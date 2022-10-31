Live on Bloomberg TV

Al Khudairy: Sees Excellent Returns From Credit Suisse

Saudi National Bank is taking a 9.9% stake in Credit Suisse for up to one and a half billion dollars. The Gulf lender says the transaction unlocks the potential of exploring a strategic partnership to develop asset management and investment banking in the Kingdom. Ammar AlKhudairy, Chairman of SNB speaks with Yousef Gamal El-Din on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East." (Source: Bloomberg)

See all shows