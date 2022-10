00:00

> > FROM THE FINANCIAL CENTERS OF THE WORLD, THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS WITH ALIX STEEL AND GUY JOHNSON. ♪ > > IT IS 30 MINUTES INTO THE U.S. TRADING DAY. HERE ARE THE TOP MARKET STORIES WE ARE FOLLOWING. IT IS STILL A BEAR HUG, BMA SAYS S & P HAS LIMITED ROOM TO RUN AS BILLIONS OF DOLLARS FLOW INTO EQUITIES. AMAZON VALUE DROPS BELOW ONE TRILLION. ELON MUSK TAKES THE TOP ROLE OF TWITTER, COMPLETES HIS TAKE OVER OF THE COMPANY. THREE TOP EXECUTIVES GETTING THE BOOT. BIG OIL AND BLOWOUT EARNINGS. WE SPEAK TO CEOS FROM CHEVRON AND -- NATURAL RESOURCES AS THE PERMIAN GROWTH IS ON FIRE. FROM NEW YORK, WELCOME TO BLOOMBERG MARKETS. WE MADE IT TO FRIDAY. I THINK AMAZON VERSUS CHEVRON STORY IS QUITE INTERESTING. ALL -- OLD ECONOMY VERSUS NEW ECONOMY. THIS IS HAPPENING WITH THE FLOW BACK TO THE OLD ECONOMY. GUY: THAT IS THE TRADE RIGHT NOW. I THINK THERE HAS BEEN THOUGHTFUL PIECES WRITTEN ON THIS OVER THE PAST 24 HOURS. IT HAS BEEN A TECH WRECK THIS WEEK. THE PEOPLE ARE MAKING THAT TRADE. DOES IT CONTINUE IS THE BIG QUESTION. WHEN IT COMES TO CONSUMER STOCKS, ARE THEY BEGINNING TO RUN OUT OF PRICING POWER? WE WILL TALK MORE ABOUT THAT IN A MOMENT. A LACK OF PRICING POWER BEGINNING IN THE HOUSING MARKET. PENDING HOME SALES, MONTH ON MONTH -10.2%. THAT IS A UGLY NUMBER. IF YOU TAKE THE NON-SEASON YEAR, JUST YEAR ON YOUR NUMBER, NEGATIVE 13.4%. UPDATES ON EU MISSION NUMBER IN TERMS OF CONSUMER SENTIMENT, HEADLINE NUMBER -- CURRENT CONDITIONS GET BETTER. THE ONE YEAR INFLATION NUMBER DIPS A LITTLE BIT, THE FIVE TO 10 NUMBER STAYS PRETTY MUCH IN LINE. ALIX: LET'S GET TO NUMBERS. CHEVRON POSTED ITS HIGHEST PROFIT EVER THIS THIRD QUARTER, THE BIGGEST OIL EXPORTER SAW SOARING NATURAL GAS PRICES STEMMING FROM THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE. HERE WITH US IS CHEVRON CHAIRMAN AND CEO. IT IS GREAT TO SEE YOU. THANKS FOR JOINING US. YOU'VE BOUGHT A LOT OF CASH, YOU MADE A LOT OF MONEY. WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO WITH IT? > > IT IS GOOD TO BE WITH YOU. WE HAD A GOOD QUARTER. WE ARE WINNING BACK INVESTORS WITH HIGHER RETURNS. YEAR TO DATE, OUR RETURN CAPITAL RATE IS GREATER THAN 20%. A STRONG CASH YIELD OF OVER SEVEN POINT 5% IF YOU TAKE THE DIVIDEND AND BUYBACK. WE ARE INVESTING IN LOWER CARBON, THE SECOND LARGEST BIOFUELS PRODUCER. WE ARE INVESTING IN GROWING THAT IN THE UNITED STATES. WE TRADE NORMALLY HALF THE MARKET MULTIPLE. ENERGY REPRESENTS 5% OF THE S & P 500 BY MARKET CAP, MORE THAN DOUBLE THAT I EARNINGS. WE ARE STAYING DISCIPLINED. WE CONTINUE TO EXECUTE. ALIX: BACK TO MONEY. AT SOME POINT IF YOU KEEP MAKING THIS CASH, YOU ARE LOOKING AT RAISING YOUR CAPEX AND LOOKING AT THE HIGH-END OF YOUR GUIDANCE OR INCREASING SHAREHOLDER PAYOUTS. CAN YOU RANK THAT? MIKE: WE'VE GOT A CONSISTENT CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK WE HAVE MAINTAINED FOR A LONG TIME. IT STARTS WITH THE DIVIDEND AND RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS. WE'VE GOT 3.5% DIVIDEND YIELD, WE HAVE INCREASED DIVIDEND FROM 35 YEARS IN A ROW. OUR SECOND PRIORITY IS TO INVEST TO GROW BOTH TRADITIONAL AND NEW ENERGY BUSINESSES. WE ARE UP 50% YEAR TO DATE, GUIDED TO STAYING WITHIN OUR RANGE BUT INCREASING NEXT YEAR. THIRD PRIORITY IS TO MAINTAIN A STRONG BALANCE SHEET. OUR NET THAT IS BELOW 5%. WE HAVE REDUCED AT SIX QUARTERS IN A ROW. THE FOURTH PRIORITY IS TO REPURCHASE SHARES. WE ARE CURRENTLY AT THE HIGH-END OF OUR GUIDANCE AT $15 BILLION PER YEAR, ABOUT 4% OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES EVERY YEAR. IT IS A BALANCED APPROACH TO CAPITAL ALLOCATION. AS WE GO THROUGH THE CYCLES, WE INTEND TO MAINTAIN THAT BALANCE. ALIX: EVEN WITH THE MONEY, STILL GOING TO BE BALANCE. LET'S GO TO THE PERMIAN, I MENTIONED IT IS ON FIRE. DARREN WAS ON THE CALL FROM EXXON, TALKING ABOUT HOW THE PERMIAN SHOULD GROW 20% THIS YEAR VERSUS 24 BY--25% AFTER. I WANT TO GET YOUR TAKE ON WHAT PERMIAN GROWTH IS GOING TO LOOK LIKE. MIKE: WE HAD ANOTHER CORNER OF RECORD PRODUCTION. YEAR TO DATE PERMIAN PRODUCTION IS OVER 700,000 BARRELS PER DAY, UP 15% VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR ABOUT 600,000 BARRELS PER DAY. WE HAVE BEEN INCREASING ACTIVITY, SPENDING $3 BILLION. THIS YEAR, WE HAVE GUIDED TO $4 BILLION NEXT YEAR AS WE BRING IN MORE RIGS INTO ACTIVITY. YES, I THINK THE PERMIAN IS A GREAT RESOURCE FOR THIS COUNTRY AND IS CONTRIBUTING TO THE GROWING ENERGY SUPPLY ON ITS OWN . SO IMPORTANT IN THIS ECONOMY. ALIX: 100%. I WONDER HOW LONG THAT CAN CONTINUE AS YOU HAVE INFLATION CONTINUING TO RISE, PARTICULARLY IN THE PERMIAN AND LABOR SHORTAGES. CAN YOU WALK ME THROUGH THE TRADE-OFF ON HOW COSTS ARE RISING IN THE PERMIAN VERSUS WHAT YOU THINK RUTH WILL BE LIKE IN THE PERMIAN. MIKE: WE SEE TIGHT MARKETS FOR RIGS, COMPLETIONS, PIPES AND ALL THINGS THAT GO INTO PRODUCTION. WE PLAN OUR WORK AND WORK OUR PLAN. WHAT WE ARE DOING THIS YEAR, WE HAVE PLANNED LAST YEAR AND THE YEAR BEFORE. WE HAVE CONTRACTS LINED UP FOR RIGS AND CRUISE TO MEET THE PROFILE I TALKED ABOUT AS WE MOVE INTO NEXT YEAR. WE HAVE PLANNED THROUGH THIS CYCLE. I THINK THERE ARE CONSTRAINTS THAT THE INDUSTRY FACES IN ACCELERATING BEYOND THE RATE OF ACTIVITY THAT WE SEE UNDERWAY TODAY. GUY: GOOD MORNING. IT IS GUY. THESE ARE GREAT NUMBERS. THESE ARE THEN TESTED PROFITS YOU ARE GENERATING FOR YOUR SHAREHOLDERS. WHEN YOU CALL THESE WINDFALL PROFITS? ALIX: HA. MIKE: NO, I WOULD NOT. THE ARE IN A COMMODITY BUSINESS THAT GOES THROUGH CYCLES. THERE ARE HARD TIMES AS WE SAW TWO YEARS AGO WHERE WE HAD ENORMOUS LOSSES. YOU MOVE IN TO ANOTHER PART OF THE CYCLE, WE HAD STRONG EARNINGS. GOOD TIMES DO NOT LAST, JUST LIKE DIFFICULT TIMES DO NOT LAST. WE HAVE TO INVEST THROUGH THOSE CYCLES AND IT IS IMPORTANT WE DO IN ORDER TO CONTINUE TO MEET THE GROWING DEMAND FOR ENERGY. WE NEED AN APPROACH TO ENERGY THAT BOUNCES ECONOMIC PROSPERITY , ENERGY SECURITY AND ENVIRONMENT OF PROTECTION. THAT IS THE FRIEND WE NEED, THE FRIEND WE TRY TO ENGAGE WITH POLICYMAKERS. GUY: WHAT ARE THOSE POLICYMAKERS SAYING TO YOU? THE NOISE AROUND WINDFALL TAXES IS GROWING. I AM SURE YOU ARE AWARE OF THAT. DO YOU THINK YOU WILL END UP PAYING THEM? MIKE: WE HAVE SEEN THAT TRIED IN THE UNITED STATES IN THE 1980'S. THE RESULT WAS LOWER INVESTMENT SOUND LOWER PRODUCTION. TYPICALLY, IF YOU WANT LESS OF SOMETHING, YOU TAX IT. IF YOU WANT MORE SOME THE COME YOU TEND NOT TO TAX IT. A SHORTSIGHTED APPROACH TO A COMMODITY BUSINESS THAT SENDS A SIGNAL THAT IS THE OPPOSITE, WE HAVE MORE SUPPLY. A TAX ON THE INDUSTRY THAT WOULD INVEST IN BRINGING MORE SUPPLY IS NOT SOMETHING THAT WE BELIEVE WOULD BE PRODUCTIVE. GUY: THE PRESIDENT, AS YOU SAY, IS TAKING A TOUGH LINE WITH THE INDUSTRY. SEEMS TO BE ATTACK ON THE INDUSTRY AT A ALMOST DAILY BASIS P.A.D. THINK THE TONE FROM D.C. CHANGES AFTER THE MIDTERMS? MIKE: WE HAVE HAD CONSTRUCTIVE DISTRACTIONS WITH THE ADMINISTRATION. THERE ARE AREAS OF COMMON GROUND. WE SHARE THEIR OBJECTIVE OF ENSURING SAFE, AFFORDABLE AND STABLE FUEL SUPPLIES. I WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE COLLABORATION BETWEEN OUR INDUSTRY AND THE ADMINISTRATION AND WORK TOWARDS COMMON GROUND. WE NEED ENERGY AND LAW TYPES, WE ARE INVESTING IN RENEWABLE FUELS, HYDROGEN, CARBON CAPTURE. THE ADMINISTRATION HAS MADE GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION A PRIORITY, SO HAVE WE. THE ADMINISTRATION WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE TRADITIONAL ENERGY INVESTMENT, SO WOULD WE. WE HAVE RECEIVED ASKED SIGNALS, I THINK WE COULD BENEFIT FROM FURTHER DIALOGUE TO SEE IF WE CANNOT GET THE WORDS AND ACTIONS AND POLICY TO ALIGN THAT CREATE AN ENVIRONMENT THAT WOULD ENCOURAGE FURTHER INVESTMENT. ALIX: TALK ABOUT FURTHER INVESTMENT AND THE GOVERNMENT. I FEEL LIKE THE RUBBER MEETS THE ROAD WHEN IT COMES TO VENEZUELA. THERE HAVE BEEN TALKS THAT HAVE BEEN EVOLVING BETWEEN THE TWO GOVERNMENTS. WHAT IS YOUR CONVERSATION WITH THE GOVERNMENT WHEN IT COMES TO VENEZUELA, ARE YOU READYING THINGS TO KICK OFF IF SANCTIONS ARE REMOVED? MIKE: WE OPERATE WITHIN THE LICENSE THE GOVERNMENT HAS GIVEN US TO COMPLY WITH THOSE SANCTIONS AND HAVE LIMITED ABILITY TODAY TO TRY AND ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR PEOPLE AND THE INTEGRITY OF ASSETS. THERE ARE DISCUSSIONS THAT HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE MEDIA WITHIN THE ADMINISTRATION THAT WE ARE NOT NECESSARILY A PART OF. WE ARE TRYING TO MAINTAIN THE CAPACITY TO HELP INVEST IN PRODUCING MORE SUPPLY FOR THE WORLD MARKETS, IF AND WHEN THE SANCTIONS WOULD BE MODIFIED. WE DO NOT LOBBY FOR OR AGAINST SANCTIONS, THAT IS THE PURVIEW OF THE GOVERNMENT ON OUR COMPANY. WE ARE ALWAYS PREPARING CONTINGENCIES FOR EVOLVING SET OF CIRCUMSTANCES. ALIX: HOW QUICKLY DO YOU THINK YOU COULD RAMP UP IF THERE WAS A THOUGHT? MIKE: WE RELY ON SERVICE PROVIDERS AND OTHERS. MOBILIZING PEOPLE, MOBILIZING EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS TAKES TIME. I THINK YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT MONTHS AND YEARS IN ORDER TO BEGIN MAINTAIN AND REFURBISH FIELDS AND EQUIPMENT AND CHANGE INVESTMENT ACTIVITY. THAT IS HYPOTHETICAL AT THIS POINT. I DO NOT KNOW HOW THE POLICY WOULD UNFOLD. IT WOULD NOT BE AN INSTANTANEOUS EFFECT. GUY: LET'S POP AROUND THE WORLD. YOU ARE A WELL TRAVELED MAN. I AM SURE YOU ARE ABLE TO KEEP UP. EUROPE, I AM IN LONDON EUROPE HAS A GAS PROBLEM RIGHT NOW. THIS SOLUTION IN BRUSSELS AND ELSEWHERE IS TO TALK ABOUT A GAS PRICE CAP. WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THAT PLAN? MIKE: THE REAL SOLUTIONS ARE IN SUPPLY AND DEMAND. THAT IS WHERE PRICE GETS SET. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF POLICIES BEING DISCUSSED IN THE SHORT TERM ABOUT PRICE FLOORS, PRICE CAPS. WHERE I THINK THE FOCUS WOULD BE BEST PLACED IS, HOW DO WE ENCOURAGE INVESTMENT IN DIVERSE, RELIABLE AND AFFORDABLE ENERGY SUPPLY? IN THE SHORT TERM, A PRICE CAP ACTUALLY WOULD MUTE THE SIGNAL WHICH SAYS, PRODUCE MORE, CONSUME LESS. I AM NOT SURE THAT IT SOLVES THE PROBLEM IN THE LONG TERM. I THINK THE DISCUSSIONS ARE BEST FOCUSED ON, WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE, SUPPLY, HAVE DIVERSE SUPPLY AND MEET THE ENVIRONMENTAL GOALS WE SHARE? GUY: I AM SURE YOU TALKED TO EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS ALL THE TIME. WHERE DO YOU THINK THE ARGUMENT IS RIGHT NOW FOR THE LONGER-TERM CONTRACTS, WHERE DO YOU THINK LONGER TERM CONTRACTS LOOK LIKE AND WHY IS EUROPE SO RESIDENT? MIKE: IT IS A INTERESTING POINT. THE INVESTMENT IN LOCAL FIVE NATURAL GAS, WHICH WOULD BE AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAS COMING OUT OF A PIPELINE FROM RUSSIA, THE INVESTMENTS ARE MASSIVE. THEY ARE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS. THEY TAKE YEARS TO EXECUTE. THEY TAKE DECADES TO PAY OUT. INVESTORS ARE RELUCTANT TO MAKE THOSE MASSIVE, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS WITHOUT CERTAINTY THERE IS A CUSTOMER ON THE OTHER SITE OF THAT THAT WILL BE THERE TO PURCHASE THAT SUPPLY. I THINK THE PRESENT CONTEXT, THERE IS A SHORT-TERM FOCUS IN EUROPE, RIGHTFULLY SO GIVEN THE IMMEDIATE CIRCUMSTANCE. WHERE WE NEED TO HAVE A DISCUSSION IS ABOUT THE LONG-TERM ENERGY MIX THAT ECONOMY WILL REQUIRE, SO INVESTORS CAN PUT THE CAPITAL TO WORK TO BE A PART OF THAT. THIS ISSUE OF COMMITTING TO LONGER DURATION CONTRACTS, I THINK IS NOT GOING AWAY. I THINK WE HAVE TO SIT DOWN AND HAVE A HONEST CONVERSATION ABOUT WHAT THAT MIX LOOKS LIKE AND THEN, I THINK YOU WILL SEE INVESTMENTS SANCTIONED AND MOVE OR WERE. ALIX: THEY WENT FIVE OR SEVEN YEAR CONTRACTS, YOU GUYS NEED 20. TO THAT POINT, WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS TO EXPORT GAS TO EUROPE FROM YOUR PROPERTIES IN THE EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN? MIKE: WE ARE WORKING ON A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT OPTIONS RIGHT NOW. WE WILL PROBABLY TAKE AN INVESTMENT DECISION ON AN EXPANSION ON ONE OF THE FIELDS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN EARLY NEXT YEAR. THAT MAY SUPPLY REGIONAL MARKETS MORE THAN EUROPEAN MARKETS, BUT WE ARE ADVANCING A COUPLE DIFFERENT IDEAS FOR LNG EXPORTS THAT COULD HELP MAKE EUROPEAN DEMAND. ONE WOULD BE FLOODING LNG, THE SECOND WOULD BE TO WORK WITH FACILITIES IN THE NEIGHBORING COUNTRY AND TRY TO MOVE GAS THROUGH THOSE EXISTING LIQUEFACTION FACILITIES. THESE THINGS TAKE TIME IN TERMS OF COMMERCIAL NEGOTIATIONS, ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION. WE ARE ACTIVELY LOOKING TO EXPAND OUR POSITION IN THE EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN AND HOPEFULLY BRING SUPPLIES TO EUROPE IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS. ALIX: BEFORE I LET YOU GO, I WANTED TO END WITH SHORTAGES WE ARE SEEING IN THE U.S. AND THE EAST COAST IN PARTICULAR WHEN IT COMES TO THE SILL AND SLITS. THERE HAS BEEN CONVERSATION ABOUT EXPORT BANS, GETTING MORE PRODUCT TO THE NORTHEAST. WHAT DO YOU THINK THE BEST SOLUTION TO THAT COULD BE, AND WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT AND EXPORT BAN SITUATION? MIKE: WE BELIEVE AND EXPORT BAN CARRIES THE RISK OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES. WITH A MARKET TIGHT ON SUPPLY, YOU WANT TO ENCOURAGE SUPPLY. AND EXPORT BAN, MOST EXPORTS GO TO LATIN AMERICA AND SUPPLY TO THE NORTHEAST COMES IN PART FROM EUROPE. AND EXPORT BAN COULD INCREASE GLOBAL PRICES, COULD CONSTRAIN REFINING CAPACITY BECAUSE THERE COULD BE PRODUCTS THAT CANNOT BE SOLD IN THE U.S. BECAUSE OF SPECIFICATION DIFFERENCES. THEREFORE, WOULD BE STORED AND REFINERIES WOULD HAVE TO CURTAIL PRODUCTION. THE BEST SOLUTION IS TO TAKE ACTIONS THAT ALLOW MARKETS TO WORK MORE EFFICIENTLY. THAT COULD BE THINGS LIKE SPECIFICATION WAIVERS THAT ALLOW PRODUCT PRODUCED THAT CURRENTLY CANNOT SOLD IN THE U.S. TO BE MOVED TO U.S. MARKETS AND TO CONSIDER WAIVERS OF THINGS I SOMETHING CALLED THE JONES ACT, WHICH CONSTRAINS ACCESS TO SHIPPING TO A FEW TYPES OF SHIPS TO MOVE FROM ONE U.S. PORT TO THE OTHER. A WAIVER THERE WOULD BRING MORE SHIPPING CAPACITY INTO PLAY AND ENABLE MOVEMENTS TO HAPPEN MORE ECONOMICALLY. THERE ARE THINGS TO ALLOW MARKETS TO FUNCTION QUICKLY AND EFFICIENTLY THAT I THINK WOULD BE HELPFUL. CONSTRAINTS ON MARKETS WE THINK COULD HAVE UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES. ALIX: APPRECIATE IT, ALWAYS VALUABLE TO GET YOUR PERSPECTIVE ON EVERYTHING. MIKE WERTH, CHEVRON CHAIRMAN AND CEO. WE WILL HAVE MORE ON OIL IN THE NEXT HOUR. THAT IS COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX:, IS ON CHAIRS, VOLUME AT 10% AS DISAPPOINTING SALES OUTLOOK MARKET IS SITTING AT $1 TRILLION. DAN OWNS AMAZON, AND TWITTER BEFORE IT WENT PRIVATE. WHAT DO YOU DO WITH MICROSOFT -- WHAT DO YOU DO IN AMAZON RIGHT NOW? > > AMAZON IS A TOUGH SITUATION. COMING INTO THIS REPORT, WE THOUGHT THEY HAD RIGHT SIZE TO THEIR COMPANY AFTER THE PANDEMIC. WE KNOW THEY INCREASED FACILITIES, ADDED WORKERS TO WORK THROUGH THE PANDEMIC IN TERMS OF INCREASE IN DEMAND. THEN, THEY DOWNSIZED THEMSELVES AND CAME IN WITH A RELATIVELY GOOD QUARTER ON THIS THIRD QUARTER. REVENUES UP 15%. AWS UP 27%. GUIDANCE GOING INTO THE HOLIDAY QUARTER, THE FOURTH QUARTER REVENUES GROWING 2% TO 8% IS DISCOURAGING. YOU WOULD HAVE HOPED YOU WOULD HAVE SEEN MORE POSITIVE MOMENTUM CARRIED INTO THAT FOURTH QUARTER. WE OWN THE STOCK, IT HAS BEEN ON OUR BIOS FOR A LONG PERIOD OF TIME. I THINK THE FUNDAMENTALS ARE SOLID IN THE COMPANY BUT WILL TAKE MORE TIME TO WORK THROUGH THIS SLOWDOWN WE ARE SEEING IN TERMS OF CONSUMER EXPENDITURES. GUY: HOW LONG DOES THIS DOWNDRAFT LAST FOR THESE TECH NAMES? IS THIS GOING TO BE A MULTI-COURSE PHENOMENON? DAN: THAT IS THE MILLION-DOLLAR QUESTION. I TALKED ABOUT THE TECH WRECK IN 2000. COMPARED TO TODAY, IT IS NOTHING LIKE THAT. WHAT WE HAVE TO FOCUS ON IS THE FED. THE REALITY IS, AS LONG AS THE FED IS GOING TO INCREASE INTEREST RATES, THERE ARE CONCERNS I.T. SPENDING WILL SLOW DOWN. THAT IS THE BIG ISSUE. ONCE THE FED STOPS, ONCE WE SEE THAT LINE AND THE SAND WHICH I AM HOPING IN THE SPRING OR SUMMER OF NEXT YEAR, I THINK WE WILL START TO SEE THE CHIP SECTOR RECOVER, WHICH WILL LEAD TO THE BROAD-BASED RECOVERY IN TECH. ALIX: WE HAVE SEEN INVESTORS COME BACK TO THE TRIPLE CUES. WE HAVE SEEN FLOWS START TO PICCOLA. I AM WONDERING WHERE YOU SEE THE FLOWS GOING WITH THAT. VALUATION LEVEL AMAZON IS TRADING 85 TIMES EARNINGS. IKER SOFT AT 24 TIMES. WHAT IS THE APPROPRIATE VALUATION FOR THESE GUYS? DAN: I THINK PEOPLE PUTTING MONEY BACK INTO THAT SECTOR IS DUE TO THE FACT STOCKS HAVE PULLED BACK SO MUCH AND SEEM SO CHEAP. BASED ON VALUATION, EARNINGS GROWTH IS COMING DOWN. MULTIPLE IS GOING UP. S & P 500 INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARK TRADES IN AT ABOUT 20 TO 25 -- 24 TIMES EARNINGS. MAYBE SOME PEOPLE SEE VALUE IN THEIR AND THE FACT THE TECH SECTOR IS TRADING IN LINE WITH THE S & P 500 AND TERMS OF VALUATION, SAYING WE KNOW THERE ARE GOING TO BE MORE BACK QUARTERS PER WE KNOW IT IS GOING TO TAKE TIME TO GET BACK ON TRACK. GUY: CAN I BUY THE BASKET ANYMORE? THE VARIATION IN SOME OF THESE REPORTS IS SIGNIFICANT. CAN I BUY WHAT USED TO BE THE FANGS OR USED TO BE A BASKET OF TECHNOLOGY STOCKS? DO I HAVE TO EARN INDIVIDUAL NAMES, AND IS IT EASY TO PICK WINNERS AND LOSERS? DAN: I THINK YOU HAVE TO BE MORE SELECTIVE. THE DAYS OF EVERYBODY DOING GREAT IS OVER WITH. THE APPLE REPORT WAS BETTER THEN THE REPORT WE SOUTH ALPHABET, BETTER THAN OTHER REPORTS. IBM HAD A GOOD WEEK LAST WEEK. IT IS UP FOR THE YEAR, EVERYTHING ELSE IS DOWN. I THINK WITHIN TECH, YOU HAVE TO BE CAREFUL AND PINPOINT THE NAMES THAT ARE ABLE TO DO EXTREMELY WELL IN THIS ENVIRONMENT. NOT EVERYBODY IS GOING TO DO GREAT. YOU CANNOT THROW A DART AT THE FAANG STOCKS AND EXPECT THEM TO GO UP. ALIX: LAST QUESTION. WHAT WOULD YOU BE SELLING RIGHT NOW? DAN: WITHIN THE TECH SECTOR, IT IS TOUGH. I THINK THE WHOLE GROUP HAS BEEN KNOCKED DOWN SO MUCH. THERE IS NOTHING SPECIFIC I WOULD BE SELLING IN THE GROUP THAT I THINK IS A BIG RED FLAG THAT THINGS ARE GOING NEGATIVE. I WILL SAY, IF YOU LOOK AT THE AD SPEND RATES IN TERMS OF INTERNET, THAT IS SLOWING DOWN A LOT. YOU THINK OF SNAP, TWITTER EVEN THOUGH THEY HAVE GONE PRIVATE, GOOGLE IS GOING TO SEE A SLOWDOWN WITH THAT. FACEBOOK. THOSE MIGHT BE SOME NAMES I WOULD BE CAUTIOUS ON, MIGHT BE MORE FOCUSED ON COMPANIES FOCUSED ON THE CLOUD. AWS IS A GOOD EXAMPLE, WITH AMAZON WE'VE GOT AZOR WITH MICROSOFT. THAT MAY BE A WAY TO DISTINCTION BETWEEN THE TWO, WHERE GROWTH IS AND GROWTH IS DECELERATING. GUY: GREAT TO CATCH UP. DAN MORGAN, TRUST PORTFOLIO MANAGER. THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: LONG-TERM INFLATION EXPECTATIONS CONTINUE TO PICK UP. WE DISCUSSED WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE FED THAT MEETS NEXT WEEK. MICHAEL SHAOUL OF MARKET FIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT JOINS US NEXT. ALIX: ABOUT AN HOUR INTO THE U.S. TRADING SESSION, UP ON THE DAY. ABIGAIL DOOLITTLE TRACKING THE MOVES. > > STRONG RISK ON DAY CAPPING OFF ANOTHER WEEK OF GAINS FOR THE S & P 500 AND MAJOR INDEXES. S & P 500 UP 1%. NASDAQ UP MORE. WE HAVE THE EQUAL LADED SINCE OF THE DOW JONES UP 1.5%. APPLE, UP 6.7%. THERE SEPTEMBER QUARTER WAS GOOD, TALKING ABOUT HOLIDAY WEAKNESS. RELATIVE TO AMAZON AND OTHER MEGACAP TECH COMPANIES, THIS COMPANY RIGHT NOW IS TRADING AS THOUGH IT IS THE BEST HOUSE ON A BAD BLOCK FOR PMS THAT HAVE TO BE INVESTED IN MEGACAP TECH, THEY ARE GOING TO PICK THE BEST ONE WHICH IS APPLE. A BIG REWARD THERE. LET'S LOOK AT A INTERESTING DIVERGENCE ON A YEAR TO DATE BASIS. EXXON MOBIL AND CHEVRON, BOTH REPORTED ON THE DAY UP 1% OR 2%. WHAT THEY DID DO ON A COMBINED BASIS FOR THE LAST QUARTER, $31 BILLION IN PROFITS. $14 MILLION PER HOUR. ALL THAT INCREASE IN OIL FLOWING TO THE BOTTOM LINE, RECORD PROFITS FOR EXXON MOBIL, SECOND-BEST PROFITS EVER OR CHEVRON. AMAZON ON THE YEAR DOWN 40%, A DIVERGENCE. ENERGY IS THE ONLY SECTOR UP ON THE YEAR, THE REST OF THE SECTORS ARE DOWN IN A BIG WAY. AMAZON STOPPED -- STOCK-TAKING TODAY ON THEIR PRODUCTION FOR -- PRODUCTION FOR A ROUGH HOLIDAY SEASON. MARKET CAP LOSSES FOR AMAZON SINGLE DAY, $203 BILLION LOST. ALPHABET, MICROSOFT, META, APPLE WHICH IS THE BEST HOUSE ON A BAD BLOCK. $60 MILLION THEREABOUTS. LET'S LOOK AT WHAT IS HAPPENING TO THE BOJ'S DECISION TO STAY THE COURSE RELATIVE TO BE MORE ACCOMMODATIVE, AND OUTLIER RELATIVE TO THE GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS. THE REST OF THE GLOBAL CENTRAL BANKS HIKING, THE BOJ STAYING A COMMON IF. DOLLAR-YEN RALLYING, THE JAPANESE 10 YEAR YIELD, JGB DOWN ABOUT FLAT. 10-YEAR YIELD IN THE U.S. UP SIX BASIS POINTS. THAT IS ACTING AS A HEADWIND TO STOCKS. INVESTORS IN A BULLISH MOOD, THEY WANT THIS BEAR MARKET RALLY TO GO ON. ALIX: BEAR -- BANK OF AMERICA SAID IT IS A BEAR HUG BEFORE U.S. STOCKS. LET'S GET TO DATA FROM THIS MORNING. U.S. PCE SHOWING SIGNS OF ACCELERATION IN SEPTEMBER THAT REINFORCES THE FED'S TIGHTENING PLANS AHEAD OF ITS NOVEMBER MEETING. BLOOMBERG SURVEY SHOWED ECONOMISTS EXPECT INTEREST RATES TO HIT 5% AND HIP THE U.S. AND GLOBAL ECONOMY INTO A RECESSION. MICHAEL, GREAT TO SEE YOU. LET'S TALK TO THE DATA TODAY. DCI WAS HIGH, YOU HAD A STRONG, CORE PCE. HOW DOES THIS SET US UP FOR THE FED NEXT WEEK? MICHAEL: THE DATA WAS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS. YOU GOT STRONG NUMBERS. I THINK IT KEEPS THINGS WHERE THEY WERE YESTERDAY, WHICH IS, PEOPLE ARE ANTICIPATING ANOTHER 75 BASIS POINT HIKE. I THINK THE FED TRIES TO KEEP ITS CHOICES OPEN FOR DECEMBER. MY GUESS IS, POWELL WILL SIGNAL UNWILLINGNESS TO HIKE 75 BASIS POINTS, BUT IT IS NOT BAKED IN. THEY WILL BE RESPONSIVE TO WHATEVER DATA COMES IN. AS I SAY, I DO NOT THINK IT COMES AS ANY GREAT SHOCK TO THE MARKET AT THIS POINT. GUY: CHRISTINE LAGARDE TRIED THAT YESTERDAY, GOT TOUGH INFLATION DATA OUT OF THE EURO ZONE TODAY. GERMAN INFLATION, BACK TO LEVELS WE HAVE NOT SEEN SINCE THE 1950'S. LAST TIME WE HAD THESE NUMBERS IS WHEN WE HAD WEST GERMANY AND EAST GERMANY. DO YOU THINK INFLATION WILL BE STICKIER THAN WE THINK IT IS? MICHAEL: FOR SURE. AT THE SAME TIME, IT CAN COME DOWN TO THE HEADLINE RATE AND COME DOWN ON THE CORE RATE AND STILL BE STICKY. I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED TO SEE HEADLINE CPI FROM EIGHT UNCHANGED TO GET TO FIVE, TO GET EXCITED ABOUT THAT. THEN, GETTING IT BELOW FIVE WHEN YOU LOOK AT THOSE COMPONENTS, REALLY BECOMES QUITE DIFFICULT. ALIX: DO YOU THINK WE HIT THE TERMINAL RATE 5% BY MARCH LIKE THE SURVEY SAID AND TIP INTO A RECESSION? MICHAEL: -- CORPORATIONS TO MOLE OVER DEBT IS A BIGGER HEADLINE FOR THE FED THEN THE S & P AT A PARTICULAR LEVEL. I HAVE -- MAYBE TAKING THE VIEW SINCE THE FED STARTED HIKING, BUT FINANCIAL MARKET RISK IS GREATER THAN ECONOMIC RISK BECAUSE THE FED WAS SO FAR BEHIND THE CURVE BEFORE THEY STARTED HIKING. FINANCIAL MARKETS WAR -- WERE THEMSELVES SO EXTENDED. I THINK IT IS A FOOT RACE BETWEEN WHERE THE FED WANTS TO GET AND THE ABILITY OF FINANCIAL MARKETS TO WITHSTAND THEM. GUY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE MOMENT WHERE THE FED THOSE TWO BASIS POINT HIKES FROM 75 BASIS POINT HIKES. DO YOU ANTICIPATE THE RISK ASSET EQUITIES RALLY AT THAT POINT, AND TO YOU BY THAT RALLY? MICHAEL: I DO NOT KNOW. [LAUGHTER] I THINK IT DEPENDS ON WHAT EXPECTATIONS ARE. IF THE FUTURES MARKET HAS BAKED IN A 50 PACES POINT DECEMBER HIKE FOR THE WEEK, I DO NOT SEE WHY THE MARKET WOULDN'T HAVE A DRAMATIC REACTION TO THAT. GENERALLY, NO. I THINK YOU'VE GOT TO LOOK AT OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS. WE FELT LIKE 2, 3 WEEKS AGO, THE MARKET HAD GONE DOWN FAR ENOUGH FOR THE TIME BEING. THAT MATTER TO US MORE THAN WHAT THE FED WAS GOING TO DO IN OCTOBER OR NOVEMBER. I FEEL THE SAME WAY ABOUT DECEMBER, YOU'VE GOT TO LOOK AT WHERE THE MARKET WAS. IF THE S & P WAS ABOVE 4000, 4200, I DO NOT WANT TO BE BUYING THAT. ALIX: TO THAT POINT, DO YOU YOU THINK NEXT WEEK, WE START TO HEAR MORE OF A POTENTIAL DOWNSHIFT FOR THE FED? NOT A PIVOT OR A PAUSE, BUT NO LONGER THE 75 HIKES, BUT 50. AN ACKNOWLEDGMENT THE ECONOMY MAY BE SOFTER THAN WE THINK. MICHAEL: I THINK SO. WHETHER THEY STOP AT 4.5, 5, 5 .5, YOU ARE GETTING CLOSE TO LEVELS WHERE A PAUSE WOULD BE HAWKISH MONETARY POLICY. YOU HAVE DONE THE HARD WORK. YOU WILL BE ABOVE 4%. WITH A DECEMBER HIKE TAKING YOU BEYOND THAT. IF IT COMES RELATIVELY EASY FOR THE FED TO SIGNAL THAT IT IS NOT HIKING BY 75 BASIS POINTS A MEETING, IF THEY WANT TO CONTINUE HIKING AT 75 BASIS POINTS A MEETING, SOON YOU WILL BE AT 6%. GUY: GOT TO ASK ABOUT TECH. PEOPLE ARE CALLING IT THE TECH WRECK. ISN'T OVER YET? MICHAEL: I THINK IT IS THE END OF TECHNOLOGY LEADERSHIP. I THINK THAT MATTERS. THERE IS TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF MARKET CAP STUCK IN A SECTOR WHICH IS NOW UNDERPERFORMING SIGNIFICANTLY. I THINK PEOPLE FORGET HOW STRONG THE NASDAQ WONDER HUNDRED -- 100 HAS BEEN OVER THE PAST 20 YEARS. IT HAS HAD TWO DOWN YEARS SINCE 2002, 1 WAS LESS INTO PERCENT. IT IS ONLY 2008 WHERE INVESTORS IN THOSE COMPANIES HAD A HORRIFIC 12 MONTH PERIOD. AM I HEADING FOR ONE IN 2022, I THINK IT DOES MATTER. I THINK IN THE CASE OF TECHNOLOGY, IT IS NOT JUST FINANCIAL MARKET CONDITIONS. IT IS CORPORATE CONDITIONS. TO ME, THE BIG STORY GOING FORWARD IS FOR NON-TECHNOLOGY SECTORS MAY START TO BENEFIT FROM OUTFLOWS OUT OF TECHNOLOGY. THAT MAY MATTER AS MUCH AS HEADLINE, WHETHER PEOPLE ARE BUYING INDEX LEVEL POSITIONS OR SELLING INDEX LEVEL POSITIONS. ALIX: DOES THAT MEAN YOU'VE GOT TO SELL AMAZON, BY CHEVRON? MICHAEL: I THINK THAT WOULD BE AN EXCELLENT IDEA A YEAR AGO. I THINK ONCE LEADERSHIP IS LOST, IT NORMALLY TAKES PLACE IN A BEAR MARKET. SECTORS WE SHOULD -- THAT HAVE BEEN DOING WELL FOR YEARS TEND TO LAG. IF YOU DIDN'T BUY IT BACK UNTIL 2007, YOU HAD NO CALLS FOR REGRET. TECH WENT UP DURING THAT PERIOD, IT WASN'T WHERE YOU WANTED TO BE IF YOU WANTED TO OUTPERFORM. I THINK MOST OF THOSE LARGE, TECHNOLOGY COPIES ARE -- IT IS REALISTIC FOR THEM TO LAG IN TERMS OF PERFORMANCE AFTER SEVERAL YEARS. OVER SEVERAL WEEKS, THEY COULD DO WELL. GUY: THAT WAS THE TRADE LAST YEAR THEY SHOULD HAVE MADE. WHAT IS THE TRADE YOU SHOULD BE MAKING NOW FOR NEXT YEAR? MICHAEL: I THINK THE GLOBAL, CYCLICAL PERFORMANCES -- IF THAT RISK IS GREATER THAN I THINK THAN REALITY, I THINK THE BIG QUESTION FOR THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS IS, ARE WE WATCHING THE DOLLAR PEAK. IF WE ARE WATCHING THE DOLLAR, ALL SORTS OF DOLLARS SINCE IT OF PORTIONS OF THE U.S. MARKET START TO BECOME ATTRACTIVE. IT IS TOO EARLY TO SAY WE SAW THE PEAK OF 115, BUT IT IS A POSSIBILITY. I THINK GETTING THE DOLLAR RIGHT IS GOING TO GO A LONG WAY TO GETTING A PORTFOLIO RIGHT BETWEEN NOW AND THE END OF 2023. ALIX: A PORTFOLIO RIGHT, HOW DO BONDS PLAY INTO THAT AND CREDIT? MICHAEL: I DO NOT THINK BONDS ARE PARTICULAR LEASE SENSITIVE TO WHERE THE U.S. DOLLAR IS. GOING FORWARD I WOULD RATHER TAKE DURATION RISK THEN CREDIT RISK. I THINK THE RISK YOU HAVE NOW IS THAT, DURING A PERIOD IN WHICH THE FED'S HOLD AN INTEREST RATES ARE NOT GOING ANYWHERE, CORPORATE CONDITIONS START TO DETERIORATE AND CREDIT SPREADS HAVE A POTENTIAL TO SPREAD WIDER THAN WHERE THEY ARE NOW. GUY: THANKS FOR STOPPING BY. COMING UP, IT HAS BEEN 10 YEARS SINCE HURRICANE SANDY. REACHING OVER $70 BILLION IN DAMAGES, KILLED OVER 200 PEOPLE. CHUCK WATSON IS THE DISASTER MODELING SPECIALIST, GOING TO JOIN US ABOUT WHY IT IS TOUGH TO GROW AT A LINK BETWEEN CLIMATE CHANGE AND THESE STORMS. AND WHAT THESE MONSTER STORMS TEACH US ABOUT WHERE THE CLIMATE IS GOING. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TO LIGHTLY TRIGGER A U.S. AND GLOBAL RECESSION. THE ECONOMISTS SEE POLICYMAKERS RAISING RATES BY 75 BASIS POINTS, THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE MEETING. A SHOWDOWN OVER COLLEGE AFFIRMATIVE-ACTION SET FOR MONDAY IN THE U.S. SUPREME COURT. IT PITS THE COURT'S LIBERAL WING AGAINST CHIEF AND JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS AND HIS DREAM OF A CONSTITUTIONAL BAN ON RACIAL PREFERENCES. THE COURT WILL HEAR ARGUMENTS ON POLICIES THAT HARBORED AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA THAT COULD LEAD TO FEWER BLACK AND HISPANIC STUDENTS IN SELECTED SCHOOLS. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON "BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE." POWERED BY MORE THAN 2,700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I AM RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ALIX: SATURDAY MARKS THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY WHEN SUPERSTORM SANDY SLAMMED INTO NEW YORK CITY. THE STORM WAS HISTORIC, I WAS ON WALL STREET REPORTING FROM THERE. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT LESSONS WE HAVE LEARNED IN 10 YEARS SINCE SANDY. > > HURRICANE SANDY SLAMMED NEW YORK CITY ON OCTOBER 29, 2012. IT COST ABOUT $19 BILLION IN DAMAGES. > > THE IMMEDIATE REACTION IS, DO NOT LET SANDY HAPPEN AGAIN. > > TALKING ABOUT A CITY ESSENTIAL TO THE FINANCIAL WELL-BEING OF NOT ONLY THE U.S. BUT THE ENTIRE PLANET. RESPONSIBILITY HAS TO LIE AT THE STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT. > > THE AFTERMATH OF SANDY DEVASTATED HOMEOWNERS AND CITY PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. > > WE HAD SALT WATER COMING IN FROM THE OCEAN, WHICH WAS CORROSIVE TO SUBWAY EQUIPMENT BECAUSE OF THE SALT ON THE INFRASTRUCTURE. > > NEW YORK CITY HAS 520 MILES OF COASTLINE. MOST OF THAT COASTLINE IS PRIMARILY MADE UP OF LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES OF COLOR IN THE SO-CALLED OUTER BOROUGHS, THESE ARE WORKING FAMILIES WHO ARE ON THE FRONT LINES OF STREAM WEATHER. WHETHER THEY LIKE IT OR NOT. > > ACCORDING TO A RECENT NEW YORK CITY CONTROL REPORT, THE CITY HAS SPENT 73% OF THE $15 BILLION IN FEDERAL SANDY RECOVERY GRANTS. > > OUR BIOT CHRISSY -- BUREAUCRACY IS NOT DESIGNED FOR EMERGENCIES. > > THE GOAL OF CLIMATE ADAPTATION IS TO PREVENT CHANGE -- THE GOAL OF ADAPTATION IS NOT TO PREVENT CHANGE, IT IS TO CHOOSE CHANGES WE WANT TO SEE. > > WHILE WE ARE WAITING FOR SOMETHING LIKE SANDY TO COME AGAIN, WE ARE EXPERIENCING OTHER STORMS LIKE HURRICANE IDA, WHICH HAPPENED LAST YEAR. ALTHOUGH WE ARE PREPARING, WE ARE BEING CAUGHT OFF GUARD FOR WHAT IS HAPPENING NEXT. > > THE REAL ESTATE MARKET CONTINUES TO BOOM IN THE 100 YEAR FLOODPLAIN. ACCORDING TO THE COMPTROLLER REPORT, THREE POINT $1 BILLION IN ANNUAL PROJECTED PROPERTY TAXES WILL BE THREATENED BY INCREASED FLOODING WITH 30% OF PUBLIC HOUSING STOCK AT GREAT RISK BY THE YEAR 2050. > > 100 YEARS FROM NOW, THE SEA LEVEL WILL RISE. WE DO NOT EXACTLY WHERE, COULD BE TWO FEET AND SIX FEET. > > THE GOAL SHOULD BE, HOW DO WE REBUILD COMMUNITIES TO BE SAFE FOR THE NEXT CENTURY AND BEYOND? > > I THINK NEW YORK CITY IS GETTING READY FOR A STORM THAT IS MORE POWERFUL THAN HURRICANE SANDY. IF IT HAPPENS IN THE LONG TERM, I THINK WE WILL BE ALREADY WITH FLOOD RESISTANT MEASURES. BUT, I AM NOT SURE THAT IF IT HAPPENED TOMORROW IF WE WOULD BE PREPARED. ALIX: SOME SCIENTISTS SAY THERE IS A DIRECT CORRELATION BETWEEN CLIMATE CHANGE AND THE INTENSITY OF HURRICANE SEASON AS GLOBAL TEMPERATURES RISE AND WHAT IS THE PERMANENT DAMAGE HERE? CHUCK WATSON SAYS THE CONNECTION IS NOT SO CLEAR-CUT. HE JOINS US NOW FROM SAVANNAH, GEORGIA. WHAT IS THE CORRELATION? CHUCK: THE PROBLEM IS, WE KNOW THAT BASED ON MODELING AND COMMON SENSE, IF YOU GET WARMER ENERGY, WARMER OCEAN, YOU SHOULD GET STRONGER STORMS. IT GETS COMPLICATED THE WAY THE ATMOSPHERE CHANGES IS NOT SO STRAIGHTFORWARD. THE CURRENT CONSENSUS IS, WE THINK THERE WILL BE FEWER HURRICANES. THE ONES WE DO HAVE WILL LAST A LITTLE LONGER, BE A LITTLE STRONGER AND CAUSE A LITTLE MORE RAIN. THAT LITTLE BIT MAKES A BIG DIFFERENCE WHEN YOU ARE HITTING A CITY LIKE NEW YORK. GUY: OUR WE MORE AWARE OR MORE VULNERABLE HERE? YOU TALK ABOUT THE FACT WE COULD SEE BIGGER HURRICANES. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN IN TERMS OF HOW WE GET A FEELING ON THE GROUND? CHUCK: IT IS IMPORTANT WE KEEP THIS IN CONTEXT. I DO NOT WANT TO COME ACROSS AS MINIMIZING CLIMATE CHANGE. IT IS A VERY SERIOUS PROBLEM THAT IS GOING TO GET WORSE OVER TIME. THANK ABOUT A STORM EVEN LIKE SANDY -- IT CAUSED $70 BILLION ROUGHLY IN 2012 BECAUSE OF HOUSING MARKET CHANGES, THAT WOULD MAKE IT $90 BILLION TODAY. THERE IS MORE STUFF IN THE WAY. EVEN IF IT IS $120 BILLION, THAT IS A FRACTION OF A PERCENT OF U.S. GDP. IN TERMS OF BEING ABLE TO PUT RESOURCES AND MITIGATION, TRYING TO DO SOMETHING ABOUT CLIMATE, WE NEED TO BE DOING THAT. CLIMATE CHANGE IS A SYMPTOM OF A BROADER PROBLEM. THAT IS OUR SYSTEMS OF GOVERNMENTS -- GOVERNANCE CANNOT HANDLE THESE CRISES, WHETHER IT IS CLIMATE CHANGE OR THE GEOPOLITICAL SITUATION. IT IS A TOUGH BALANCE TO TRY AND FIGURE OUT, HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH A PROBLEM I CLIMATE THAT IS VERY COMPLEX? IT IS SOCIAL POLICY, IT IS RESOURCES, GOVERNANCE IS HOW YOU FIX THESE THINGS. ALIX: WHO WINDS UP PAYING FOR THIS? INSURANCE COMPANIES, TAXPAYERS? WHO WINDS UP FOOTING THE BILL FOR THIS DISRUPTION? CHUCK: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION. WHAT ENDS UP HAPPENING, IS ALMOST A MUSICAL CHAIRS BETWEEN THE PRIVATE SECTOR INDIVIDUALS, INSURANCE, GOVERNMENT. NO ONE WANTS TO GET STUCK WITH THE BILL. WHAT YOU SEE OVER TIME IS, WHERE MAYBE IN THE 60'S -- 1960'S, ROUGHLY 50% OF THE COSTS OF THE IMPACT OF THE STORM WAS COVERED BY INSURANCE. THE LAST 10 YEARS OR SO, WE ARE SEEING THOSE NUMBERS DROPPED TO HIS LOWEST 30% OR EVEN IN THE CASE OF HARVEY, WHERE MOST DAMAGE WAS FLOOD, 25%. WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FLORIDA, FLORIDA INSURANCE INDUSTRIES IN THE STATE -- YOU HAVE AN INSURER AS A LAST RESORT, YOU'VE GOT THE STATE AT AS A BACK SOFTWARE ENSURES THAT REMAIN. THAT IS WHERE YOU START THE TRANSFORM THE RISK TO THE TAXPAYER. GUY: WHY IS IT EASIER TO DRAW A LINE BETWEEN CLIMATE CHANGE AND DROUGHT AND FOREST FIRES? AND WHAT WE HAVE BEEN SEEING IN CALIFORNIA, AND HERE IN EUROPE? WHY IS IT EASIER TO DRAW THAT LINE, RATHER THAN DRAW A LINE BETWEEN CLIMATE CHANGE AND HURRICANES? CHUCK: HURRICANES ARE A COMPLEX PHENOMENON. PART OF THE PROBLEM IS, WE DO NOT HAVE A LOT OF GOOD HISTORY. AS AN EXAMPLE, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, NOAH, HAS AN ONGOING PROGRAM TO TRY AND LOOK AT THE HISTORY OF HURRICANES. IN OTHER WORDS, HOW THEY HAVE CHANGED OVER TIME. THEY DID FINISH THIS YEAR A STUDY FROM THE PERIOD OF 1966 TO 1970. THEY FOUND 14 NAMED STORMS THAT HAD BEEN MISSED AIRING THAT TIMEFRAME TO ADD TO OUR RECORD. WHEN YOU COME AND SAY WE HAVE HAD MORE STORMS THIS YEAR, WE DO NOT REALLY KNOW THAT FOR SURE BECAUSE HISTORICAL RECORDS ARE INCOMPLETE. THE FASCINATING PROJECT, THEY ARE GOING BACK TO LOOKING AT SHIP CAPTAINS RECORDS FROM THE SPANISH GALLEONS WHEN THEY WERE GOING BACK AND FORTH. WE DO NOT HAVE A GOOD HANDLE ON WHAT THE NATURAL VARIABILITY OF HURRICANES IS. WHEN YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT WILDFIRES, DROUGHTS, THERE ARE OTHER WAYS WE CAN LOOK AT THAT DATA. WE CAN LOOK AT SOIL RECORDS, RECORDS OF ICE CORDS TO SEE HOW MUCH ASH WAS DEPOSITED IN THE ARCTIC TO IT A BETTER FEEL OF WHAT IS GOING ON GLOBALLY. THIS -- CLIMATE IS A FASCINATING, MULTI-DISCIPLINARY. SOCIOLOGY AND ECONOMICS. IT IS A COMPLEX ISSUE, YOU HAVE TO PULL DATA FROM A LOT OF DIFFERENT SOURCES TO FIGURE IT OUT. YOU MENTIONED CALIFORNIA, I DID ANALYSIS EARLIER THIS YEAR LOOKING AT THAT. IT TURNS OUT THAT THE CAUSE OF THE GROWTH IN CALIFORNIA AND THE EXPANSION OF -- GUY: WE SEEM TO BE BREAKING UP. WE WILL LEAVE IT THERE. THANK YOU. CHUCK WATSON. THE DATA MATTERS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ GUY: EUROPEAN CLOSE IS COMING UP. EUROPEAN STOCKS PUSHING INTO POSITIVE TERRY -- TERRITORY. IN THE STATES, NASDAQ. THE MOST INTERESTING STORY TODAY.