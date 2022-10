00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What does a Lula presidency mean not only for Brazil's economy, but perhaps for greater integration with the rest of Latin America? Yeah. Thank you. Thank you for inviting me to your program. Look, I think the arrival of Lula again to the presidency addresses you. First of all, it comes at a time where the country is very divided. So I think he's gonna have to have his. He will have a tough time in terms of uniting the country. And the second probably challenge he will have is to send a message to the market that he's pragmatic and that he will follow fiscal prudence. See, and I think kind of their overall message to the world is perhaps in terms of a green agenda. I think Lula will probably move certainly more than Dan BOVESPA narrow towards sort of protecting the environment, Amazon and and follow policies that are sort of behind these these goals. And in that sense, I think he will. You know, Brazil will rejoin the rest of the world in an agenda that is sort of pro environment. Right. To your point, then, does that mean that perhaps we could see some more progress on the so-called free trade agreement between the European Union and Mercosur? Of course, Brazil is the largest member there. But we know that the environmental policies were a key issue. Yes, I think definitely these the low level will help in terms of a lock in that sort of, you know, in terms of what had has been stopping that that particular particularly threat trade issue. But but but I think overall, I think, you know, there are many things that sort of the rest of the world we're looking at Brasil with sort of a certain hesitation towards, you know, the destruction of the Amazon and things like that. And I think, you know, Lula will probably take out a complete different policies that will assure the rest of the world that he's serious about protecting the Amazon. Ditto in terms of the broader macro economic environment. We can use to see the Fed moving very aggressively, we're expecting another 75 basis point move. To what extent does that continue the trajectory of dollar strength and how are you seeing that play out against emerging market currencies, including of Brazil? Yeah. I think that's a very good question. In general. Central banks in Latin America, particularly the BBB, started hiking early and aggressively and and that has helped to stabilize currencies. But there's another factor that has helped all Latin American countries and specifically Brazil, which is that commodity prices have been high. You know, even with oil prices kind of going down a little bit, they remain significantly higher above sort of locked long term averages. And that has also benefited. Latin America specifically proceeded. So I think that the strength of the dollar. You know, on the back of of of a hawkish Fed will probably affect, you know, obviously all all the M countries, but perhaps a little bit less Latin American countries and specifically Brazil. Now, it is true the ECB has stopped hiking. It stopped at 30 and 75. It will probably not start a cutting cycle until probably, you know, somewhere between March or June of next year around meet midyear of 20, sort of meet mid-year 2023. But I think that sort of the these other factors of high having already are very high country. And the factors that I mentioned that have to do with high commodity prices, which translate into a positive terms of trade shock to the economy will support the currency. Last thing I want to say, sorry for the long answer is that I think that the one factor that could derail a Brazilian asset markets is the perception that the Lula administration is not fiscally responsible. That is a risk that could potentially risk the real I know other Brazilian asset prices. Yes. I was going to mention that the perception of fiscal responsibility and credibility, what moves would you want to see from the new administration? We know that we're expecting probably reforms to income tax, for example. Is that going to be enough to be able to persuade investors when it comes to that credibility? Yeah, I think that's a key question. Certainly. You know, a tax reform will be very important. But I think the commitment to a series of fiscal rules will be very, very important in terms of calming the market in a way. I think that there has to be a discussion about the framework around fiscal rules. That has to happen very fast. But obviously before that, we have to have the nomination of the finance minister and his or her team. And I think that that would be the first signal of President Lula towards pragmatism or not. And to what sort of fiscal responsibility or not. I do believe that he will give the right that the right signals and that eventually he will adopt a prudent, fiscally responsible policies.