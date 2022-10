00:00

Let's start there. Very basic. Do you think the dollar's turned? I think it's really early to say that the feds definitely indicated that its primary task is containing inflation. Even if that comes at the cost of growth and given how U.S. inflation is panning out, it's really early at this point to say that the pace of rate hikes is going to slow in the U.S. and on the dollar strength is going to lose support and then be able to see currencies turning completely. I think we could still see 2 to 3 percent appreciation in our own currencies in Asia before yearend still. So are central banks in Southeast Asia, I mean, the MERS chief kind of said, you know, SE Asia is doing a decent job in balancing those risk of a tightening fed and trying to at least lean against the weakness league is the win when it comes to supporting their currencies. How much longer do you think these central players can can continue on until the Fed actually decides to turn and maybe, maybe push on the brakes here when it comes to tightening? I have to agree that they've done a decent job so far, they've used results. Macro prudential measures, rate hikes, kind of multiple tools to contain the pace of differentiation. But there has been a substantial loss and resolve cars as well as if I look at Indonesia or Malaysia, we are basically toying with those critical levels of five months of import cover. And then so that's clearly one tool that, you know, they add that they cannot count me using aggressively for very long. And that kind of pushes them more towards a rate hikes. And then it becomes very important what the Fed is doing for the by at least the late John into the party. It looks like another 75 basis point at least is still on the cards. Think, of course, that the monetary authority there in Singapore where you are, uses that currency is a form of monetary policy. So how did these gyrations for it really affect what's going on with growth in the broader macro scenario? Yes, the recently tightened again. And the reason that they do use the currency is because you and all of the royal exports flee and Singapore's growth trajectory. Having said that, you know, I mean, it's almost normal given that exports will probably contract next year given the weakening external demand recession in the advanced economy. It does look like inflation is the predominant concern at this point of time and it doesn't really look like that. The M as with actually be paying much heed to growth, it will continue to be guided by inflation and concerns even in 2023, policy should remain tight. OK, I want to get your your thoughts on debt servicing. I was reading a couple of articles a lot, in fact, recently that, you know, maybe next year because of what's happening with interest rates, some governments and I wouldn't say a struggle, but might see a noticeable drag from simply servicing that extra interest rate. Any specific economy comes to mind. That's that's really an excellent question and indirectly leads back to, you know, the whole. Thank you. The fiscal space that these countries are already struggling with. Right. Given the pandemic support that was rolled out, I think in general there is a lack of fiscal space. You can see that showing up in the announcement that came out of Indonesia to unfreeze fuel prices so that they can lower subsidies. So. So, you know, in general, there will be a slower consolidation. But I really don't think that, you know, debt sustainability, ISE risks are looking to spike anyway, yet it's something to monitor. All right. So that brings us to the wider topic here, which is up there, which are the best positioned economies. Also, these these various jurisdictions do open up. Yeah. That's that's a good one, right? And then Thailand immediately jumps to mind again. Let me say it's a relatively optimistic view rather than in absolute terms, because despite the tourism tailwinds that might see Thailand actually outperforming, it still will probably have growth below 4 percent even next year. And you know, tourism is as far from pre pandemic levels of 40 million tourists. And given of the good slowdown environment, it's not like services pick up can completely offset that. But but still, I would say it's probably the only ISE economy where we see growth actually rising next year from this year.