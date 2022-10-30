00:00

Take us through what we know so far. Oh, the tragic crowd crash in Taiwan happened Saturday night during annual Halloween parties. This could have been a moment that young people enjoyed their first outdoor no mass Halloween party since pandemic. But there were tens of thousands of people packed in a narrow alley on a hill, and suddenly it went out of control as people described as they were falling like dominoes. Now, 30 said so far, like one hundred fifty three people were killed and more than 100 people were injured. Among them, 26 people were foreign from foreign countries, from China to U.S., Japan and Iran and Russia. Most of the victims were young people, those who are in their 20s and women who couldn't endure the pressure they got from the crowd crush. So here this is really another challenge for president in using Cargill's administration. What has been the government's response so far? Right after holding rounds of emergency meetings from midnight to early Sunday, President Onions on Yara gave a speech to the nation and Sadie. This was a CAC tragedy which should have not occurred. You declared a national mourning period that would run until this Saturday during the mourning period. Public officials and institution employees will wear ribbons to express their condolences and cancel or delay public events. The government also designated Guy Johnson districts as special disaster zones. Fully offer financial and medical support to people who are suffering from the tragedy.