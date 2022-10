00:00

Earnings season well underway, we've looked at European banks reporting and recap yesterday's U.S. take joins us. Also, look at how some of the other equities have been performing this morning. For analysis, we're joined by Joe Easton from our equities team. So, Joe, thank you for joining us as show me. There's so many reporting what's caught your eye. So I think Lloyds in the U.K. was an interesting one today, quite shocking. Credit impairment from Lloyds, around 600 million pounds. Much bigger than analysts expected. Lloyds, the bank rate, not the insurance. Lloyds, the bank. This is an important distinction. So, I mean, if you look at the assumptions and macroeconomic assumptions they put in to me, they don't even look that conservatives that they're talking about inflation at around 6 percent next year, GDP growth down around 1 percent. So I think the bad debts could actually increase significantly. Some people would say it's prudent. I would say that perhaps that could get a lot worse. And they're obviously getting a big windfall with the rates going up Bank of England next week. I think probably most likely a 75 basis point hike. I don't think markets are probably pricing it correctly. I think 100 point basis point is probably getting overexcited. I think there were one of the ones that were pulling mortgages rates when we had the gilt mayhem. So that's probably the most exposed UK bank to mortgages. So that could be a real downside for them going forward. Definitely for Lloyds. Yeah. Talk to me about Shell shells doing very well given where we are. On Andrew, security and increasing dividends, restaurants to Shell returning around 19 billion dollars of cash in buybacks alone in a year and a full year, which is a huge amount of money. And I think it becomes one of those situations where we know they're making lots of profits, becomes one of those situations where they get back in the eye of Sunak and the government in terms of windfall taxes, which they mostly avoided because most of the windfall tax Covid North Sea oil firms. I think Shell comes back in the firing line and it was soon at who announced the last windfall tax. So it's a point where the big profits become a risk for the company. Yeah, I agree actually, because it just goes back into focus, if anything. Well, given what we're living through, what's our longer term strategy? You're also working on a great story about the outlook for pubs here in the UK. Exactly. Probably my favorite sector, but the pub. So according to do the right to go and enjoy a bit of both and certainly should bank saying that the sector could face no earnings next year. So essentially break even next year. So no growth on the earnings. I mean, this is because the government reversed a cut to the low end income tax cut. They reversed that and they've also watered down the energy supports that will end soon. That will end early next year. This will reduce the amount of money that people have to spend in the pubs and Deutsche Bank saying that that could be very negative for the sector. Obviously, I'll do my best to support them personally, but not not because they're afraid it won't. Just to do our bit for the economy. Joe, he said that there from our equities team.