Al Khudairy: Sees Excellent Returns From Credit Suisse

I'm glad you got quite the deal at a significant discount. But there's a reason why Credit Suisse stocks are down 55 percent so far this year. What kind of guarantees did you get for you to come on board? Well, thank you for having me this morning, Yusuf. We. This is a normal investment. There are no guarantees for say what there is, is a turnaround plan and a restructuring plan, which we have studied. We like this story. We like the new leadership in the bank and that resolve and conviction to go ahead and execute on the turnaround plan. And we're quite optimistic if they do deliver on the plan. This bank will have will yield some very interesting value accretion on a standalone basis for us. How are you going to finance this thing at nine point nine percent? This is going to come out of your cash balance. How you plan to structure it? Absolutely. I think. I think we need to take a stock of of the context of the size of this transaction. It represents two point two percent of our investment book. It represents three and a half percent of our tangible book value. So it's up you know, it's about five billion reals. The number of times per annum that we do five billion riyals tickets is quite frequent. So from a size point of view, this is a standard normal course of business. As as far as science is concerned. Are you considering giving Credit Suisse a loan or convertible debt or even additional equity at this point? Additional equity is out of question. We have stated that we like where we are at nine point nine percent, to go beyond ninety nine point nine percent would trigger some regulatory and accounting. We go into a different hurdle level or different reporting level of the accounting and regulatory matters. And at this stage, we're not interested in and becoming and moving from being just a tactical investor and to shareholder even and to a different category of our relationship with Credit Suisse. I mean, how useful is a small steak if you don't get a seat on the board? Well, again, like this is this is really a tactical investment. We believe that we could derive a lot of value. And and if we look at it and we did look at it on a standalone basis, I've just had an investment that we sit on for three to five years. We believe there is. Very excellent. Not very good, but excellent return potential from it. Beyond that, if we are able to create some opportunities that are relevant to our market Visa V, expanding our service and product suite and private wealth management and asset management and in corporate and investment banking by tapping into the knowhow of origination and distribution, tapping into the know how of how to service the ever increasing sophisticated middle class base of Saudi Arabia, then that's actually when the cake but the cake itself is going standalone assessment and we're quite bullish on the standalone investment. Bloomberg Intelligence has done some deeper analysis and their thinking is maybe this is going to be like this SAP HSBC partnership, just in terms of being able to visualize the kind of depth of this relationship, is this what we could use as a comparison is a fair point. I have not studied that particular relationship. I would like to think that we will have once the dust settles. We want to give Credit Suisse the chance to let the dust settle, too. For them to roll out the execution plan. And they are very busy. But sometimes the next few months we will sit down and engage and see how we can develop joint initiatives to better cover and better service our markets. As you well know, you have when we do. We're the largest IPO bank in Saudi Arabia by far and the largest emanate. And as the companies that we bring to market our bigger and more sophisticated. You need help. You need coverage of a different type. Right. You need industry experts. And as we speak today, we we actually do this in conjunction with all of the main banks of the walls of Wall Street. OK. Credit Suisse First Boston has been has been for CSFB has been out of the market. I think this is a great opportunity for both of us, for us to bring them into the market and also to tap into their knowledge base out of New York. These heavy market and investment back in and out of Switzerland, Visa EPW. I mean, ask manager. What what about the broader plan here? Is this a first step, as you know? I know so far you've said no, but many look at Saudi National Bank as a potential Saudi corporate champion and sort of involved in other parts of the world. So would it make sense to to look at other deals as they as they emerge, or are you open to those as they come up? We certainly are open to any deals if they are opportunistic. If they make economic sense for us. Absolutely. But if you're and if you're thinking that we're going to go out and buy a European bank and or or something like that, that is not in the cards right now.