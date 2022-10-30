Lula Declared Winner of Brazilian Presidential Runoff

00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] What do you make of these numbers, because they're pretty close. Yeah. Let's explain what happened now. The Electoral Court, what it does is when it reach a point where the election can not mathematically change, it announces it. And that's what just happened. They got to ninety nine percent of the votes. Lula's winning by a bigger margin is 2 million votes ahead. And now the election mathematically cannot be won by Bible scenario. What's happened next? Obviously, now everybody is looking at what was when I was gonna say, is he going to quit or not? As you said earlier, I just have some breaking news from Brazil's speaker of the House who said congratulate, congratulated Lula and said the will of the people should be respected. So in a way, putting some pressure for BOVESPA to come out and concede. Let's see if that happens. I mean, he has already attacked the electoral authorities so much for years. Also, he's built this doubt around the electronic voting system this morning. Our team went to look at what he was referring to. Why is the likelihood that he'll come back and say, no, this is not it? Well, it's up to him. But, you know, the problem is that what is what can he do about it? Imagine he says, okay, I don't I don't believe in these results. I demand a recount. These are electronic ballots. It's very easy to recount them. And these are two million votes that he is behind. So it is not just a very small margin in absolute terms. Right. And the other thing is that despite his with Ari, a lot of Brazilians still believe in the system, which, you know, honestly and objectively has worked. Obviously, the result is very thin, is probably the the election with the smallest margin of victory for a candidate. And BOVESPA will be annoyed by losing by so little. And that says a lot about how Lula, my governing right. I mean, because this momentum, this movement of bullets on there is more is still very strong in the country, especially in Congress now. Exactly. The Congress, his allies, both of our allies did very well in the Congress election, June, the first round in here in the state of Sao Paolo. His main ally, he's in the trade, has won the election. So now the brassy sorry, the outgoing president is going to be in the opposition, but with the three main states governed by his allies, plus a very strong position in Congress. So what it means for this is that Lula won't have a lot of space for any radical moves. OK. We're not going to see a very radical leftist agenda with these kind of institutional set up that was just elected.