European politicians at this point seem pretty confident that they have enough supply, their storage just filled enough to last them through 2020 to 2023 winter. Do you believe they are prepared for next winter? Are you quite concerned for that? If the winter this year is as harsh, it will be difficult to meet next year's demand. So depends on whether it depends on how much rationalization they're going to do. You see a lot of sections closing down over is a lot of switching also going on to coal and other fuels. So how much of that happens will also dictate the result, if you will give you a different outcome. I hope that their lives and their habits will to win to winters because starting twenty four bodies when the solution stops, come. But it's in my view, if you think through 2024, it's too easy to get a good resolution. Some European buyers even speaking to them. One particular area of contention has been that they don't want to sign contracts that extend past 20 30. Is that an area where you're willing to bend? Would you sign contracts that are perhaps less than 10 years long? I think the issue is not the contract is raising the price. That's, I think countries or companies unwilling to to to paying for security of supply. So if I'm selling into a liquid market I have access to, they are going to put the contract in place to sell it to that market and have the capability of diverting it within the commercial entity. So if we sell into that market and find a better price elsewhere, we can go to that other destination. But if we're fixed to a certain destination where most companies would not, then there has to be a price being forced to conserve supply because that it depends on the market and it depends how your country your way. But in Europe, perhaps Germany wanting to sign for five years. I'm not saying Germany, I know you don't like to talk specifics of contracts, but what kind of what's the scale? I don't see. I don't see an issue with their duration. I think of in most countries, companies are talking about long term duration of longer term durations, 10 years or 15 years. And we're not stuck on a certain duration. But it's the flexibility that we would have in that contract is their issue. So we're talking to too many partners and I think we'll see a sign some complex future. You're quite critical of capping exports, capping prices, even perhaps in the near term as governments, as politicians around the world try and grapple with some of the problems they're seeing. What would you recommend instead of having some of these considerations that they have? I think starting to return to get peace in Europe would drastically bring the place down. And that's not rocket science. I mean, this is very clear, but. Actually, coming in as governments, I'm putting caps on prices, it doesn't many things first. It's the ones the markets second, define and invest in oil and gas. And I'm trying to to take a final investment decision on a gas project, on other projects. And I look at the markets and look at the European Union and their big buyer, if you will, of whatever product I'm selling. And they dictate the price, a certain price and say I'm going to buy oil above 50 dollars. This issue. That would basically say that if I go today and I invest 10 billion dollars thinking that's my rate of return is 9 percent or 10 percent based on 40, 50 double could plus. If the next government doesn't like replies and they make the price caps thirsty of those, what do I do? OK. So you're going to scare away investment by putting in place caps free markets is always the best solution. And if you try to fix the market, you're going against all the anti competition laws that the Europeans would find to put on by our own sellers. No, they're doing it themselves. So you're saying it's a bit hypocritical? It's not a book. It's a little tougher. Do you think Asia is better prepared to tackle a tight energy market, particularly tight natural gas market for the next couple of years than Europe is perhaps? I think Asia is actually in a tough position. Some of the first Asian countries that didn't have a lot of conversion. So it's a different fuels would having more to do because they don't seek you. But some countries that go much more on coal and fuel oils may be able to turn less gas in the future. A couple months ago, you promised not to divert cargoes of LNG that were heading to Europe that you could potentially divert to Asia. Now, that was a pretty easy thing to say. I think when you said it because the prices for spot are going to Europe for much higher than what they were in Asia. Is that going to be as easy to say to some of our biggest clients when you're saying, oh, no, we're keeping our supply going to Europe? You see, when we said it wasn't about the price issue, it was in the beginning before we even knew what was going on excursions would be and what the prices would do and the parts that weren't as high as they became later. So if you look when we are there, knows it was much earlier in the courses. Understand what you're saying. But it's difficult to judge what's going to happen and how long will it remain with us, because it's can be an infinite thing where we can divert. But for now, we're heading into COP 27. And just a couple of days. That's one of the world's largest LNG exporters. Let's just cut there. I want to see come out of this set of meetings. I think the realization, like many European countries, that gas is part of the solution and that gas is needed for sustainable development around the world. So for you to have basically a supply source, there is a baseload for you when the wind does not blow or when the sun does not shine. And when it's coupled with carbon sequestration, the best basically equipment, the money combined from an emissions point of view of the summer, no one to pause it scare. Also also has methane abatement in when it has all these characteristics like what we have got though as then we'll see. Then solve this most carbon intensive LNG project on earth ever. Then I think it has to be part of the solution. And guess this form is a destination view and not a transition for what? For you. It's for you to achieve over the transition that you want. One, you have to replace coal. You have to replace some of the liquid fuels. And that the only way to do it is with gas.