Fake Twitter Workers Leave San Francisco Headquarters

No airline sightings. Right. Add to this point. No. No, a long sightings. All I know that's going on in the building behind me is that senior engineers within Twitter's product teams have been summoned to meetings, and in those meetings there are other Tesla engineers. Some of the meeting appointments did have a long mosque listed as a participant and they've actually been asked to bring printouts, paper, physical paper at the last 30 days of the source code. They've worked on Twitter. My understanding the whole point of this exercise is to help on this mosque, understand how Twitter works, the platform, how the underlying code actually works for Twitter as we know it. Ilan has been tweeting. He's been making ISE what looked to be jokes. But, you know, in typical airline fashion, tweeting things that are you know, it's difficult to separate fact from fiction, yet difficult separate fact from fiction. What we know, these individuals came outside of Twitter's headquarters behind me. They posed as Twitter employees and claimed that they'd been laid off. Sources inside Twitter and images shared with me. Its discussions on internal slack channels said that this was a hoax. These are not Twitter employees. We put multiple requests for comment into Elon Musk and his teams. We've had multiple requests were coming into Twitter and is his standard with Elon Musk. There was no comment forthcoming, but he did tweet a meme. And as is often the case, he resorted to this sort of meme and ridicule. We talked to Ross Gerber earlier in the shows, one of the investors in Twitter under Elon Musk, even though he didn't love the idea of Elon Musk owning Twitter at all because he's an investor in Tesla and SpaceX acts. And he said, you know, part of, you know, supporting Elan is knowing you are in for an unpredictable ride. And, you know, you just have to accept that you just don't know how this is going to end. For those who are sticking around, why are they sticking around and what are they preparing for? Yeah, because Elon has a good track record of product improvement and innovation. Look at what Space X has done to change the commercial space industry. Lots of Twitter insiders I've spoken to are excited by the prospect of the company being owned by Elon Musk. The difficulty is that the uncertainty outweighs what they know about the changes that are coming for the products and the company. The threat of layoffs is real and a lot of folks inside Twitter that work in that building and have done for many years are worried for their livelihoods. So, you know, I think a lot of changes to come in the next couple of days. Right now, the focus, I'm told by sources is Elon Musk, under trying to understand how the Twitter platform and the code that underwrites all of it really works. Ross Gerber also said he thinks the number of layoffs will be more like 50 percent rather than 75 quickly. Do we have any confirmation on that? No. All I can tell you, according to sources earlier this week, Musk denied to staff that were gathered that he knew where that 75 percent layoff figure came from.