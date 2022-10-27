Raymond James CEO on Earnings, Acquisitions and Hiring

00:00

What sort of market environment, particularly with rising rates, are you thinking about preparing for for the future? That's a great thanks, Taylor. It's great to be here. First, we've always had a flexible balance sheet. No. 9, we made money was our worst year and every quarter we had a seven point nine percent are always so. The history and the culture of the firm has always to be flexible and well capitalized, criticized maybe in the heat of top markets, but kind of appreciated in uncertain markets where we are today. Well, first, as equity markets are down, which was a headwind for our business. The interest rates as they've gone up, you know, the interest rate spreads went up. And we ended up not just with a record quarter, but our year end was this quarter, a record year, even beating last year. So in a market that's uncertain, you know, we have a diversified business. So we tend to perform well in all markets. And with our capital, we can make adjustments or we can hold more cash or move cash or even deploy capital with opportunities. So it's in those kind of markets, the markets are a lot more fun. But the tough markets we've seen that you can outperform more relatively. Paul, talk to us about whether you're seeing those opportunities. Are you deploying all capital? Are you putting aside more cash? Well, even going into the the middle of this, Caroline, we did three close three acquisitions last year. And and they were opportunistic. I think a little bit as the market started looking uncertain. We had three great cheat teams join us. And certainly part of the story of this year and we still have capital to be able to do more, but the capital gives us opportunity to have excess cash on our balance sheet. And now as cash is running out of the financial system at a pace, we still have plenty of capital to not have to worry about it, keeping our balance sheet very flexible. We didn't lock in long term rates and gave up earnings maybe during the peak cycle. But now with our record earnings this quarter, that flexibility is paying off because we're getting the benefit of rising interest rates. So we continue to invest. We continue to be flexible and we're not bound like some companies do in these tougher markets to have to cut back on hiring CapEx or other things. So we just have to keep writing prudently, managing the business in these times. So you don't have any plans right now to make any adjustments in that space with regard to headcount cutbacks, et cetera? We do. And headcount or hiring, we've been hiring. We're growing. And so we need to hire. And, you know, it's a tougher labor market. But we've been successful in that. And then obviously, as now as labor costs are going up, that's that's a little bit of a challenge. But our turnover is still very low compared to the industry. And and. With regards to hiring, attracting talent, has it made your job easier or harder with regards to your geographic location? Down down south in Florida? A little bit of both. Everyone in the world has seemed to want to have moved to Florida during the pandemic. And then when job markets opened up, a lot of people went to flexible work environments, which we were already going to. But, you know, what's the right pace of allowing flexible environment, getting people in the office that changes by geography. We think that people need to be in at least a few days a week to team, to solve problems, to keep the culture, which is really important to us. On the other hand, the reality of the job market we thought was always going to move to a flexible environment, more making plans and starting before Covid. But Covid actually turned it into a remote environment overnight. So getting people back into the right schedules and the right flexibility has been a challenge and something that's probably new to most people. And my type of job you talk in your press release about three is significant sort of bolt on strategic acquisitions. When you think about expanding your business, how should investors be thinking about some of those acquisitions and the potential for future acquisitions going forward? So we're very focused on first they have to be cultural fits because we just don't want to go through any impact to our culture because it really is our biggest retention vehicle. Then there has to be a strategic reason. And third, there has to be at a fair price. You don't want to work free or negatively for shareholders. So all three of them have different purposes. Strategically, Tri-State is a great bank who as a leading third party SPL technology, we are leaving it separately. And because it's you know, it services a lot of other firms in our industry. But it is great at running capital and has a great team. So it gives us another funding source. Some bridges and electronic corporate trading business in the bond business. And their technology is something. We want to put against our whole fixed income business and we bought it. I mean, it's close at the right time and the volatility thrives. And so they can thrive in the last few months. On that note, very, very, very briefly. You're a man who thinks about talent. You've been at conference calls as chairman, and I've been to that point on credit and liquidity. We were hearing from Bain Capital that this worked from home culture, has made liquidity very hard. And the credit market, for example, has anything been a ramification of watching from home? Fear as anything? I think just the communication and service people servicing our advisors and, you know, people across the industry. But I don't it hasn't really impacted. I think the basic business and the liquidity or the capital or those kind of needs. And now we're experiencing our third acquisition was Charles Stanley. Over 200 year old firm in the U.K. It really gave us critical mass and the private client group space. We've been talking with them for seven years before we caught them. So we're patient, kind of, you know, but we. But they've been a great fit. So they've all had different strategic reasons. And I think that hopefully, you know, you don't wish a downturn on our clients or people. But if a downturn comes, we may have more opportunities for people we've been talking to for a long time. So.