Rouse: Optimistic Fed Can Contain Inflation

00:00

I guess I really want to know, what did you want these numbers to be, because I know you want that economy to grow at the same time. You've got to get your arms around inflation. Are these good numbers? Bad numbers? Okay, numbers. Well, absolutely, what we learned today is that the Commerce Department estimates that in the third quarter, GDP grew about two point six percent. So that suggests that there is resilience or strength in this economy, even as the Fed begins to act as the Fed is going through its tightening cycle to to tame inflation. So if we were to get under the hood, what we saw is that there is continued resilience in consumer spending, but it did ease. So that is consistent with what the Fed is trying to do. We also saw that saw that businesses continue to invest. But again, that is slowing as the Fed as we would hope the big drag on the GDP last quarter was in housing investment. Again, that's a sector that we would think would be most sensitive and susceptible to that rate increases. The big win are the big the big wind in the growth of the GDP came from net exports. We'll see how that gets revised. But overall, what this report tells us is that the economy remains robust. It remains resilient, even as we're starting to see the kinds of cooling that I believe the Fed is looking for. Well, that's my question. Can you have this robust growth and get your arms around a place at the same time? Because a lot of people are very concerned, as you know, about inflation. Yeah, absolutely, so. We also got unemployment insurance claims today that they remain low as well, suggesting that our labor market remains quite low. This isn't. This is an unusual economy. And we are we haven't had inflation in decades. But we also haven't had this kind of economic crisis. So I believe we have to follow the data and we obviously try to look around corners. But these data suggest to me that we are seeing the kinds of cooling that that we would expect to be seeing as the Fed increases interest rates. We will see what happens going forward. We know that the global economy is fragile. But we also know that the U.S. economy resilient is resilient. And we remain optimistic that there is a path by which the Fed containment inflation without generating too much pain in the overall economy. That was perhaps an unfair question. But we hear from you, we hear from your colleagues in the places. We certainly hear from President Biden all the time about the various steps being taken to make sure we have a lot of employment. The employment clearly is doing very, very well. And also that we try to address some prices, prescription drug prices, things like that. And yet, if you look at polls, a lot of Americans don't have complete confidence in your management, the economy. Is that because they don't understand what you're doing, they haven't gotten the message or is a question about your policies? Well, look, I believe these policies have been important to the American economy. It was the Biden administration, President Biden's policies that underwrote ISE getting through to to where we are today on the pandemic had put shots under arms. It gives households and businesses the resources to get through the pandemic. The three signature left pieces of legislation that invest in our physical infrastructure, roads and bridges. The bipartisan infrastructure bill, the chips bill, which has is investing in critical manufacturing here in the ISE states. In fact, Micron is announcing a 100 billion dollar investment over 20 years to make semiconductors here in the United States. And that's happening almost every week here. And then I say due to the chips, bill, and most recently the Inflation Reduction Act, which makes the historic investments in the transition to clean energy, which we know we have to make, also addresses key costs and prescription drugs and health insurance. So those are the kinds of investments that actually increase economic capacity, allows our economy to grow, which allows for us to absorb these kinds of shocks without generating inflation. So we understand, though, that inflation is too high. The president gets it. He's been working to get price gas prices down. So as a result, they've been coming down for the last three weeks or so. But we understand that that's partially due to the war in Ukraine and we need to keep oil on the market so we get it. It's inflation is too high. But the president's policies have been really have been important for maintaining the health of the American economy. Dr. ISE, you mentioned the Micron plant in upstate New York. We actually had Governor Hochul on last week to talk about that. I believe the president is up there this afternoon to address that issue sort of north of Syracuse, major investment. And goodness knows, we've had a shortage of chips, although that seems to be turning around now. Increasingly, we're hearing from chip manufacturers and you demand is going down. And it raises questions, at least for me, about I will call it industrial policy. Are there risks in the government getting involved in things like making sure we have more capacitors, so much conductors, because those things can go up and down? Absolutely. So we understand we have to separate up the cyclical demand from what is more of a longer term trend. But what we know is these kinds of semiconductors are getting used in more and more components. They are getting using components that are important to our national defense and therefore, there's a national security element. This is not about the U.S. completely cornering the market on semiconductors, but we know we need to have more capacity here at home because we know that they are a critical input to so many goods that we all rely on. So we understand that the government is picking winners and choosers is winners and losers is not always going to get it right. Heck, the private sector doesn't always get it right. But what we do know is that when it comes to insuring and building and resilience, ensuring that we're building the kinds of inputs, maybe it whether it be the transition to clean energy and solar panels or the semiconductor chips, which are so sensitive to so many components that we all rely on, we need to be making some here at home. If they bring good jobs, it brings economic activity. It's an engine of economic growth. And by ensuring that many people, workers can participate and benefit, we ensure that those that those that growth is more widely shared. I'm shocked to hear you suggest that the private sector doesn't always get it right when he speaks invest. That's that's really shocking news. Let me add one more. I if I could, on energy, because you've released some more from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The president said he might release even yet more. Are you pretty much tapped out on that now? And what is the longer term plan for energy policy? And of course, a lot of is driven, to be sure, by Russia invading Ukraine, but for whatever reason, we've got a problem. So the president wants to use our strategic petroleum reserve responsibly. We've got about 400 million barrels that remain in it. But he every man he wants, he recognizes we need to retain it for the next unforeseen shock. But we also want to show that there is oil on the market. He is working with our allies around the world to consider opportunities and possibilities for a coordinated release or whether or how we might structure that. But importantly, he will use what every decision he makes will be using this region for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a responsible fashion.