Front Row: C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Barclays CEO

Deflation is a terrible thing. Inflation you could tolerate to trade anything as a trend. You think about Bitcoin. I don't think it's a currency. I think it's a commodity today wherein that everything, Bob. Genial and unflappable even in the heat of a corporate crisis. That's the reputation of see us then get a Christian it known as Van CAC amongst colleagues. A former Barclays markets chief took over as chief executive after just Daley's abrupt exit in November last year. In his first TV interview since getting the top job, we talk about the bank's so-called universal model of retail, corporate and investment banking. So what are the challenges that lie ahead? And where does he see opportunities? Well, Barclays have to increase provisions for loan losses as a cost of living crisis gets worse over the next 30 minutes. We talk strategy, investment banking in Europe, the future of the city of London, and how inflation will change the banking world. With the man who's in charge of Barclays for the last twelve months, the bank. Thank you so much for speaking to Bloomberg. So 12 months into the job. What have you learned about yourself from the bank? The last 12 months have been a wonderfully educational experience. About myself, I've learnt how much more I needed to learn about banking, including running a large organization, finding ways to encapsulate what our ambitions are and to conveying it to so many people and then visiting or, you know, the scalable footprint of the bank we have. It's also, you know, it's been a wonderful year in terms of the bank's operational performance. We've managed a bunch of crises and we've managed them relatively well, I think. But it's the start. We are in the middle of a tough economic environment in terms of strategy. The strategy hasn't changed that much from your predecessor. Is it about execution or is it a different lens that you're looking at it with? So I was part of the team that set up the strategy seven years ago. And our strategy then was to simplify our footprint, focus on building a global investment bank. That was know very highly competitive. And we are now number six with the biggest European investment bank. It was about doubling down in the UK where we want to be a leading financial institution in everything, retail and wholesale. And it is about building up a very specialized consumer business in the US, which we have done. We like the footprint. The businesses are operating well. I think now it is striving to excellence, which is to make sure that in all the businesses which we do, clients and customers know what we are about. We do the things that we do very well. We don't have hobbies. We are very focused. We execute well and it's about excellence. But you can't really compete with the U.S. bank in terms of having an investment bank. Can Europe have always have that leverage or are you always going to be one step below? So we are competing. We are number six. We've been gaining market share and share revenue share in our markets business for many years. And, you know, we are under no illusion that we're not going to catapult, nor do we want to catapult to number three or number two. But we can be very good at what we do. And if we are good, people will transact with us and work with us. And you can make a very good living at the size we are. Do you want to get bigger is now. If you look at the pipelines and things that are coming through, it was now the right time to employ more bankers. Two slightly different questions about getting bigger. One is I think that as long as we do well and organically, we grow. That's fine, right? I wouldn't want to take large steps, but if it happens in an accumulation over a period of time, that's welcome because it's gradual about bankers. I think it's a question more about what sectors of banking. We've made a big push in sustainability and we continue to expect to do that. And obviously, you know, pulling out of some old economy sectors or reducing it not to zero, but there is a shift in the banking wallet and we respond to that. And I think sustainability is very important. We were very lucky, fortunate to serve Con Edison, based in New York, when they sold about 7 billion dollars of renewables assets to RWA in Germany. It's one of the largest renewables transactions. And that's the kind of thing we want to do and we want Barclays to be known for. Are you expecting more IPO is more pipelines? You mentioned the environment. That's a little bit uncertain at the moment. What does the next 12 months look like? I think it is going to be a difficult environment for the first six to nine months of that. I hope by the summer, when people are able to sort of see the end of the rate rising cycle, it may not have happened by the summer, but hopefully you can forecast the end of it with reasonable confidence. Then businesses will feel more confident themselves in what they want to do about their capital raising and capital planning. But I think it'll take a little time before we see that clarity. What's your biggest concern out there on the market? I know you had some good results. A lot of it has to do with also how you traded. Your traders performed very well. But we have a very uncertain environment. We don't know what inflation looks like, the cost of living. You have. Mortgage, there's leverage out there. What keeps you up at night? Well, I think what we've had this year is a series of incidents which would have been difficult to forecast at the start of the year. Even at the start of the year, I think across the industry, people were cautious because they knew we were at the start of a rate rising cycle. It's never good for credit assets in those periods. It's not good for equity assets generally in that period. Then you had the Russia Ukraine war and then here in the UK you had that little volatility with gilts and LDA. So there are pockets where there could be leverage and there are pockets where there may be rapid movements. And in this kind of a rate rising cycle, you would expect to see that happen. So it's rather than being specific worries about certain things. It's being generally aware that you're driving the car when it's raining and the roads may be slippery. So what does that mean in terms of risk management? What does that mean in terms of you preempting some of the things that could go wrong? We we have been operating through the year with relatively less risk. And what I would call relatively less long based risk, meaning expectations of asset prices to rise than we would normally have done or had done a year or two ago. So we in the language of traders, we manage from a defensive position, which means that things could still go wrong in unexpected ways or that you feel confident that you have this. I mean, you look through the financial crisis. Yes. And every two weeks somebody says this is going to be worse than a financial crisis. This is worse than 70s. What kind of crisis are we going to see and what does it mean for the banks? Yeah, first of all, I don't think as far as the banking system goes, this will be worse than the financial crisis. I think banks are much better capitalized, but much better risk managed and much more aware of the importance of doing that than they were back then. And the regulators are also much more intimately involved and engaged with the banks in understanding bank exposures. So I think it's not going to be like that. I think from our point of view and speaking speaking for Barclays, what we have to worry about is the impact on consumers. We are starting at a point where people have strong balance sheets and and employment is very high. So these are very good initial conditions, but squeezes are coming in different ways in the UK to a greater degree than the US. You've got the energy price squeeze. And also in the UK to a greater degree than in the US. You've got a squeeze coming from higher interest rates and mortgage prices and rents because it's more of a variable rate market. It's a it's more of a fixed market than it used to be, but it's more variable than the US is, which has a 15 or 30 year fixed market. But you're not seeing that right in consumer spending right now. You're not seeing it in mortgages either is a worry that we're complacent. And then at some point next year, early next year, it hits us hard. Not that we are complacent. But even though we've started off in a good condition, there are factors that are eroding that strength of the consumer balance sheet. Now people are adjusting what we see, what Barclays sees in the behaviour of our customers as, first of all, a very, very small fraction. I mean, one percent of our people, borrowers are in any form of financial difficulty. It's tiny. Second is that we see people tightening their belts. They are being more prudent in their spending. They are reducing non-essential spending in various forms and all. That's good. That's people managing it. And we have not seen sort of noticeable signs of stress in terms of defaults. As I said, however, I think we only know that these pressures could build. And so you've got to be cautious. If they do build, what will happen? What's the best case scenario and what's worst case scenario? Could you see 20 percent of zombie companies in the UK or is that too pessimistic? I think that's pessimistic. I think. I think the UK economy has had a lot of support during Covid. And obviously there are you know, the UK has been growing more slowly than it should, but the financial services industry, which is a large part of the UK, is very competitive. But it's not the only one health sciences, even technology in parts of technology fintech are very, very bright stars in the UK. So the UK has a lot going for it and I don't think you will see that kind of environment. I think what what I'm hoping you see is what people will call a soft landing and a shallow recession helped by the initial conditions. And and so what you might see is an increase in unemployment. You might see some credit weakness among among customers, but it won't be so bad that you see distress in society. However, it has to be managed carefully and it has to be managed aggressively with the balancing of the budget. And that's what the prime minister has said in the last couple of days. Are you expecting a housing crash? I doubt it. Talk to me a little bit about the last six weeks. You mentioned the guilt. Was there a moment where you were in the office thinking like I you know, as Barclays, you're one of, of course, the players in selling by guilds with the margin calls coming in and saying like, I don't know what happens in the next two hours. So first of all, I think that I think that the volatility was managed extremely well by the very effective, targeted and time bound actions of the Bank of England. So I think buying gilts, buying inflation linked gilts and then the repo facility that they put in working with the banking system are all helped ease the pressure in the crisis. And, you know, you've got tenure. Guilty is now back below where they were at the at the day of the mini budget on the twenty third of September. As far as I mean, we are large and the gilts market. What was important for us as we saw it was this was not a solvency issue at all for the pension system. It was a liquidity issue. And it was a liquidity issue because what was a very important feature of the UK pension system, which, by the way, I think is a good feature of the pension system, which is a matching of assets and liabilities, which employed leverage, created a liquidity problem. So a liquidity problem had to be managed and the liquidity problem was managed by the government intervention or the Bank of England intervention, the repo facility, which allows people to borrow against assets rather than sell them. And by slowly releasing the pressure and, you know, so far so good. Do you think that will change actually regulation surrounding pensions in the UK? So I don't know the answer, but I think what is important is that the UK pension system in aggregate is very well funded. It's about 120 130 percent funded ratio, which is extraordinarily good, which gives it a good starting point from which to manage to a less leveraged future. It is liquidity. You're the biggest concern for banks right now. I mean, we're again hearing, you know, the US treasury secretary having to do things maybe two to put a bit of extra liquidity or two to put it out in the Treasury market. So bank liquidity, I don't think is an issue. We've had liquidity regimes. You know, some funding models are much, much more robust than they were in the financial crisis. I think part of what people are worried about and what they saw in the gilt market was the liquidity in underlying trading, which is that these markets are not deep with smaller bit of a small bit offers in large sizes of trades as they used to be 15 years ago. And I think part of it. Our banks are more prudent in managing their risk. So that's a good thing. It's a good thing. But it has a consequence that that the big providers of liquidity have moved away from the banking system to the buy side. Do you worry about shadow banking and is there any crossover does that if you look at the system as a whole, if there's something wrong with shadow banking, does it does it impact the big banks? So it impacts the big banks. And by shadow banking, let's I'll narrow it. I'll narrow it to let us call fintech. Right. So it impacts the banks in a good way. In a bad way. So in a good way, what they have done is they've provided digital technology, ways of giving services to customers as customers like. And it's made us up our game right. And faster than we would have otherwise. And shame on us for not having done it earlier. Now, when they go into credit, which some of them have done, they have less regulation than we do, which is perhaps not good for customers who deal with them, who may not get the protections they do. If they deal with us, and perhaps not good for them if they don't lend with quite the rigor and standards that more established companies made on the second issue. That's a supposition. Let's see. Yes. So when you talk about, you know, shame on us, how are you changing that? Are you looking at Fintan companies and do you want to buy them or do you need to grow internally? Like what's your digital proposition looking like in five years? So we are investing a lot in our digital capabilities. You know, the biggest bank branch we have and most for most banks, that's true is our mobile app. And we try to make it better and easier to use the. Obviously, it's always we are half a step behind because we are working on older technology and with a larger installed base. But we are catching up. And and I think I feel very proud of the applications that we have at Barclays to allow people to manage their finances. The issue on fintech more broadly is I think, look, some of the valuation dazzle has gone off with in the last nine twelve months with the asset price corrections. But the core technology is good and we continue to study these companies and study the technology and see what we can adapt and maybe if the price is right. What's your relationship like with the new UK government? Have you had calls? Have you. Have they given you assurance about windfall taxes? Well, I think the government is brand new. So we obviously many of the faces are very familiar faces and we've been dead, you know, in communication with them in many, many years. And we always are with the government. And, you know, we await to see their proposals on on taxation, on fiscal policy, on all aspects of it. Where do you see the city of London being in four or five years? I mean, that's maybe too long a time frame. I think twelve months. Well, it's both too long and too short. You know, here we are in the city. And this city has been the center of finance for 300 years. And it needs to be the center of finance for 300 more years. We certainly would wish that that were the case. And it is the center of finance because of an excellent regulatory system, transparent, fair. It is there because of great availability of talent and infrastructure, soft financial infrastructure and hard financial infrastructure. And a part of that is also a stable, predictable taxation regime. So we hope that all those elements and ingredients remain and continue to allow the city to flourish. And, you know, the prime minister spoke about investing in education in Britain. And if you think about what drives the financial sector. I mean, you meet many of them. It's about the wonderfully trained people in the U.K. and the wonderfully trained people outside were able to come and work in the U.K. The UK has lost something. The city of London has lost business to other parts of the world in terms of, you know, financial capitals. Yes. What do you need from the government today for that to be reversed? Well, some of it is what others do, right. So once Brexit happened and you could not passport financial services to London, all the major banks had to set up trading enterprises in Europe. So that is irreversible, let's say, for the time being. I think other than that, what we need is a continuation of what London has provided, you know, education, infrastructure, people, great regulatory regime and and a stable and predictable fiscal regime. Until not too long ago, Barclays had a activist shareholder on its back teeth. Do you think about that? You always have to think about it. I do not think about it from the point of view of our business mix. I do think we have a good business mix. And that activist shareholder came because he thought we should sell our investment bank. He could not have been more wrong. I repeat it. He could not have been more wrong. The investment bank has been what has kept Barclays flourishing and quite apart from many of our competitors in the fact that, you know, we performed extremely well during Covid. We were able to have a more diversified business model. But I think for many banks like yours, where our valuations are low, you know, you've always got to be worried about what is driving bank valuations. What do you think will drive banks valuations? Is your banks? Well, so Europe is again separate Europe from the UK. I don't think the UK is over banked. I think part of what drives bank valuations, especially in Europe versus the US, is there is some worry about business model. I think in our case we've got the right business model and what will drive our valuation is solid performance, excellent performance, as I say, repeated excellent performance. I think in Europe, banking is still fairly nationalized, not nationalised and state owned, but by country. And I think I think we have to see at some point the experiment of one large European bank crossing borders in a meaningful way. And then we know when we're doing that. Will. Do you think that will happen or is it just a dream? We've been talking about it. I feel like for two decades. Yeah, I mean, it's a question more for the European Bank CEOs. I think it should happen. I think I think the test case should happen. And now is a good time. You know, when you go through a period like this, there will be some banks which would benefit from consolidation and ownership by a larger entity. And I hope I see it happen and it'll be good for Europe. So your bank is doing pretty well. Others are doing less well. We talked about Credit Suisse almost day in, day out. Have you been able to get some business from clients that no longer want to bank with? Well, you know, business goes or everywhere in the banking industry, obviously, where Credit Suisse has pulled out of certain businesses such as the prime business. We've got some business from their clients. But look, they announced a big restructuring. We wish them well. It is important for the banking system for there to be many players who are strong. And I think, you know, with this restructuring, hopefully Credit Suisse is on a good upward trend and and regains the prominence it used to have. I think it talked to me about some of the human errors, right, the recession that we've been talking about and how much that cost you. I know that there was also I don't know if it's punishment, punishments coming or something, you know, steps towards the people that did those mistakes. Where are we? So we had an over issuance of securities in the US. It was completely avoidable. It is one of these embarrassing moments. You hate to have been a CEO of a bank. It is. However, it was a human error in a very narrow way. We have done both and had an external investigation on it, an internal investigation. We have made good by all the clients affected. We have had a settlement with the S.E.C.. We cooperated from the first minute fully with all our regulators and we dealt with the matter internally. We are in the final stages now where individuals who were affected or involved in this are being assessed. We've got a standard process by which we do that. And and yes, there will be, you know, implications for certain individuals, but that process will play itself out by the end of the year. We talked about job losses or bonuses or can you give any more? It gives you a range of anything. It can be. You know, it can be letters to them and can be verbal verbal feedback. And it can be up to an including, you know, compensation or employment implications. You know, it'll take the next few months. But the process will take its course. I mean, three, your strategy, we talked a little bit about, you know, the global economy. Do you worry that this wave of inflation is just going to get worse? When will we reach peak inflation? When will we know we've reached peak inflation? You will know that the rate of change of inflation is stabilizing. When the central banks start signaling it that their rate rises going away from 75 basis points, 100 basis points to something more normal and natural. Now, mathematically, there will be some forces that will bring inflation down. You know, just because basic facts, as they call them, and I expect that will happen sometime in the middle of next year, is there a danger that central banks messes up, that they raise interest rates too much? Look, there's always a finely calibrated issue about when do you stop? And I think many people have sort of raised two worries. One is that this is there's a sort of supply chain led element of this. There's an energy shock element of this. Employment is at at all time highs, relatively speaking, and that people have not seen such a hiking cycle in three decades. Having said that, I think the officials are all across the world, are all very, very experienced. And I think they'll find the right way to calibrate it. How difficult is it in this in this uncertain environment, frankly, to calibrate where you want to grow businesses geographically in the world? Well, I'll speak for Barclays. You we've got a real strength of the business in the US and the U.K. We've got a good investment bank in Europe and a trading business. We're headquartered in Ireland, but quite a large trading presence in France. And then good presence in Asia, both in the Middle East and India. We've got an excellent investment banking franchise and Singapore and Hong Kong. I expect that footprint to remain broadly as it is. We have some very interesting partnerships in Australia. We might do some others, but I expect the broad footprint to be as it is. You know, the geopolitical complexities which are also arising makes people more cautious also about which countries they want to go to. Have you had to increase wages? And I'm not really thinking of the High Flyers Bank, but just, you know, to match inflation in some in most of these places. Yes. So we did a fairly large program of wage rises in India. We've got a large number of employees. Last year, in 2021 in the U.K., we did an interim adjustment in August of about 4 percent for a lot of our workers. And then we are working through another one for the end of this year. And we did one in the US also late last year. So I think inflation, especially as it affects some of our workers, we're going to have to look at it and we're going to have to respond when you look at the return to the office. I think you bankers have to be back four days a week. Yeah. How's that? It's it's going well. Look, I think we always have to create a balance. There's a level of flexibility that's come into work life, into the workplace since Covid, which I think is good. I think some of the stigma attached to working from home has gone away, and I think that's really important, especially for those who are managing young families or have other pressures that require them to spend more time at home or close to home. And I think we should continue that and should continue that in important ways. Some jobs require you to be in the office. Our trading floors are largely full five days a week, and that's the way it should be. Our bank branches here in London also need to be staffed and they should be. And for some other functions, it can be less. But I do think it's important for people in all functions, at all levels to be in the office. This is an apprenticeship business. At the end of the day, and it's important to have that productivity from being face to face. I think that when you look at the strengthen dollar. I mean, I know this could be a shorter term. It could last for a very long time. If you look at King Dollar, what does it mean for for Barclays? Well, as a financial matter, it's actually good. We have about 40 percent of our revenues in dollars. We've got a fairly big business in the US. More broadly, though, I mean, world economies will have to adjust and that adjustment process can be painful. And it's you can see the pain it's inflicting in Europe and the UK. Exports would be subsidized, but import prices go up. So it doesn't. It doesn't change our strategy in the next two to three years. Whether things. No, no, no, no, no. Not at the margins or not really. Look at the margins. We continue to like to have dollar based businesses. I think it's important as a diversification matter and also as a realistically, you know, banking grows with economies and the US economy is doing better than some other economies in the world. So it's good for us to have that exposure to the US economy and we get it both in our trading and banking businesses and we get it in our credit cards business. And so we will look to keep and grow that exposure. Thank you. Thank you so much, Francine. Thank you very much for having me.