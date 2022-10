00:00

You got a lot of cash. You made a lot of money. What you gonna do with it? Well, Alex, it's good to be with you, too. We had a good quarter and look where we're winning back. Investors with higher returns year to date. Our return on capital employed is greater than 20 percent and a strong cash yield of over seven and a half percent if you take the dividend and the buyback. Together, we're investing in lower carbon. We're a leader in methane management. We're the second largest biofuels producer. We're investing and growing that here in the United States. And yet we still trade around only half of the market. Multiple energy represents about 5 percent of the S & P 500 by market cap at more than double that by earnings. So we're staying disciplined and intend to continue to execute. So back to the money for a second, though. At some point, though, if you keep making this kind of cash, you're looking at either raising your cap DAX already or looking at the high end of your CapEx guidance or increasing shareholder payouts. Can you rank that? Well, we've got a very consistent capital allocation framework that we've maintained for a long time for many, many years. And it starts with the dividend and returning cash to shareholders. We've got a three and a half percent dividend yield. We've increased our dividend for 35 years in a row. Our second priority is to invest, to grow. Both our traditional and our new energy businesses were up 50 percent year to date this year versus the same period last year and have guided to, you know, staying within our range but increasing again next year. Our third priority is to maintain a strong balance sheet. Our net debt is below 5 percent. We've reduced debt six quarters in a row. And then a fourth priority is to repurchase shares. We've bought shares back 15 of the last 19 years. We're currently at the high end of our guidance of 15 billion dollars per year, which is about 4 percent of the outstanding shares every year. So it's a balanced approach to capital allocation. And as we go through the cycles, we intend to maintain that balance. Okay. So even with all the money still gonna be balanced. Mike, let's go to the Permian for a moment. I mentioned that it's really on fire. Darren was on a call from Exxon, just talked about the fact that the Permian should grow 20 percent for them this year versus 25 percent last year. I want to get your take on what you think Permian growth is going to look like. Well, we had another quarter of record production our year to date. Permian production is over 700000 barrels per day. It's up 15 percent versus the same period last year, which was about six hundred thousand barrels per day. We've been increasing activity. We're spending three billion dollars there this year. We've guided to four billion dollars. Next year, we bring more rigs into activity. And and so, yes, I think the Permian is a great resource for this country and it's contributing to the growing energy supply that's so important in this economy. One hundred percent. And I wonder how long that can continue be as you have inflation continuing to rise, particularly in the Permian and labor shortages. Can you walk me through kind of the tradeoff of how costs are rising in the Permian versus what you think growth is going to be able to be like in the Permian? Sure. We do see tight markets for rigs, for completions, for pipes and all the things that go into production there. We we plan our work and work our plan. And so what we're doing this year, we had planned last year and the year before, we have contracts lined up for four rigs and for crews to meet the profile I talked about as we move into next year. So we've we've kind of planned through the cycle here. But I do think there are some real constraints that that the industry faces in accelerating beyond the rate of activity that we see underway today. Mike, good morning. It's guy. These are great numbers. These are fantastic profits that you are generating for your shareholders. Would you call these windfall profits? No, I wouldn't. You know, we're not we're in a commodity business that goes through cycles. There are hard times, as we saw just two years ago, where we had enormous losses. You move into another part of the cycle and and we have strong earnings. Good times don't last. Just like the difficult times don't last. We have to invest through those cycles. And and it's important that we do in order to continue to meet the growing demand for energy. We need an approach to energy that that balances economic prosperity, energy security and environmental protection. And that's I think that's the frame that we think within and that's the frame we try to engage with policymakers within. And what did those policymakers say to you? Because the noise around windfall taxes is growing. Mike, I'm sure you're more than aware of that. Do you think you get to end up paying them? Well, we've seen that tried in the United States in the 1980s. And the result. Was a lower, lower investment in lower production. Typically, if you want less of something, you tax it. If you want more of something, you tend not to tax it. And so, you know, a short sighted approach to a commodity business that sends a signal that's the opposite. We actually want more supply. And so a tax on the industry that would invest in bringing more supply is not something that we believe would be productive. The president, as you say, is taking a tough line with the industry. It seems to be attacking the industry on an almost daily basis at the moment. Do you think the tone coming from D.C. changes after the midterms? Well, you know, we've had we've had some constructive discussions with the administration. There are areas of common ground. We share their objective of ensuring safe, safe, affordable and stable fuel supplies. I'd like to see more collaboration between between our industry and the administration and work towards common ground. We need more energy of all types. And of course, we're investing in renewable fuels. We're investing in hydrogen. We're investing in carbon capture. The administration has made no greenhouse gas reduction a priority. So have we. The administration would like to see more traditional energy investments. So would we. We've received some mixed signals. And I think we we could benefit from further dialogue to see if we can't get the words and the actions and the policy to align and create an environment that would encourage further investment type of further investment. And then the government I feel like the rubber meets the road when it comes to Venezuela. There have been talks that have been evolving between the two governments. What is your conversation with the governor when it comes to Venezuela? And are you kind of readying things to kick off if sanctions are removed? Well, we operate within the license that the government has given us to comply with those sanctions and have very limited ability today to try to ensure the safety of our people and the integrity of assets. There are discussions that have been reported in the media, within the administration that we aren't necessarily a part of. And so, you know, we're trying to maintain the capacity to help invest in in producing more supply for the for the world markets. If and when the sanctions would be modified, we don't lobby for or against sanctions. That's the purview of the government. They're not our company, but we're always preparing contingencies for an evolving set of circumstances. How quickly do you think you could ramp up if there was a thought? Well, you know, we're relying on service providers and others. So mobilizing people, mobilizing equipment and materials takes some time. So I think you're talking about months and years in order to to begin to maintain and refurbish fields and equipment and and, you know, change any investment activity. But it's very hypothetical at this point. I don't know how the policy would unfold, but it wouldn't be an instantaneous effect. Mark, let's hope around the world. But you're well traveled, Max. I'm sure you'll be able to keep up. Europe. I'm here in London. Europe's got a bit of a gas problem right now. The solution, certainly in Brussels and elsewhere is to talk about a gas price cap. What do you think of that plan? Well, the real solutions are in supply and demand, and that's where price gets set in there. There are a number of policies being discussed in the short term about price floors, price caps. Where I think the focus would be best placed is how do we encourage investment in diverse, reliable and affordable energy supply. So in the short term, a price cap actually would mute the signal, which says produce more, consume less. And I'm not sure that it solves the problem in the long term. And so I think the discussions are our best focused on what what does it take to invest in infrastructure, invest in supply, have diverse supply and meet the environmental goals that we all share. I'm sure you to talk to European customers all the time. Where do you think the arguments is right now? Visibly longer term contracts? And what do you think longer term contracts actually look like, a wise Europe so reticent? Well, it's a very interesting point. Guy. The investment in liquefied natural gas, which would be an alternative to gas coming in on a pipeline from Russia. The investments are massive. Their billions and billions of dollars, they take years to actually execute. And then they take decades to pay out. And so investors are reluctant to make those kinds of massive capital investments without some certainty that there's a customer on the other side of that that will be there to actually purchase that supply. And I think in the present context, there's a very short term focus in Europe, rightfully so, given the you know, the immediate circumstance and where we really need to have a discussion is about the longer term energy mix that that economy will require so that investors can put the capital to work in order to be a part of that. And so this this issue of committing to longer duration contracts, I think isn't going away. I think we have to sit down and have an honest conversation about what that mix looks like. And then I think you'll see the investments sanction and move forward like they want five or seven year contracts. And you guys need 20. I mean, there's a big discrepancy sometimes with that to that point. What are your plans to export gas to Europe from your properties in the eastern Mediterranean? Well, we're working on a number of different options right now. We'll probably take an investment decision on an expansion of one of the fields in the Mediterranean early next year that may supply regional markets more than than European markets. But we're advancing a couple of different ideas for LNG exports that could could help meet European demand. One would be floating LNG. The second would be to work with facilities in a neighboring country and and try to move gas through those existing liquefaction facilities. These things all take some time in terms of commercial negotiations, engineering and construction. But we're actively looking to expand our our position in the eastern Mediterranean and hopefully bring supplies to Europe in the next few years. Mike, before I let you go, I you going to go jump on your call? I just want to end with the shortages that we're seeing here in the U.S., on the East Coast in particular, when it comes to diesel and distillates, there has been conversations about export bans. How do you wind up getting more product to the northeast, et cetera? What do I think the best solution of that could be and what you think of an export ban situation? Yeah. We believe an export ban actually carries the risk of unintended consequences with a market that's tight on supply. You want to encourage supply and an export ban. Actually, most of the exports go to go to Latin America and then supply to the northeast comes in part from from Europe. An export ban could increase global prices. It could constrain refining capacity because there could be products that can't be sold in the U.S. because of specification differences that that therefore would be stored and then refineries would would have to curtail production. The best solution is to take actions that allow markets to work more efficiently. And so that can be things like specification waivers that allow a product that's produced that currently can't be sold in the U.S. to be moved to U.S. markets and to consider waivers of things like something called the Jones Act, which constrains access to shipping to only a very few types of ships to move from one U.S. port to another. A waiver there would bring more shipping capacity into play and enable movements to happen more economically. And so there's some things to allow markets to function quickly and efficiently that I think would be helpful. Constraints on markets we think, could have some unintended consequences.