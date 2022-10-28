What Will Elon Musk Do With Twitter?

00:00

What do we know about what he's going to do with his company now, he's got it. Yeah, there's two parts to it, right? Is what he does with Twitter, the company and what he does with Twitter, the platform on the company's side. A lot of insiders and sources are worried that more layoffs are coming earlier this week. We reported that Musk told huddles of Twitter staff in the building behind me that the 75 percent of staff layoff that had been reported by The Washington Post was not accurate. He said he didn't know where that number came from, according to sources. But he also did not rule out the idea of layoffs more generally. Then on that, on the platform side, we know about the kind of technological changes he wants to make from open sourcing, the algorithm that kind of determines where tweets appear in the timeline to dealing with the bots issue. The bigger picture is more one to policy, right? What does he do with President Trump? What does he do with some of the accounts? They've had outright bans from the previous management of this company. And then broadly, how does the platform change as a tool? So let's pick on President Trump for President Trump for a second ever. He's waiting with bated breath. There was a report, at least this morning that Kenya was now called Yay! His account is still his back visible. It's not clear whether an imposter or not do have a sense of when. We will know whether former President Trump is back on the platform or not. Yes, in years case, formerly known as Kenya, w his. His account was temporarily suspended for a number of weeks and that was altered when he took what Twitter deemed to be offensive tweets down. Almost actually been pretty clear on his position. He does not believe in outright bans from the platform. He believes in time out. So if you breach policy, which I guess to a certain extent is to be determined because must may change Twitter's policies around hate speech and things like that, then Musk is advocating for a set period of time where you are not allowed to use the platform. But his basic philosophy is that he wants Twitter to be a town square for the world. You know, it has outsized societal influence relative to its user base. He's talked about how he wants it to have the broadest possible range of voice says on both sides and in a middle ground of the agenda. But ultimately, they have to be with keep within the laws of the jurisdictions in which they operate.