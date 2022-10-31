Live on Bloomberg TV

Front Row: C.S. Venkatakrishnan, Barclays CEO

C.S. Venkatakrishnan is an unflappable European banking leader. The former Barclays Market chief, Venkat, as he's known to colleagues, is now CEO of the storied UK bank. He took over the top job after the abrupt departure of former Barclays CEO Jes Staley. Now a year into the job, Venkat is leading Barclays through a war in Ukraine, rampant inflation, and aggressive central bank tightening. In his first TV interview since taking the helm, Venkat spoke exclusively to Francine Lacqua on Bloomberg's "Front Row." (Source: Bloomberg)

