think this is something has play out that it is a very dynamic world, by the way. You know, de-escalate. Do you think we need. Do you think that we need a moment of reflection and de-escalation? I belong to the world of diplomacy by premium. Always is on talking, on sitting down. You know, excess patience and getting things resolved. But let me mention one thing to which you may not may or may not listing many of the dramatis personae in this base, their reactions on what they have been given to expect. So issues like disappointment or whatever is a direct consequence is what they were expecting. So what if taken aback? That's one thing. All I'm saying is I never bought an idea from the United States. Earlier I had one hundred and sixty billion dollars of bilateral trade. Today, I'm buying 20 billion dollars of energy from the U.S. now. I will buy from wherever I have to. If you have a little money, you know what to invest. Make Irish. Would you like to invest in Ireland? And we probably will co-invest with you in Ireland to get oil to India. There's oil off the coast of Cork. Let's finish with this. Let's finish with this. Everybody sits in this seat and I've said we tight markets, higher prices. I'm reading sand tells me. One hundred dollar. Right. Come on. You've got to have a view in terms of how tight these markets are and where's the risk in this market? Is it to the upside towards a hundred bucks? I am. Do I look the kind of person who's worried? I'll tell you, if somebody thinks that they can raise the price from there. What happens? You raise the price from there. The only response is that the recession will be deeper and prolonged. So it's in their interest not to allow it. We'll be on that. I heard a statement by the energy minister of the UAE. You were also there. Didn't he say if demand goes up, we will we have our options open? Does that mean you're not produce more? Look. This is a game in which you don't need to get unduly concerned. You have to take into account all the evidence which is coming at you. How many people are participating in that cut in production? You have to see how the world moves forward. Truly passionate argument there by the Indian oil minister, Hardeep Singh, for me on whether he believes oil prices and economic growth might go. Lots more ahead. This is Bloomberg. To the UK now, where a prime minister, Rishi, sooner can the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, are warning of more taxes for the richest in the country to restore stability to public finances. Bloomberg Surveillance Garrett joins us now from London. So, Liane, obviously there's a long list of potential taxes that could be recalibrated or added. What do we know at this point? So if we're just getting tidbits out at the moment so we don't know anything for sure. But yesterday the Treasury did report on this meeting between Rishi Su Keenan case, the prime minister and the chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. And apparently yesterday they were hashing out plans for the November 17th autumn statement. And as you mentioned at the top there, the government is saying that all of us could face these rise in taxes and pay more money to fill this deficit that we're seeing here in the U.K. But the rich could really bear the burden, the people with the broadest shoulders. And this is what we're getting through. Just ahead of that budget and of course, the BHP meeting, which is happening on Thursday. Now, two think tanks here in the U.K.. The Resolution Foundation and the Institute for Public Policy Research have been talking about spending cuts. And they said these spending cuts alone are insufficient as the economy is now really teetering on the brink of recession. And of course, we're seeing the highest inflation here in the U.K. in 40 years. And the Telegraph has also been reporting on this story. And I did pick out something from the Telegraph today, and it says that it's also going to have to see cuts in public spending because we've got a 50 billion pound black hole, which the government says is due to that disastrous mini budget bind this trust and quasi quoting. And in order to fill that black hole, we've just mentioned the tax increases that there's also going to have to be a cut to public spending. And apparently they might give the public sector as just a two per cent pay rise instead of the 10 percent that unions are calling for. Now, this might cause more strike action in the country, which we have seen over the summertime. But, yes, if we must remember something. It's not just the mini budget. We're seeing other factors in play here right now. We're also seeing the war in Ukraine, the increase in energy bills and the increase in food. And I think everyone's feeling slightly anxious ahead of the November the 17th autumn autumn statement because people and businesses to prepare for the future. Tough times then around the corner land. Thank you for giving us some of the details this early on, Garrett's in London. Let's talk about Israel because we have citizens there heading to the polls today for the country's fifth election in under four years. But analysts aren't convinced this vote can break the cycle of political deadlock that's doomed previous governments. Middle East correspondent Simone Foxman has more from Doha. So set the stage for us here on. Know use it for pretty much in the same spot we were on a political basis a year and a half ago. Last time we went to elections, a government managed to last a year, but then fell apart over its key underlying ideological issues. At the moment, the Israeli public still seems pretty divided between two factions really. On the right. You have former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. He is is a right wing character, but has gone out and embraced elements of the far right, particularly a party called Religious Zionism. They are vocally anti Arab and homophobic and really tried to appeal to them for more voters to turn out for that party. On the other side, you have your Lapid. He is currently the caretaker prime minister seen as a bit more of a center left candidate. And his calculus here has been trying to turn out normally Arab Israeli voters who normally feel very disenfranchised, very disillusioned with the system. He's thinking that if he can get them to turn out for some of the Arab parties, they could potentially play a bigger role. But, you know, if you look at kind of how these parties break down, there's going to be really we're looking at kind of small margins here and who makes it above the three point to five percent threshold to win seats. That's going to be very important. So a lot depending on turnout today. But we aren't likely to really get an answer to who's going to rule within it or being charged for the next. Who knows how long? Likely for a not for another couple of weeks. And then in Saudi Arabia, we are seeing developments that are pushing certain U.S. lawmakers to take issue, and this is about Twitter. Yeah. Specifically, Chris Murphy. He's a Connecticut senator. He called on the Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States. That's a bit of a mouthful. So we typically call it SIFI S.. He called for them to investigate Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and particularly the role of a prominent shareholder. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who. Between him is kingdom holding in his private office, own about one point nine billion dollars in that company. Now, Youssef, you pointed out what we were talking about this an hour ago, that one point nine billion dollars is pretty small sum in the grand scheme of a 44 billion dollar company. But you have to remember that in August, we saw a former Twitter employee convicted for abusing his role to go and look at the personal identifying details of Saudi critics tweeting anonymously. And then he passed those details back to a member of the Saudi government. So that's the thinking that is really behind this appeal to Syfy. We'll see if syphilis does go and take this up. But they have broad authority to really scrutinize transactions, even minority stakes like this. In terms of some of the economic data, the IMF has been sifting through that and they've come out now with their outlook, saying that the Middle East is going to see a trillion dollar windfall between 2022 all the way out to 2026. That's right. And what this could do is allow Gulf countries to save a lot more money than they had been doing in the past. The IMF projecting they could save up to a third of their oil revenues and that would set them particularly more struggling countries like Bahrain and Oman on a positive financial trajectory. But one of the interesting things from this report that I really noticed was the break even. Oil prices that the IMF set forth and specifically the break evens for Saudi Arabia. We had been kind of considering factoring in a 70 sorry and 80 dollar a barrel oil price for Saudi Arabia to balance its budget. But given the high price of oil that we've seen the past year, the IMF is pulling that down to seventy three dollars a barrel this year and sixty nine dollars a barrel next year. So, yes, Saudi Arabia wants those oil prices high to be able to fund the next stage of its economic development. But there is perhaps if we're going to trust the IMF a little bit more breathing room here for the kingdom than we had previously thought. Yeah. We'll see how long that holds up. Simone Foxman the kind of finance the central dollar. Thanks for that. We still have plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Some of the biggest names on Wall Street are descending on Hong Kong for the first time since the pandemic began. They're taking part in the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit. At another event in Hong Kong FinTech Week, the Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters said regulations are impeding innovation in the financial sector. He spoke in a panel alongside the J.P. Morgan president, Daniel Pinto. The role of banks is to be a trusted custodian of a whole bunch of things. Whether that manifests itself in the form of advice or helping people feel secure with their savings and their money custodians for for payment flows on behalf of citizens, but also governments and central banks. And I think those those roles are pretty structural. They're also protected by regulation, which we will complain a lot about regulation. But in many ways, regulation is also a solidifying of the role of banks because there are rules that we play that are seen as a social good and that that put a lot of burdens on us as banks as well. So I think that the role of banks, while evolving dramatically here, is pretty secure. Do you feel like the regulations are catching up now to the technology? No, no. I think regulation actually is a big impediment to technological evolution, because the the way that we have to ship technology within our organizations to be to be fit for purpose runs counter to a lot of the regulatory instincts. But regulators will eventually catch up. Daniel, how do you think banks are adapting to this new digital realities and how do you thrive and how to excel? So nice to see you. Thank you for inviting me. So this is a very interesting time where technology is at the core of what pretty much every bank is doing. And we need to adapt to what their clients and customers want. The way that they want to consume their product. So they won at digital offering. And that's we need to deliver on that in the US in retail business. The uptake of digital services. It's been really very slow at the beginning and now he has really grow substantially and inequity in the wholesale business, a similar a similar story. The challenges for banks is that we are developing all these digital experience for our clients, but we need to transform all of the underlying technology that. So the amount of investments that we need to make on HBOS is billions of billions of dollars. In our case is 14 billion dollars a year to them all IBEX Asian and drum formation plus creating these sort of amazing digital experience for our customers over wholesale clients around the world. When it comes to the competition, I'm sure maybe some of the competition is out there. Here today, fintech, we do you see tech as more of a friend or foe? Is that you have different, different segments. So if you think about the big platform companies. So those are kind of us. We are clients of them and we compete with them. This morning, our friend DAX, they are they. In most of the cases where they do is they. They have done a very good job in finding a solution. What about degree point, paint, pain point or some client segment? But they also realize that plane acquisition is very expensive. So in their case, we are more. In the sense that we may have an investment on the or not in then and we have into this to review their services through our client base. So it is a bit of everything but more of a partner than than a competitor in some cases. From Hong Kong, we get back to this part of the world, to the Saudi Aramco earnings, we're breaking them down now in terms of what to expect for the open final, but always here. So let's start off then with that story. It was a beat on most fronts, but the flat dividend is going to raise some serious questions, as always. Of the flat dividend has always been a concern for investors when it comes to Aramco. There are massive profits and investors, even though Aramco has continuously given a guidance that it will not be raising its dividends. Investors continue to expect it. Well, it's an interesting tug of war. So we'll see how the shares react to that. But certainly the beat will provide some upside perhaps for the shares. We saw what was what it was like with the global players. Shell increase their dividends, Repsol increased their dividends. And we had Chevron and Exxon and Total also reporting a record or close to record high profits. So the numbers from from Aramco are not exactly surprising. But as I cover also the other stocks that we're just discussing, it's what's going to come next. That's going to be the key for investors. They're calling this the last great quarter for energy firms. And certainly while oil prices are flat, to some extent, there is a lot of uncertainty. And we're going to see how that starts to get baked into earnings. So keep an eye out on what comes out from Aramco as we move forward. And with Aramco in mind, we're also looking at some of the IPO activity, specifically the Middle East operator or KFC. What to do with a listing? Yeah. This is really exciting news for me, as if we haven't do a list thing that would debut in Riyadh for the first time coming out of Americana, which is the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut, as you mentioned, here in the Middle East. The Saudi CMA yesterday approved the listing and Bloomberg reported that they're seeking to raise as much as one billion dollars, valuing the company at as much as eight billion dollars. They hired for a separate Derby bank. Saudi National Bank and Goldman Sachs as part of that IPO. I think it really is a great mix. You have something for the Derby investors, the Saudi investors and the international investors. So we'll see how that one performs. I'm personally really excited to cover the share performance. I want that list. But thank you very much for that. That is followed by Holloway with the breakdown. Ahead of the market open here in this part of the world, I want to get to the equity markets in the United States. Get you a little bit of a finger on the pulse of capital flows and risk appetite. Seeing a little bit of upside here, half of 1 percent. JP Morgan is saying that a double spread could spark a 10 percent rally on the S & P. They're seeing the outcomes are skewed to the upside. They've gamed out all the scenarios and that's what they came up with. Let's flip the board, show you the treasuries as well. We saw a sell off overnight in bonds across the curve at the moment and a little bit of a stabilization here. U.S. cents at four point three percent. Energy and focus with Ali picking up with Derby underway at the moment. Quite a bit of upside with the broader risk appetite. Coverage continues. This is Bloomberg.