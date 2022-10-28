Justice Department Investigates Blackstone, Apollo, KKR

00:00

Blackstone, Apollo, KKR are among the private equity firms that are facing a Justice Department investigation, this, of course, is according to people familiar with the matter. Joining us now, let's bring in Bloomberg's antitrust reporter, Leah Niland. Leah, great reporting here. Walk us through exactly is what B, what is being looked into here? Great. So, yes, the antitrust laws forbid what are known as interlocking directorates. That's when a person six on the board of multiple companies that compete in the same sector. And the Justice Department is concerned that some of these private equity firms that have people representing their firm on the boards of several competing companies, they might be encouraging these companies to sort of pull their punches, do what's best for the industry as a whole rather than competing vigorously. That would be good for consumers and lowering prices. And Blackstone, KKR and Apollo declining to comment with your story. Leah, just to go a little deeper on that, maybe you can walk us through the mechanics because it is quite common for deal makers to sit on multiple boards. Yeah, it is pretty common. But under the law, this law was passed in 1914, but it's only sort of sporadically been enforced. The last big effort at enforcement was towards the beginning of the 2009 2010 area when they forced Google's CEO to step down off of the board of Apple and also another individual who was sitting on Google and Amazon Sports to step down and just pick one. So when companies compete against each other, they don't want their directors to be the same. Right. And so, you know, a lot of these firms say, you know, maybe these these companies don't compete directly. You know, maybe they're in the same sector, but they don't compete. But the Justice Department is taking a look at this and is pretty concerned that some sectors, technology and healthcare are among two of them, that this has become too common and that they need to take a look at it.