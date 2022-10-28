Bloomberg Markets: European Close (10/28/2022)

00:00

GUY: IT IS FRIDAY, THE 28TH OF OCTOBER. EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS STARTING TO PULL INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY. ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC, COMING INTO THE END OF THE WEEK MORE POSITIVE THAN I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THIS MORNING. THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE STARTS NOW. > > THE COUNTDOWN IS ON IN EUROPE. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: EUROPEAN CLOSE" WITH GUY JOHNSON AND ALIX STEEL. ♪ GUY: EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS, EUROPEAN BOND MARKETS. AT THE END OF THE DAY IN EUROPE, EQUITY MARKETS AFTER GAPPING DOWN FIRST THING THIS MORNING HAVE BEEN PULLING HIGHER. WE PULL INTO POSITIVE TERRITORY, TRADING POINT FOR ON THE STOXX 600. THE BOND MARKET IS DIGESTING MUCH HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED. INFLATION PRINTS OUT OF GERMANY, OUT OF ITALY, WE HAVE HAD DATA OUT OF FRANCE TODAY THAT WAS STRONGER THAN ANTICIPATED. SPAIN, THE OUTLIER. INFLATION FALLING THERE. GERMANY, YOU'VE GOT TO GO BACK TO THE 1950'S, YOU'VE GOT TO GO BACK TO WEST FOR MANY TO SEE THE KINDS OF NUMBERS WE ARE POSTING NOW IN GERMANY. THE INTEGRATED GERMANY. IT IS GOING TO BE AN INTERESTING ROAD FOR THE ECB FROM NOW ON. LOOKS LIKE INFLATION MAYBE STICKIER THAN ANTICIPATED. ALIX: ESPECIALLY THAT CONFERENCE YESTERDAY. IN THE U.S., A SIMILAR STORY. REVERSING EARLIER LOSSES, S & P UP BY 1.6%. BANK OF AMERICA SAYS THIS IS A BEAR HUG. INDIVIDUAL NAMES, YOU MIGHT SAY YOU ARE SEEING MONEY INTO BIG TECH AND BIG OIL. CHEVRON DID OPEN AT A RECORD HIGH, A NICE RUN INTO EARNINGS TODAY. SECOND HIGHEST PROFITS. AMAZON STRUGGLING WITH THEIR HOLIDAY SEASON, APPLE DOING WELL. YOU HAVE TO WONDER IT IS MORE MONEY OUT OF AMAZON INTO APPLE. I CANNOT TAKE CREDIT FOR THAT, GUY SAID IT. THE BOND MARKET, TO YEAR YIELD UP NINE BASIS POINTS. ECI PAYMENT RELATIVELY HIGH, CORE PCE STAYING STICKY. YOU MISSION WELL, THE INFLATION EXPECTATION STAYING STICKY. YOU GET THE THEME, STICKIER INFLATION, ECONOMISTS SURVEYED BY BLOOMBERG ARE LOOKING AT 75. PRICING THAT BACK INTO THE MARKET. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT INFLATION DATA. YOU WERE REFERENCING WHAT WE ARE SAYING -- SEEING IN THE STATES. EUROZONE, SPAIN, GERMANY, FRANCE, ITALY. ALL OUT WITH DANA TODAY. SPAIN, WE ONLY WHEN WE ARE SEEING THE NUMBER DROPPING. 11.6 FOR SINCE -- 11.6% IN GERMANY. ITALY, 9.4% TO 12.8%. GEORGIA MALONEY TALKING ABOUT THE ECB MAY BE TIGHTENING TOO QUICKLY. THEY MAY BE LOOKING AT THE ITALIAN NUMBER AND THINK, WE MAY HAVE TO DO MORE. YESTERDAY, CHRISTINE LAGARDE PAINTED A BALANCED PICTURE. THE REST OF THE DOWNSIDE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH BALANCED AGAINST RISK TO THE UPSIDE AGAINST INFANT -- INFLATION. THE EXPECTATION IS THE ECB GOES FROM 75 BASIS POINTS YESTERDAY TO 50 AT THE NEXT READING. CAN YOU DELIVER 50 WHEN WE ARE SEEING THESE NUMBERS? ZOÉ, DOES THIS DATA CHANGE THE GAME FOR THE ECB? DOESN'T PUT 75 POTENTIALLY BACK ON THE TABLE? > > IT DOES. LOOKING AT MARKETS, THEY CHANGED YESTERDAY AFTER LAGARDE'S COMMENTS THAT WERE BY SOME SEEN AS BEING MORE DOVISH. THEY PAIRED BETS ON WHAT HAPPENED IN SEPTEMBER, NOW THAT MOVE HAS BEEN REVERSED TODAY. THOSE NUMBERS WERE SHOCKING. SPAIN THE OUTLIER, INFLATION HAS BEEN SLOWING FOR THE SECOND MONTH. TWO MONTHS AGO, SPAIN INFLATION WAS ALMOST 11%. THESE THINGS CAN MOVE QUICKLY. AT THE SAME TIME, THESE NUMBERS ARE ASTOUNDING AND AS WE KNOW, THE ECB HAS A 2% INFLATION TARGET. WE COULD GET WORSE NUMBERS. THE YEAR IS NOT OVER YET. WE HAVE VERY HIGH ENERGY PRICES FEEDING INTO THESE NUMBERS. WE -- THAT IS THE THING WORRYING POLICYMAKERS. THE INFLATION IS BECOMING MORE BROAD-BASED. IN FRANCE, AT THE MOMENT THE MAIN DRIVER STILL IS ENERGY. BY YEAR END, THE MAIN DRIVER WILL BE FOOD. THIS IS SOMETHING, THIS BROAD-BASED MOVE HAS POLICYMAKERS WORRIED AND DOES EXPLAIN WHY 75 IS ON THE TABLE NEXT MONTH. ALIX: ON THE OTHERS OF THAT, WHAT LENDED THE CLIMB IN SPAIN? I KNOW THEY DO THEIR ELECTRICITY PRICES DIFFERENTLY. THEY HAD A PASS FROM THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL TO TRY IT, GAS PRICES AND ELECTRICITY PRICES ARE NO LONGER CORRELATED. IS THAT EXPLAINING WHY SPANISH CORRELATION -- SPANISH INFLATION IS COMING DOWN SO FAST? ZOE: INFLATION IS A MEASURE THAT LOOKS AT YEAR VERSUS A PREVIOUS YEAR. IT IS BASE EFFECT, SPAIN IS FALLING OUT NOW. THE THING IN MIND, WE DIDN'T HAVE JUST INFLATION TODAY, WE HAD A BUNCH OF GDP READINGS. THOSE WERE NOT AS BAD AS FEARED, BUT NOT REALLY GREAT. GERMANY WAS EXPECTED TO CONTRACT, BUT OVER 3%. WE HAD SPAIN AND FRANCE GROWING, WE HAD AUSTRIA AND BELGIUM CONTRACTING. WE GET A EURO AREA NUMBER ON MONDAY, PREDICTED TO BE 0.1%. NOW COMES THE WINTER. WINTER IS ALMOST DEFINITELY GOING TO BE A RECESSION, WHICH MEANS THE ECB IS LIKELY TO BE HIKING INTO A RECESSION AND THAT MIGHT BE SOMETHING WE HAVE HAD ATTACKS ON POLICYMAKERS THIS WEEK. GEORGIA MALONEY CRITICIZED THE ECB, WE LAST WEEK HAD MACRON MAKE COMMENTS. THE FINISH PRIME MINISTER MADE REMARKS ABOUT WHAT THE ECB WAS DOING. POLICYMAKERS NEED TO ENSURE THAT WHAT THEY DO DOES HAVE ACCEPTANCE. ALIX: THANKS A LOT, WE APPRECIATE THAT PERSPECTIVE. THANK YOU. JOINING US NOW FOR MORE, SENIOR INVESTMENT STRATEGIST. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. WALK ME THROUGH WHAT YOUR INTERPRETATION OF A NEWS OF THE INFLATION NUMBERS. IT PUTS THE ECB IN A BIGGER BIND. ARE THEY GOING TO HAVE TO CHANGE THAT DOVISH HIKE THEY SAW YESTERDAY? > > THEY ARE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED. THESE ARE THE HEADLINE NUMBERS WHEN YOU LOOK AT AS FAR AS WE HAVE, EXCLUDING FURTHER MANAGING ON WHICH THE ECB HAS LESS OF AN IMPACT. THEY ARE ALSO HIGH, MAYBE HALF AS HIGH AS HEADLINE BUT STILL TOO HIGH. I THINK THERE IS NO DISCUSSION THE ECONOMY SHOOTS SLOW, TO LOWER INFLATION AND LOWER THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. I THINK THE MAIN QUESTION IS, WILL IT SLOW ENOUGH BY ITSELF OR DOES THE ECB HAVE TO PUSH MORE TO SLOW THE ECONOMY? YES, THE GDP NUMBERS WERE BETTER THAN EXPECTED. THIS WAS MENTIONED, THE WINTER IS GOING TO BE MORE DIFFICULT WHEN YOU LOOK AT CONFIDENCE INDICATORS, LEADING INDICATORS IN EUROPE AND THE DATA ON CONSUMER SPENDING, WEAKENING QUITE RAPIDLY. SO, YES, THE ECB WILL HIKE UNTIL THE WEAKNESS IS PROBABLY CLEAR AND THE NUMBERS. I THINK WHEN LAGARDE SAID YESTERDAY THEY WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT WHAT THEY HAVE DONE SO FAR, THEY WILL TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THE LAGS WITH WHICH MONETARY POLICY AFFECTS THE OVERALL ECONOMY. TAKE THAT ALTOGETHER, I THINK THEY WILL SLOW THEIR PACE OF HIKING. GUY: I'M LOOKING AT THE CORPORATE RESULTS WE GOT TODAY, A LOT OF INDUSTRIALS OUT OF EUROPE POSTING NUMBERS. VOLKSWAGEN STANDS OUT, TALKING ABOUT THE FACT SUPPLY CHAIN PROBLEMS ARE GOING TO BECOME MORE NORMAL. YOU LISTEN TO AIRBUS IN TOLUSE, A LOT OF BITS GO INTO MAKING AN AIRBUS AIRCRAFT. THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT PROBLEMS THEY ARE HAVING, STUFF ISN'T SHOWING UP ON TIME. IT IS COMPLEX TO BUILD THESE BIG PIECES OF ENGINEERING. AS AN INVESTOR, WHAT DO I WANT TO BE LISTENING TO IN TERMS OF GETTING THE BEST GUIDE AS TO WHAT IS HAPPENING WITHIN THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY? IS THAT THE DATA OR COMPANIES LIKE VW AND AIRBUS SAYING THINGS ARE DIFFICULT AND MANUFACTURING REMAINS A BIG PROBLEM? JOOST: THE COMPANY DATA IS INSIGHTFUL. THESE ARE PEOPLE WHO ARE ON THE GROUND. I THINK YOU HAVE TO BE CAREFUL WITH A COMPANY, IT CAN BE ANECDOTAL. THE TWO COMPANIES YOU MENTIONED ARE BIG COMPANIES IN THE MIDDLE OF IT. IT IS INTERESTING, IF YOU LOOK ON A GLOBAL SCALE, I THINK THERE ARE SIGNS PRODUCTION CHAIN PROBLEMS ARE EVEN A. MAYBE A BIT MORE NUS THAN EUROPE, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMY IS SLOWING. INDUSTRIAL AND IN THE CHIP SECTOR, WE HAVE SIGNS THE PROBLEMS ARE GETTING LESS. IT LOOKS LIKE EUROPE IS LAGGING A BIT, ALSO DUE TO GEOPOLITICAL PROBLEMS WHICH ALLEVIATE THESE PROBLEMS. I THINK GLOBALLY, THEY SEEM TO BE EVADING. WE LOOK AT THE COMPANIES TO SEE WHERE THERE IS A BALANCE. ALIX: WE DID GIVE THE GDP DATA, I APPRECIATE BACKWARD LOOKING. THE NUMBERS ARE HOLDING UP OK. I AM WONDERING, HOW LONG -- WE ARE SEEING SIMILAR IN THE U.S., I AM WONDERING HOW LONG YOU THINK GROWTH CAN HOLD UP OK WITH INFLATION STILL GRINDING HIGHER. JOOST: I THINK WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE Q3 NUMBERS, FIRST, INFLATION HAD TO DEVELOP AND PEOPLE HAD TO GET USED TO STICKINESS OF INFLATION. I THINK SOME OF THE POSITIVE DEVELOPMENTS ARE STILL DRIVEN BY THE SUMMER, HOLIDAY SPENDING IN THAT PERIOD. WHEN PEOPLE CAME HOME AFTER SUMMER, THEY REALIZED THERE INCOMES ARE GAINING MAYBE 3% TO 4%, AND INFLATION HAS DOUBLED THAT AMOUNT. THAT WILL DEFINITELY EAT INTO SPENDING INTO THEIR SPENDING POWER. I FIND IT IS DIFFICULT TO SEE CONSUMPTION HOLDING UP. IF YOU LOOK AT RETAIL SALES IN THE EURO ZONE AS A WHOLE, THEY HAVE STARTED TO FALL. I THINK IT IS QUITE SPECIFIC, THE THIRD QUARTER STILL BENEFITED TO SOME EXTENT WITH THE REOPENING AFTER COVID. THAT EFFECT IS GONE. GUY: WHEN WE THINK ABOUT THE COMPANIES THAT COULD BE POTENTIALLY THERE TO BUY -- I COME BACK TO AIRBUS. AIRBUS HAS A PRODUCT THAT SELLS IN DOLLARS AND MAKES IN EUROS. APPLE IS THE OPPOSITE, APPLE WAS TALKING ABOUT THE IMPACT STRONG DOLLAR IS HAVING ON ITS BOTTOM LINE. OTHER U.S. COMPANIES ARE DOING THAT AS WELL ARE WE GETTING TO THE POINT WHERE WE CAN START SAYING, EUROPEAN STOCKS TRADE ON DECENT MULTIPLES. ON AVERAGE, WE HAVE COME TO 11 TIMES FORWARD AND WE ARE GOING TO GET A TAILWIND FROM THIS WEEK EURO WHICH COULD PERSIST FOR QUITE A WHILE. JOOST: I AM NOT SURE THERE. WHEN YOU LOOK AT EARNINGS AND EARNINGS EXPECTATIONS, WE HAVE SEEN DOWNGRADES IN THE U.S.. WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY DOWNGRADES IN EUROPE. EARLY TO WE, EARNINGS IN EUROPE HAVE BEEN STRONGER THAN THE U.S. I THINK THAT IS DRIVEN BY THE EXCHANGE RATE, IT IS ALREADY IN THOSE EXPECTATIONS. THE STRONG DOLLAR AND THE STRONG IMPACT IT HAS ON THOSE PROFITS IN EUROS, THE TRANSLATION EFFECT. I THINK THAT IS IN THE NUMBERS. THE DOLLAR WILL PROBABLY STAY STRONG IF THE FED IS A BIT MORE HAWKISH AND THE ECB GIVEN WHERE THE ECONOMY IS, I EXPECT -- IT IS NOT JUST STRENGTH OF THE DOLLAR, IT IS THE CHANGE MOST RELEVANT IF THE DOLLAR DEPRECIATES, THEN YOUR PROFITS GROW IN EUROPE. IF IT STAYS AT A HIGHER LEVEL AND YOU DO NOT HAVE A BENEFICIAL IMPACT ANYMORE. I THINK IT IS ONE OF THE REASONS WHY EUROPEAN EARNINGS HAVE BEEN REMARKABLY RESILIENT AND EXPECTATIONS, GIVEN THE SLOWING OF THE ECONOMY. BUT, I DO NOT EXPECT THAT AFFECT TO CONTINUE. GUY: MAYBE THAT 11 TIMES IS NOT A REAL NUMBER. GREAT TO CATCH UP. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. WE ARE GOING TO CARRY ON THE THEME OF LOOKING AT EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS. VOLKSWAGEN, TODAY NUMBER DOWN BY 2.14%. IT IS AN ONGOING SUPPLY CHAIN STORY THAT IS HITTING IT. PORTIONS INTERESTING TODAY. SOLID NUMBERS COME STICKING WITH Q4 GUIDANCE. PHILIPPE HOUCHOIS JOINS US NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > WE ARE LIVING IN CHALLENGING TIMES. THERE IS A GLOBAL CRISIS. THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE > > > > IS ONE OF THIS. WHAT WE HAVE SHOWN DURING THE LAST MONTHS WAS OUR FINANCIAL ROBUSTNESS, WE WILL BE PREPARED FOR THE FUTURE. > > VEHICLE SALES GOING FORWARD, GOING TO BE NOT WHAT THE MARKET WAS ANTICIPATING. PHILIPPE HAS GOT A UNDERPERFORMED RATING. WHAT DID YOU HEAR FROM THE COMPANY TODAY? WHAT MESSAGE DID YOU TAKE AWAY? PHILIPPE: TO BE FAIR, VOLKSWAGEN IS GOOD AT TELLING US WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN. THEY HAD A MEETING, THEY TOLD US TO EXPECT LOWER EARNINGS. THE DISAPPOINTMENT WAS, MAYBE THOUGH THEY TREATED RUSSIA, UKRAINE AS NO EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS IN THEIR PRESENTATIONS, WHICH IS TRUE. AT THE SAME TIME, SOME PEERS HAVE RECORD NUMBERS DESPITE ABSORBING SIMILAR ISSUES. I THINK THERE WAS A EXCUSE THERE. THE CASH FLOW WAS LIGHT. IT CONSISTS, LIKE MANY CARMAKERS, A LOT OF UNFINISHED PRODUCT WILL AFFECT THE CASH FLOW. A LOT OF THAT WILL RESULT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER. AT THE SAME TIME, THEY REDUCED THE DELIVERING NUMBER. THEY MAY NOT BE ABLE TO REDUCE INVENTORY AS QUICKLY AS THEY WOULD LIKE TO. THERE IS A BIT OF UNCERTAINTY AROUND THE CASH PERFORMANCE THE REST OF THE YEAR. P & L WAS PRETTY MUCH AS EXPECTED. ALIX: YOU ALLUDED TO THE RUSSIA THING, HOW MUCH OF THAT IS A EXECUTION ISSUE WITH VOLKSWAGEN AND HOW MUCH OF THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT STILL HARD? PHILIPPE: IT IS PROBABLY A SLIGHTLY BIGGER EXPOSURE THAN SOME PEERS ON SUPPLIES IN UKRAINE AND THE WAR PERIOD. UNDERLYING BUSINESS NOT AS STRONG AS BMW, WHERE THE PREMIUM DEMAND SEEMS TO BE -- WE HAVE SEEN THAT PORTION, AS WELL. I THINK VOLKSWAGEN IS A BROADER PRODUCT SPECTRUM IN TERMS OF BRAND. THEREFORE, THE PREMIUM END AS WELL AND VOLUME PART OF THE BUSINESS IS MORE OF A CHALLENGE. THAT IS THE MIX OF VOLKSWAGEN. GUY: YOU BRING UP PORSCHE. LET'S TALK ABOUT PORSCHE. THEY DID RAISE GUIDANCE FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER. ARE PEOPLE GOING TO BE BUYING FEWER 9/11 GOING FORWARD? PHILIPPE: I THINK THERE IS A BACKLOG OF CARS. I THINK THAT PART OF PORSCHE LOOKS LIKE FERRARI. IF YOU UNDERLINED 911, YOU ARE NOT GOING TO GET ON THE LINE. IT IS DIFFICULT TO GET BACK IN. THAT PART IS STICKY. AS 2023 PROGRESSES, THE ISSUE IS ORDER. I THINK IT IS PROTECTED FOR NOW. THE DIFFICULTY OF PORSCHE IS A TWO-TIER BUSINESS. YOU'VE GOT THIS HIGH PREMIUM PARKED AROUND THE 911, MORE ACCESSIBLE PRODUCT RANGE. THAT IS THE PORTION OF PORSCHE THAT MAY BE MORE AT RISK IN 2023. ALIX: DO YOU GET THE SENSE TALKING TO COMPANIES, I TEND TO GET THE SINCE IT IS A ROLLING SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE PROBLEM. ONE AREA MIGHT GET SOLVED, IT POPS UP SOMEWHERE ELSE. IT DOESN'T FEEL NECESSARILY THERE IS A SOLID END. WHAT DID WE LEARN TODAY? PHILIPPE: IT IS VERY TRUE. CHIPS WAS A CATCHALL CATEGORY FOR EVERYBODY -- EVERY SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUE. SOMETIMES, CHIPS IMPROVED BUT SOMETHING ELSE IS DIFFICULT. I THINK THE CARMAKERS, MERCEDES HAS STRUGGLED TO FIND ENOUGH CHIPS TO DELIVER VEHICLES TO THEIR CUSTOMERS. THERE IS A ROLLING TIGHTNESS IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN THAT GOES BEYOND CHIPS. CHIPS ITSELF IS NOT A RESOURCE YET. GUY: FINAL QUESTION. IT IS IMPROVING, OK. IS THE CHIEF TWIT PRICED INTO TESLA? ALIX: [LAUGHTER] PHILIPPE: IT CERTAINLY IS PROBABLY ONE OF THE CONTRIBUTING FACTORS TO THE CORRECTION WE SAW IN TESLA. IT IS HARD TO SEPARATE WHAT IS A SELLING PRESSURE AROUND TWITTER, WHAT IS THE QUESTION ABOUT DEMAND. I -- IT IS A FACTOR, BUT I TRIED TO STAY OUT OF THIS AND FOCUS ON TESLA. GUY: [LAUGHTER] ALIX: HOW? THERE ARE THREE COMPANIES ELON MUSK IS RESPONSIBLE FOR. WE APPRECIATE IT. WE APPRECIATE YOUR TIME TODAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH. ELON MUSK IS THE NEW OWNER OF TWITTER AFTER MONTHS OF UNCERTAINTY. FOR WALL STREET, THE DRAMA IS NOT OVER. A GROUP OF BANKS LED BY MORGAN STANLEY PROVIDED $13 BILLION OF DEBT FINANCING, SADDLED WITH LOANS THEY NEVER WANTED TO KEEP. THE PROBLEM, INTEREST RATES HAVE SOARED BEYOND THE MAXIMUM BANKS PROMISED MUSK ON SOME DEBT THE BANKS WOULD AFTER -- WOULD HAVE TO OFFER STEEP -- TO INVESTORS THAT WOULD COST MORE THAN $500 MILLION PAID THE UK'S BIGGEST CORPORATE LENDER OUT WEST MISSED ESTIMATES IN THE THIRD QUARTER. THE BANK TOOK BIG CHARGES FROM BAD LOANS, THINGS ARE LIKELY TO GET WORSE. NATWEST IS PART OWNED BY THE BRITISH GOVERNMENT AS ONE OF THE COSTLY BUYOUTS. AIRBUS MAINTAINED ITS YEAR AND DELIVERY TARGET FOR AIRCRAFT OR THE EUROPEAN COMPANY WARNED PRODUCTION DISRUPTIONS COULD LAST INTO NEXT YEAR. SUPPLIERS HAVE HAD PERSISTENT SHORTAGES IN LABOR, TORREON. --LABOR AND MATERIALS. GUY: THANK YOU. I AM BIASED, MAYBE. I THINK AIRBUS IS ONE OF THE MORE INTERESTING STORIES TODAY. STOCKS DOING FAIRLY WELL. IT IS STRUGGLING ON THE SUPPLY CHAIN SIDE. THAT IS AN ONGOING PROBLEM. IF YOU THINK FILLING A CAR IS PROBLEMATIC, TRY BUILDING A AIRPLANE. HERE IS A COMPANY STRUGGLING ON THAT FRONT. IT HAS GOT LABOR ISSUES. IT MAKES AIRPLANES IN EUROS AND SELLS THEM IN DOLLARS, THAT IS WHY CASH FLOW LOOKS FANTASTIC RIGHT NOW. ALIX: I THINK THE OIL COMPANY THING IS MORE INTERESTING, BUT FAIR ENOUGH. TO THAT POINT, THIS WENT TO DUKE ENERGY A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO, THEY SEE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES EVERYWHERE. YOU SOLVE ONE AREA HERE, ANOTHER AREA POPS UP. THIS IS NOT IN ANY TIME SOON. GUY: ABSOLUTELY NOT. IT LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE PERSISTING THROUGH THIS WINTER IN EUROPE. WHICH IS A PICTURE OF THE AIRBUS CEO OF FRANCE. GUY: EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKETS TO CLOSE FOR THE WEEK. YOU HAVE TO SEPARATE THE WHEAT FROM THE DAY. THE DAY HAS BEEN ABOUT CORPORATE EARNINGS. THERE IS A HUGE INFLATION STORY YOU HAVE TO FACTOR IN AS WELL. LET ME SHOW YOU WHAT THE PICTURES LOOK LIKE OVER THE LAST FIVE DAYS. WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT THE BOND MARKET AS WELL. YOU HAVE TO INFLATION STORY COMING UP, REALLY REPRESENTED HERE. GERMAN INFLATION IN DOUBLE DIGITS. DOUBLE DIGITS LAST MONTH AND DOUBLE DIGITS AGAIN. IT IS GOING HIGHER. 12 BASIS POINTS HIGHER. ITALY, 14 BASIS POINTS. THIS IS THE STORY AND LENS YOU NEED TO LOOK AT EUROPE THROUGH. INFLATION IS PROBLEMATIC AND CAUSING ISSUES. THE FX, ACCORDING TO ANALYSTS, QUITE GOOD NUMBERS TODAY. BUT THE INFLATION NARRATIVE IS HITTING THE AREA. YOU LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE INFLATION STORY WITH AIRBUS. ALL OF THESE COMPANIES ARE EXPERIENCING THESE PROBLEMS BUT THIS IS THE STORY OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS. IT SPEAKS TO A MARKET THAT WE NEED TO BE MORE CAUTIOUS TODAY. THE STOXX 600 IS UP TODAY. THE MARKET FEELS LIKE IT WANTS TO GO HIGHER AT THE MOMENT BUT ALL THESE PROBLEMS ARE STILL THERE. CONSTRUCTION HAS DONE WELL. FIONA, AND NAME IN THAT SECTOR. LOOK AT THE SECTOR STORY BROADLY. EVERY SINGLE SECTOR HAS GONE HIGHER THIS WEEK BARRING BASIC RESOURCES. LEISURE, UTILITIES, THEY HAVE ALL DONE WELL AND IT HAS GONE ON AND ON. I THINK IT IS INTERESTING AS WE WORK OUR WAY THROUGH EARNINGS SEASON THAT HAS BEEN THE CASE. LONDON HAS BEEN WAY DOWN WITH NAT WEST. I LOOKED AT THE NATWEST NUMBERS AND DID NOT THINK THEY WERE THAT BAD BUT THE MARKET HAS DROPPED SHARPLY TODAY. THERE ARE A FEW BITS RAISING ALARM BELLS ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING. CLEARLY, THE U.K. ECONOMY IS SLOWING. LOOK AT PORSCHE. , SUB 100. UP BY 0.3%. THEN WE COME TO AIRBUS, UP BY THREE POINT 35%. THIS IS A COMPLICATED STORY. THEY ARE STICKING TO THEIR GUIDANCE IN TERMS OF DELIVERANCE. THE OTHER THING HAVING AN IMPACT ON -- THAT'S IS HAVING AN IMPACT ON CASH FLOW AND THE OTHER THING IS THE EURO. A WEEK EURO IS MESSING WITH THE DOLLAR AND THAT IS TURNING OUT TO BE POSITIVE FOR AIRBUS. STAYING IN THE AVIATION SPACE, NOT SUCH A POSITIVE PICTURE FOR AIRFLOW TODAY. IF YOU TAKE A LOOK AT SHARES, THEY ARE DROPPING SHARPLY. THE PROBLEM WITH TODAY IS THEY HAVE SLIGHT ONGOING ISSUES AND CAPACITY RESTRICTIONS. IT IS A COST STORY AND THE INFLATIONS LORI. AT THE MOMENT, DEMAND LOOKS VERY GOOD. IT IS HOLDING UP INTO WINTER BUT WE ARE GOING INTO A FUNDAMENTALLY DIFFICULT PERIOD ON THE MARKET. I HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO CATCH UP WITH A CEO ON. > > WE ANTICIPATED A STRONG WE TURN WE HAVE HAD OUR FLEET READY AND WE HAVE HAD THE NECESSARY CREW IN -- CREW AND PILOTS. WE ARE IN A MUCH BETTER POSITION THAN OUR COMPETITORS. THIS FRIDAY, WE WERE ABLE TO OFFER AIR FRANCE WHAT WE PLAN. WELL OVER 85% CAPACITY AND WE ARE EXPECTED TO BE 90% AS PLANNED. WE ARE VERY BULLISH. WE HAVE MARKETS IN ASIA OPENING UP. WE ONE DARK CLOUD FOR US HAS BEEN THE OPERATING PERFORMANCE THAT WE HAVE HAD TO HER. > > I WAS SPEAKING TO THE CEO ABOUT THE ISSUE THE OTHER DAY. IT LOOKS LIKE WE WILL SEE LONG-TERM CAPACITY STRIKES. YOU BRING UP THE ISSUE OF THE U.S. SO LET'S TALK ABOUT THE U.S. DOLLAR. HOW MUCH IS THE MARKET SUPPORTED BY THE STRONG U.S. DOLLAR ALLOWING AMERICANS TO FLY IN AND WITH EUROPE? > > TWO BIGGEST TRENDS WE ARE SEEING. ONE, THE STRENGTH OF THE U.S. DOLLAR IS A BIG PART OF THAT IMPROVEMENT AND PERFORMANCE. THE NUMBER TWO IS WHAT YOU HAVE HEARD FROM OTHER AIRLINES. THIS A NEW GROUP AND NEW SECTOR THAT WE ARE CALLING LUXURY AND LEISURE. THESE ARE PEOPLE THAT HAVE THE MEANS TO FLY IN PREMIUM CABINS. AIR FRANCE HAS HISTORICALLY HAD 50 PERCENT OF ITS CAPACITY I THE CABIN FILLED BY CUSTOMERS WHO FLY FOR LEISURE CAPACITIES. WE ARE SEEING THAT INCREASE. THE IMPACT OF LOWER BUSINESS DEMANDS ON PREMIUM CABINS IS LESS SO THAN ANY OF OUR COMPETITORS. WE EXPECT THAT AS THE ASIAN MARKETS GO UP THAT WE SHOULD SEE THE SAME. > > WE HAVE SEEN FRENCH THIS MORNING, INFLATION 7.1% IN OCTOBER. THAT IS THE HIGHEST IN FIVE YEARS. WHAT'S THE COST LOOK LIKE NEXT YEAR? > > WE HAVE DONE A RELATIVELY GOOD JOB COMPARED TO OUR COMPETITORS IN MAINTAINING COSTS. WE HAVE SEEN INCREASES IN THE U.S. MARKET AS WE KNOW OUR COSTS RELATIVE TO OUR COMPETITORS ARE IN VERY GOOD SHAPE. WE HAD A LONG WAY TO GO. THIS ISSUE HAS REALLY HIT THE STOCK MARKET TODAY. AIR FRANCE STUCK DOWN ABOUT 30% TODAY. EUROPEAN STOCKS HAVE NO FINISH. WE ARE DONE FOR THE WEEK AND THE DAY. A LITTLE TICK TO THE UPSIDE. A SMALL TICK FOR THE FTSE 100, DOWN BY 0.4%. THE DAX AND THE CAC 40 BOTH IN POSITIVE TERRITORY. AROUND THE EUROZONE, WHAT DO THESE TELL US ABOUT WHERE THE ECB WILL GO NEXT? THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > U.S. FIELD PRODUCER, PIONEER OF RESOURCES. YOU HAVE CRUDE PRICES HITTING MULTIYEAR HIGHS. LOTS OF INVESTMENTS HAPPENING AND THAT HAS TAKEN OFF. HE SPOKE WITH CEO MIKE WIRTH WITH HIS INVESTMENTS. > > OUR YEAR TO DATE PERMIAN INVESTMENT IS UP YOUR TODAY AT PERCENT. IT WAS UP COMPARED TO LAST YEAR AROUND 600 BARRELS PER DAY. WE ARE -- THIS YEAR, WE GOT IT TO $4 BILLION NEXT YEAR AS WE GET MORE RAKES -- RIG S INTO ACTIVITIES. IT IS GREAT IN THIS COUNTRY AND CONTRIBUTING TO THE ENERGY SUPPLY. ALIX: LET'S WELCOME NOW SCOTT CHATFIELD -- SCOTT SHEFFIELD. IT SEEMS TO TAKE HOLD WHEN ON THE CALL, YOU GUYS SAID THE 2023 IS "A TRANSITION YEAR". WHAT DOES THAT MEAN AND WHAT DO YOU WANT TO TELL THE MARKETS ABOUT THAT? > > WE ARE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASING OUR RETURNS SO WE ARE PICKING THE BEST LOCATIONS FOR THE LAST FIVE YEARS THROUGHOUT THE MAJORS. WHEN WE USE THE WORD TIGHT CURVE OR PRODUCTION CURVE, YOU ARE GOING TO SEE OUR TIGHT CURVE GO BACK TO 2020 OR 2021. YOU ARE GOING TO SEE A LOT BETTER CAPITAL EFFICIENCY AND PRODUCTIVITY. A MUCH HIGHER RETURN TO THE INVESTOR OVER THE NEXT FIVE YEARS. > > THAT ALL SOUNDS PRETTY GOOD. WHY DO YOU THINK THE MARKET IS NOT REACTING SO GREAT TODAY. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE MARKET REACTION TO IS TODAY ABOUT THAT? > > I THINK YOU HAVE CRUDE OFF A DOLLAR. MOST OF THE INDEPENDENTS ARE OFF. YOU HAVE THE TWO MAJORS. IT IS ALL ABOUT ENERGY WAITING. WE ARE UP TO ABOUT 5% OF THE S EMPIRE -- S & P 500. WE WERE ONLY 2% IN 2020. WE HAD A GREAT QUARTER. $1.9 BILLION RETURN TO THE INVESTOR THIS QUARTER. STILL A GREAT QUARTER. > > FAIRPOINT. I ALSO WONDER, YOU GUYS HAVE THE BEST DECISIONS IN THE PERMIAN. IF YOU ARE CHANGING HOW YOU ARE STRUCTURING YOUR DRILLING TO FOCUS ON HOW, IS THIS A SIGN OF ASSET MATURITY? > > I THINK PEOPLE HAVE WRITTEN A LOT. IF YOU LOOK AT YOU AS, I WILL BE PESSIMISTIC, AT MONTHLY DATA EIE, WE ARE ONLY UP ABOUT 4000 BARRELS A DAY. TOO MANY PEOPLE HAD FORECAST OF ONE MILLION BARRELS A DAY. TOO MANY COMPANIES HAD TIER ONE -- TIER TWO AND TIER THREE. PIONEER HAD THE LARGEST ONE MILLION ACRES OF CONTINUOUS INVENTORY BUT ALMOST ALL OF IT IS TIER ONE. WE ARE PICKING FOR THE NEXT 5-6 YEARS THE BEST TO DRILL. > > GOOD MORNING. IT IS GUY. WE ARE TRYING TO KEEP INVESTORS HAPPY. I TOLD YOU A NUMBER OF TIMES OVER THE PAST TWO YEARS THE CONSISTENT MESSAGE THAT INVESTORS COME FIRST. DO YOU SEE ANY SIGNS THAT INVESTORS CONTINUE TO PUSH TO GET MORE FUNDS OUT OF YOU? IS THAT BEGINNING TO ABATE? ARE WE GETTING TO THE POINT WHERE THEY ARE SATISFIED? > > PEOPLE TOLD HE WOULD BE WENT TO THE HIGH DIVIDEND POLICY THAT WE ARE PAYING BACK $26 A SHARE IN DIVIDENDS. THAT IS ABOUT A 10% DIVIDEND WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE ENTIRE YEAR. THAT IS WHAT INVESTORS WANT AND IS HER CHOICE. THAT IS WHY WE HAVE POSITIONED OUR RETURN OF FREE CASH FLOW. THEY SAID IT WILL TAKE TWO OR THREE YEARS. ALL IS VERY VOLATILE. I AM A FIRM BELIEVER OF $90-100 DOLLARS OVER THE NEXT THREE YEARS. THE SHIFT SHOWS A $30 DROP. THEY WANT TO SEE OIL STAY FAIRLY FLAT. I THINK IT WILL TAKE TWO OR THREE NUMB YEARS OF THAT. YOU WILL SEE THE S & P 500, IN MY OPINION, GO UP TO ABOUT 10%. WE ARE GENERATING 10% OF THE S & P 500 BUT WE ARE ONLY 5% IN THE WAITING. > > PRESIDENT BIDEN DOES NOT MISS AN OPPORTUNITY TO HAVE A POT OF SECTOR AT THE MOMENT. DO YOU THINK THE TONE OF THE CONVERSATION WITH THE ADMINISTRATION CHANGES CLOSE TO MIDTERMS? > > I HOPE SO. WE NEED A LOT MORE INFRASTRUCTURE AND MORE LNG PLANS AND MORE GAS PIPELINES. WE CANNOT LET COURTS AND STATES STOP IMPORTANT INFRASTRUCTURE THROUGHOUT THIS COUNTRY. IT TAKES AS THE YEARS TO BUILD SOMETHING. UNLIKE CHINA. CHINA IS GOING TO SURPASS US IF WE DO NOT WATCH IT. HE ASKED US ALL TO DRILL MORE ABOUT THE BIG ISSUES THAT WE HAVE IS MOST COMPANIES ARE RUNNING OUT OF LOCATIONS. IT TAKES TWO YEARS TO RESPOND TO DRILLING MORE. HE ALSO NEEDS TO TALK TO FINANCIAL PLAYERS AND SHAREHOLDERS IF YOU WANT TO INCREASE ACTIVITY. RIGHT NOW, OUR SHAREHOLDERS ARE PLEASED WITH ALL THE DIVIDENDS HAPPENING IN REGARD TO THIS CHANGE IN THE POLICY INVOLVING INDEPENDENCE IN THIS COUNTRY. > > WHICH ALSO ECHOES WERE $90-$100 OIL IN TERMS OF INVESTING. BEFORE WE LET YOU GO, I WANT TO GET YOUR TAKE ON THE INFLATIONARY ASPECT RIGHT NOW. RIGHT NOW, -- IS SUPERTIGHT TIGHT TRAY IT LOOSENING? WHERE CAN YOU FEEL THE GREATEST PRESSURE FOR YOU? > > WE ARE STILL SEEING 10% PLUS INFLATION GOING INTO 2023. EVERYTHING IS TIGHT. THERE ARE VERY FEW RIGS LEFT. YOU HAVE THE ISSUE NOW WITH WAHAHA AND THE PERMIAN BE THAT WHEN NEGATIVE A COUPLE DAYS AGO. PEOPLE ARE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO GROW FOR THAT REASON. THERE IS NOT ENOUGH GAS PIPELINES. IT IS A BIG ISSUE ALIX STEEL. > > REAL QUICK. HAVE THE PRICES PEAKED? > > NO. I STILL THINK THEY WILL PROBABLY GET BACK TO 120. SOMETIME MID NEXT YEAR, WANTS CHINA OPENS UP. WE HAVE SEEN WHAT HAPPENS WITH RUSSIA. WE NEED TO SEE WHAT VLADIMIR PUTIN DOES. I EXPECT 120 BEFORE NEXT SUMMER. > > REALLY GET TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE. SCOTT SHEFFIELD , PIONEER INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CEO. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. > > > > STOCKS POPPING HIGHER. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE TRACKING THE MOVES. ABIGAIL: WE HAVE EXTREME MOVES NOT ONLY FOR THE DAY BUT THE WEEK. YOU CAN SEE FOR THE MOST PART, STOCKS TO THE DOWNSIDE WHICH IS THE BEAR MARKET. BUT WE HAVE SEEN A FEW BEAR MARKET RALLIES. WE ARE LOOKING AT ANOTHER BEAR MARKET RALLY. WILL IT TURN INTO SOMETHING MORE? WE DO NOT KNOW THAT. HISTORY SUGGESTS IT IS MORE LIKELY TO BE A BEAR MARKET RALLY. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON FOR INTEL. GOING HIGHER. THERE FORECAST IS DISAPPOINTING BUT THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT $10 BILLION OF CAP SAVING. APPLE UP 7.1% DESPITE THE HOLIDAY GOING TO BE WEAKER THAN THEY LIKE AND INVESTORS WOULD LIKE. THE S & P 500 IS LOWER -- AMAZON IS LOWER WHICH HAS TO DO WITH THEIR HOLIDAY FORECAST. IT WAS SINGLE-DIGIT LAST YEAR BUT THIS YEAR WE ARE GOING INTO THE LOW SINGLE-DIGIT AREA. THAT CERTAINLY HAS INVESTORS SPEAK. -- SPOOKED. > > RESULT GOES TO THE POLLS THIS WEEKEND. SHERRY AND IS THERE IN SÃO PAULO . OVER TO YOU. > > WE ARE HERE IN BRAZIL FROM ONE OF THE MOST WATCHFUL EVENTS IN MARKETS RIGHT NOW. THE KEY IS THE COMMODITIES SECTOR OF THE COMMODITIES EXPORTED GIANT. BRAZIL IS LEADING THE WAY WHEN IT COMES TO PRICES IN THE GLOBAL MARKET. ONE OF THEM IS THE WORLD'S LARGEST HEALTH PRODUCER THAT DOES EVERYTHING FROM CARDBOARD BOXES TO PAPER. THE CFO OF CELLO BOCCE IS HERE. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. YOU JUST REPORTED THIRD-QUARTER WARNINGS. WHAT ARE YOU SEEING ON THE GROUND, ESPECIALLY SAY FROM CHINA? > > WE SEE A VERY FIRM DEMAND. AT THE END, WE HAVE PRODUCTS LIKE TOILET PAPER OR TOWELS. YOU SEE A VERY GOOD DEMAND AND WE HAVE A SERIES OF EVENTS ON SUPPLY. THIS IS WHY IT PRICES HAVE BEEN HIGH FOR A WILD. WE HAVE SEEN THIS SITUATION THAT MAY STAY THAT WAY FOR A COUPLE MONTHS. > > THAT MEANS PRICES WILL CONTINUE TO SOAR. WE HAVE SEEN COVID HURT THE SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS THAT YOU TALK ABOUT. WIFE'S THE DOES THE SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS ARE RELATED TO THESE -- > > THE SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS ARE RELATED TO SUPPLY CHAIN. BUT WE ALSO HAVE OTHER ISSUES LIKE DELAYS AROUND THE WORLD, MAY BE AT THE CONSEQUENCE OF NOT PROPER MAINTENANCE SEE. PART OF THE PRODUCTION HAS NOT BEEN PERFORMING. THEREFORE YOU HAVE A TIGHT SUPPLY ON DEMAND AND PRICE. WE HAVE A COMBINATION OF GOOD DEMAND AND SUPPLY DISRUPTION. > > IS OF COURSE WE HAVE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY WITH THE ELECTION COMING IN TWO DAYS. YOUR MARKET OVERSEAS IS WHERE YOU GET MOST OF YOUR REVENUE. HAS THAT AFFECTED YOU AT ALL? > > WE ARE A COMPANY. AS AN EXPLOIT OR, WE HAVE DOLLAR REVENUE AND DOLLAR COST WHICH IS BASICALLY LOCAL CURRENCY. WE HAVE A LONG-TERM HEDGING POLICY WHERE WE TRY TO SUPPLEMENT BY -- FOR A MORE STABLE SITUATION. CREATING RATES DURING CERTAIN. BANGS -- DURING CERTAIN PERIODS OF TIME. > > WE KNOW THAT THIS ADMINISTRATION HAS NOT BEEN SO ENVIRONMENTALLY FOCUS. WHAT IS YOUR OUTLOOK? > > TODAY, WHEN WE ISSUE THE FIRST SUSTAINABILITY LINK, THE MARKET WAS VERY FRAUGHT IN TERMS OF THE LOW INTEREST RATE AND HIGH LIQUIDITY. IT WAS A BENIGN ENVIRONMENT TO PRICE IT TRANSACTION LIKE THAT. WE WERE ABLE TO PRICE AT A PREMIUM FOR THE NOBLE MARKET -- NORMAL MARKET AND FIND A LINK AND TARGETS THAT WE USE. TODAY, THE MARKET IS A LOT MORE DIFFICULT. IN ADDITION TO THE POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY, YOU HAVE LESS LIQUIDITY AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES. TODAY IS NOT THE BEST ENVIRONMENT FOR THAT. ON THE OTHER HAND, WE DO NOT NEED TO DO ANY TRANSACTIONS. IT IS NOT AN ISSUE FOR US TODAY BUT WE MET TO COME BACK TO THE MARKET IN THE FUTURE. > > AND INVESTORS ARE WORRIED A LITTLE BIT WHEN IT COMES TO FORMER PRESIDENT LULA. PERHAPS WE COULD SEE MORE INVESTMENT IN THE MARKET WHEN IT COMES TO COMMODITY. MARCELO BACCI, CEO OF SUZANO. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US.