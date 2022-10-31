Bear Market Rally, Wheat, Lula's Comeback: 3-Minute MLIV

00:00

A little bit lackluster then in the Asia session, despite all the positivity of last week. But last week we did see the first positive month for the S & P since July. Doesn't sound like a long time ago, but it was a long time ago in terms of market thinking, because that's when we were really the previous time around trying to push that pivot narrative. Today, we seem to be trying to do something a little similar. Ahead of the Fed, how significant was the strength that we saw last week? Is it still just a bear market rally for you? It is absolutely a bear market rally. And I still think it's got a bit more legs. We talked about this the last couple of weeks, but we think it could get up to about the 4000 level in the S & P 500. That's holding another two and a half percent away from there. That's kind of like my minimum target. It might go a little bit further. How would that play into the Fed narrative this week? I think there's a chance that the press conference, the power goes, look, we may pause rates when the data lets us never go. Oh, wow. He's talked about Paul Allen. That's a really good sign. That means we're near the end of the cycle. I think they'll interpret that positively. We might see the dollar soften a bit. Yields come down because that's what they'll be the pain trade for markets. That might not run very long. It might be as if the data lets them. But then if we get a strong jobs print on Friday, well, then suddenly we could be right back into risk aversion again. OK, so that's interesting, the set up between the Wednesday FOMC and the jobs report due on Friday. There's a lot of Mays in that sentence as well. I like they may say that they may pause rates. It's interesting to see whether that comes to pass. Then you've mentioned what we see in the agricultural commodities today. Mark, this all as a result of what Russia has decided to do. How lasting will the impact be here, though? We'll get some further analysis later in the hour from our colleagues. But it's interesting to see the other parties to this agreement still attempting to make it stick. Yeah, and I think that's like this is probably not gonna be too long lasting for one. This was an agreement that was set to expire around the middle of November anyway, so it's curtailed a little bit early. Second of all, I think many traders who have folks this market thought this might happen. Russia has a bumper crop is willing to provide those exports to the world. Why not jack up the price of the exports of their own bumper wheat crop? And it's not that they particularly want to help you credit moments. I think many people are folks in the market thought this might happen. Yeah, we're seeing a reaction today, but we've already come back from the highs. Does it sustain? I'm not sure it massively will. And as you mentioned on the other parties in this agreement are still hoping to make it stick to some extent. So I think this is going to be a lingering story, but it's more of a geopolitical one than the lingering markets one. What do we make of the politics in Brazil, Mark, and what that will do to Brazilian assets? Because the parties in this very well-known seems like Lula makes a comeback in Brazil, very well-known economic policies. Are they poles apart? Well, they are. But remember, now the parliament does know kind of the right wing camps about that with Lula's. I don't they going to be too extreme. If Lula does get confirmed, ISE has been supposedly confirmed that he has won the election. It's very sad, though. We've heard no comment from Boston, although at least they hadn't. When I came on onto the set and I think that's very sad because people are nervous about how the result will be accepted. I think once we get past the election, Brazilian assets will do well either way because it's a country which people are very, very bold up on. And they've just been waiting for the election to go to the way the such bank was, way ahead of the curve. And it's got a good fundamental basis for a rally. Okay. So a sense that we are at least the other side of that electoral events.