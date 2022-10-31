Positive on Japan Stocks, Nikko Asset Management Says

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] Why are you so constructive when it comes to Japanese equities, particularly as we often see a lot of funds shying away, and the yen volatility aspect is certainly one to keep him both potentially as a beneficiary for some of these companies and a route, a real headwind for others. Well, you're right, it's never a very clear picture as to where to go investing in any stock market. But Japan is pulling out of recession. It's opening up its economy. Tourists are flooding. And you can see tourists everywhere in Tokyo right now, which is a big help for the yen. And the stabilization of the yen certainly would help foreign sentiment investing in Japan. Because, yes, they don't want to make money in the NIKKEI and then lose it through the currency is a good thing, too, about Japan is that economies is not looking like it's going to enter recession like other economies around the world. Partly due to this late opening of from the pandemic. And the other thing that's good about the economy, too, is that auto production and auto exports in particular are starting to really surge. They doubled in September on a unit basis from last year. So a lot of good things happening. Corporate earnings are basically fine here. The drip dropping a little bit on forward expectations, but nothing close to what's happening in the states, for instance. We have seen Japan's factory output falling in September. It is one of these signs that tells us that we are seeing indications of a global slowdown. You mentioned earnings. It is a big week for Japanese earnings, of course. What are you watching for? We already talked a little bit about the yen effect. Well, on balance, the earnings that I've seen come out have been pretty good. What's just as important is the guidance. And unfortunately in Japan, society, corporations have to be very conservative with their forward guidance. In this case, with the world on edge, you never know if that's not the proper thing to do or not. But in general, they don't like to stick their neck out and make big predictions as to whether things get better or worse. And therefore, some optimists are quite often disappointed with guidance. The question is whether analysts actually believe that guidance or not. They know that it's always conservative. So the key is to watch what happens to earnings expectations by the analysts and really not the guidance.