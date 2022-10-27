Spence on How to Lower Inflation, Xi's Economic Challenges

00:00

The simple question, which is unanswerable is what does the Fed do in reaction to these sorts of numbers? Do they find this is good news or bad news as they try to fight inflation? It's a sort of medium. I mean, they it's bad news in the sense they probably got more work to do on the tightening fronts. Good news that they haven't crashed the economy, at least there's no evidence that they've done it yet. So it's you know, there's a kind of tension between those two. And that's the that's the line they're trying to walk along. Does the Fed have the tools it needs to address inflation? You have peace on Project Syndicate that suggests that there are larger forces than just temporary ones. There are secular or structural forces, particularly lack of capacity. Yeah. No, I mean, there's been a fundamental sort of structural shift in the global economy. Some of those things are transitory. But you know, the world in which we had very strong deflationary pressures, you know, from just endless supplies of tradable goods coming from emerging economies, those days are fading, if not over. So the Fed is going to have to be more careful about inflation in the future if you know, if a combination of fiscal and monetary policy. It gets pretty aggressive. We'll get inflation now where we used to just get higher asset prices. We went, you know, for two decades with almost no signs of inflation in spite of huge amounts of liquidity injections and all that stuff. David and well, in your piece, you suggest that's in part because we could bring on more capacity that was underutilized and we've sort of up my primitive words, we're running out of that. Has anything we can do to create more capacity to relieve some of the inflation? Oh, absolutely. Bringing more people into the labor force. And but. But the best way is a big productivity surge, which, you know, with digital and other tools we might be able to engineer. No question. Is it going to happen fast enough to sort of help the Fed out of the challenge of cutting demand down to to eliminate the inflation rate? No, they won't. But longer term, it's part of the solution. So we've had a fair amount of digital transformation already. Right. Remember to be done with it. But there's been a long transformation. Has it showed up and product? Didn't know my age. Sorry, it's slightly more nuanced answer. We had a surge of productivity that was digitally related at the end of the 90s and into the early 2000s. But the recent trends in productivity are distinctly down, you know, work in truck productivity growth or downward. And so we have not seen an upturn yet that looks, you know, to have any power in it. And so I would say for optimists like me, it's in the future for other people who are skeptics and aren't going to come. Is it possible we're just not measuring productivity the right way? Some people have suggested that. Oh, yeah, absolutely. So these powerful technologies, whether they're digital or biomedical and life sciences, are going to affect, you know, a whole range of things, quality of health care, longevity, you know, et cetera. And they're not just captured in standard, you know, national income accounts. So, yeah, I mean, we could get an awful lot of progress that people care about in a lot of areas without sort of seeing this. The OECD, the standard economic effect. We tend to be a little U.S. centric here in New York. But as you talk about some of these phenomena, it strikes me it's not limited United States. I mean, certainly you see this in Europe. And by the way, we've just had the 20th party Congress over in China. And I think President Xi has some challenges on both the demographics with the size of his workforce as well as the productivity. Oh, yeah. No, he's in there. He's got a huge challenge. She's got, you know, a floundering real estate sector. He's got the demographic challenge. He will not back off on the 0 Covid, which is holding the economy down. And to some extent that, you know, the whole, you know, global trading system. And finally, he has to sort of restore the confidence in the private sector because they got hit pretty hard when they decided to go on a pretty heavy handed regulatory adventure two or three years ago. So, yeah, I mean, at least on economic growth and development. And he has got to do it in a world where there's rising tensions and he has other items on the agenda, not just economic development. So to come back here to the United States, are there things that the government could do to help on the productivity front? And let me give you an example, for example, through tax policy to encourage more corporate investment. Yes. Yeah. And I think, you know, they actually started you know, we had an infrastructure bill. You know, we have the investment and the sustainability, the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. Yeah. Yeah. Reduction Act. I don't know where they get these names from. And and the CHIPS Act is not all targeted at that. But it's it's partly resilience. And it's it it's partly, you know, making us independent of China and Asia. But but there's elements of it. And yes, tax policy deserves to be in the mix. If you want to if you want to encourage. You know, Daron Acemoglu at M.I.T. says, if you want to encourage, you know, productivity enhancing digital investments that go along with people, you know, the so-called augmentation effect, then then shift the tax system in such a way that you move in that direction. Tax policy is one issue. What about trade policy? It strikes me again, going back to the U.S., China, we might be able to help both of us if we don't have quite as many barriers to trade. Yeah, I mean, that's clearly right. On the on the other hand, I think there's enough sharks in the world coming from climate, coming from pandemics, coming from wars, coming from the geopolitical tensions that that you just referred to. I don't think we can. This pattern of diversification. You know, private sector is going to go down that road. Public policy is going to help push us down that road. You can see this, David, in Europe. We have a very high speed energy transition that we need to do to take us away from dependence on on Russian oil and gas. So we're not going to reverse that and it's going to be more expensive. I think is that transformation driven by climate that I think the world is slowly coming to a consensus on? Right. Is it inherently inflationary? No. I mean, maybe in the short run. Look at here's the problem that I see in that area. But longer term, the answer is a clear no. Right. It's just a different pattern. It's a different growth model, if you like. It's a different economic model. But in the short run, the estimates are that you need in north of 3 trillion dollars of incremental investment globally to get this done. And so needs to stand back and look at the world we're living in. We have high, higher sovereign debt ratios, some of that, you know, maybe 40, 50 percent public investment. We've got high sovereign debt ratios, rising interest rates, declining fiscal capacity. And you have to ask yourself the question, how are we going to do that? And probably it's not going to be with a pile of incremental debt as we develop economic policy. What is the role of markets in telling decision makers what they should be doing? We just saw in the United Kingdom an attempted a different approach to economic policy. The markets firmly rejected and they had to back down. And the government, on the other hand, you know, President Joo, as his approach to the markets don't like very much as of right now either. They don't think he's backing down. So what is the proper role of decision makers in paying attention to markets, getting signals about their economic policy? I mean, to me, the market signals are, you know, they're not definitive, but they're crucial. I mean, you ignore them at your peril. And, you know, if they ignored the that look, maybe the pension funds, you know, got a little better over their skis, you know, and helped contribute to that kind of sonar snafu that the central bank in England had to kind of come in and deal with reversing their sort of general direction on on inflation. But no market signals are absolutely crucial. You know. So I think what you're seeing in Asia is continued uncertainty about the commitment to growth and development in China. You know, worries about Covid, worries about opening up. I'm not saying that China, you know, at this stage, we all know it's going to go in the wrong direction. But markets also react badly to excesses of uncertainty. And I think we're seeing that. OK. Rebecca, United States, one last question here. If you're a decision maker in Washington right now, whether the Federal Reserve or the U.S. Treasury, what signals should we be taking out of the market? Because the markets are not very happy at the moment. No, I know, but it is. So my interpretation of what's going on in the markets is we're having an asset price reset. Part of that is just a function of sort of overvaluation because of projections of the pandemic related accelerations, especially in the growth stocks in digital. And so we shouldn't worry about that's just going to happen. There'll be a little pain associated with it, but it's not fatal then. So I think, you know, probably they should be. Worried most about a serious overshoot. Right. That would sort of start to affect that. Yeah. The other two components of this, David, are where, you know, the discount rates going up. Everybody knows this. That affects the growth stocks more because the outbound yo, you know, more distant earnings are worthless. And and then there's concerns about growth. I think that I put that third because it's not the big deal. I think they should worry mainly. And I think they do worry mainly when you're withdrawing liquidity. You have to be careful that you don't get lockups, you know, like real market, you know, non functionality in various places as we started to see in Britain. That's what I think they're probably most worried about.