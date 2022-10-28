ECB Is 'Blindest Bat' of Central Banks, Hugh Hendry Says

00:00

Did you ever think we'd see an 11 handle on Germans CPI? Well, we're talking about going back to the 50s. Let's keep going back. Let's go back to 1948 when U.S. CPI was running at 20 percent. And yet we don't talk about the hyperinflation of the late 1940s. Again, why? Because money? Because inflation is a monetary phenomenon. Right. It requires like funky. We are getting funky in the studios of Blue. Right. But of course, funky Banksy. Yeah. I want to land. Do you see that in Europe? I don't see that in Europe. Right. I see an elevation in the energy. Right. And I see, believe me. Right. The blind this boss of the central banking community is the ECB. Yeah, right. The guys who raise rates in the summer of 2008 and again in 2011 and 2011 and what they just doubled rates yesterday. Hallelujah. Right. I'm thinking the other way. You think the mistake is what I think the mistake is. They don't understand that money, monetary conditions that they talk about financial conditions, monetary conditions, OK. Have superseded their ability to to see the entire picture. We're talking about the repo market, the euro dollar market. We're talking about where monetary creation is no longer taking place within the sovereignty of their round. They don't see it. And five things are happening. The collateral is being called NIKKEI Yamani is actually being destroyed. The euro dollar system just know is destroying is contracting, money is contracting and is pushing asset prices down. And this is a reflective system, reflexive system. That's what they don't see. That will be the solution moving forward.