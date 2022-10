00:00

IPHONE SALES IN ITS LATEST QUARTER. A PRINTABLE ANALYST AT FORRESTER RESEARCH IS WITH US NOW. WHY ARE INVESTORS SO SEEMINGLY UNHAPPY WITH THIS REPORT? JULIA: IT IS HARD FOR ME TO SAY WHY INVESTORS ARE SO UNHAPPY WITH THE REPORT, BUT ONE OF THE THINGS I LOOK AT MORE BROADLY IS IT IS NOT THEIR BIG QUARTER. THEY GOT PRODUCT OUT, EVEN THOUGH CONSUMERS COULD ORDER PRODUCTS THEY STILL HAD DELAYS IN SHIPPING. THEY JUST ANNOUNCED A NEW TABLET LINEUP NEXT WEEK. SO, THAT QUARTER WILL BE WHAT IT IS GOING TO BE, BUT IT IS IMPORTANT FOR EVERY MANUFACTURER TO RECOGNIZE OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON. AT THAT IS WHAT IS MOST IMPORTANT FOR THEM IN THE REST OF THE YEAR. EMILY: LET ' S TALK ABOUT THAT. SOME WORDS FROM TIM COOK HERE. HE SAYS AS WE HEAD INTO THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH OUR MOST POWERFUL LINEUP EVER, WE ARE LEADING WITH OUR VALUES IN EVERY ACTION AND DECISION WE TAKE. WE ARE COMMITTED TO PROTECTING THE ENVIRONMENT, SECURITY AND PRIVACY, AND CREATING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES THAT COULD UNLOCK HUMANITY ' S FULL CREATIVE POTENTIAL. WHEN YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS AVAILABLE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON, THE WAY THAT THEY ARE KEEPING MANY OF THEIR PRICES THE SAME, HOW OPTIMISTIC ARE YOU THAT THEY WILL BE ABLE TO MOVE A LOT OF PRODUCT? JULIA: I HAVE OPTIMISM. WE JUST PUT OUT OUR HOLIDAY FORECAST AND WE ARE FORECASTING AN INCREASE IN ONLINE SPEND OF ABOUT 14.6%. WHEN WE SURVEYED CONSUMERS, 18% SAID THEY WILL SPEND MORE THIS YEAR THAN LAST YEAR. WE STILL HAVE ABOUT 40% SAYING THAT THEY WILL SPEND LESS. WHEN WE TALK TO CONSUMERS ABOUT HOW THEY ARE FEELING ABOUT THE ECONOMIC HEADWINDS, WE DO HAVE, DEPENDING ON THE QUESTION YOU ASK, BETWEEN 39% TO 41% ONLINE CONSUMERS SAYING THAT THEY WILL DELAY MAKING PURCHASES, THAT THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE ECONOMY, THAT THERE ARE THINGS THEY WILL PULL BACK ON. AND NOT MAKING PURCHASES AND THEY WANT TO MAKE. IF YOU ASK THEM ABOUT HOW THEY ARE DOING, 50% ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE ECONOMY, WORRIED ABOUT THEIR MONEY, AND THEY EXPECT TO SLOWDOWN PURCHASING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON. IT WILL BE A QUESTION OF WHAT IS THAT MAKES? IS THE 18% THE AFFLUENT APPLE RELIES ON? IT WILL STILL BE A GOOD HOLIDAY SEASON, BUT IT MAY NOT BE WHAT EVERYBODY WANTED IT TO BE AS WE LOOK AT FORECASTS FROM EARLIER IN THE YEAR. IT WILL BE A TOUGH SEASON. EMILY: CHINA HAS BEEN A HUGE MARKET HISTORICALLY FOR APPLE. TIM COOK WAS THE ARCHITECT OF APPLE ' S CHINA STRATEGY AND WE ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF A POTENTIALLY HISTORY MAKING DECOUPLING OF THE U.S. AND CHINA. HOW IS APPLE HANDLING THAT AND HOW MUCH WILL IT IMPACT OR HURT APPLE OVER THE LONGER-TERM? JULIA: I THINK THAT THAT IS ALWAYS A HARD QUESTION BECAUSE THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS. ONE THING THAT HAS BEEN INTERESTING ABOUT WATCHING CHINA FROM THE CONSUMER STANDPOINT IS THE CHINESE ARE STILL FAR MORE IN LOCKDOWN THAN WE ARE IN THE U.S. OR EUROPE, SO THERE IS MORE CONSUMPTION OF ONLINE MEDIA, VIRTUAL WORLDS. WE SEE INTEREST IN THE METAVERSE AND STREAMING MEDIA, THINGS THAT KEEP THEM ENTERTAINED AT HOME. IT IS HARD FOR ME TO SAY WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN CHINA, BUT IT IS A VERY DIFFERENT ENVIRONMENT THAN WE HAVE IN THE U.S. IN TERMS OF OUR MOBILITY AND HOW MUCH WE ARE DEPENDING ON ELECTRONICS TO KEEP US ENTERTAINED. THE ABILITY TO WORK, STAY IN TOUCH WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS AND SO FORTH. SO IT WILL BE INTERESTING TO WATCH. EMILY: I HAVE TO ASK ABOUT THE CONTROVERSY OF CHANGES IN APPLE ' S AD TRACKING POLICIES, META HITTING BACK WITH HOW MUCH IT IS HURTING THEM, AND VENUE HAVE SKEPTICS AND CRITICS SAYING APPLE IS NOT DOING THIS TO PROTECT PRIVACY, BUT TO ADD TO APPLE ' S OWN BOTTOM LINE. WHAT IS YOUR TAKE? JULIA: THERE IS A LITTLE BIT OF BOTH, BUT I DO NOT KNOW IF ANYBODY IS CRYING FOR, YOU K NOW, APPLE OR GOOGLE ' S DIMINISHED ABILITY TO MONETIZE A CONSUMERS. THESE COMPANIES HAVE GROWN WEALTHY BY DOING SO OVER THE PAST COUPLE DECADES. AS WE ARE LOOKING AT THE VALUES CONSUMERS HAVE, YOU KNOW, TIM COOK HITS ON THEM -- IT ' S ABOUT PRIVACY, SECURITY AND RESPONSIBILITY. AND IT IS ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT. IT IS ABOUT TRUST. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE THINGS THAT CLIENTS ARE ASKING ABOUT, IT IS ALL OF THOSE. IT IS TRUST, THE ECONOMY, BEING GREEN, SECURITY AND PRIVACY. AND I THINK THAT IS REALLY THE LONG GAME. DO I THINK ADVERTISING WILL CONTRIBUTE SUBSTANTIALLY TO APPLE ' S BOTTOM LINE IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS? I WOULD BE SURPRISED IF IT GETS TO BE THAT BIG.